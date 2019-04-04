Hey there, Power Fam. Happy Thursday! Please join me in wishing my colleagues Ashley Parker and Josh Dawsey a big congratulations for being honored by the White House Correspondents' Association for their coverage of the Trump White House. 🎉🥂🌟 Reach out and sign up.

Breaking: Ethiopia says the pilots of the doomed Boeing 737 Max 8 jet "repeatedly" performed all the maneuvers recommended by the manufacturer but failed to regain control of the plane.

The Investigations

SUBPOENA WARS: The open warfare between House Democrats and President Trump entered a new phase yesterday as prominent committee chairmen demanded information the White House will fiercely defend, kicking off a contentious political and likely legal battle.

Democrats in the lower chamber aggressively pursued information they've long threatened to gain by force from the administration as reports emerged that Robert Mueller's team is not especially happy with how Attorney General Bill Barr handled its findings.

Taxes: The House Ways and Means Committee formally requested the Internal Service Revenue provide Congress with six years of the president's business and personal tax returns. The Treasury Department has until April 10 to comply with the request. (Hint: It won't).

The House Judiciary Committee gave a green light to Chair Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) to subpoena the Justice Department for a full copy of Mueller's report.

Oversight Chair Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) announced he would be seeking to subpoena Trump's accounting firm for access to Trump's financial records.

And the president's team is already threatening to push back.

“It doesn't matter what presidents do or don't do,” Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani told Power Up about Trump breaking precedent by not releasing his tax returns. “But whatever legitimate powers Congress has, they are abusing it . . .[Democrats] just want to go on wild goose chases.”

told Power Up about Trump breaking precedent by not releasing his tax returns. “They are prying into every aspect of his private life in order to make him look bad,” Giuliani added.

Ways and Means Chair Richard Neal used an obscure provision in the tax code in his request to the IRS.

“The panel’s chairman was able to make the request because of a 1924 law that gives the chairmen of the House Ways and Means Committee and the Senate Finance Committee broad powers to request and receive the tax returns of any American,” according to my colleagues Erica Werner, Damian Paletta and Josh Dawsey.

“Congress, as a coequal branch of government, has a duty to conduct oversight of departments and officials,” Neal (D-Mass.) said in a statement. “The Ways and Means Committee in particular has a responsibility to conduct oversight of our voluntary federal tax system and determine how Americans — including those elected to our highest office — are complying with those laws.”

“We are under audit, despite what people said, and working that out — I’m always under audit, it seems, but I’ve been under audit for many years because the numbers are big, and I guess when you have a name, you’re audited,” Trump told reporters at the White House after Neal issued his request. “But until such time as I’m not under audit, I would not be inclined to do it.”

This is a major test for Treasury Secrtary Steven Mnuchin, who will have to decide whether to turn over the goods: “It is unclear what legal argument Mnuchin could make to refuse the request, as the tax records would be unlikely to be considered protected under 'executive privilege' because they do not pertain to Trump’s actions during his time in the White House," per Erica, Damian, and Josh.

THE FIGHT AHEAD: The White House is likely to fight subpoenas for other things wanted by House Democrats. Oversight has subpoenaed an interview with former personnel security director Carl Kline, who oversaw the controversial appproval of security clearances to those who were originally denied them (see Jared Kushner.) Democrats also voted to subpoena three administration officials for information about adding a citizenship question to the 2020 census.

The accommodation process: A senior Obama administration official told Power Up that these kinds off dispute over subpoenas are usually settled through the accomodation proceess in which a compromise is reached between the White House and Congress.

"It's important for the White House to pick it's battles and not to resist every congressional request or to try to fight every subpoena . . . They should focus on those areas in which they really think that the president's prerogatives are potentially impinged," the former senior official said. "And the kind of crown jewels, if you will, from the office of the presidency's perspective, are communications between the president and his closest and most senior advisers."

"Subpoena John Kelly and ask him why he wrote a memo about his concerns," the former official told us about Trump's former chief of staff who wrote a contemporaneous internal memo outlining his concerns over providing Kushner a security clearance. "Because he is a former White House official, as opposed to a current White House official, the legal basis to resist a congressional subpoena is much weaker for a former staffer than current."

"I suspect the White House will slow roll as much as possible, and raise lots of executive branch interests, like executive privilege, deliberative process, national security, pending law enforcement concerns, privacy of third parties, etc.," a former Justice Department prosecutor told us. "The House has very limited ability to enforce subpoenas by going to court . . . So expect this to be primarily a political fight, with the House using political leverage, including hearings, media, and their control over appropriations, to try to force subpoena compliance."

Key: “The politics generally favor the advocates of sunshine and transparency over the advocates of secrecy when it comes to alleged misconduct. But given that nothing seems to move Trump’s numbers much either way, not sure how much success the House will have,” the ex-prosecutor added.

