🚨: "Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday warned that Iran would this weekend increase its enrichment of uranium to whatever level was needed beyond the cap set by the nuclear agreement," our colleague Loveday Morris reports.

"Iran has repeatedly threatened to increase enrichment beyond the 3.67 percent level allowed under the nuclear deal by July 7 unless it receives some relief from U.S. sanctions. European countries are struggling to meet Tehran’s demands to keep the 2015 nuclear deal alive."

A worker power washes a tank in a rail yard within Anacostia Park in preparation for a Fourth of July celebration at the Lincoln Memorial. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

At the White House

A MULTI-MILLION DOLLAR BIRTHDAY PARTY: President Trump wanted a military parade and now, he’s getting one. The president became enamored of the idea after a 2017 visit to France, where he bonded with Emmanuel Macron over the Bastille Day parade where tanks rolled down the Champs-Élysées. Despite criticism that it sends the wrong message and is more in line with authoritarian regimes, we're getting our own version tomorrow on America's birthday.

We don't know the overall cost for Trump's “Salute to America." But the National Park Service is diverting roughly $2.5 million in “entrance and recreation fees primary intended to improve parks across the country” to help foot the bill for the president's independence Day celebration on the Mall, per my colleagues Juliet Eilperin, Josh Dawsey and Dan Lamothe, who have been all over this story.

“The diverted park fees represent just a fraction of the extra costs the government faces as a result of the event, which will include displays of military hardware, flyovers by an array of jets including Air Force One, the deployment of tanks on the Mall and an extended pyrotechnics show,” Juliet, Josh and Dan report.

Key: “By comparison, according to former Park Service deputy director Denis P. Galvin, the entire Fourth of July celebration on the Mall typically costs the agency about $2 million.”

Trump's militarized birthday celebration for America has created a logistical nightmare, as the military figures out how to transport armored vehicles through Washington to be in place for Thursday, despite the potential for such heavy artillery to damage D.C.'s roads and monuments.

“At least 300 service members are slated to participate Thursday, primarily from military bands and drill teams, but that number could rise as additional military aircraft and other flourishes are added to the event.”

Juliet, Josh and Dan reported earlier this week that the “cost of a military parade Trump had planned for last year was about $92 million, including $50 million in Defense Department costs, defense officials said at the time. The parade was scuttled after the potential costs became public.”

The Pentagon has historically been opposed to the parading of U.S. military might and privately opposed Trump’s push for this kind of celebration, per the New York Times’s Michael Shear, Thomas Gibbons-Neff and John Ismay:

“Top military officials have expressed deep concern about letting the armed forces be used by the president to advance a political agenda, and earlier resisted his efforts for a military parade on Veterans Day.”

“They say the United States, which has the world’s most powerful military and spends more on defense than the seven next largest military spenders combined — China, Saudi Arabia, India, France, Russia, Britain and Germany — does not need to broadcast its strength.”

“The president is using the armed forces in a political ploy for his reelection campaign and I think it’s absolutely obscene,” retired Army Maj. Gen. William Nash, a veteran of Vietnam, the Gulf War and peacekeeping operations in the Balkans, told Politico's Wesley Morgan.

This time around, obviously, Trump did not cave to public pressure or internal opposition and is getting his way, even doling out tickets to top donors and Republican surrogates despite the fact that the event is intended to be nonpolitical.

The schedules of the Democratic candidates running for president couldn't provide more of a contrast to the Dear Leader-esque scene expected inside the Beltway: Scattered throughout parades and small towns across Iowa, Nevada, New Hampshire, etc., the 2020 Democrats will be shaking hands and kissing babies on one of the best and most picteresque opportunities to engage in retail politics of the year.

Beto O'Rourke along with his wife Amy, and their three children -- Ulysses (12), Molly (11) and Henry (8) -- have a packed day. First they'll walk in the parade in Independence, Iowa. After hosting a town hall in Williams, the family will go to the Iowa Cubs minor league baseball game in Des Moines. "Before the game, they'll participate in a naturalization ceremony where 30 people from 14 different countries will become U.S. citizens," O'Rourke's spokesperson Chris Evans told us.

along with his wife Amy, and their three children -- Ulysses (12), Molly (11) and Henry (8) -- have a packed day. First they'll walk in the parade in Independence, Iowa. After hosting a town hall in Williams, the family will go to the Iowa Cubs minor league baseball game in Des Moines. "Before the game, they'll participate in a naturalization ceremony where 30 people from 14 different countries will become U.S. citizens," O'Rourke's spokesperson Chris Evans told us. Jay Inslee will be watching fireworks with his grandchildren from Bainbridge Island. "When he lived in Selah, WA he held an annual party on the 4th, with three-legged races, hay bale tosses, etc.," his spokesperson Jamal Raad told us. In past years, he's also attended naturalization ceremonies for new citizens on the holiday.

