Another top White House adviser bites the dust: Trump announced on Twitter last night that his top economist, Kevin Hassett, will be leaving the White House. Hassett told our colleague Jeff Stein that his departure is unrelated to the escalating trade conflicts.

"The trade story and the departure story are completely different stories,” Hassett said.

And President Trump and Melania Trump have touched down in the United Kingdom for their state visit. The first feud has begun -- with London Mayor Sadiq Khan (see below).

Washington Post contributing columnist Jamal Khashoggi was murdered eight months ago yesterday. (Photo by Mohammed Al-Shaikh / Getty Images)

On The Hill

CHECKS AND BALANCES: The Trump administration has made good use of executive actions to advance its priorities on immigration, the environment and foreign policy.

But Congress, including some Republicans, is trying to strike back, especially on the fraught issue of Saudi Arabia. Sunday marked the eight-month anniversary of the murder of Washington Post contributing columnist Jamal Khashoggi at the hands of the kingdom, and its ruler Mohammed bin Salman, according to the CIA.

Yet: The administration green lit an $8 billion arms sale to Saudi Arabia in May by using emergency powers allowing the president to sidestep lawmakers' power to approve arms deals. It's the most recent move by the administration that has incensed lawmakers over U.S.- Saudi Arabia relations.

In Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s notification of the decision to use the emergency loophole in the Arms Export Control Act, he cited the threat of Iran as cause for the “immediate sale to deter further the malign influence of the government of Iran throughout the Middle East region.”

Checks and balances: Blocking arms sales is not the easiest task for Congress but Democrats on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee are currently contemplating next steps to halt the administration’s deal.

“We are actively examining our options to force additional votes in the Senate,” Sen. Chris Murphy,(D-Conn.), who serves on Foreign Relations, told Power Up. “So we haven’t come to any conclusion yet but we're looking for other mechanisms by which we can bring [a] privileged resolution before the Senate. It may not exist but we are working that angle.”

“The president is gradually erasing Article One of the Constitution and it doesn’t seem like Senate Republicans really care — especially on the question of foreign policy,” Murphy added.

ON THE RECORD: Republican lawmakers have stayed mostly silent as Trump flexed some serious executive muscle by declaring a national emergency at the border, and tries to shuffle money appropriated by Congress for other purposes to build his border wall.

But opposition to the congressional end run on the Saudi arms sale comes from both Democrats and Republicans, including Sens. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.). And it will be a true test of whether Republicans are serious when it comes to reevaluating the American relationship with Saudi Arabia in the wake of Khashoggi's murder.

This spring, the House and Senate passed legislation to cut off U.S. support and military assistance for the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen's civil war. However, the Senate ultimately fell short of the votes needed to override Trump's veto of the legislation.

Lawmakers embraced the measure after the Trump administration failed to condemn the killing of Khashoggi, which U.S. intelligence thinks was spearheaded by MBS, along with rising concerns about Saudi involvement in the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

The Senate has approved separate symbolic resolutions holding MBS personally responsible for Khashoggi's death.

The administration also blew a deadline in February to submit a report to Congress under the Magnitsky Act to determine whether MBS was responsible for Khashoggi's killing.

A MANUFACTURED EMERGENCY: Murphy accused the administration of “creating a set of emergency circumstances” with regards to Iranian behavior to circumvent Congress for major arms sales. The escalating tension with Iran, according to Murphy, stems from the administration’s withdrawal from the Iranian nuclear deal and designation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist group.

Murphy wants to use the appropriations process to halt the arms sale to Saudi Arabia by offering an amendment to strip in the Senate Appropriations Committee to strip the deal from an upcoming spending bill.

“Republicans on that committee have also been critical of the president’s decision to do an end around on Congress,” Murphy said. “But we will see how they vote.”

“My office is exploring other legal avenues and other means to force a vote in the Senate. But it may be that the appropriations process is the place we put Republicans on record,” Murphy added.

The Connecticut senator was skeptical, however, of whether his GOP colleagues would follow through on their rhetoric and expressed frustration with the pace of legislation being pushed through the Foreign Relations Committee by Chairman James E. Risch (R-Idaho).

Murphy argued, like many others, that if Senate Republicans continue to take “punch after punch” from Trump and “never punch back” that Congress’s power will be irrevocably diminished.

“I enjoy reading some of my Republican colleagues statements on how upset they are about the way they did the arms sale — I’m just not confident that actually turns into votes,” Murphy told us.