From a former Obama DOJ official:

NOT HAPPY: Nicholas Fandos, Michael Schmidt and Mark Mazzetti scooped on Wednesday that some of Mueller's investigators “have told associates that Attorney General William P. Barr failed to adequately portray the findings of their inquiry and that they were more troubling for President Trump than Mr. Barr indicated, according to government officials and others familiar with their simmering frustrations.”

Shaping the media narrative: “ At stake in the dispute — the first evidence of tension between Mr. Barr and the special counsel’s office — is who shapes the public’s initial understanding of one of the most consequential government investigations in American history. Some members of Mr. Mueller’s team are concerned that, because Mr. Barr created the first narrative of the special counsel’s findings, Americans’ views will have hardened before the investigation’s conclusions become public,” the trio reports.

The evidence gathered on Trump “was much more acute than Barr suggested,” one source who spoke on the condition of anonymity told my colleagues Ellen Nakashima, Carol D. Leonnig and Rosalind S. Helderman.

Key: The report was prepared “so that the front matter from each section could have been released immediately — or very quickly,” a U.S. official said of Mueller's report. “It was done in a way that minimum redactions, if any, would have been necessary, and the work would have spoken for itself . . . the prepared their summaries to be shared in their own words — and not in the attorney general's summary of theeir work, as it turnd out to be the case."

“I guarantee that there will be much more distance between Barr’s characterization of the report and the report itself and he will have some explaining to do,” a former administration official told Power Up.

The former official expressed shock at the idea that “the same people who were losing their minds because [former Attorney General] Loretta Lynch had a casual conversation with Bill Clinton on a tarmac and then decided she couldn't be impartial," have accepted that Barr, "who had previously opined on the matter of obstruction of justice without any facts...basically hijacked Mueller's decision to set the narrative.”

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, accompanied by Vice President Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, addresses a Joint Meeting of Congress on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Global Power

THE U.S. RINGS THE ALARM ON CHINA: Vice President Pence sounded the alarm on the rising threat of China's influence during a speech at an event marking the 70th anniversary of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

“But perhaps the greatest challenge NATO will face in the coming decades is how we all must adjust to China’s rise, ” Pence said at the event celebrating the military alliance. “And adjust we must — from determining how to meet the challenge of Chinese 5G technology, to the easy money offered by China’s Belt and Road Initiative," a strategic infrastructure and development project in Europe, Africa and Latin America.

” Pence said at the event celebrating the military alliance. “And adjust we must — from determining how to meet the challenge of Chinese 5G technology, to the easy money offered by China’s Belt and Road Initiative," a strategic infrastructure and development project in Europe, Africa and Latin America. “China’s expanding influence will necessarily demand more of America’s attention and resources,” he added. “And as we meet that challenge, our European allies must do more to maintain the strength and deterrence of [NATO]. Toward that end, we are grateful that NATO members are opening their own diplomatic dialogues with friendly Indo-Pacific countries like Australia, Japan, Singapore, and Korea. And we welcome recent steps by NATO partners France and Britain to increase freedom-of-navigation and overflight operations in the Pacific.”

Pence's speech, which slammed Germany for not spending enough on defense, warned Turkey against buying Russian defense systems, and devoted ample airtime to claiming credit for pushing other NATO allies to meet defense spending commitments, marked a shift on countering Russian aggression.

The U.S. has been quietly — and now publicly — pushing to utilize NATO as a vehicle to address China on a broad swath of issues from Beijing's military buildup in the South China Sea to their debt diplomacy. Most recently, the U.S. pressed European allies to join the campaign to block Chinese firm Huawei, which is closely tied to the Chinese government, from implementing their 5G telecommunications networks.

“If our allies and partners go with a Huawei solution, we need to reconsider how we share critical information with them,” Ellen Lord, the undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment, said last week at an Atlantic Council conference, per my colleague Ellen Nakashima.

Ellen Lord, the undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment, said last week at an Atlantic Council conference, per my colleague Ellen Nakashima. Lord warned that if U.S. allies use equipment from Huawei, “we could be overcome quickly with technical overmatch.”

“The U.S. ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell, in March sent a letter to German officials saying the United States would limit intelligence-sharing with Berlin if Huawei is allowed to provide its 5G network,” my colleagues Ellen Nakashima and Souad Mekhennet report.

However, Europeans governments are still embracing Chinese investment. Italy signed a memorandum of understanding with China last month in support of the "Belt and Road” initiative; Portugal signed on to the initiative weaving an infrastructure networking connecting China with African and Europe in December.

“For all allies, China is becoming a more and more important trading partner,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told the Wall Street Journal's James Marson in an interview. “We need to find a right balance in being aware of the increasing strength of China without creating problems.”

