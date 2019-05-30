Good morning and welcome back. Tips, comments, recipes? Reach out and sign up. Thanks for waking up with us.

The Investigations

DEMOCRATS' DILEMMA: Democrats saw Robert Mueller's unusual public statement yesterday as the strongest signal yet that the outgoing special counsel believes Congress should open an impeachment inquiry into President Trump. And they drew another red line in their calls for such a probe that is getting harder and harder to cross without making it look like the party won't act on the “I” word.

There were more and sharper calls to open an impeachment inquiry into Trump after Mueller, making a statement that at times contradicted Attorney General Bill Barr, left the ball in Congress's court.

The key quote: “If we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so,” Mueller told reporters from behind a lectern at the Justice Department. “We did not, however, make a determination as to whether the president did commit a crime.”

But Democrats have been here before: They have ranted on cable TV, threatened on Twitter and made solemn vows that it's their constitutional duty to open an impeachment inquiry into the president's behavior. But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has stood firm, resisting pressure to initiate impeachment proceedings by saying there would need to be bipartisan support for such a proceeding and arguing “he's not worth it.”

First, Democrats said they were waiting for the Mueller report to make a call on whether to initiate impeachment proceedings into Trump.

Then, they said they'd consider impeachment if witnesses they summoned failed to comply with subpoenas and appear before Congress.

Example: Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.), a member of House Democratic leadership who also serves on the House Judiciary Committee, said former White House counsel Don McGahn's refusal to testify before Congress.

Wait-and-see: Democrats are waiting for court decisions on their requests for Trump's banking records from Deutsche Bank and Capital One, records from Trump's accounting firm Mazars USA, along with his tax returns that the Treasury has so far refused to provide.

Mueller's statement, however, provided a new rallying cry and additional political cover for some Democrats as they've exhausted ultimatums in their quest to open an inquiry.

Pelosi's line: By the end of the day Wednesday, the ultimate decision-maker showed few signs that imminent action was in cards:

“Nothing is off the table. But we do want to make such a compelling case, such an ironclad case,” that even the Republican Senate “will be convinced of the path that we have to take as a country,” Pelosi said, according to my colleagues Rachael Bade and Karoun Demirjian.

“Many constituents want to impeach the president. But we want to do what is right and what gets results,” Pelosi said, pointing out that per her office's count, only 38 out of 238 House Democrats are calling to begin impeachment proceedings.

“Pelosi has argued privately and publicly that even if the House voted to impeach Trump, the outcome was preordained in the Republican-led Senate, where she said no GOP member would vote to convict the president. That would give Trump an opportunity to claim vindication twice — by Mueller and by Congress,” Rachael and Karoun report.

That number of those who want to see a formal inquiry trickled upward throughout the day, however, with two House Democratic chairmen calling for such amove for the first time, including Bennie Thompson (Miss.) of the Homeland Security Committee and Jim McGovern (Mass.) of the Rules Committee, per Rachael and Karoun.

Some in the pro-impeachment camp privately argue that public sentiment for impeachment proceedings won't materialize without a robust, public case through a formal inquiry, featuring the testimonies of people like Mueller, McGahn, his then-chief of staff Annie Donaldson, and former White House aide.

Support for impeachment has risen in recent weeks to 45 percent, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll but is still below a majority.

MOST 2020 DEMS RE-UPPED THEIR IMPEACHMENT CALLS: Those who hope to oust Trump next year are not mincing their words, however, with most of them supporting the opening of a formal impeachment inquiry in a notable break from Pelosi.

“Mueller’s statement makes clear what those who have read his report know: It is an impeachment referral, and it’s up to Congress to act. They should,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass) wrote on Twitter shortly after Mueller finished his remarks.

Just over a month ago, Warren became the first major presidential candidate to call for impeachment. Since then most of the Democratic field has followed suit, but Mueller's remarks sparked three new converts: Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand (N.Y.), Cory Booker (N.J.) and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

“This is as close to an impeachment referral as it gets. Robert Mueller could not clear the president, nor could he charge him — so he has handed the matter to Congress, which alone can act to deliver due process and accountability,” Buttigieg tweeted.

“Robert Mueller’s statement makes it clear: Congress has a legal and moral obligation to begin impeachment proceedings immediately,” Booker tweeted.

Gillibrand also tweeted. “It's time for Congress to begin impeachment hearings and follow the facts. Robert Mueller clearly expects Congress to exercise its constitutional authority and take steps that he could not. We can't let the president defy basic accountability measures built into our Constitution,”

But for now, the two biggest names on the fence also happen to be the two consistent leaders in national polling: former vice president Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), though Biden's lead over Sanders is far larger than Sanders's over the rest of the field. Here's what they had to say: Biden: “Vice President Biden agrees with Speaker Pelosi that no one would relish what would certainly be a divisive impeachment process, but that it may be unavoidable if this Administration continues on its path,” a campaign spokeswoman said in a statement.