“There’s a plethora of international crises and administration missteps that we could be addressing through legislation and I think the pace of legislation on the committee is disappointing,” Murphy said.

One such piece of legislation with bipartisan support is the Saudi Accountability and Yemen Act. The bill was introduced in the aftermath of Khashoggi’s killing to demand “meaningful accountability” through a “transparent, credible investigation” along with sanctioning individuals blocking humanitarian access to Yemen, a suspension of weapons sales to Saudi Arabia and a push to implement a political process in Yemen.

The Jared factor: Jared Kushner, who is crafting a Middle East peace deal, was asked by Axios’s Jonathan Swan in an interview last might about his relationship with MBS and whether he “must account for Khashoggi’s body.” Kushner was “noncommittal,” per Axios.

“Kushner said he's still waiting for results of a U.S. investigation to assign blame, even though the CIA reportedly determined with a high degree of confidence that MBS ordered the murder, and the U.S. Senate unanimously declared that he was responsible,” Swan reported.

It’s unclear what “U.S. investigation” Kushner is referring to since the administration declined to submit a report to Congress determining responsibility for the killing of Khashoggi.

“Sen. Risch has been talking about moving our own Saudi Accountability legislation through the committee for months but we still haven’t seen that legislation,” Murphy said. “It would pass. So we haven't heard anything from the administration but there is legislation that could move through the process.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with Jared Kushner at the Prime Minister's residence in Jerusalem, Israel last week.

Global Power

SKEPTICISM OF KUSHNER'S PEACE PLAN ABOUNDS: Pompeo delivered “a sobering assessment of the prospects of the Trump administration’s long-awaited Middle East peace plan in a closed-door meeting with Jewish leaders, saying 'one might argue' that the plan is 'unexecutable and it might not 'gain traction,'" my colleagues John Hudson and Loveday Morris scooped on Sunday.

Perception problems: Pompeo also conceded he understands “why people think this is going to be a deal that only the Israelis could love. I understand the perception of that. I hope everyone will just give the space to listen and let it settle in a bit.”

Pompeo also conceded he understands “why people think this is going to be a deal that only the Israelis could love. I understand the perception of that. I hope everyone will just give the space to listen and let it settle in a bit.” Timing problems, too: “This has taken us longer to roll out our plan than I had originally thought it might — to put it lightly,” he said at a meeting last week at the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, a New York-based group that addresses concerns of the Jewish community.

The audio recording of Pompeo's appearance at the private conference, obtained by Hudson, is perhaps another nail in the coffin of Kushner's Middle East peace plan. Pompeo's “unvarnished comments” revealed the State Department has given “quite a bit of consideration” to what to do in the case that plan “doesn't gain traction.”

“I don’t want to call it failing,” Pompeo said. “Call it whatever. I fail a lot, so it’s not about not using a word like that.”

Pompeo said. Pompeo “was not in any way confident that the process would lead to a successful conclusion,” two attendees of the meeting told Hudson and Morris, both of whom spoke on the condition of anonymity because the meeting was off the record.

Elan Carr, the State Department’s special envoy to combat anti-Semitism who also attended the meeting, disagreed, saying he thought Pompeo “provided a hopeful assessment over the prospect of a peace deal between Israel and the Palestinians.”

Trump was asked about The Post's reporting of Pompeo's remarks on Sunday evening before departing for his trip to Europe and seemed to share the secretary of state's skepticism.

“Let’s see what happens. Look, we’re doing our best to help the Middle East to get a peace plan, and he may be right. I mean, most people would say that,” Trump told reporters.

Trump told reporters. Trump also referred to the wild card that could change Israeli politics: He called plans for a new election, the result of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failing to form a governing coalition last week, “ridiculous.”

“Rather than make concessions to the Palestinians, Mr. Kushner will be under pressure to tilt the plan ever further in Israel’s favor. Far from being a bold effort to break decades of enmity between the two sides, it could end up becoming a vehicle to resurrect Mr. Netanyahu’s political fortunes and to protect Mr. Trump’s,” the New York Times's Mark Landler wrote.

In the interview with Axios, Kushner refused to divulge details of his plan but did cast doubt on “the ability of Palestinians to govern themselves” without Israeli interference.

“That's a very good question . . . The hope is, is that over time, they can become capable of governing,” Kushner said.

In response to Swan's question about the lack of trust Palestinians have for the Trump administration when it comes to a peace plan, Kushner said he was not “here to be trusted.”

