The Investigations

House Judiciary Committee member Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., reads the Mueller Report in his Capitol Hill office, in Washington, Thursday, April 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

BATTLE OF WILLS: As President Trump and his allies move to block more than 20 separate Democratic investigations, frustrated House members are calling for a Plan B. They are floating other, more extreme ways to force the White House to comply with their requests for documents or other information.

“I think we’re just waking up to the panoply of powers and sanctions that are available to us,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), a member of the House Judiciary and Oversight committees, said in an interview with Power Up. “The play has not been called yet and beyond the enforcement of sanctions, there are a whole bunch of indirect mechanisms we have at our disposal. We control the power of the purse, the month that supplies people’s salaries, that funds officers and programs. We are not going to fund a runaway president acting like a whimsical king.”

But privately, many on the Hill see only winnowing options as they battle what many experts call biggest obstruction effort by the executive branch in decades. There's a dearth of expeditious options -- which may pose a problem for Democrats, especially House leadership, as they move closer to the 2020 election.

“Right now, [Speaker Nancy] Pelosi worries that a Democratic caucus looks feckless and impotent,” a Democratic staffer on a congressional oversight committee told Power Up. “We also know that the more Trump fights with Democrats over these requests, the more we’re not talking about crises with immigration, Venezuela, North Korea, etc. This is the fight the administration wants to be having in a messaging capacity.”

TECHNICAL OPTIONS: Here are some ways lawmakers are seeking to force Trump's hand.

1. Holding Trump administration officials in contempt: Using the criminal contempt statute — an option available to members of Congress when subpoena requests are repeatedly denied or when an individual “willfully makes default, or who, having appeared, refuses to answer any question pertinent to the question under inquiry” — is often the starting point of many discussions on the Hill.

It's beginning already: A House committee voted last week to hold Attorney General William P. Barr in contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena after the White House exerted executive privilege over the underlying evidence gathered during special counsel Robert S. Mueller III's two-year-long Russia investigation and his full report.

On Friday, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler said that he was open to the idea of “bundling several contempt resolutions against people or entities affiliated with President Trump before having lawmakers vote on them,” according to my colleague Karoun Demirjian. “Given the unprecedented situation in which the administration’s essentially stonewalling all subpoenas — we’ve never had this before in American history so far as I know — it just makes sense to spend as little floor time as possible and do them together,” Nadler told reporters.

Next steps: “If the House were to pass the resolution, it would send a criminal referral to the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia or the Department of Justice,” per the Boston Globe's Peter Bailey Wells.

“If the House were to pass the resolution, it would send a criminal referral to the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia or the Department of Justice,” per the Boston Globe's Peter Bailey Wells. At the end of the day, this strategy may not be as effective as Democrats hope — since the executive branch would ultimately decide whether to prosecute Barr or any others for noncompliance: “First, the criminal contempt statute permits a single house of Congress to certify a contempt citation to the executive branch for the criminal prosecution of an individual who has willfully refused to comply with a committee subpoena. Once the contempt citation is received, any prosecution lies within the control of the executive branch,” according to a congressional Research Service 2019 report.

2. Inherent contempt: You've probably heard a number of lawmakers joke about throwing Trump officials in prison, but Congress does have its own power to levy its own punishment.

"[T]he long dormant inherent contempt power permits Congress to rely on its own constitutional authority to detain and imprison a contemner until the individual complies with congressional demands,” according to a 2017 CRS report.

In a nutshell: Congress could use the Sergeant at Arms to arrest the attorney general or others and imprison them.

Congress could use the Sergeant at Arms to arrest the attorney general or others and imprison them. As Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) puts it: “We also have inherent contempt powers that the courts have upheld for us to take immediate action, irrespective of the courts . . . In the past they had a House jail. I don't think we'll go that far, but courts have upheld that as well.”

“We also have inherent contempt powers that the courts have upheld for us to take immediate action, irrespective of the courts . . . In the past they had a House jail. I don't think we'll go that far, but courts have upheld that as well.” Flash back: “We used to joke about doing this in the 90s nobody ever considered doing it,” former GOP Congresswoman Barbara Comstock told ABC News during the investigation into Bill Clinton. “If the Democrats choose to do that, I think it will be at great cost to themselves because then it'll just be political theater.”

3. Fines: Congress could also use its inherent contempt power to fine individuals for failing to comply with subpoenas.

Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) suggested that Trump officials could be fined $25,000 a day for not complying.

The Supreme Court has found that, while not specified in the Constitution, imprisoning people and imposing fines are essential parts of legislative power.