will be watching fireworks with his grandchildren from Bainbridge Island. "When he lived in Selah, WA he held an annual party on the 4th, with three-legged races, hay bale tosses, etc.," his spokesperson Jamal Raad told us. In past years, he's also attended naturalization ceremonies for new citizens on the holiday. Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) will be in Nevada at the "71st annual Boulder City Damboree Celebration."

will be in Nevada at the "71st annual Boulder City Damboree Celebration." Mayor Pete Buttigieg will participate in the Storm Lake parade followed by the Carroll County Democrats 4th of July BBQ. "His traditions are pretty traditional - BBQ and fireworks in South Bend!," Buttigieg's spokesperson Chris Meager told us.

will participate in the Storm Lake parade followed by the Carroll County Democrats 4th of July BBQ. "His traditions are pretty traditional - BBQ and fireworks in South Bend!," Buttigieg's spokesperson Chris Meager told us. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) will be out and about in New Hampshire, first at a pre-parade party in Amherst followed by a parade there and then one in Merrimack.

One pro-tip: Don't corral reporters trying to cover the revelry with a rope! (See Hillary Clinton's campaign on July 4th, 2015 in Gorham, N.H..)

How proud are you to be an American? 70% in U.S. say they are proud to be Americans, including 45% “extremely” proud -- the lowest readings since Gallup’s first measurement in 2001. https://t.co/SMhpd8U4S6 pic.twitter.com/WGCllhZmjG — GallupNews (@GallupNews) July 2, 2019

Kamala Harris is up in the polls. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

The People

KAMALAMENTUM: Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) post-debate bump is now a thing as two new national polls showed her gaining significant ground, including in one survey where she is virtually tied with former vice president Joe Biden. Let’s break it down:

The toplines:

CNN (June 28 to 30): Biden (22 percent), Harris (17 percent), Warren (15 percent), Bernie Sanders (14 percent), Pete Buttigieg (4 percent), Cory Booker (3 percent), Beto O’Rourke (3 percent), Amy Klobuchar (2 percent) and Julián Castro, Bill de Blasio, Tulsi Gabbard and Andrew Yang each had 1 percent.

Biden (22 percent), Harris (17 percent), Warren (15 percent), Bernie Sanders (14 percent), Pete Buttigieg (4 percent), Cory Booker (3 percent), Beto O’Rourke (3 percent), Amy Klobuchar (2 percent) and Julián Castro, Bill de Blasio, Tulsi Gabbard and Andrew Yang each had 1 percent. Quinnipiac (June 28 to July 1): Biden (22 percent), Harris (20 percent), Warren (14 percent), Sanders (13 percent), Pete Buttigieg (4 percent), Cory Booker (3 percent), Amy Klobuchar, Julián Castro, Tulsi Gabbard and Andrew Yang each had 1 percent.

The biggest moves and story lines:

Harris makes big gains: The California senator gained 9 percentage points in the CNN poll and a whopping 13 points in the Quinnipiac poll. Warren gained 8 percentage points in that survey,

The California senator gained 9 percentage points in the CNN poll Warren gained 8 percentage points in that survey, Biden falls double digits: The former vice president dropped 10 percentage points in the CNN poll and 8 points in Quinnipiac.

The former vice president dropped 10 percentage points in the CNN poll and 8 points in Quinnipiac. Harris is your clear debate winner: Among those who told CNN they watched or closely followed news coverage of both nights of the Democratic debates last week, 41 percent said Harris did the best job. The next highest performer was Warren at 13 percent.

Among those who told CNN they watched or closely followed news coverage of both nights of the Democratic debates last week, 41 percent said Harris did the best job. The next highest performer was Warren at 13 percent. Those media debate takeaways matter: In both polls, around 40 percent of respondents watched at least some of the debates. An equally sizable chunk of people did not watch the debate themselves, but did pay attention to all the media coverage that followed (which heavily focused on the Harris-Biden exchange on busing).

Outside the numbers: Here’s what our colleagues and others are saying about the new state of the race:

Bern it down: “History has not been kind to primary runners-up of previous primaries polling this low of a position,” CNN’s Harry Enten reports on why the new numbers should worry Sanders and his supporters. “I went back and looked at where 13 previous runners-up since 1972 have been polling at this point in the primary. All six who went on to win the nomination were polling above Sanders' 14 percent.”