He added that the Palestinian people will judge the Trump peace proposal “based on the facts and then make a determination: Do they think this will allow them to have a pathway to a better life or not?”

Front page of The Sun for Trump's U.K. arrival.

ANOTHER “NASTY” WOMAN: President Trump plunged into his state visit to the United Kingdom with a flap over whether he called the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, “nasty,” pushed for the possibility of a no-deal Brexit and strongly hinted that former foreign secretary Boris Johnson has his backing to be the next prime minister. He also debuted a “sleek” new hairdo. In case you’re wondering, all of this occurred in the span of two tabloid interviews.

Ill-suit(ed): The president was asked about the duchess's, then Meghan Markle, comments in 2016 about him. At the time, she called him “misogynistic” and “divisive.” When told of those statements, plus Markle’s promise to move to Canada, Trump responded, “I didn’t know that she was nasty,” during the interview with the Sun tabloid.

The president was asked about the duchess's, then Meghan Markle, comments in 2016 about him. At the time, she called him “misogynistic” and “divisive.” When told of those statements, plus Markle’s promise to move to Canada, Trump responded, “I didn’t know that she was nasty,” during the interview with the Sun tabloid. Flashback to 2016: “Trump had previously used the word to describe his Democratic opponent during a 2016 presidential debate, calling Hillary Clinton a ‘nasty woman’ — words that later became a rallying cry for the anti-Trump movement,” our colleague Rick Noack reports. “But this time, Trump refrained from provoking a full-blown spat, quickly emphasizing in the same interview with the Sun that ‘I am sure she will do excellently’ as a duchess.” Meghan is still on maternity leave, but Prince Harry, according to British media reports, is expected to meet Trump.

“Trump had previously used the word to describe his Democratic opponent during a 2016 presidential debate, calling Hillary Clinton a ‘nasty woman’ — words that later became a rallying cry for the anti-Trump movement,” our colleague Rick Noack reports. “But this time, Trump refrained from provoking a full-blown spat, quickly emphasizing in the same interview with the Sun that ‘I am sure she will do excellently’ as a duchess.” Meghan is still on maternity leave, but Prince Harry, according to British media reports, is expected to meet Trump. No Deal! (Wrong show): British Prime Minister Theresa May will be resigning just days after Trump’s visit, after a rocky tenure over her unsuccessful efforts to navigate Brexit.

British Prime Minister Theresa May will be resigning just days after Trump’s visit, after a rocky tenure over her unsuccessful efforts to navigate Brexit. So naturally, Trump “broke with diplomatic convention,” per the BBC, and offered his take on how the prime minister should handle Brexit: Let noted-Brexit critic Nigel Farage into the negotiations while saying that Britain should be ready to leave without a deal.

Trump on Johnson: The president offered additional praise for Johnson in comments to reporters before leaving for the U.K. “Well, I think I may meet with him. He's been a friend of mine. He's been very nice. I have a very good relationship with him.” The possibility of Trump meeting with Johnson or Farage has been the subject of intense speculation. Needless to say such a meeting, while Johnson is one of a dozen candidates to replace May, would also be viewed as breaking protocol.

The president offered additional praise for Johnson in comments to reporters before leaving for the U.K. “Well, I think I may meet with him. He's been a friend of mine. He's been very nice. I have a very good relationship with him.” The possibility of Trump meeting with Johnson or Farage has been the subject of intense speculation. Needless to say such a meeting, while Johnson is one of a dozen candidates to replace May, would also be viewed as breaking protocol. 🚨Breaking this morning, re-upping his feud with London's mayor: Trump, whose long-running spat with London Mayor Sadiq Khan, fired back shortly before landing, adding on a jab at New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio — because why not:

....Kahn reminds me very much of our very dumb and incompetent Mayor of NYC, de Blasio, who has also done a terrible job - only half his height. In any event, I look forward to being a great friend to the United Kingdom, and am looking very much forward to my visit. Landing now! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2019

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Calif.) speaks to thousands of delegates at the 2019 California Democratic Party State Organizing Convention in San Francisco on June 1. (Photo by Melina Mara/The Washington Post)

Outside the Beltway

NO BIDEN, SOME BOOS AND WHAT WE LEARNED IN CALIFORNIA: “The liberal wing of the Democratic Party launched a sudden volley of attacks against presidential candidate Joe Biden and his allies over the weekend, showing a new urgency to wrest control of the party from moderate forces that had seized an advantage in recent months,” our colleague Sean Sullivan reports from the state’s convention in San Francisco.

Sanders goes after Biden: “Some of the most scathing, if veiled, admonitions came Sunday from Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who repeatedly condemned 'middle ground' policy ideas and appeared to criticize Biden for not attending a Democratic gathering where Sanders and 13 other White House hopefuls spoke,” Sean writes.

“Some of the most scathing, if veiled, admonitions came Sunday from Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who repeatedly condemned 'middle ground' policy ideas and appeared to criticize Biden for not attending a Democratic gathering where Sanders and 13 other White House hopefuls spoke,” Sean writes. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) got her jabs in too — rejecting Biden's faith that Republicans will want to work together once Trump is out of office: “Some say that if we just calm down, the Republicans will come to their senses. But our country is in a crisis. The time for small ideas is over,” Warren said.

rejecting Biden's faith that Republicans will want to work together once Trump is out of office: “Some say that if we just calm down, the Republicans will come to their senses. But our country is in a crisis. The time for small ideas is over,” Warren said. The boos: Both former Rep. John Delaney (Md.) and former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper decided to go against the progressive grain during their speeches. Delaney said that Medicare-for-all was "not good policy nor is it good politics," while Hickenlooper rejected socialism.

Meanwhile in Ohio, Biden focused on Trump: “The former vice president was in Ohio on Saturday to deliver a speech at a dinner hosted by the Human Rights Campaign, a group supporting LGBTQ rights. Biden accused Trump of 'callously extending his power over the most vulnerable,' and he vowed to swiftly pursue an anti-discrimination bill that passed in the House if he is elected president," per Sean.

Biden was booed in California over his absence.

Just the beginning: The cattle-call nature of the California convention serves as an unofficial kick off of sorts for the 2020 contest. Seventeen candidates will be in Iowa this coming weekend for the state party’s hall of fame dinner, more than 14 have RSVPed for Rep. James E. Clyburn’s (D-S.C.) fish fry in South Carolina on June 21 and the first debates begin on the 26th.

Hickenlooper booed at #CADem19 for attacking socialism, which he surely expected pic.twitter.com/x5bM0wrc0Y — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) June 1, 2019

The field reacts to the Virginia Beach shooting: In the wake of Friday’s mass shooting in Virginia Beach that killed 12 people, more than a dozen candidates called for the federal government to take action to address gun violence.

Biden questioned the constitutionality of Sen. Cory Booker’s (D-N.J.) proposal for a federal firearm licensing program, when asked about it while campaigning in New Hampshire: “I think there's a lot of things we can do directly now," Biden said, according to CNN’s Eli Watkins. “That's not going to change, gun licensing will not change whether or not people buy what weapons — what kinds of weapons they can buy, where they can use them, how they can store them.”

questioned the constitutionality of Sen. Cory Booker’s (D-N.J.) proposal for a federal firearm licensing program, when asked about it while campaigning in New Hampshire: “I think there's a lot of things we can do directly now," Biden said, according to CNN’s Eli Watkins. “That's not going to change, gun licensing will not change whether or not people buy what weapons — what kinds of weapons they can buy, where they can use them, how they can store them.” Booker on Saturday reiterated his past calls to take on the National Rifle Association: “It is time that we come together and stand together and take the fight to the NRA and the corporate gun lobby like we have never seen before. We can lead that fight and we can win,” Booker said, according to an NBC News report.

on Saturday reiterated his past calls to take on the National Rifle Association: “It is time that we come together and stand together and take the fight to the NRA and the corporate gun lobby like we have never seen before. We can lead that fight and we can win,” Booker said, according to an NBC News report. Rep. Eric Swalwell (Calif.) on Sunday repeated his promise during a CNN town hall to declare a national emergency on gun violence, using the precedence Trump has set with his actions on the border, and to push for an Australian-style buyback program for assault weapons.

to declare a national emergency on gun violence, using the precedence Trump has set with his actions on the border, and to push for an Australian-style buyback program for assault weapons. Warren argued the debate needs to be focused on more than mass shootings, contending that too many gun-related deaths are ignored. “It’s not just mass shootings,” she said.

argued the debate needs to be focused on more than mass shootings, contending that too many gun-related deaths are ignored. “It’s not just mass shootings,” she said. “Every day in America, she said, gun violence occurs “on sidewalks and playgrounds and people’s backyards. It’s happening family by family across the country. And it doesn’t get the same headlines. And that is wrong,” Warren said, according to The Guardian’s Lois Beckett.

Viral

Things are looking pretty good for Obama:

In the Media