But: The CRS in 2017 could not find a single instance of Congress ever imposing a fine in a context like this.

It would be controversial: The ability to impose a fine, as NBC’s Pete Williams and Julia Ainsley report, could subject of another court fight in and of itself.

4. Filing a civil lawsuit: If Congress goes to federal court to enforce a subpoena through a civil lawsuit, this means starting a process in the U.S. District Court for D.C. and going up from there. But civil cases like this take a lot of time to resolve.

Case in point: Just last week, the Justice Department and the House settled a seven-year legal battle about a subpoena for then-Attorney General Eric Holder, who was held in contempt for failing to turn over documents related to Fast and Furious scandal in 2012. By the time a case reaches the court, the House could be controlled by Republicans or Trump could be out of power.

5. Initiate impeachment proceedings:

This “actually helps the House’s case," per the New York Times's Adam Liptak in The Daily, “because while you could argue about whether a given subpoena for certain kinds of information helps them perform their legislative lawmaking duties, there’s really no argument that Congress is entitled to subpoena information to try to figure out whether the president ought to be impeached. So opening an impeachment proceeding and issuing subpoenas in aid of that proceeding heightens congressional power to obtain the information it wants."

This is a strategy some Democrats seem to be warming to: “There is certainly a tactical argument for impeachment — we need impeachment in order to get the evidence being concealed by the administration," Raskin told Power Up. “And you know, it’s a new argument because we have never had an administration pull the curtain over the executive branch like this before."

Raskin told Power Up. “And you know, it’s a new argument because we have never had an administration pull the curtain over the executive branch like this before." “I think you have to look at impeachment as a mechanism to get what we want," Rep. Raul Grijalva (D-Ariz.) told NPR's Susan Davis yesterday.

Rep. Raul Grijalva (D-Ariz.) told NPR's Susan Davis yesterday. But the i-word has political costs, even as voters' support for it slightly rises in the polls: Nancy Pelosi has been urging a cautious approach even as she calls the situation a constitutional crisis. “Impeachment is one of the most divisive things that you do — dividing a country — unless you really have made your case with great clarity for the American people," she said last week.

TRUMP WEIGHS IN: Asked about whether Don McGahn, former White House counsel, should be held in contempt for refusing to comply with the House Judiciary Committee's subpoena for documents pertaining to the Mueller investigation, Trump said: "I don't know anything about what's going on. I can tell you that there has never been anybody so transparent as the Trump administration."

An electronic screen shows the drop in the Dow Industrials on May 13 at the New York Stock Exchange. (Mark Lennihan/AP)

At the White House

TARIFF MAN MEETS WALL STREET: The president loves tariffs. He has also professed his love for a robust stock market. But Monday's events illustrated why Trump will struggle to have both things for very long.

The markets tanked on Monday: Trump’s decision to hike tariffs on Friday already had the financial markets nervous, but China’s announcement that it was going to retaliate by imposing tariffs on $60 billion worth of American imports set off an event greater slump.

Trump’s decision to hike tariffs on Friday already had the financial markets nervous, but China’s announcement that it was going to retaliate by imposing tariffs on $60 billion worth of American imports set off an event greater slump. Every major index had one of its worst, if not the worst day of the year: “The Dow and S&P 500 had their worst day since January 3, according to Refinitiv. The Nasdaq had its worst day of 2019 and biggest one-day drop since December 4, 2018,” according to CNN’s Anneken Tappe.

“The Dow and S&P 500 had their worst day since January 3, according to Refinitiv. The Nasdaq had its worst day of 2019 and biggest one-day drop since December 4, 2018,” according to CNN’s Anneken Tappe. It could get even worse: “Trump, meanwhile, began the process of expanding U.S. tariffs to cover all $540 billion in Chinese imports — a potentially seismic jolt to the global economy that is expected to raise prices for everyday products such as cell phones, sunglasses, cameras and televisions,” our colleagues David J. Lynch, Taylor Telford, Damian Paletta and Garry Shih report of the administration’s pursuit to tack tariffs on to the remaining Chinese imports that are currently not taxed.

“Trump, meanwhile, began the process of expanding U.S. tariffs to cover all $540 billion in Chinese imports — a potentially seismic jolt to the global economy that is expected to raise prices for everyday products such as cell phones, sunglasses, cameras and televisions,” our colleagues David J. Lynch, Taylor Telford, Damian Paletta and Garry Shih report of the administration’s pursuit to tack tariffs on to the remaining Chinese imports that are currently not taxed. New this morning: "U.S. officials listed $300 billion more of Chinese goods for possible tariff hikes while Beijing vowed Tuesday to 'fight to the finish,'" per the Associated Press.

per the Associated Press. Meeting to watch: Trump said he would meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the G-20 summit late next month in Japan, but such a meeting would be after the June 1 deadline.

