President Trump is about to escalate the trade war -- with Mexico. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

At the White House

LOVE THY NEIGHBOR — OR NOT: President Trump threatened to slap a 5 percent tariff on all imports from Mexico starting June 10 if that country didn't halt all illegal immigration into the United States by then. Such a move would dramatically plunge Trump into a two-front war on a duo of his signature issues: trade and immigration.

That's not all: If the flow of illegal immigrants isn't halted, the tariffs would rise to "10 percent on July 1 and then an additional 5 percent on the first day of each month for three months. The tariffs would stay at 25 percent 'until Mexico substantially stops the illegal inflow of aliens coming through its territory,'" a statement by the president said, report our colleagues Damian Paletta, Nick Miroff and Josh Dawsey.

An unprecedented step: The White House is claiming authority for the move by declaring a national security emergency under the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act. But the law has never before been used to impose tariffs on imported products from a specific country or on imports more generally, the Congressional Research Service wrote in March.

No end in sight: Office of Management and Budget head Mick Mulvaney said in a conference call with reporters there is no "specific number or percentage" that would end the tariffs. Instead, he added, the administration prefers "an ad hoc approach" whereby it can judge whether Mexico is doing enough to stop illegal immigration.

But: Some White House aides said that Trump was "looking only for Mexico to take major action" rather than stem the flow of undocumented migrants entirely, which seems like a pretty impossible task.

Mexico fired back quickly, vowing that tariffs would not go unanswered. “At a news conference, Mexico’s deputy foreign minister for North America, Jesús Seade, said the threatened tariffs would be ‘disastrous’ and added that Mexico would respond ‘strongly,’” Damian, Nick and Josh report.

“I’m not a coward:” Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador responded to Trump’s announcement, made on Twitter, with a two-page letter citing Abraham Lincoln, FDR and Benito Juárez.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador responded to Trump’s announcement, made on Twitter, with a two-page letter citing Abraham Lincoln, FDR and Benito Juárez. AMLO also warned Trump not to underestimate him: “I don’t lack courage, I’m not a coward or timid, but act out of principles. I believe in politics which, among other things, was invented to avoid confrontation and war.”

“I don’t lack courage, I’m not a coward or timid, but act out of principles. I believe in politics which, among other things, was invented to avoid confrontation and war.” The Mexican president also said that his country is doing everything it can to stop illegal immigration without violating human rights. But cautioned tariffs were not the answer, “Social problems are not resolved with taxes or coercive measures.”

Pointing to America’s own history, AMLO, per the Associated Press, said “The Statue of Liberty is not an empty symbol.”

AMLO, per the Associated Press, said “The Statue of Liberty is not an empty symbol.” AMLO plans to dispatch his foreign minister to Washington today to “to arrive at an agreement that benefits both nations," report Damian, Nick and Josh.

Feeling the pain: Trade lawyers and business groups warned that any tariffs would inflict pain on both sides of the border.

“Devastating impact:" “The president’s new tariff increases would 'essentially blow up USMCA,'" Rufus Yerxa, president of the National Foreign Trade Council told our colleagues David J. Lynch and Kevin Sieff. “The economic impact will be devastating on both sides of the border.”

“The president’s new tariff increases would 'essentially blow up USMCA,'" Rufus Yerxa, president of the National Foreign Trade Council told our colleagues David J. Lynch and Kevin Sieff. “The economic impact will be devastating on both sides of the border.” Allies or not?: “The tariffs could undermine an economic relationship that has been deepening for decades, and throw into chaos corporate and agricultural supply chains that have essentially worked in a system without tariffs since the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement. Mexico is on track to become the United States’ largest trading partner, ahead of China and Canada, according to census data through March,” David and Kevin write.

“The tariffs could undermine an economic relationship that has been deepening for decades, and throw into chaos corporate and agricultural supply chains that have essentially worked in a system without tariffs since the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement. Mexico is on track to become the United States’ largest trading partner, ahead of China and Canada, according to census data through March,” David and Kevin write. The markets: "Stocks and bond yields around the world fell Friday after President Trump threatened to impose escalating tariffs on Mexico, exacerbating concerns about global growth in an already edgy market," reports the Wall Street Journal.

"Stocks and bond yields around the world fell Friday after President Trump threatened to impose escalating tariffs on Mexico, exacerbating concerns about global growth in an already edgy market," reports the Wall Street Journal. A $17 billion tax: Democrats like Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) accused Trump of “unilaterally imposing the equivalent of a $17 billion dollar sales tax,” referring to the U.S. importing $346.5 billion in Mexican goods, meaning a 5 percent tariff would amount to U.S. companies and consumers facing a $17 billion hike.