“Vice President Biden agrees with Speaker Pelosi that no one would relish what would certainly be a divisive impeachment process, but that it may be unavoidable if this Administration continues on its path,” a campaign spokeswoman said in a statement. Sanders was slightly more explicit, saying he would follow the lead of House lawmakers. “Given the reality that we have a president who believes he is above the law, Congress must continue its investigations. If the House Judiciary Committee deems it necessary, I will support their decision to open an impeachment inquiry,” he tweeted Reminder: Biden and Sanders are the only ones in the field who have direct experience with impeachment proceedings. Sanders was in the House in 1992 when a Republican-led effort impeached President Clinton. Biden was in the Senate at the time and voted with his Democratic colleagues not to convict the president. In case you're curious, here's what Biden said in 1992, according to excerpts of his closed-door remarks he chose to submit into the record.

Australian sailors tie up the USS John S McCain (DDG-56) as she arrives in Sydney, Australia for the 100th Anniversary of the Great White Fleet. (AP Photo/Rob Griffith)

At the White House

The Wall Street Journal’s Rebecca Ballhaus and Gordon Lubold broke the news last night that the White House “wanted the U.S. Navy to move 'out of sight' the warship USS John S. McCain ahead of President Trump’s visit to Japan, according to an email reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.”

Accordingly: “A tarp was hung over the ship’s name ahead of the president’s trip, according to photos reviewed by the Journal, and sailors were directed to remove any coverings from the ship that bore its name. After the tarp was taken down, a barge was moved closer to the ship, obscuring its name. Sailors on the ship, who typically wear caps bearing its name, were given the day off during Mr. Trump’s visit, people familiar with the matter said.”

The Post and the New York Times confirmed the report:

Per my colleagues Colby Itkowitz and Dan Lamothe: “When senior Navy officials grasped what was happening, they directed Navy personnel who were present to stop, the senior official said. The tarp was removed on Saturday, before Trump’s visit, he added.”

“A Navy service member based on Yokosuka said that all of the American warships in the harbor were invited to send 60 to 70 sailors to hear Mr. Trump’s address, with the exception of the McCain. When several sailors from the McCain showed up anyway, wearing their uniforms with the ship’s insignia, they were turned away, the service member said," the New York Times’s Maggie Haberman and Helene Cooper report.

Confirmed: White House officials confirmed the story but maintain that Trump himself was not aware of the directive. Ballhaus and Lubold report that "Acting Defense Secretary Pat Shanahan was aware of the concern about the presence of the USS John McCain in Japan and approved measures to ensure it didn’t interfere with the president’s visit, a U.S. official said."

But in Indonesia, Shanahan denied approving the measure, per Defense One's Katie Bo Williams: “I never authorized... any action around the movement or activity regarding that ship. Furthermore, I would never dishonor the memory of a great American patriot like Sen. McCain. I would never disrespect the young men and women that crew that ship.“

Trump is a child who will always be deeply threatened by the greatness of my dads incredible life. There is a lot of criticism of how much I speak about my dad, but nine months since he passed, Trump won't let him RIP. So I have to stand up for him.



It makes my grief unbearable. https://t.co/gUbFAla1VE — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) May 30, 2019

At the Pentagon

Gen. Joseph Dunford, Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff, during a previous event with our Washington Post colleagues. (Photo by Kristoffer Tripplaar/For The Washington Post)

THE WORLD ACCORDING TO GEN. JOSEPH DUNFORD: Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph Dunford repeatedly tried to avoid political questions during a Q&A yesterday at the Brookings Institution yesterday, covering a wide range of topics the four-star general has encountered during his four years as the nation’s highest ranking military officer.

Despite some dodges, Dunford defended Trump from some of the biggest criticisms of his administration’s global policy on Iran, NATO, North Korea and deploying troops to the southern border.

Here are some highlights of his conversation with senior policy foreign policy fellow Michael E. O’Hanlon:

Iran:

On why the U.S. was on high alert toward Iran: “ . . . What was qualitatively different about the threat stream that we had seen was that it was multiple threat streams that were all perhaps coming together in time . . . What was new was a pattern of threat streams that extended from Yemen, so threats emanating from Yemen, threats in the Gulf and threats in Iraq.”

“ . . . What was qualitatively different about the threat stream that we had seen was that it was multiple threat streams that were all perhaps coming together in time . . . What was new was a pattern of threat streams that extended from Yemen, so threats emanating from Yemen, threats in the Gulf and threats in Iraq.” “We saw something that looked more like a campaign than an individual threat, and it was the geographic span and the perception that that activity would try to be synchronized in time that caused us to look at that threat different than 40 years, by the way, of malign activity by the Iranians.”

