BREAKING: French billionaire Bernard Arnault and his LVMH group pledged $200 million euros for Notre Dame's reconstruction, per the Associated Press.

President Trump speaks during a roundtable on immigration and border security at the Border Patrol Calexico Station in Calexico, Calif. earlier this month. (SAUL LOEB/AFP)

Outside the Beltway

BRING IT: President Trump's proposal to send migrants who arrive at the southern border to sanctuary cities as a form of political retribution — you know, the one that the White House told my colleagues Rachael Bade and Nick Miroff last week was “floated and rejected, which ended any further discussion” — is happening, at least according to the president.

Trump tweeted on Monday: “Those Illegal Immigrants who can no longer be legally held” in custody “will be, subject to Homeland Security, given to Sanctuary Cities and States!”

TBD: Neither the White House nor the Department of Homeland Security followed up with any further details on how exactly they plan to execute Trump's controversial proposal that was previously rejected by Immigration and Customs Enforcement's legal department.

One thing is clear, however: if Trump's primary objective was to anger his Democratic counterparts, he largely failed. The popstar Cher, whose complaint about accepting incoming immigrants was screen-shotted and retweeted by Trump, appeared to be an outlier.

Many mayors of America's sanctuary cities stood ready to accept migrants seeking asylum with a warm embrace.

“It’s time to stop fanning hate and division @realDonaldTrump — I’ve been consistent and clear: #Oakland welcomes all, no matter where you came from or how you got here,” Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf (D) tweeted after Trump claimed “the Mayor of Oakland and other Sanctuary Cities” did not want “detained immigrants.”

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo (D) tweeted. “Of course,” Lori Lightfoot (D), Chicago's next mayor, told CNN's Anderson Cooper when asked if she welcomed migrants under Trump's proposal. “We have immigrants from all over the world who call Chicago their home. They’ll continue to do that, and we’re going to continue to make sure that this is truly a welcoming community for those immigrants and we want them to come to the city of Chicago.”

“We have already been working alongside partners to ensure that recently arrived families, women and children get the services they need to make their successful transition into America,” Mayor Steven Hernandez (D) of Coachella, Calif., told The Daily Beast's Scott Bixby and Sam Brodey last week.

One more addition, in order to send people to sanctuary cities, they'd have to be granted asylum, at which point they can live wherever they wish. This is just some doofus gotcha attempt by Trump that wouldn't work at its most basic level. https://t.co/G2FmmhGqMi — Joseph A. Curtatone (@JoeCurtatone) April 12, 2019

RINSE AND REPEAT: Most of these same mayors, however, complain of Trump's tactics, excoriating him for using human beings as political pawns. Of course, like the majority of Trump's immigration proposals, there are legal and logistical hurdles that the administration has yet to address.

The Hatch Act: Trump's proposal may run afoul of the Hatch Act, which bars members of the executive branch from using government resources for political gain.

Trump's proposal may run afoul of the Hatch Act, which bars members of the executive branch from using government resources for political gain. Trump “can't use federal funds to create a program the purpose of which is political, just to embarrass other federal officials,” Kerri Talbot, an attorney and federal advocacy director for Immigration Hub, told USA Today's Michael Collins and John Fritze. “Homeland security dollars are supposed to be used to protect national security, not go after your political opponents.”

“At a time like this, when ICE is just overwhelmed by the number of Central Americans arriving, having to divert further resources to send a political message is outrageous,” John Sandweg, an acting ICE director under Obama, told my colleague Maria Sacchetti.

The 10th Amendment: “ The Supreme Court has three times held that the federal government cannot coerce states and cities into assisting the federal government in the adoption or implementation of federal policies,” per University of Illinois law professor Vikram Amar in the Los Angeles Times.

The Supreme Court has three times held that the federal government cannot coerce states and cities into assisting the federal government in the adoption or implementation of federal policies,” per University of Illinois law professor Vikram Amar in the Los Angeles Times. Both Republicans and Democratic judges have already ruled against Trump's previous actions aimed at sanctuary cities, like the administration's attempt to pull federal funding from them. The courts have repeatedly cited a 2018 Supreme Court decision authored by conservative Justice Samuel Alito that overturned a federal law banning commercial sports betting in states.

Prohibitive costs: “The plan . . . would require a massive investment in transportation infrastructure, something that Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials told the White House would be 'an unnecessary operational burden, '" per Sacchetti.