Democrats like Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) accused Trump of “unilaterally imposing the equivalent of a $17 billion dollar sales tax,” referring to the U.S. importing $346.5 billion in Mexican goods, meaning a 5 percent tariff would amount to U.S. companies and consumers facing a $17 billion hike. It won’t just be Coronas & avocados: Our colleague Nick Miroff points out that tariffs (which are paid by U.S. companies and often passed on to consumers in the form of higher prices) will impact a lot of big ticket items:

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

On The Hill

For now, congressional Republicans, ardent free-traders that some claim to be, have remained largely silent while on recess from Washington.

One major opponent already, though, is Sen. Chuck Grassley, the Iowa Republican who leads the powerful Senate Finance Committee.

“Trade policy and border security are separate issues,” Grassley said in a statement. “This is a misuse of presidential tariff authority and counter to congressional intent. Following through on this threat would seriously jeopardize passage of USMCA, a central campaign pledge of President Trump’s and what could be a big victory for the country.”

Grassley, you might remember, took to the Wall Street Journal op-ed page to deliver an ultimatum to Trump in April, telling Trump to end his tariffs on Mexican or Canadian steel and aluminum tariffs or watch the USCMA die. Those tariffs were nixed in a deal just two weeks ago.

Graham defends Trump: Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) sided with Trump (surprise!) and defended the tariffs. In turn, Graham, who is running for reelection next year, also became the latest victim of there’s always a tweet:

The worst possible time: The oddest part about Trump’s announcement is that it comes just as Mexico, Canada and the United States are marshaling their respective legislatures to ratify the USMCA.

Mexico: Earlier Thursday, AMLO submitted the deal to the Mexican Senate.

Canada: Vice President Pence was in Canada to meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and sell the accord. Just a day earlier, officials there formally presented the USCMA to the Canadian parliament. Time is running short there as lawmakers are expected to head home June 21 in advance of the country’s national elections this October.

At home: The Trump administration on Thursday moved to start the clock on when it will formally submit the USCMA to Congress.

“Pelosi directly cautioned U.S. Trade Representative Robert E. Lighthizer not to send the draft report until Democrats had spent more time working with the White House on the plan. And on Thursday, she attacked the White House’s decision to move ahead,” our colleagues Damian Paletta, Erica Werner and Josh Dawsey report.

China: Trump is already fighting a trade war with China that shows no signs of progress. The possibility the U.S. and Mexico could soon be at loggerheads.

President Trump gestures as he poses alongside Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May during the opening ceremony of the NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) summit on July 11, 2018. (Photo by EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP/Getty Images)

Global Power

INSIDE TRUMP’S EUROPE TRIP: Trump’s second visit to the U.K. will be wrapped in royal pomp and circumstance, with some aspects reportedly overseen by Queen Elizabeth II herself. But the trip also comes as the two allies fight over a Chinese telecom giant and British politics are in turmoil over Prime Minister Theresa May’s impending resignation.

The timing: “The dates for D-Day are pretty fixed,” a senior administration official told reporters on a call previewing the trip. “This is the 75th commemoration . . . the president has said over and over again about the ‘unshakable bond’ between the two countries that even in the most difficult times where you may have political upheaval and uncertainty that you need to stand together shoulder to shoulder.”

“The dates for D-Day are pretty fixed,” a senior administration official told reporters on a call previewing the trip. “This is the 75th commemoration . . . the president has said over and over again about the ‘unshakable bond’ between the two countries that even in the most difficult times where you may have political upheaval and uncertainty that you need to stand together shoulder to shoulder.” Trump’s shadow: We don't know who will succeed May, but Trump might meet with one of the candidates vying to fill the role, such as former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson. There’s also the possibility he could seek a tete-a-tete with controversial Brexit Party head Nigel Farage.

We don't know who will succeed May, but Trump might meet with one of the candidates vying to fill the role, such as former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson. There’s also the possibility he could seek a tete-a-tete with controversial Brexit Party head Nigel Farage. Protests: Trump’s “working visit” to the U.K. last year turned out hundreds of thousands of protesters across London, above whom hovered the infamous Trump balloon. The Evening Standard cited a YouGov poll finding that 54 percent of Londoners oppose Trump’s visit. Protests, including the balloon, are expected again.

What May and Trump will discuss:

Huawei: The U.S. is pressuring the U.K. to reject Huawei's involvement in 5G networks after the U.S. government put Huawei on a so-called “trade blacklist” and is warning publicly that allowing the company access to critical networks runs the risk the Chinese government could one day use the position for surveillance or leverage.

