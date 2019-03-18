Good Monday morning & welcome back, Power peeps. And happy (belated) St. Patrick's Day 🍀Tips, comments, recipes? Reach out & sign up. Thanks for waking up with us.

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa speaks to reporters earlier this year (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

On The Hill

HOW TO MAKE 'EM SQUEAL, 2020 EDITION: Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) has some advice for the stampede of Democratic candidates running around her state right now: don't lean too far to the left and have a solution for the two issues Iowa voters are particularly concerned about: health care and trade. She would know as one of two Republican senators in Iowa, with it's first-in-the-nation caucuses taking place next year on Feb. 3.

“They are all out stumping, trying to gain interest," Ernst said of the group of over a dozen candidates who are running for president in 2020. “Just as we've seen with Republicans, those on the left keep moving further and further to the left, which is exciting to some of our younger more progressive liberals in the state of Iowa but not necessarily exciting to the mainstream voters, those older Democrats."

During a lunch with reporters on Friday hosted by “Winning for Women," a GOP group dedicated to promoting female candidates and politicians, Ernst said GOP upsets in the Hawkeye State last year — Democratic challengers Cindy Axne and Abby Finkenauer unseated then-Reps. David Young (R-Iowa) and Rod Blum (R-Iowa) in November — were the result of voters concerned about the GOP push to eliminate protections for people with preexisting conditions by rolling back the Affordable Care Act. Young and Blum were forced to defend their 2017 votes to repeal and replace Obamacare.

Preexisting conditions: “What was used in both of their races was that you don't support people with preexisting conditions, which was the top line issue in those two races and they did not come out strong enough against that and say, 'Yes, we do support people with preexisting conditions when it comes to health care," Ernst said.

“This is an issue that women will wrap their arms around. They are typically the ones that are taking children to doctor's appointments . . . Women pay attention to health care and health care costs and right now in Iowa, it’s very expensive," she added.

Farmers could “turn quickly": Ernst also said that Trump is on the verge of alienating his most loyal supporters over unsettled trade disputes with China, which has imposed crippling tariffs on U.S. soybeans, corn, and wheat along with whopping retaliatory tariffs on ethanol and pork products.

“Trade is a big deal in Iowa and we export a lot of our agriculture commodities to other countries," Ernst said, explaining the value of pork has plummeted. "We export a lot of pork into other countries but the tariffs" are a big issue right now. "So China used to buy a lot of pork and the stuff that Americans don't eat."

"If we don't get the trade deals done, they could turn quickly," Ernst said of pork producers, farmers, etc. "What I would like it see needs to be done in the next month or two — we need to start wrapping this baby up."

But: "I'm in no rush. I want the deal to be right . . . I am not in a rush whatsoever. It's got to be the right deal. It's got to be a good deal for us and if it's not, we're not going to make that deal," Trump told reporters of a trade deal with China.

Started off the day at spin class with Senator Gillibrand! 🚴🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/VobdZtmUzU — Joni Ernst (@SenJoniErnst) February 5, 2019

Funnily enough, one of Ernst's best friends happens to be running for president: her colleague on the Hill, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), officially threw her name into the 2020 contest on Sunday. “No, I'm not going to do Pilates with you anymore,” Ernst joked of Gillibrand's status as a presidential candidate, making light of some of the toxicity in Congress.

“No, but I love Kirsten. I make no bones about it. I think she’s a wonderful person. Other people have opinions on that. I love Kirsten and the time I get to spend with her outside of the political realm is refreshing and valuable to me,” Ernst said, adding the two will try to find a time to grab coffee when they're in Iowa at the same time.

The Iowa Republican and New York Democrat have teamed up to author a bill that “professionalizes the way we prosecute within the military” as it relates to sexual assault, despite previous disagreements on the issue. Ernst believes the handling of sexual-assault cases in the military should remain within the chain-of-command while Gillibrand has advocated for an independent military prosecutor to investigate alleged sexual misconduct.

that “professionalizes the way we prosecute within the military” as it relates to sexual assault, despite previous disagreements on the issue. Ernst believes the handling of sexual-assault cases in the military should remain within the chain-of-command while Gillibrand has advocated for an independent military prosecutor to investigate alleged sexual misconduct. Ernst also was critical of the media coverage of female candidates compared to their male counterparts: “Women are scrutinized much more than men . . . it’s just ridiculous and we saw the same thing with [Hillary] Clinton. And I'm not a Clinton fan by any means but I did hate that the media focused on her pantsuits. Give us a break. I wish folks would focus more on the policy issues and understand that women bring some very powerful ideas to the table,” Ernst said.

Ernst's criticism extended to the coverage of conservative women who she said “are very much villainized in the media and that’s tough. If you’re not pro-choice, you get villainized and it’s a tough area to be in and lot of women don't want that type of criticism.”

