A t-shirt with images of President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

At the White House

TRUMP-KIM PART II: Trump departs today for Hanoi to meet with Kim Jong Un for their second summit on the future of U.S.-North Korean relations, a welcome distraction for a president facing increasing turmoil at home.

The trip is a respite for Trump from the big week taking place in Washington: a House vote on the national emergency Trump has declared at the southern border; appearances by the president's longtime fixer, Michael Cohen, before three congressional committees and continued speculation over the release of the Mueller report, which could change the course of the Trump presidency,

“You can suck all the oxygen up out of the entire room and captivate the entire world,” one Trump adviser told my colleagues Philip Rucker and Josh Dawsey of Trump's decision to hold the summit following the 35-day government shutdown.

Prospects are less than high for Trump and Kim to reach a substantive deal as negotiators have yet to define the terms of what denuclearization for the North Korean state would look like, according to my colleague David Nakamura.

“I have no pressing timetable,” Trump told reporters last week of the meeting with Kim. On the other: “Trump will be eager to divert attention, and some foreign policy experts said that could provide incentives for the president to pursue a splashy announcement — such as a declaration to formally end the Korean War, which has been suspended in an armistice since 1953 — that includes no concrete steps toward curbing production of fissile materials for its nuclear weapons,” Nakamura writes.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo appeared on CNN on Sunday and bucking Trump's previous declarations, said that North Korea remains a nuclear threat. The New York Times's Ed Wong and David Sanger report on the delicate role Pompeo will play this week in trying to keep the summit from "going off the rails."

“Mr. Pompeo must keep Mr. Trump, 72, from being duped by the North’s wily leader . . . who is half the president’s age. He also needs to prevent the president from undermining the American negotiating position on denuclearization.” “In private discussions with Korea experts, Mr. Pompeo has conceded that he would be lucky if the North agreed to dismantle 60 percent of what the United States has demanded. But he said even that would be more than any other administration has achieved,” Wong and Sanger report.

Other potential deliverables: “The opening of liaison offices in each other’s capitals would be a step toward transforming relations between the two countries; a declaration that the 1950-53 Korean War is over would be a move toward a permanent peace regime on the Korean Peninsula; while it shouldn’t be too hard to make progress on the search for the remains of U.S. servicemen killed in the Korean War,” The Post's Simon Denyer reports.

“In return, North Korea would almost certainly demand sanctions relief. Pompeo said Sunday that “core economic sanctions” imposed by United Nations Security Council have to remain in place until the country completely denuclearizes, but that other steps are possible,” Denyer adds.

D.C. doubts: Henry Kaziani, an analyst at the Center for National Interested, polled 76 national security and foreign policy think tankers and experts for predictions on the summit.

Two-thirds are pessimistic about Trump's ability to secure concessions; 20 percent are hopeful and 10 percent were optimistic.

“The most important thing we could have is the normalization of dialogue,” Kaziani, who is in the optimistic category, told The Post. “It happens every time we’re in talks with North Korea — something breaks up the talks, it takes a year or two to talk again, and North Korea has more weapons that are more advanced and we lose traction.”

Capitalism is alive and well in Vietnam as t-shirt makers, flag designers and microbrewers make the most out of the #TrumpKimSummit pic.twitter.com/kmPvcDgAvp — John Hudson (@John_Hudson) February 23, 2019

HANOI CATCHES SUMMIT FEVER: Less than 24 hours before Trump touches down in Hanoi for his tete-a-tete with Kim, my colleague John Hudson tells us about the local enthusiasm for the high-stakes summit:

“In Hanoi’s Old Quarter, shopkeepers, T-shirt makers and flag designers are making the most out of the rare meeting of two longtime adversaries with a host of commemorative summit swag for sale. For 100,000 dong ($4.31), tourists can buy a triumphant summit flag emblazoned with the two leaders’ faces that reads “Make the World Better.”

“One local T-shirt printer said he couldn’t meet the demand for the Kim-Trump shirts and had to use hair dryers to speed up the production process. A local microbrewer is now offering a specialty brew 'Kim Jong Ale,' a Kimchi sour ale with gentle and refreshing sour notes that belied the dictator’s ignominious reputation."