The U.S. is pressuring the U.K. to reject Huawei's involvement in 5G networks after the U.S. government put Huawei on a so-called “trade blacklist” and is warning publicly that allowing the company access to critical networks runs the risk the Chinese government could one day use the position for surveillance or leverage. A U.K. official told Bloomberg’s Margaret Talev and Josh Wingrove that Huawei is indeed on the agenda.

A trade deal: Brexit has still yet to become a reality, but soon enough the U.K. will be looking to strike its own bilateral trade deal with Trump. CNN’s Ivana Kottasová reported in March the Trump administration’s wish list includes “comprehensive access” for agricultural goods, which translates into allowing “genetically modified crops, animal feed with antibiotics and chlorine-washed chicken products that are banned in the European Union but common in the United States.”

Brexit has still yet to become a reality, but soon enough the U.K. will be looking to strike its own bilateral trade deal with Trump. CNN’s Ivana Kottasová reported in March the Trump administration’s wish list includes “comprehensive access” for agricultural goods, which translates into allowing “genetically modified crops, animal feed with antibiotics and chlorine-washed chicken products that are banned in the European Union but common in the United States.” What it’s like to be in the room: Former French Ambassador to the U.S. Gérard Araud gave a frank interview to Politico’s Nahal Toosi, speaking about what it's like to deal with Trump and just how “special” the U.S.-U.K. relationship remains. “At no moment has the fact of being an ally in anyway prevented Trump from trying to twist the arm of the other side,” Araud said. “The special relationship was more special on the British side than the American side.”

Some highlights from the schedule:

June 3: Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive in London where the queen will host them at Buckingham Palace for an arrival ceremony. They will later travel to Westminster Abbey. The day will conclude with the queen’s state dinner in honor of the president.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive in London where the queen will host them at Buckingham Palace for an arrival ceremony. They will later travel to Westminster Abbey. The day will conclude with the queen’s state dinner in honor of the president. June 4: Trump meets with May and the pair will also meet with American and British business leaders.

Trump meets with May and the pair will also meet with American and British business leaders. June 5: Trump travels to Portsmouth, the first of two events he is attending to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day. The president later travels to Ireland for a meeting with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

Trump travels to Portsmouth, the first of two events he is attending to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day. The president later travels to Ireland for a meeting with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. June 6: Trump travels to Normandy for a D-Day commemoration at an American cemetery. He will also meet with French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines.

Immigration activists rally outside the Supreme Court as the justices hear arguments over the Trump administration's plan to ask about citizenship on the 2020 census, in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

In the Agencies

BOMBSHELL DEVELOPMENT IN CENSUS CASE: "Just weeks before the Supreme Court is expected to rule on whether the Trump administration can add a citizenship question to the 2020 Census, new evidence emerged Thursday suggesting the question was crafted specifically to give an electoral advantage to Republicans and whites," our colleagues Tara Bahrampour and Robert Barnes report.

The new evidence: "The evidence was found in the files of the prominent Republican redistricting strategist Thomas Hofeller after his death in August. It reveals that Hofeller 'played a significant role in orchestrating the addition of the citizenship question to the 2020 Decennial Census in order to create a structural electoral advantage for, in his own words, 'Republicans and Non-Hispanic Whites,'' plaintiffs’ lawyers challenging the question wrote in a letter Thursday morning to U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman, one of three federal judges who ruled against the question this year."

"The evidence was found in the files of the prominent Republican redistricting strategist Thomas Hofeller after his death in August. It reveals that Hofeller 'played a significant role in orchestrating the addition of the citizenship question to the 2020 Decennial Census in order to create a structural electoral advantage for, in his own words, 'Republicans and Non-Hispanic Whites,'' plaintiffs’ lawyers challenging the question wrote in a letter Thursday morning to U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman, one of three federal judges who ruled against the question this year." "The lawyers also argued that Trump administration officials purposely obscured Hofeller’s role in court proceedings."

What was on the drives: "Files on those drives showed that he wrote a study in 2015 concluding that adding a citizenship question to the census would allow Republicans to draft even more extreme gerrymandered maps to stymie Democrats," writes the New York Times' Michael Wines, whose reporting included the shocking development.

"Files on those drives showed that he wrote a study in 2015 concluding that adding a citizenship question to the census would allow Republicans to draft even more extreme gerrymandered maps to stymie Democrats," writes the New York Times' Michael Wines, whose reporting included the shocking development. "And months after urging President Trump’s transition team to tack the question onto the census, he wrote the key portion of a draft Justice Department letter claiming the question was needed to enforce the 1965 Voting Rights Act — the rationale the administration later used to justify its decision."

From a Mother Jones reporter:

In the Media

What else we're reading:

