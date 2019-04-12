We made it -- again! Happy Friday! Tips, comments, a recipe for the world’s best chocolate cake? Email me, sign up, and forward this to your friends. Have a great weekend ⚡️

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) speaks at an event in Las Vegas on Feb. 17. (John Locher, File/AP Photo)

The People

A CATCH 22: Elizabeth Warren is a popular Massachusetts senator, an energetic campaigner, and armed with more fresh and ambitious proposals than any other 2020 presidential candidate. But two data points from this week show illustrate how Warren may be facing an uphill battle in the crowded field of Democrats.

To the extent polling matters this far out . . .: Polls released in last 48 hours from Iowa and New Hampshire show Warren trails behind Joe Biden , who hasn’t formally entered the race; Bernie Sanders, who has the largest donor list network of the group; and South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg , a relative unknown who has received a wave of positive press over the past month.

Warren didn't break double digits in either poll; even Buttigieg did with his 11 percent in the New Hampshire poll. And there's the underwhelming first quarter fundraising haul: Warren brought in only $6 million, trailing well behind Sanders, Harris, Pete and Beto O'Rourke — and Buttigieg.

Warren brought in only $6 million, trailing well behind Sanders, Harris, Pete and Beto O'Rourke — and Buttigieg. On the problem: “We don’t have to match other candidates dollar for dollar, but we do need a strong enough grass roots base to be able to keep Elizabeth’s voice front and center in this race,” Roger Lau, Warren’s campaign manager, said in an email to supporters.

We spoke with academics, strategists and veteran operatives who suggest there's more going on here than a bad week. There are two dueling issues plaguing Warren's appeal, they say: There's a cloud of sexism in this race — and voters just don't care so much about policy. At least, not as much as perhaps Warren would like.

Warren is now facing a Catch-22: She is embracing policy over identity, as she's simultaneously penalized for her identity.

“I do think that there is an element of sexism,” Lily Mason, an assistant professor of politics at the University of Maryland and the author of 'Uncivil Agreement: How Politics Became Our Identity,' told Power Up.

Lily Mason, an assistant professor of politics at the University of Maryland and the author of 'Uncivil Agreement: How Politics Became Our Identity,' told Power Up. But also: “ The people who will talk about policy in a thoughtful and coherent way are at a disadvantage."

“ Warren is “by far the most policy savvy candidate with the smartest and best policy people working for her. In a rational world, she would be winning. But . . . it's not a rational world — and we tend to make political choices based on identity rather than policy. She's telling people who she is. But she's not making people think about who they are.”

In a rational world, she would be winning. She's telling people who she is. But she's not making people think about who they are.” Policy talk: It's just not that exciting, Mason points out, because the language doesn't involve “conflict, fighting, winning and losing."

Lose-lose: A Democratic operative tells us that the voters that are paying the most attention this early in the race, and likely to vote in the primaries, tend to have the strongest focus on identity politics. This is where the last presidential race could have a boomerang effect on Warren.

Women were less supportive of female candidates, and men less supportive of liberal candidates, after being told that Hillary Clinton lost because of her focus on identity politics, per a study by Seth Masket, the chairman of the political science department at the University of Denver on concerns about the role of women in American politics. That theory of Clinton's loss, of course, is a narrative that's been percolating since her unexpected loss in 2016.

per a study by Seth Masket, the chairman of the political science department at the University of Denver on concerns about the role of women in American politics. That theory of Clinton's loss, of course, is a narrative that's been percolating since her unexpected loss in 2016. “My impression is that the identity politics cue makes respondents less comfortable with the idea of Democrats nominating someone other than a white male in 2020,” Masket wrote.

Media coverage may play a role in enforcing this narrative: Female candidates running for president “are consistently being described in the media more negatively than their male counterparts," per an analysis of 130 articles from mainstream news outlets released in late March by Northeastern University's School of Journalism.

Not just Warren: It's possible that Warren, and Sens. Amy. Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) have “been dealing with scandals at a higher rate than their male counterparts . . . but another possibility is that women are simply facing more scrutiny than the men," per Northeastern.

It's possible that Warren, and Sens. Amy. Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) have “been dealing with scandals at a higher rate than their male counterparts . . . but another possibility is that women are simply facing more scrutiny than the men," per Northeastern. Uphill climb: “The coverage of Warren has not been as positive — and positive horserace coverage tends to produce better numbers for the horserace,” Matt Grossmann, a political scientist at Michigan State University, tells Power Up.

“The coverage of Warren has not been as positive — and positive horserace coverage tends to produce better numbers for the horserace,” Matt Grossmann, a political scientist at Michigan State University, tells Power Up. Case in point: “The hilarious instance is where Mayor Pete got like 5 percent in one poll — and the headline was that he 'doubles his support," Grossman said. “And Warren hasn't had that kind of coverage — it’s been disappointing.”