“The rapidly developing Communist country, which the Trump administration has tried to portray as a model for North Korea (albeit with mixed success), has embraced Washington in recent years as it seeks to counterbalance its historic and long-standing ties with Beijing.”

“The interest Vietnam’s leaders have in providing a forum to reduce tensions between the two sides appears to have public support as well. In interviews with shop keepers along the Old Quarter's bustling streets and sidewalks, vendors expressed support for constructive dialogue and one T-shirt printer said he sold more summit shirts to locals than foreigners.”

As @JGuaido mobilized humanitarian aid for #Venezuela, #Maduro & his armed gangs (colectivos) mobilized killings, tear gas, rubber bullets, and violence but compassion will win out. I commend those brave volunteers who ran towards burning trucks to save aid #EstamosUnidosVE pic.twitter.com/pXseeNQYl0 — Mark Green (@USAIDMarkGreen) February 25, 2019

Global Power

MEANWHILE, IN VENEZUELA: The standoff between Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and opposition leader Juan Guaidó intensified over the weekend over attempts to deliver humanitarian aid to the country, with several killed and hundreds injured.

It was a critical weekend for Guaidó and his allies in toppling Maduro's military forces “that descended into violence and chaos Saturday across the string of border flash points — showing both the growing defiance of Guaidó and the U.S.-backed opposition but also Maduro’s willingness to fight back,” report The Post's Mariana Zuñiga, Anthony Faiola and Dylan Baddour .

Baddour “The attempt to move humanitarian aid into Venezuela, opposition leaders hoped, would prompt members of the Venezuelan armed forces to defy Maduro by refusing to carry out orders to block delivery of aid to fellow countrymen in desperate need of food and medicine. The plan worked, to a degree: Roughly 60 members of Maduro’s military and security forces abandoned posts, denounced him and sought refuge with the opposition on Colombian soil,” they report. But ultimately, government forces blocked food and medicine from entering the country.

Vice President Pence heads to Colombia today where he'll appear alongside Guaidó, Colombian President Iván Duque and the Lima Group, a coalition of countries in the region aimed at mediating the Venezuela conflict.

A White House official told Power Up the visual messaging is intended to highlight support for regime change in Venezuela — which should not be viewed as a U.S. effort, but something the entire Western hemisphere is pushing for and the Trump administration also supports.

USAID Administrator Mark Green will travel with Pence; Landon Loomis, a special Pence adviser and Mauricio Claver-Carone, a senior director at the National Security Council for Western Hemisphere Affairs.

U.S. Special Representative for Venezuela Elliott Abrams has been advising Pence on the run-up to the trip but isn't part of the delegation, per a White House official.

This will be Pence's fifth time traveling to South and Central America as vice president and he has largely led U.S. efforts surrounding Venezuela. The veep first traveled to Colombia at the end of 2017 where he called for an end to “the tragedy and tyranny” of Maduro's regime and vowed to work with democracies in the region to isolate him. His message remains the same, a White House official told us.

As the Trump administration has ratcheted up its rhetoric, concerns are rising among Democrats about possible U.S. military intervention in Venezuela.

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) tweeted: " . . . US intervention would just help [Maduro] rally support and lead to more bloodshed. Can we listen to Pope Francis, let the Vatican lead diplomacy, and not get America into another war.”

Who will follow suit?: Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) opposes military intervention to get aid into the country. She was the first presidential candidate to announce she would extend temporary protected status to Venezuelans fleeing the country. Trump has signaled no such move and has rolled back TPS protections in an effort to curb legal immigration over the past two years.

Next steps: Pompeo teased that additional sanctions on Venezuela are “to be had” and “further action will be contemplated.”

“There's more humanitarian assistance, I think, that we can provide,” Pompeo told CNN's Jake Tapper. “I think we'll find other ways to make sure that food gets to the people who need it, and we will.”

“This aid went in . . . at the request of the legitimate president of Venezuela,” Pompeo said regarding critics who say it's meant to spur regime change. "[Guaidó] said, 'Please bring food to my people. Please bring medicine to the sick that are here.' That's what we've been working on these past few weeks.”