“The plan . . . would require a massive investment in transportation infrastructure, something that Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials told the White House would be '" per Sacchetti. P.S.: Congress has not allocated any money to transporting immigrants to sanctuary cities, which also might throw such an action into legal jeopardy.

LAW AND ORDER CANDIDATE . . . OR NOT?: Perhaps the most compelling argument against Trump's proposal is what Bade and Miroff uncovered last week: DHS officials opposed to the proposal because it would make apprehension of migrants more difficult going forward. If Trump intends to curb the surge of migrants coming over the border, sending them to friendly cities might not be the best deterrent.

Matthew Albence, ICE’s acting deputy director, wrote in an email reviewed by Rachael and Nick: “Not sure how paying to transport aliens to another location to release them — when they can be released on the spot — is a justified expenditure.”

South Bend's Mayor Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chasten Buttigieg kiss as they attend a rally to announce his 2020 Democratic presidential candidacy in South Bend, Indiana. (REUTERS/John Gress)

The People

FIVE TAKEAWAYS FROM THE 1st QUARTER OF PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN FILINGS:

1. Being president pays off: “President Trump’s latest campaign fundraising haul highlights the growing financial dominance of the president’s reelection machine over a crowded Democratic field that is still taking shape,” our colleagues Michelle Ye Hee Lee and Anu Narayanswamy report of Trump’s $30 million Q1 haul, the best since his election.

“That brings the total sum raised by his 2020 campaign and two affiliated fundraising committees to $130 million, the most ever raised by an incumbent president at this point,” Michelle and Anu report.

Michelle and Anu report. Some Democratic consultants are already sounding the alarm that Trump will have a year to spar with the sprawling Democratic field while they are busy just trying to introduce themselves: “I think there’s a huge risk that Trump gets a free year,” Ben LaBolt, former national press secretary for Obama’s reelect told Power Up. “He’s raising a significant amount of money now, on par with what Democrats were raising back then. the Democratic numbers are not as high, and almost on par in the aggregate, but that’s not enough.”

2. Having money in the bank comes in handy: The secret weapon for seven candidates isn’t all that secret: it’s their previous candidacies. That’s because federal officeholders and those who ran previous congressional campaigns can transfer money from their House or Senate accounts to their 2020 bids. In total, Power Up found that at least $32.5 million was transferred from previous campaign accounts.

Three 2020 candidates Sens. Elizabeth Warren (Mass), Kirsten Gillibrand (N.Y.) and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (Hawaii) transferred more than 50 percent of the total money their campaigns brought in for the quarter.

3. Pete Buttigieg is for real: The mayor of the fourth-largest city in Indiana outraised three senators, a pair of governors and a former Cabinet member (excluding transfers). Unlike some of his competitors, who staffed uped quickly, Buttigieg now faces the opposite challenge of building out a campaign to match his money.

" . . . Campaigns like Mayor Pete [Buttigieg] that raised more than they probably ever imagined now need to build very quickly to be able to sustain momentum because they didn't have any infrastructure to start,” said Tara McGowan, CEO of the Democratic digital firm ACRONYM.

4. It’s all about the Jacksons: In previous cycles, strength could be measured by a candidate's bundler network, the group of wealthy supporters whose friends could cut checks that were then delivered as a group to the candidate. But as Michelle points out, bundlers are currently sitting on the sidelines in 2020, putting more pressure on campaigns to amass small donors.

“I don’t think there are enough small-dollar donors in the primary electorate for Democrats when you have this many candidates to come close to any one candidate raising what a much smaller bench . . . can raise,” McGowan said.

5. A little star power never hurts: Just for fun, here are some of the A-list donors we found who have opened their wallets this quarter.

Ryan Reynolds, Reese Witherspoon, Jane Lynch, Mandy Moore and Bradley Whitford contributed to Buttigieg.

Kevin Bacon, Orlando Bloom, Jon Bon Jovi, Jamie Curtis and Rosario Dawson (his boo) contributed to Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.).

Susan Sarandon contributed to Gabbard.

John Slattery, Bob Odenkirk and Cecily Strong to Beto O'Rourke.

Connie Britton contributed to Gillibrand (her former roommate).

