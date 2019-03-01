Please consider this email to be contemporaneous documentation that it's Friday 🎉 Tips, comments, recipes? Reach out and sign up. Have a lovely weekend -- see you on Monday.

The Investigations

"A 10-COURSE MEAL”: House Democrats are following Michael Cohen's trail of bread crumbs to widen their investigation into President Trump, his business, his taxes, his charity, hush money paid to a former adult film star and his campaign's relationship to Russia. Cohen this week spent three days on Capitol Hill telling lawmakers everything he knows about Trump's business dealings and the Kremlin.

“All you have to do is follow the transcript,” House Oversight Chair Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) told reporters on Thursday. “If there were names that were mentioned, or records that were mentioned during the hearing, we want to take a look at all of that.”

House Oversight Chair Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) told reporters on Thursday. "He set a very rich table," Rep. Gerald E. Connolly (D-Va.) said of Cohen to my colleagues Rachael Bade and David Fahrenthold. "We're now looking at a 10-course meal."

Getting bigger: "On Capitol Hill, at least six committees are investigating some piece of Trump's life before the presidency. Their staffers meet at least three times a week, to share information and plans," Rachael and Dave add.

Save the date: Cohen himself will return March 6 to the Hill for another closed-door hearing before the House Intelligence Committee, according to Chair Adam Schiff(D-Calif.).

And another must-watch witness: Schiff announced that Felix Sater, the Russian-born business associate of Trump who worked with Cohen on the Moscow Trump Tower deal will publicly appear before the Intelligence panel on March 14.

Cohen's testimony included cameos from a high-profile parade of Trump associates, many of whom are now likely to be called before lawmakers. At the top of that list is Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization's chief financial officer, who Schiff plans to summon before the Intelligence Committee, report Rachael and Dave. During the House Oversight Committee hearing, Weisselberg'sname was mentioned upwards of 30 times.

Other people Cohen name-checked, many of whom might be asked to testify about Cohen's allegations that Trump exaggerated or deflated the value of his assets:

Ron Lieberman: The Trump's Organization's executive vice president of management and development, Lieberman has worked for Trump for a little over a decade. Lieberman previously worked for the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation and in 2007 went on to "win contracts to operate the Central Park carousel and the Ferry Point golf course in the Bronx, the very projects he handled on behalf of the city for years," for Trump, according to the New York Times.

Matthew Calamari: Cohen said that Trump's bodyguard-turned-chief operating officer could corrobate his allegation that Trump inflated his assets for insurance purposes. "The former bodyguard's meteoric rise, wrote Trump biographer Michael D'Antonioin May 2017, was due in large part to one of his defining qualities — his unwavering loyalty to a man who 'sought those who could be trusted to put their boss first,' writes The Post's Allyson Chiu. He "was recruited in 1981 after Mr. Trump saw him eject some hecklers while working security at the United States Open tennis tournament," the Times reported.

Rhona Graff: Cohen alleges it was Trump's longtime assistant and so-called Trump Tower "gatekeeper," who patched Roger Stone's phone call through to Trump to notify him of WikiLeak's plan to release stolen emails from the Democratic National Committee. Graff was already interviewed by the House Intelligence Committee in December 2017.

Ivanka and Don Jr.: Cohen claimed that he briefed Ivanka and Don Jr. 10 times on the Trump Tower Moscow project, despite Don Jr.'s claim to the Senate Judiciary Committee in 2017 that he was only "peripherally aware" of it, according to the transcript.

There are some sensitivities to hauling the president's kids before Congress, Rachael and Dave found. "I think there's just a sense of decency that you don't do that unless you really have to. We're not out there to cause family problems," said Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-Mass.), an Oversight member. "But . . . if we have to get the information, we have to get it."

SDNY 🚨: Cohen provided more clues in terms of what he could not answer. Asked by Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.) if there was “any other wrongdoing or illegal act that you are aware of regarding Donald Trump that we haven't yet discussed today,” Cohen replied that there was.

“Yes and again, those are part of the investigation that's currently being looked at by the Southern District of New York,"Cohen said before adding that he is in “constant contact” with investigation in the Southern District of New York.

Reminder: David Kelley, the former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, told MSNBC's Ari Melber that SDNY can decide to indict a sitting president, depending on the severity of the charges. Even if special prosecutor Robert Mueller found wrongdoing by the president, he is not expected to recommending charging Trump because of Justice Department policy against indicting a sitting president.

"First off, it's a policy, it's not the law," Kelley said. "Policies can be bent, policies can be broken and I think it's going to depend on the facts and the gravity of the offenses, if any that they find."

Hmmm: "A sitting President can be indicted," former Attorney General Eric Holder tweeted.

Former NJ Gov. Chris Christie argues that the SDNY is a much bigger threat to Pres. Trump than Mueller because they have no limit on their scope and have Michael Cohen and Bob Gates as "tour guides... that can take them through Trump's business and personal life." pic.twitter.com/0rRpsmlhK4 — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) March 1, 2019

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) watches as Jared Kushner speaks with President Trump during a signing ceremony for the criminal justice reform bill.