“The hilarious instance is where Mayor Pete got like 5 percent in one poll — and the headline was that he 'doubles his support," Grossman said. “And Warren hasn't had that kind of coverage — it’s been disappointing.” A Democratic operative puts it this way: “She's been generating big ideas, churning out new policy and leading the field intellectually, so it's hard not to read the media's temporary obsession with Pete Buttigieg the intellectual as sexist, just because he speaks Norwegian or whatever.”

A Democratic operative outlines another problematic paradox for Warren at this point in the race:

“You need a ton of money to break out or you need the media to decide that you are the flavor of the month or the day — and then the money comes,” the operative told us. “Warren's problem is that she has two strikes against here: she's already been the flavor of the day and she's not raising enough money. Lots of people running think they can win — but then the media judges them by how viable they are a year out and kneecaps them.”

Back to policy: Warren's time spent in the policy weeds may not be as likely to pay off — as Mason and Grossman both argue votes just don't care as much about the difference between her proposals and Sanders's single-payer health plan or O'Rourke's support for Medicaid for America.

In fact, both experts pointed to studies that show many voters don't actually even know the difference between a conservative and a liberal policy. This nullifies some of the purity tests that have emerged thus far in the Democratic primary. “This is something that Trump took advantage of," said Mason.

Why this matters: “Our assumption that people will divide based on ideological and policy preferences is unclear," Grossmann told us. When it comes to the current field, he says: “They're all Democrats so they are all relatively popular with Democrats."

Migrants from Cuba, Venezuela and Central America queue at the Paso del Norte International Bridge in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua State, Mexico, to cross the border and request political asylum in the United States. (Herika MARTINEZ / AFP)

PRESSURE'S ON: After a week of chaos at the Department of Homeland Security, my colleagues Rachael Bade and Nick Miroff delivered an eye-popping scoop last night about the White House's plan for political retribution in the border wall fight:

“White House officials have tried to pressure U.S. immigration authorities to release detainees onto the streets of “sanctuary cities” to retaliate against President Trump’s political adversaries, according to Department of Homeland Security officials and email messages reviewed by The Washington Post.

Trump administration officials have proposed transporting detained immigrants to sanctuary cities at least twice in the past six months — once in November, as a migrant caravan approached the U.S. southern border, and again in February, amid a standoff with Democrats over funding for Trump’s border wall.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s district in San Francisco was among those the White House wanted to target, according to DHS officials. The administration also considered releasing detainees in other Democratic strongholds.”

Read the piece in full here.

Julian Assange gestures to the media from a police vehicle on his arrival at Westminster Magistrates court on April 11 in London. (Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

Outside the Beltway

HOW WE GOT HERE ON JULIAN ASSANGE: Our colleagues Rachel Weiner, Matt Zapotosky and Ellen Nakashima outline the long road for U.S. prosecutors seeking to charge the WikiLeaks founder.

"American officials had debated bringing charges against Julian Assange almost from the moment in 2010 that his organization WikiLeaks dumped onto the Internet a historic trove of classified documents, including internal State Department communications and assessments of suspected terrorists at Guantanamo Bay," they write.

"But through the years, the case languished. Some prosecutors reasoned that Assange was arguably a publisher, if a capricious one. Concerned that proving a criminal case against him would run up against the First Amendment and, if successful, set a precedent for future media prosecutions, the Obama administration chose to put the case aside."

"In 2017 — after WikiLeaks exposed CIA hacking tools and stirred political chaos by releasing Democratic campaign emails — the government began to take a more aggressive tack. Under then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions, prosecutors dusted off the investigation and discussed how the anti-secrecy organization’s founder could be charged without running afoul of press freedoms."

Just in time: "Under the federal law governing computer crimes, prosecutors faced a deadline to file charges within eight years of the 2010 disclosures that put him in their crosshairs. The single-count indictment unsealed in Alexandria federal court Thursday shows they did so just under the deadline. It accuses Assange of conspiring to help former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning crack a password so she could log on to a Defense Department computer anonymously. The indictment does not include evidence that Assange and Manning ever succeeded."

"Under the federal law governing computer crimes, prosecutors faced a deadline to file charges within eight years of the 2010 disclosures that put him in their crosshairs. The single-count indictment unsealed in Alexandria federal court Thursday shows they did so just under the deadline. It accuses Assange of conspiring to help former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning crack a password so she could log on to a Defense Department computer anonymously. The indictment does not include evidence that Assange and Manning ever succeeded." "Normally, the statute of limitations prevents prosecutors from charging people with a crime for actions that took place more than five years ago. However, a hacking provision cited in the indictment — intruding into a government computer to obtain national security secrets — has an eight-year limit. A grand jury returned the indictment of Mr. Assange on March 6, 2018, just before the eighth anniversary of the day that Mr. Assange is accused of entering into a conspiracy with Ms. Manning to violate that law."