Responding to a question on hostilities caused by bad intelligence: “I am very familiar with the consequences of going to war and take the responsibility to provide the military advice in that regard seriously, and I know the consequences from an economic and more importantly from a human perspective . . . So, I can assure you that any military advice I provide would be carefully measured by checking the intelligence multiple times, ensuring the veracity of the intelligence and then making a recommendation for a response that is appropriate to whatever the provocation may be.”

The southern border:

“I think it is important to separate the emotion of the border issue and the challenges on the border from the employment of the U.S. military in what is fundamentally a legal and appropriate mission.”

On Trump trying to reallocate money to pay for his border wall: “I’m not going to comment on the appropriateness of taking money from the Department of Defense and moving it to the border.”

“I’m not going to comment on the appropriateness of taking money from the Department of Defense and moving it to the border.” Does such amove affect military readiness?: “Look, if we send someone to respond to Mount Pinatubo, or a tsunami in Indonesia, or conduct operations in Afghanistan or conduct operations in Iraq, that unit by definition is not performing all of the tasks that are in the design of that particular unit,” which Dunford said is addressed by rotating units through different missions.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen before voting in the Knesset, Israel's parliament in Jerusalem, on May 29. (Sebastian Scheiner/AP)

Global Power

CHAOS IN ISRAEL: "In a stunning turn, Israel will head to elections for a second time in less than six months after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to form a government before a midnight Wednesday deadline," our colleagues Loveday Morris and Miriam Berger report.

What happened?: "Rather than give someone else the chance to do so, his party advanced a bill to dissolve the parliament and trigger new elections in September," Loveday and Miriam write. "Despite his reputation as a ­master of political maneuvering, Netan­yahu proved unable to bring Avigdor Liberman, his former defense minister, into a coalition that would give the prime minister a majority in the parliament, or Knesset."

"Rather than give someone else the chance to do so, his party advanced a bill to dissolve the parliament and trigger new elections in September," Loveday and Miriam write. "Despite his reputation as a ­master of political maneuvering, Netan­yahu proved unable to bring Avigdor Liberman, his former defense minister, into a coalition that would give the prime minister a majority in the parliament, or Knesset." Why the impasse? "The two veteran politicians [Netan­yahu and Liberman] were at loggerheads over legislation sought by Liberman to draft ultra-Orthodox Jews into the military, a measure bitterly resisted by Netan­yahu’s powerful political allies in the religious parties," Loveday and Miriam write.

"The two veteran politicians [Netan­yahu and Liberman] were at loggerheads over legislation sought by Liberman to draft ultra-Orthodox Jews into the military, a measure bitterly resisted by Netan­yahu’s powerful political allies in the religious parties," Loveday and Miriam write. Peace plan in peril: "... For the White House, the political breakdown presents a significant challenge to the rollout of President Trump’s long-awaited Middle East peace plan. Department of awkward timing: Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and adviser, was scheduled to touch down Wednesday night in the midst of Israel’s political maelstrom ahead of talks with Israeli officials about the economic component of the peace proposal."

Nineteen tufted puffins found on St. Paul Island in Alaska in October 2016. (Courtesy of Aleut Community of St. Paul Island Ecosystem Conservation Office)

Outside the Beltway

🚨 CLIMATE CHANGE ALERT🚨: When hundreds of carcasses of tufted puffins kept turning up on the shores of St. Paul Island, Alaska in the Bering Sea, island dwellers and scientists were alarmed.

“It was very apparent that something strange was happening. They just keep washing in and washing in,” Lauren Divine, director of the Aleut Community of St. Paul Island Ecosystem Conservation Office, who helped oversee the birds’ collection, told our colleague Brady Dennis. “Every person in our community knew something was wrong.”

“Part of the mystery is what in the heck were those guys doing there? Why hadn’t they left? … That means there’s something going on in the system that’s not too good,” said Julia Parrish, a professor at the University of Washington who also runs a large citizen-science project known as the Coastal Observation and Seabird Survey Team, or COASST. “We know month in and month out what is normal, what to expect.”

Parrish and her colleagues then used "weather data to estimate that between 3,150 and 8,500 birds probably died, most likely from starvation. In a paper published Wednesday in the journal PLOS One, the authors theorize the die-off is at least partially attributable to the changing climate."

“This mortality event represents one of multiple seabird mortality events that have occurred in the Northeast Pacific from 2014 to 2018, cumulatively suggestive of broad-scale ecosystem change,” they write. Such episodes, they add, “are indicators of a changing world, and particularly of climate warming.”

TL;DR: Questions still remain about the puffin die-off but "climate fueled shifts" affected the normal food supply of tufted puffins after years of "signfiigant warming and reduction in sea ice that has resulted in trouble changes," according to Brady.

Now, scientists are bracing for the next deadly wave: “It’s kind of terrifying," Divine told Brady.