“'We don’t want to make another enemy,' a European diplomat told the Journal. 'And we don’t want to push Russia into China’s embrace,' the diplomat said, pointing to burgeoning economic and military ties between Moscow and Beijing."

But senior administration officials tell Power Up that while a disconnect on security concerns has further exacerbated tensions between the U.S. and its European allies, there is an underlying understanding of the threats China poses.

“There’s a lot of stuff that goes on at the high level but on the working level there is a lot of good exchange of information and real understanding grounded in evidence of what the problems are and threats are and how we need to work together on a collective solution,” a senior administration official told Power Up.

“These meetings are important,” the senior administration official added of the NATO ministerial meetings. "We are able to raise the awareness and confirm the understanding of not only what the problems are right now but that we are meeting the challenge of the threat posed by 5G technology controlled by China that goes back to the Chinese government."

“There's a great pressure that NATO has to figure out how it helps shape an approach to this rising China . . . there is increasingly an understanding that we can't take on this rising China and the silk road by ourselves. We need Europe for this -- we can't do this by ourselves," Jim Townsend, a senior fellow in the Center for a New American Security's transatlantic security program and former deputy assistant secretary of defense, told Power Up.

“NATO can help sound the alarm on China,” a senior administration official added.

FULL COURT PRESS: Meanwhile at the United Nations, Foreign Policy's Colum Lynch reports that “John Bolton, the U.S. national security adviser, is leading a campaign to contain China’s growing influence in the United Nations and other international organizations, a move that reflects growing alarm that Beijing is taking advantage of the U.S. retreat from the world stage to build diplomatic alliances and promote its own global interests.”

“At the U.N., U.S. diplomats are under instructions to foil Beijing’s bid to burnish its soft power credentials and promote Chinese President Xi Jinping’s philosophical precepts, referred to as Xi Jinping Thought. They have orders to scrub Chinese buzzwords or phrases — including 'win-win cooperation,' 'people-to-people connectivity,' and 'creating a community of shared future for mankind' — from U.N. resolutions. The U.S. concern, which is shared by some of its European colleagues, is that China is seeking to gradually alter the language of U.N. diplomacy to conform with its own diplomatic vision,” Lynch reports.

Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) during a Washington Post event on health care. (Photo by Keith Lane for The Washington Post)

The People

BENNET SAYS HE HAS PROSTATE CANCER, BUT WILL STILL MAKE 2020 RUN: Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) revealed Wednesday night he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, but that it was detected early and he will undergo surgery in a few weeks.

"While hearing news like this is never easy, I am fortunate it was detected early, and as a result, my prognosis is good," Bennet said in a statement. “The work we have in front of us to restore a politics that is worthy of our kids and grandkids has never been more important. This unanticipated hurdle only reinforces how strongly I feel about contributing to the larger conversation about the future.”

The two-term senator, who has all but announced a White House run, told The Colorado Independent that he will still run for president, if he is declared cancer free.

Bennet added during his interview that then-Sen. John Kerry (D-Mass.) had a similar diagnosis in 2003 and resumed his campaign leading to the presidential nomination shortly after his surgery.

Normally known for being a low-key lawmaker, Bennet's emotional confrontation with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) in January over the Texan's role in the 2013 government shutdown went viral.

Bleaching at North Kepplel Great Barrier Reef. (Courtesy of Ray Berkelmans, Australian Institute of Marine Science)

Outside the Beltway

THE GREAT BARRIER REEF IS NO LONGER VIEWED AS 'TOO BIG TO FAIL': “The damage caused in recent years to the Great Barrier Reef by ocean heat waves has compromised the massive reef’s ability to recover, and climate change could make the problem more severe in the future, according to research published Wednesday,” my colleague Brady Dennis reports.

The reef has suffered "four mass 'bleaching' events driven by above-average sea temperatures over the past two decades, including back-to-back episodes in 2016 and 2017," Brady reports. "Historically, after the damage from events such as bleaching or a hurricane, the remaining adult corals in the reef spawn trillions of larvae each year, which spread and slowly begin to revitalize the reef by replacing dead corals with new ones. But that’s not happening as it once did."

“We used to think that the Great Barrier Reef was too big to fail — until now,” Morgan Pratchett, a study co-author and professor at James Cook University, said in a statement.

On the same day, the House Energy and Commerce Committee was scheduled to consider legislation to rejoin the Paris climate agreement, the landmark deal from which Trump began the process of withdrawing the U.S. in 2017. But after a marathon day, the panel pushed consideration of doing so to this morning.

Hitting close to home, my colleague Justin Wm. Moyer reports that the Tidal Basin, home to the beloved cherry blossoms, is also struggling amid climate change and the rapid urbanization of the D.C. area.

In the Media