Does it address WikiLeaks's role in release of hacked documents in 2016? No.

Wasn’t Assange protected? Yes. For almost seven years, the Ecuadorian embassy in London offered Assange asylum. “By Thursday, Ecuadoran officials eager to improve trade and other relations with the United States and exasperated by what they described as the WikiLeaks founder’s overbearing presence had reached a decision.” (Kevin Sieff, Arelis R. Hernández and Gabriela Martinez)

Yes. For almost seven years, the Ecuadorian embassy in London offered Assange asylum. “By Thursday, Ecuadoran officials eager to improve trade and other relations with the United States and exasperated by what they described as the WikiLeaks founder’s overbearing presence had reached a decision.” (Kevin Sieff, Arelis R. Hernández and Gabriela Martinez) What’s next? Assange and his lawyers will be able to argue against the U.K. extraditing him to the U.S., perhaps by claiming that he is being charged with an non-extraditable political offense. (Aaron Blake)

What did Trump say? “I know nothing about WikiLeaks.” But: The president was a big fan of WikiLeaks on the campaign trail. In fact, NBC News found Trump talked about the site 141 times before the election.



What will happen to his cat?: And what does he know? (Reis Thebault)

The Investigations

FORMER OBAMA WHITE HOUSE COUNSEL INDICTED: Greg Craig, former president Barack Obama's first White House counsel, on Thursday became the first prominent Democrat to be indicted as part of the larger orbit of special counsel Robert Mueller's probe, our colleagues Rosalind S. Helderman and Tom Hamburger report. Craig signaled he is going to fight the charges of making false statements about his work for the Ukrainian government in 2012. The indictment is connected to work Craig did with Paul Manafort, Trump's former campaign chairman, who pleaded guilty to charges related to Ukraine lobbying last year.

Two other big names are under investigation for issues arising from possible violation of foreign lobbying rules, Rosalind and Tom report.

Former prominent Democratic lobbyist Tony Podesta

Former Rep. Vin Weber, who help leads the D.C. office of Mercury LLC

Ivanka Trump, assistant to the president, stands up as she is recognized by President Donald Trump at the 2019 Prison Reform Summit and First Step Act Celebration in the East Room of the White House. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

At the White House

'INSIDE IVANKA'S DREAMWORLD': The Atlantic’s Elaina Plott is out with a profile this morning on Ivanka Trump, a self described “pragmatist" who has worked relentlessly to cultivate her image. President Trump sat down with Plott to discuss the first daughter. From her profile:

"But Ivanka, whom he sometimes calls 'Baby' in official meetings, is 'unique.' If Trump sees any of his children as his heir apparent, it’s Ivanka. 'If she ever wanted to run for president,' he said, 'I think she’d be very, very hard to beat.' At 37, she is old enough. But Ivanka has never talked with her friends about running for office, and the president said she has never expressed any interest about that to him. Still, while Don Jr. might be a hit at political rallies, Ivanka is the only child the president ever considered for an administration post. 'She went into the whole helping-people-with-jobs, and I wasn’t sure that was going to be the best use of her time, but I didn’t know how successful she’d be,' the president said. 'She’s created millions of jobs, and I had no idea she’d be that successful.'"

On The Hill

TRUMP LIKELY TO DROP CAIN'S FED NOMINATION: Trump and the White House now realize that former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain's nomination to the Federal Reserve is DOA. Our colleagues Damian Paletta, Mike DeBonis and Seung Min Kim report that Cain is unlikely to be formally submitted to the Senate now that a fourth Senate Republican, North Dakota Sen. Kevin Cramer, signaled he would oppose the nomination.

Trump recently summoned Herman Cain to the Situation Room when he was meeting with generals and other military leaders.



Then Trump told the military brass that they needed to come up with a “9-9-9” plan for the border.



MEANWHILE... Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is less than enthused about the possibility of Ken Cuccinelli leading the Department of Homeland Security. Cuccinelli is a former head of the Senate Conservatives Fund, a hard-line group that has sought to seed primary challengers to GOP senators over the years, including McConnell.

“I have expressed my, shall I say, lack of enthusiasm, for one of them who was mentioned in some story and that was Ken Cuccinelli, who used to run the Senate Conservatives Fund. And may still run it,” McConnell told reporters, according to Politico. “But again, he hasn’t been nominated.”