But the GOP senator also conceded that Trump's rhetoric likely contributed to the large gender gap among voters and the dearth of female Republican candidates elected to Congress last year.

“A lot of people don’t appreciate the way [Trump] speaks sometimes. And I understand it too, so that has influenced some women,” Ernst said.

The first female GOP senator elected to leadership, Ernst recently announced a paid family leave proposal introduced with Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) that would draw from an individual's Social Security funds. Ernst said that Ivanka Trump's involvement in the issue, along with Trump's State of the Union mention and commitment in the budget bode well for the chances of getting something done on the issue.

“Having Ivanka working on it really is very helpful, too and she has a lot of alliances — Republicans and Democrats. So I hope it’s more than lip service from the president,” Ernst said.

At the White House

TRUMP'S SUNDAY TWITTER TEAR: The president went on a Twitter rampage, but not about the massacre at two mosques in New Zealand by a white supremacist that left dead 50 people.

Trump's acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney made the rounds on Sunday shows denying that the president was a white supremacist, calling the suggestion "absurd.” But Trump has yet to explicitly condemn extremism or specifically call for support of the Muslim community. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she told Trump the best support he could provide her country was to send “sympathy and love to all Muslim communities.”

Instead, the president devoted his tweeting manpower to defending Fox News host and former prosecutor Jeanine Pirro. Her show did not air on Saturday night after Pirro was suspended for questioning Rep. Ilhan Omar's (D-Minn.) patriotism because of her hijab and Muslim faith. ("Face the Nation's" Margaret Brennan's remarkable exchange with Mulvaney on the topic of Trump's rhetoric is worth a read in full.)

“Other U.S. presidents have decried horror abroad as an affront to values shared among liberal democratic allies, but Trump has made no major address to mourn those gunned down last week as they worshiped at mosques in New Zealand. He has not condemned the professed white-supremacist motives of the accused killer,” my colleague Anne Gearan wrote of the president's weekend.

“Instead, Trump has spent the past few days, including the hours before and after the church service, rallying his most loyal supporters around his nationalist agenda against illegal immigration, attacking a familiar list of perceived enemies and adding new ones, all while casting himself as a victim of unfair attacks. It was a weekend of nonstop grievances from the leader of the free world,” per Gearan.

Throughout the course of the day, Trump incorrectly attacking the late-Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), for leaking the dossier about Trump's ties to Russia and criticizing General Motors and a union leader by name, urging them to reopen their manufacturing plant in Lordstown, Ohio.

TRUMP'S WEEK AHEAD:

Today, Trump will celebrate Greek Independence Day at 5:45 p.m. It will be the only time the press may have to ask the president questions.

Trump will celebrate Greek Independence Day at 5:45 p.m. It will be the only time the press may have to ask the president questions. Tuesday, Trump will host new Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, nicknamed “Trump of the Tropics,” at the White House. “The visit affords Trump a chance to celebrate what he considers the beneficial global influence of his 'America First' agenda, and the Brazilian’s far-right views on immigration hold a mirror to Trump’s own," Gearan reports.

Trump will host new Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, nicknamed “Trump of the Tropics,” at the White House. “The visit affords Trump a chance to celebrate what he considers the beneficial global influence of his 'America First' agenda, and the Brazilian’s far-right views on immigration hold a mirror to Trump’s own," Gearan reports. Wednesday, Trump will tour and deliver remarks at an Army tank plant in Lima, Ohio. Afterward, he will hold a reelection fundraiser benefiting the Republican National Committee in Canton, per the Cincinnati Enquirer.

As to @SenJohnMcCain and his devotion to his country: He stepped forward to risk his life for his country, served honorably under difficult circumstances, and was one of the most consequential senators in the history of the body. (1/2) — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) March 17, 2019

I’m running for president. Let’s prove that brave wins. Join me: https://t.co/I1vp93LBUR pic.twitter.com/Giu4u4KEZQ — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) March 17, 2019

Outside the Beltway

Gillibrand officially announced she's in and is headed to Michigan, Iowa and Nevada this week, Beto O'Rourke went for a literal run, Cory Booker packed some rooms in rural Iowa and Pete Buttigieg went viral for his bookish language skills. Amy Klobuchar celebrated St. Patrick's Day with Iowa's Linn County Democrats, and Elizabeth Warren headed down South to Memphis. Today, Warren will go to Mississippi for a few stops in the Mississippi Delta followed by a CNN town hall in Jackson.

There's two notable Democrats still making a decision: Joe Biden and Georgia Gov. Stacey Abrams.

Over the weekend, in a Biden-esque way, the former vice president accidentally said during a speech at the annual Delaware dinner for Democrats that he had “the most progressive record of anybody running” before correcting himself, "-- of anybody who would run for president.”

As for Abrams, she told New York Magazine's Rebecca Traister of when she'll make a decision to jump in the race: “I'll know when I know.”