Shot:

What’s happening in Venezuela is a crisis. The people who have fled Maduro’s dictatorial regime deserve safety and protection. As President, I would immediately extend TPS status to Venezuelans. It’s the right thing to do. America must show moral leadership in this hemisphere. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) February 23, 2019

Chaser:

Shocking tweet from a US senator. No matter his views on Maduro, he's promoting what was a gruesome extrajudicial execution, one that did not set the stage for peace or stability in #Libya. https://t.co/l3r199AZvZ — Missy Ryan (@missy_ryan) February 24, 2019

A group of former U.S. national security officials is set to release a statement on Monday arguing that there is no justification for Trump to use a national emergency declaration to fund a wall along the border. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

On The Hill

PARTY OF FOUR?: Congressional Democrats are set to vote Tuesday on legislation to reject Trump's national emergency declaration to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. It's a measure that will likely pass in the Democratic-controlled House and once it lands in the Republican-controlled Senate, it need "only four Republican defections to pass the measure and send it to Trump's desk," per my colleagues Mike DeBonis and Paul Sonne.

“On Friday, Trump said he would veto the measure '100 percent' if that happened. And he predicted that Congress would be unable to muster the votes to override his veto,” they report.

Some conservatives are applying pressure to GOP lawmakers to hold Trump accountable for what they see as presidential overreach. Currently, Rep. Justin Amash (R-Mich.) is the only House Republican out of 220 co-sponsors of the Democratic resolution opposing the emergency declaration, though, and over the past two years, Republicans have been reticient to defy Trump.

“There’s not one Republican in Congress who did not object strenuously to Obama’s use of executive authority,” conservative commentator Charlie Sykes said. “So it would be monumentally hypocritical for them to turn around and endorse Trump’s use of executive authority to override Congress’s constitutionally mandated power of the purse.”

Plus: “A bipartisan group of 58 former senior national security officials will issue a statement Monday saying that 'there is no factual basis' for [Trump’s] proclamation of a national emergency to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border," The Post's Ellen Nakashima reports. Some of the signatories include former secretary of state Madeleine Albright and former defense secretary Chuck Hagel.

Whip count: "While more than a dozen Republican senators have made skeptical comments about Trump’s declaration, only one — Sen. Susan Collins (Maine) — has said she would vote to end it. On Friday, aides to several Republican senators who have been critical of using emergency powers to build the wall — including Sens. Lamar Alexander (Tenn.), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), Ben Sasse (Neb.) and Thom Tillis (N.C.) — either declined to comment or did not respond when asked if those senators planned to vote against Trump’s emergency declaration,” DeBonis and Sonne report.

THURSDAY: The House Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing on the emergency declaration. Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) has invited White House Counsel Pat Cipollone to appear, along with officials from the Department of Justice. Their attendance has not been confirmed.

The Investigations

PAGING MUELLER: House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said that House Democrats will subpoena special counsel Robert Mueller's report on the Russia investigation if Attorney General William Barr doesn't release the full report to Congress.

“Well, we will obviously subpoena the report. We will bring Bob Mueller in to testify before Congress. We will take it to court if necessary,” Schiff Sunday said on ABC News’s “This Week.” “And in the end, I think the [Justice] Department understands they’re going to have to make this public. I think [Attorney General William P.] Barr will ultimately understand that, as well.”

Schiff sent a letter to Barr on Friday, along with five other House committee chairmen, "emphasizing their expectation that he will release the report to the public 'without delay and to the maximum extent permitted by law,'" my colleague Felicia Sonmez reports.

“We are going to share this information with the public, and if the president is serious about all of his claims of exoneration, then he should welcome the publication of this report,” Schiff said on Sunday.

" . . . Neal Katyal, who was acting solicitor general in the Obama administration, said it was 'certainly possible' that Mueller would testify before Congress. If Mueller reports potential wrongdoing by the president, Barr not only has the discretion to turn the report over to Congress, 'indeed, he has to,' said Katyal, who drafted the special counsel regulations.”

Viral