At the White House

THE CONTEMPORANEOUS DOCUMENTATION ADMINISTRATION: “President Trump ordered his chief of staff to grant his son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, a top-secret security clearance last year, overruling concerns flagged by intelligence officials and the White House’s top lawyer, four people briefed on the matter said,” according to a New York Times scoop by Maggie Haberman, Michael Schmidt, Adam Goldman and Annie Karni.

The key quote: “Mr. Trump’s decision in May so troubled senior administration officials that at least one, the White House chief of staff at the time, John F. Kelly, wrote a contemporaneous internal memo about how he had been 'ordered' to give Mr. Kushner the top-secret clearance,” they report. “The White House counsel at the time, Donald F. McGahn II, also wrote an internal memo outlining the concerns that had been raised about Mr. Kushner — including by the C.I.A. — and how Mr. McGahn had recommended that he not be given a top-secret clearance.”

Kelly's memo contradicts a number of statements made by the president and his daughter Ivanka:

“The disclosure of the memos contradicts statements made by the president, who told the New York Times in January in an Oval Office interview that he had no role in his son-in-law receiving his clearance,” report the Times.

“Mr. Kushner’s lawyer, Abbe D. Lowell, also said that at the time the clearance was granted last year that his client went through a standard process,” the reporters add.

And three weeks ago, Ivanka Trump told ABC's Abby Huntsman that “the president had no involvement pertaining to my clearance or my husband's clearance, zero.”

The Post's Josh Dawsey, Seung Min Kim, and Shane Harris who confirmed the story, report that it was Ivanka and her husband, Kushner, who pressured the president to grant the clearance.

More investigations: Chairmen Schiff and Cummings released statements saying their respective committees will continue to investigate the White House security clearance process. Cummings expressed frustration the White House has not responded to this committee's request for documents on the matter.

Programming Note: Kushner met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman earlier this week in Saudi Arabia for the first time since the killing of Post contributing columnist Jamal Khashoggi in October 2018. Kushner was expected to discuss the administration's Middle East peace plan that he described as "very detailed, very in-depth.”

Global Power

BEHIND THE BREAKUP: Trump and North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un offered slightly different accounts about why talks collapsed between the leaders in Hanoi.

My colleagues Philip Rucker, Simon Denyer and David Nakamura report that Trump said "that the main impediment to a deal was Kim’s requirement that the United States lift all economic sanctions on North Korea in exchange for the closure of only one nuclear facility, which still would have left Pyongyang with a large arsenal of missiles and warheads." But the North Korean account differed.

“Hours later, North Korea’s foreign minister, Ri Yong Ho, offered a slightly different take at a rare news conference, arguing that Kim’s regime sought only 'partial' sanctions relief in return for dismantling the North’s main enrichment capabilities for fissile material,” they report.

The outcome, however, was seemingly inevitable according to reporting by my colleagues John Hudson, Anne Gearan and Simon, and shows the limits of Trump's flattery and off-the-cuff strategy when it comes to the negotiating table.

“I think the failure was an admission of a need for more time and working-level talks to achieve an agreement,” said Scott Snyder, a Korea expert at the Council on Foreign Relations, told my colleagues. “It lets the North Koreans know that summitry has to be accompanied by process and that an end run around working-level talks and exclusive focus on the leader level won’t necessarily yield results.”

“In the past several months, lower-level talks have been slow to make progress, as junior North Korean diplomats have lacked the negotiating authority to make concessions, said diplomats familiar with the talks,” Hudson, Gearan and Denyer report.

Richard Cha, the former National Security Council director for Asia wrote an op-ed for the Times arguin the summit's outcome "shouldn’t necessarily be a surprise."

More from Cha: "Presidential summits are supposed to be painstakingly manufactured for success by working-level diplomats. This one wasn’t. Mr. Trump’s eagerness to have the top-level meeting early — perhaps to draw headlines away from domestic turmoil — contravened the advice of his best advisers to do the necessary work before putting the president in front of the North Korean leader again.”

Trump says he believes Kim Jong Un's claim he knew nothing about the torture of a US student in North Korean custody https://t.co/ygF3GBpjov



📷N. Korea sentenced Otto Warmbier to 15 years hard labor for stealing a propaganda banner. He was returned to the US in a coma and died pic.twitter.com/gy7gCRvfIF — AFP news agency (@AFP) March 1, 2019

Some Republicans rushed to Trump's defense after the botched summit abruptly concluded, commending him for rejecting a bad deal. Others, however, condemned Trump for his remarks about Otto Warmbier -- an imprisoned American college student who died in custody before being flown to the United States in a coma -- that Kim wasn't to blame for Warmbier's death.

“We can't be naive about what they did to Otto and the brutal nature of regime that would do this,” Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) said on the Senate floor.

“Americans know the cruelty that was placed on Otto Warmbier by the North Korean regime. Our hearts are with the Warmbier family for their strength and courage. We will never forget Otto. ,' the former ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, tweeted.