Bigger Tent GOP?: There's one Republican who is taking his sweet time in deciding whether to challenge Trump in a high-stakes 2020 primary. My colleagues Robert Costa and Erin Cox interviewed Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R), who has signaled that if he does run "an insurgent campaign for the GOP nomination he would pitch himself as far more in tune with the party's long-held values and worldview than Trump."

"'I come from the Ronald Reagan school of politics,' Hogan told Bob and Erin in a wide-ranging interview at the state capitol, shaking his head in disapproval when asked if he shares Trump's nationalism."

"'Groups like the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, a frequent target of Trump's ire, are 'critically important,' Hogan added, expressing alarm about Trump 'not standing by or standing up for some of our allies.'"

“For a guy who wrote a book, 'The Art of the Deal,' he's just not making good deals,” Hogan said. “Sometimes, he's his own worst enemy and there is a better way to accomplish things.”

“I'm for a bigger tent, for coming up with ideas and solutions that can reach a wider audience,” Hogan said. “I appeal to Republicans because my message is: I haven't abandoned my principles. I've just said let's deal in the art of the possible.”

On the issues of abortion, immigration, and gun control, Hogan's “appeal to conservatives who have rallied behind Trump would certainly be tested if he jumped into the race.”

The front page of Monday's New Zealand Herald.

Global Power

CHRISTCHURCH: New Zealanders are “still coming to terms with events that increasingly seem to be among the most deeply scarring — and consequential — the nation's history,” Emanuel Stoakes writes for The Independent. "

"...what has just occurred is new territory, puncturing the blanket of relative security that these remote islands have long seemed to provide. Residents of Christchurch, despite the earthquakes of eight years ago, had become habituated to living in one of the world’s most reputedly safe societies.”

“Accordingly, [Ardern], who forthrightly described Friday’s horrors as 'terrorism', is now setting the stage for lasting changes to be made to the country’s gun laws, which have allowed those with licenses to possess semi-automatic weapons."

“We cannot be deterred from the work we need to do on our gun laws in New Zealand. They need to change,” Ardern said Sunday, according to The Post's Anna Fifield.

"[Alleged shooter Brenton Harrison] Tarrant had a gun license and used a variant of the AR-15, a semiautomatic weapon that has been used in many mass shootings in the United States, including in at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., in 2018; on the Las Vegas Strip in 2017; and at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., in 2012."

Ardern said details on gun law changes will be announced in the next 10 days, according to the New Zealand Herald.

Tarrant “fired his lawyer and plans to represent himself in court, leading to speculation that he might try to use his trial as a platform for extremist views,” Fifield reports from Christchurch.

Blowback: “A collective of some of New Zealand's biggest brands is set to pull ads from Facebook and Google after a gunman live-streamed his massacre of 50 people at two Christchurch mosques,” The New Zealand Herald's Damien Venuto reports.

Meet the incredible man who chased the New Zealand mosque shooter, potentially saving dozens of lives pic.twitter.com/S2LJtRAEYL — NowThis (@nowthisnews) March 17, 2019

SYRIA: The Wall Street Journal's Dion Nissenbaum and Nancy A. Youssef report the U.S. military is planning on keeping nearly 1,000 forces in Syria, "three months after President Trump ordered a complete withdrawal and is far more than the White House originally intended."

“Protracted administration talks with Turkey, European allies and U.S.-backed Kurdish fighters have so far failed to secure an agreement to create a safe zone in northeastern Syria, part of Mr. Trump’s plan for leaving Syria,” Dion and Nancy report.

“The U.S. now plans to keep working with Kurdish fighters in Syria, despite Turkish threats to cross the border and attack the Kurds, the U.S. officials said. The proposal could keep as many as 1,000 American forces, spread from the north of Syria to the south, they said.”

“After The Wall Street Journal story appeared online Sunday evening, Gen. Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, issued a statement saying it was 'factually inaccurate' to say the military was developing plans to keep nearly 1,000 troops in Syria."

“We continue to implement the president’s direction to draw down U.S. forces to a residual presence,” Dunford told them in a statement.

ICYMI: One of the wilder stories of 2019 is this scoop by WaPo's John Hudson, which details a "mysterious incident" in Spain that potentially threatened to derail Trump's talks with North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un prior to their meeting in Vietnam.

“In broad daylight, masked assailants infiltrated North Korea’s embassy in Madrid, tied up the staff, stole computers and mobile phones, and fled the scene in two luxury vehicles,” Hudson reports.

“The group behind the late February operation is known as Cheollima Civil Defense, a secretive dissident organization committed to overthrowing the Kim dynasty, people familiar with the planning and execution of the mission told The Washington Post.”

“The group’s alleged role in the attack has not previously been reported, and officials from the governments of North Korea, the United States and Spain declined to comment on it.”

The Cheollima Civil Defense group released a statement over the weekend urging the media to keep their identities a secret so as not to be assassinated by Kim's kill squads.

In the Media