Smoke is seen around the alter inside Notre Dame cathedral. A catastrophic fire engulfed the upper reaches of the soaring cathedral as it was undergoing renovations Monday, threatening one of the greatest architectural treasures of the Western world as tourists and Parisians looked on aghast from the streets below. (Philippe Wojazer/Pool via AP)

Global Power

NOTRE DAME: It took just over an hour for the 856-year-old Notre Dame cathedral to burn.

“Granted, the facade was preserved, and the bell towers remain intact. But this is without question a story of loss on an otherwise perfect spring day,” The Post’s James McAuley writes in a piece that is as beautifully written as Monday’s fire was tragic. “To have lived in Paris in recent years is to be well acquainted with loss and even unspeakable tragedy.”

“Notre Dame is our history, our literature, our imagination,” President Emmanuel Macron said in remarks on Monday at midnight, calling the cathedral a metaphor for France. “The place of all our great events, our epidemics, our wars, our liberations, the epicenter of our lives.”

Quick history lesson: “The cathedral, completed in the 14th century, has withstood the test of time and the assault of history. Notre Dame survived the French Revolution, when revolutionaries smashed its statues of Judean kings under the mistaken view that they were French kings instead. It survived the Paris Commune in the spring of 1871. And it survived two world wars, including Hitler’s foiled plans to raze the city to the ground in 1944,” per James.

A mass of strangers gathered in central Paris to catch a final glimpse of the cathedral as they've known it. Tears shed, hugs exchanged, and hymns were sung.

“We do not yet know what happened, or why. All we know is that much of Notre Dame has vanished. Perhaps it was Marx who said it best: 'All that is solid melts into air, all that is holy is profaned,'" James writes.

Massive plumes of yellow brown smoke is filling the air above Notre Dame cathedral and ash is falling on tourists and others around the island that marks the center of Paris. (AP Photo/Diana Ayanna)

SOME GOOD NEWS: "...because it survived largely intact into the digital era, Notre Dame lives on in the virtual world, too—and that may make its restoration all the more complete. For the last half-decade or so, an architectural historian named Andrew Tallon worked with laser scanners to capture the entirety of the cathedral’s interior and exterior in meticulous 3D point clouds. His billion points of light revealed a living structure; the magnificent flying buttresses had indeed held the walls true, but the Gallery of Kings, statues on the western facade, were a foot out of plumb, Tallon told National Geographic in 2015," Wired's Adam Rogers reports.

In the Media

PULITZERS GO TO NEWSROOMS CONFRONTING GUN VIOLENCE: On four different occasions on Monday, journalism's most prestigious awards focused on what has become an all too frequent occurrence: gun violence, CNN's Tom Kludt reports.

The South Florida Sun Sentinel won the prize for Public Service for its coverage of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High school. Pulitzer Administrator Dana Canedy also singled out the student journalists who covered the deadly shooting.

“There is hope in their example,” Canedy said during the ceremony.

The Pittsburgh-Post Gazette was recognized for its breaking news coverage of the shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh that left 11 people dead in the deadliest attack on the Jewish community in U.S. history.

The Pulitzer Board also honored the staff of the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Md., with a special citation to "honor the paper for its 'courageous response to the largest killing of journalists in U.S. history in their newsroom on June 28, 2018, and for demonstrating unflagging commitment to covering the news and serving their community at a time of unspeakable grief,” Kludt reports.

The Post's series Murder with Impunity on the large number of unsolved homicides in big cities across the country was also honored as a finalist in the explanatory reporting category.

Outside of gun violence, Trump's presidency was center stage. The Wall Street Journal took home the coveted national reporting prize for the paper's work in revealing the hush money payments paid to two women who allegedly had affairs with him. The New York Times won the explanatory reporting prize for its lengthy expose on Trump's finances.

Our colleague Carlos Lozada was awarded the prize for criticism “for trenchant and searching reviews and essays that joined warm emotion and careful analysis in examining a broad range of books addressing government and the American experience.” You can read his prize winning work here.

Viral

Bernie Sanders's town hall on Fox News went surprisingly pretty well:

"Appearing at a Fox News-hosted town hall smack dab in the middle of Trump Country, the Democratic presidential front-runner played the part, swatting down tough questions from the hosts about health care, defense spending, and his newfound wealth. At one point, the Vermont senator even led the network’s audience in a call-and-response that found them cheering loudly for his policies," reports Politico's Holly Otterbein.