More assistance for farmers appears to be on the way: Trump promised that farmers will receive $15 billion to to bail out people who may be affected by the tariffs.

Republicans say there’s nothing they can do to reverse Trump's course -- even if they don't like tariffs.

“Senate Republicans acknowledge that the president’s latest tariff increase on Chinese imports are harming farm state economies, their own constituents and some of Trump’s most reliable voters. But there’s no plan to stop, or even threaten, the president’s tariff regime — just the latest example of Trump imposing his protectionist will on a party that once celebrated free trade,” Politico’s Burgess Everett and Marianne Levine report.

Former Homeland Security chief Kirstjen Nielsen and Immigration and Customs Enforcement deputy Ronald Vitiello were ousted shortly after they challenged a secret White House plan to arrest and deport thousands of parents and children. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

In the Agencies

FORMER DHS OFFICIALS SCUTTLED SECRET DEPORTATION PLAN: “In the weeks before they were ousted last month, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and top immigration enforcement official Ronald Vitiello challenged a secret White House plan to arrest thousands of parents and children in a blitz operation against migrants in 10 major U.S. cities,” our colleagues Nick Miroff and Josh Dawsey broke last night. The plan was to send a high-profile message that the U.S. was going to get tough on immigration.

The plan: “ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations branch had an initial target list of 2,500 adults and children, but the plan, which remains under consideration, was viewed as a first step toward arresting as many as 10,000 migrants."

“ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations branch had an initial target list of 2,500 adults and children, but the plan, which remains under consideration, was viewed as a first step toward arresting as many as 10,000 migrants." At DOJ: “The Department of Justice had developed a ‘rocket docket’ that prioritized the immigration cases of newly arrived families, allowing the government to secure deportation orders as soon as possible — jumping over an immigration court backlog that is nearing 900,000 cases.”

“The Department of Justice had developed a ‘rocket docket’ that prioritized the immigration cases of newly arrived families, allowing the government to secure deportation orders as soon as possible — jumping over an immigration court backlog that is nearing 900,000 cases.” Why they stepped in: “... Vitiello and Nielsen halted it, concerned about a lack of preparation by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, the risk of public outrage and worries that it would divert resources from the border,” Nick and Josh write.

National security adviser John Bolton speaks with reporters outside the White House on April 30. (Evan Vucci/AP)

Global Power

WHITE HOUSE REVIEWS MILITARY PLANS FOR IRAN: “Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan presented an updated military plan that envisions sending as many as 120,000 troops to the Middle East should Iran attack American forces or accelerate work on nuclear weapons, administration officials said,” the New York Times’ Eric Schmitt and Julian E. Barnes report. The plan, which was presented during a meeting of Trump’s top national security advisers, has “echoes of Iraq War,” as the Times notes in its headline.

Bolton’s role: “The development reflects the influence of [national security adviser John Bolton], one of the administration’s most virulent Iran hawks, whose push for confrontation with Tehran was ignored more than a decade ago by President George W. Bush,” Schmitt and Barnes write.

“The development reflects the influence of [national security adviser John Bolton], one of the administration’s most virulent Iran hawks, whose was ignored more than a decade ago by President George W. Bush,” Schmitt and Barnes write. What would Trump do? : “It is highly uncertain whether Mr. Trump, who has sought to disentangle the United States from Afghanistan and Syria, ultimately would send so many American forces back to the Middle East.”

: “It is highly uncertain whether Mr. Trump, who has sought to disentangle the United States from Afghanistan and Syria, ultimately would send so many American forces back to the Middle East.” Inside the administration: “There are sharp divisions in the administration over how to respond to Iran at a time when tensions are rising about Iran’s nuclear policy and its intentions in the Middle East,” Schmitt and Barnes write.

The People

POLITICIANS ARE COMPETITIVE -- SURPRISE! But my colleagues Bonnie Berkowitz, Reuben Fischer-Baum and Tim Marrs looked at the how their seemingly relentless drive translates to some hardcore athletic achievements. A panel of sports scientists, Washington race directors, and sports science authors ranked politicians athletic feats “on a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the most impressive, and let the judges interpret that as they saw fit.” Check it out.

In the Media

IN OTHER NEWS:

