Breaking this AM: “A record 70.8 million people were forcibly displaced by war, persecution and other violence worldwide at the end of 2018, according to the latest annual Global Trends report by the U.N. High Commission,” per NPR News’s Ashley Westerman.

“The figure represents an increase of over two million in the number of refugees, asylum-seekers and internally displaced people from the year before, and a near 65% increase from a decade ago. It is also the highest number in UNHCR history.”

🚨: "A special U.N. investigator on Wednesday called for further investigation of high-level Saudi officials, including Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi," per my colleagues Carol Morello and Kareem Fahim.





Trump speaks during his 2020 re-election bid announcement last night in Orlando, Fla. (CRISTOBAL HERRERA/EPA-EFE/REX)

Outside the Beltway

ONE YEAR ANNIVERSARY: Just under one year ago, on June 20, 2018, President Trump signed an executive order ending family separations at the U.S.-Mexico border after months of public outcry over his administration's “zero tolerance” immigration policy.

A year later, and on the eve of his reelection announcement, Trump renewed his promise to deport “millions of illegal aliens” — an operation U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will kick off next week, according to the president's Twitter feed. The announcement -- which alarmed lawmakers, activists, and even those within the administration for blowing the top off an operation that requires secrecy -- amounts to a family separation policy 2.0 for some.

“The President’s new threat of a mass deportation dragnet is an act of utter malice and bigotry, designed solely to inject fear in our communities,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said in a statement on Tuesday evening. “This plan revives the horror of the President’s family separation policy, inflicting its inhumanity on countless hard-working families across America.

“They haven't seemed to learn from past lessons,” Sarah Pierce, a policy analyst at the U.S. Immigration Policy Program at the Migration Policy Institute, told Power Up. “We are literally talking a year from the date that this administration was receiving mass public outcry for their family separation policy at the border, and now they are considering another hardline policy against families. This idea of trying to deter by using these hard-liner enforcement policies . . . is clearly not working. The numbers of individuals crossing the border are rising and still unprecedented but the administration seems to be refusing to take a different strategy.”

My colleagues Nick Miroff and Maria Saacchetti reported that acting ICE director Ronald Vitiello and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen were ousted in April in part due to their hesitation to execute what will amount to be ICE's “largest and most complex enforcement operation in years.” Their concerns? The public outcry over separating parents and children — again.

“They hesitated to go forward with the plan, expressing concerns about its preparation, effectiveness and the risk of public outrage from images of migrant children being taken into custody or separated from their families,” per Nick and Maria.

From Sept. 24 through Friday, at least 12,780 removal orders were issued to “family units,” according to the Justice Department, my colleagues Nick, Maria, Abigail Hauslohner and Josh Dawsey report. However, there are significant concerns “that families will be inadvertently separated by the operation, especially because parents in some households have deportation orders but their children — some of whom are U.S. citizens — might not,” per Nick and Maria.

Additionally : “Should adults be arrested without their children because they are at school, day care, summer camp or a friend’s house, it is possible parents could be deported while their children are left behind.”

: “Should adults be arrested without their children because they are at school, day care, summer camp or a friend’s house, it is possible parents could be deported while their children are left behind.” “This will result in families being separated, children being abandoned, and U.S. citizen children having to be raised in foster care systems,” Cristina Tzintzun, the executive director of Jolt, an organization that focuses on issues impacting Latinos across Texas, told Power Up.

“TURN YOURSELF IN”: ICE Acting Director Mark Morgan, who served as the head of the U.S. Border Patrol under President Obama, was asked by PBS News's Amna Nawaz last night about measures law enforcement would take to “make sure that children aren't left behind while parents are detained or deported.”

“Specifically with families, we have given them a tremendous amount of due process,” Morgan replied. “We have made sure that they have had access to attorneys. We have made sure they have access to legal counsel, interpreters. We have made sure that they knew when where they were supposed to go.”

“So I would — I would tell these families, come work with ICE. Don't make us go after you and get you,” he added.

PLAYING POLITICS: As unauthorized border crossings have reached their highest levels in more than a decade, Trump's plan faces major operational hurdles: a “large-scale push to arrest and deport hundreds of thousands of migrants would be exorbitantly expensive and highly unlikely,” per Nick, Maria, Abigail and Josh. Trump's surprise Twitter announcement was seen by many as a political ploy to whip up chatter before his campaign rally in Orlando last night.

“This is fearmongering on the part of the president,” Pierce told Power Up. “He sees a lot of political value in being hardline. That this came shortly before his campaign announcement is not a coincidence.”

Pierce told Power Up. Trump, however, made no explicit mention of the plan at his rally last night, but blamed "illegal mass migration" for hurting "the most vulnerable Americans."

“It’s time to pass Kate’s Law, end sanctuary cities, end catch-and-release, deport vicious gang members — which we’re doing — stop human trafficking, stop illegal immigration and establish a modern immigration system based on skills, contributions and based on merit,” Trump said. “We want people to come into our country based on merit.”

But earlier in the afternoon, "Trump repeated that immigration officials planned to conduct a deportation operation next week. 'They know. They know,' Mr. Trump said as he left for Florida. 'They’re going to start next week and when people come into our country and they come in illegally, they’ll have to go out,'" Zolan Kanno-Youngs and Michael D. Shear report.

Tzintzun thinks Trump's record will compel a record number of young Latino voters to the polls in 2020 (that didn't happen in 2016).

“A lot of Latinos are fed up and tired of being targeted and of Trump's hate. Long term, there will be a poltiical shift. We already saw it in 2018 and we will see if in 2020. I think Republicans will pay the price,” Tzintzun told us.

Youngsters line up to enter a tent at the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children in Homestead, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

On The Hill

BREAKING 🚨: "Bipartisan Senate negotiators reached agreement Tuesday on a $4.5 billion emergency spending bill for the U.S.-Mexico border, amid urgent warnings that agencies will run out of money at the end of this month to deal with the surge of migrants from Central America," my colleagues Erica Werner and Seung Min Kim report.

"The deal is expected to pass the Senate Appropriations Committee on Wednesday and the full Senate next week. But the deal does not include the House, where members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus have strongly opposed elements of the administration’s spending request, leaving the ultimate resolution uncertain."

What it includes: "....$2.9 billion for the Department of Health and Human Services to care for unaccompanied migrant children, with the remainder of the money split between the departments of Justice, Homeland Security and Defense, according to a senior congressional aide."

Reality check: "Administration officials have repeatedly pressed Congress for more resources to deal with the dramatic increase in the number of migrants being apprehended at the southern border, which has reached its highest levels in more than a dozen years. Earlier this month the Trump administration began canceling English classes, recreational programs and legal aid for unaccompanied minors at federal migrant shelters, citing budgetary pressures. In May, more than 144,000 migrants were taken into custody at the U.S.-Mexico border, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection data."

PROGRAMMING NOTE: The House Judiciary Committee's Constitution, Civil Rights, and Civil Liberties subcommittee will hold a hearing on reparations for slavery today.

"Ta-Nehisi Coates, author of “The Case for Reparations,” and actor Danny Glover are set to testify before the panel alongside legal and economic experts," per USA Today's N'dea Yancey-Bragg.

On the table: "The bill, House Resolution 40, the Commission to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African-Americans Act, was first sponsored by former Democratic Rep. John Conyers of Michigan in 1989. Conyers reintroduced the bill every session until he retired in 2017. Texas Democratic Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, the resolution’s new sponsor, introduced it earlier this year and pushed for next week’s hearing."

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters on Tuesday that he opposes reparations, per CNN's Ted Barrett:

"I think we're always a work in progress in this country but no one currently alive was responsible for that and I don't think we should be trying to figure out how to compensate for it," he said. "First of all, it'd be pretty hard to figure out who to compensate. We've had waves of immigrants as well come to the country and experience dramatic discrimination of one kind or another so no, I don't think reparations are a good idea."

Hope Hicks appears on the Hill today (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)

The Investigations

HOPE ON THE HILL: The former communications director for Trump, Hope Hicks, will appear on the Hill today at 9am beforee the House Judiciary Committee. The interview will be behind closed doors but a transcript is expected to be released after her appearance. Politico's Kyle Cheney has a preview of what the committee will be looking for:

" Democratic aides previewing the interview said the committee intends to focus on five episodes of potential obstruction of justice by Trump, as well as separate allegations — derived from Mueller's probe — that Trump directed hush money payments to two women who accused him of extramarital affairs in the weeks before the 2016 election. A transcript of the interview could be released within 48 hours, they say."

Democratic aides previewing the interview said the committee intends to focus on five episodes of potential obstruction of justice by Trump, as well as separate allegations — derived from Mueller's probe — that Trump directed hush money payments to two women who accused him of extramarital affairs in the weeks before the 2016 election. A transcript of the interview could be released within 48 hours, they say." "That Hicks is unlikely to discuss her tenure in the White House could prevent any dramatic revelations about potential obstruction, since Mueller’s two-year investigation occurred entirely during the Trump presidency. The White House has urged former officials to decline the Judiciary Committee's demands for testimony and documents, claiming that they're all subject to a broad claim of executive privilege.... Hicks' attorney previously indicated she was prepared to provide documents to the committee related to her time on the campaign but not in the White House. But even if lawmakers are limited in their questioning, they may be able to make revealing inquiries about her recollection of her service on the Trump campaign, when Russia orchestrated a massive propaganda and hacking campaign to damage Hillary Clinton."

Another lawsuit was filed on Tuesday, as first reported by Time Magazine's Vera Bergengruen, that "alleges that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo broke the law by allowing President Donald Trump to seize the notes from a key meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and failing to take any steps to preserve records of their other face-to-face meetings."

"The lawsuit filed by American Oversight and Democracy Forward, two progressive non-profit government watchdog organizations, says that the Federal Records Act requires Pompeo to preserve the meeting notes prepared by State Department employees.

“'President Trump has taken unusual, and in some cases extreme, measures to conceal the details of these meetings, not only from the public at large, but also from key members of his administration,' the filing says. As a result, there is a 'total absence' of a detailed record of Trump’s five in-person interactions with Putin over the last two years, even in classified files, the filing says."

Looking ahead: Trump and Putin *could* meet informally at the G-20 summit in Japan on June 28 and 29.

Global Power

ALSO AT THE G-20: Trump will meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, he told reporters yesterday morning — “a major development amid the ongoing trade war between two of the world’s largest economies,” per my colleague Damian Paletta.

Trump's tweet “sent the U.S. stocks sharply higher, as investors had long worried that a protracted trade battle between the two nations could damage the U.S. economy and hurt numerous companies.”

Xi and Trump will decide in Osaka whether “to impose tariffs on the remaining $300 billion in goods that hasn't been penalized,” a move that companies say could decimate their business.

Attention Mr. President: Blackstone chief executive and co-founder Steve Schwarzman told “Squawk Box Europe” he doesn't believe that a trade deal will materialize before the end of the month.

“When asked Wednesday whether he was optimistic something could be signed at the G-20 meeting, Schwarzman replied: 'I think that’s extremely improbable because there has been almost nothing happening since May when the discussions ended.'”

A topic that the president has not addressed with Xi? The detention camps holding millions of Muslims in China’s western region of Xinjiang.

The BBC was provided "rare access to the vast system of highly secure facilities...Authorities there insist they are just training schools. But the BBC’s visit uncovers important evidence about the nature of the system and the conditions for the people inside it."

The People

PARSCALE'S PREDICTION: CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett interviewed Trump's campaign manager ahead of the president's reelection launch. Brad Parscale refused to comment on the leaked internal numbers that led to the firing of some of the Trump campaign's pollsters. But Parscale dismissed polling that shows the president trailing in key states:



GARRETT: So again just to make sure I understand you, election is held today, the president wins in a landslide?



PARSCALE: Yeah, that’s what I believe. I believe that and I continue to say that. I think everything right now because their policies are now out there, what they want, and when he runs against a candidate on these policies, he wins.



GARRETT: So Quinnipiac came out with a poll today here in Florida --



PARSCALE: Oh, that’s just methodologies and all those things. I don’t believe any of that stuff.



GARRETT: Let me ask you this then --



PARSCALE: I was the only [one] right in 2016.



GARRETT: -- 9 points he’s down here in Florida. You disregard that?



PARSCALE: Completely, no I disagree with it. On election night, I showed him winning with 306 using the system we used, which is a multi-system using artificial intelligence and data we understand. People want to take single things and make those single things something they’re not. And on election night, the whole week before -- and I told this to multiple outlets -- he was going to win by 306. Everybody in the country said he was going to lose. Every single poll showed him losing, but we had him winning. So I don’t care what they say. I think most of this poll- methodology is broken. I said all before, one thing that’s gonna happen is the methodology is broken of how people do this and the president is in a choice to win.

In the Media

IN OTHER NEWS:

P.S.: "This newspaper has a history of presidential appointments favoring Republicans starting in the mid-20th century. Except for Lyndon Johnson in 1964, the Sentinel backed Republican presidential nominees from 1952 through 2004, when we recommended John Kerry over another four years of George W. Bush. As recently as 2012 we recommended Republican Mitt Romney because of what seemed at the time to be Obama’s failure to adequately manage the nation’s finances."

Viral