“History has not been kind to primary runners-up of previous primaries polling this low of a position,” CNN’s Harry Enten reports on why the new numbers should worry Sanders and his supporters. “I went back and looked at where 13 previous runners-up since 1972 have been polling at this point in the primary. All six who went on to win the nomination were polling above Sanders' 14 percent.” The men are falling: “For those keeping score at home, that’s the field’s women up 17 points and its men down 17 points,” our colleague Aaron Blake noted of the CNN poll.

“For those keeping score at home, that’s the field’s women up 17 points and its men down 17 points,” our colleague Aaron Blake noted of the CNN poll. Most of the field is underwater: Our colleague Dave Weigel points out that the broader CNN sample, which included non-Democrats, doesn’t view most of the field all that well:

Demonstrators gather at the Supreme Court as the justices finish the term with key decisions. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

From the Courts

CON-CENSUS: “The Trump administration has dropped plans to add a citizenship question to the 2020 Census, the Justice Department said Tuesday, just days after the Supreme Court described the rationale for the question as 'contrived,'" my colleagues Ann Marimow, Matt Zapotosky and Tara Bahrampour report.

Short on time: “The decision was made after officials determined that there would not be enough time to continue the legal battle and meet the printing deadlines for the census questionnaire, according to people familiar with the matter,” per Ann, Matt and Tara.

“The decision was made after officials determined that there would not be enough time to continue the legal battle and meet the printing deadlines for the census questionnaire, according to people familiar with the matter,” per Ann, Matt and Tara. “Justice Department officials spent days considering their legal options, including whether the president could delay the census, as he suggested. But they recognized early on that wasn’t realistic given the high court’s decision, the printing deadline and other unresolved legal issues tied to the case, people familiar with the matter said,” per the Wall Street Journal's Jess Bravin and Janet Adamy.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in a statement Tuesday: “I respect the Supreme Court but strongly disagree with its ruling regarding my decision to reinstate a citizenship question on the 2020 Census.”

The decision was a win for civil-rights advocates and experts concerned that including a citizenship question would “lead to an inaccurate count of immigrant communities that could skew political representation and federal funding”:

“In light of the Supreme Court’s ruling, the government had no choice but to proceed with printing the 2020 census forms without a citizenship question. Everyone in America counts in the census, and today’s decision means we all will,” Dale Ho of the American Civil Liberties Union, the lawyer who argued the Supreme Court case, said in a statement.

Trump weighed in on Twitter: “A very sad time for America when the Supreme Court of the United States won’t allow a question of “Is this person a Citizen of the United States?” to be asked on the #2020 Census! Going on for a long time. I have asked the Department of Commerce and the Department of Justice........to do whatever is necessary to bring this most vital of questions, and this very important case, to a successful conclusion. USA! USA! USA!”

The shoes in question, Nike Air Max 1 Quick Strike Fourth of July shoes that have a U.S. flag with 13 white stars in a circle on it, known as the Betsy Ross flag, on them. (AP Photo)

Outside the Beltway

ARIZONA GOVERNOR THREATENS NIKE OVER PULLING FLAG SHOE: " Red, white and blue with the image of a historical American flag stitched on the heel and a July 4 release week, they seemed like an innocuous attempt by Nike to capitalize on the hot dogs and fireworks and patriotism that mark the holiday," our colleagues Eli Rosenberg and Michael Brice-Saddler report. "Instead, the company found itself at the center of a political firestorm."

What happened: "[Former NFL quarterback Colin] Kaepernick, who is a face of the company, told Nike that he found the flag — designed in 1777 with a circle of 13 stars, one for each American colony — offensive because of its connection to the era of slavery, according to the Wall Street Journal," Eli and Michael write.

"[Former NFL quarterback Colin] Kaepernick, who is a face of the company, told Nike that he found the flag — designed in 1777 with a circle of 13 stars, one for each American colony — offensive because of its connection to the era of slavery, according to the Wall Street Journal," Eli and Michael write. Arizona Governor pulls incentives: "Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, a Republican, said he had ordered state authorities to revoke a modest incentive package it offered Nike to open a factory near Phoenix. He did so because he said Nike “bowed to the current onslaught of political correctness and historical revisionism,” he said."

"Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, a Republican, said he had ordered state authorities to revoke a modest incentive package it offered Nike to open a factory near Phoenix. He did so because he said Nike “bowed to the current onslaught of political correctness and historical revisionism,” he said." Ducey's reaction was shared by other Republicans: "Some conservatives, Fox News hosts and prominent Republican officials such as Sens. Ted Cruz (Tex.) and Josh Hawley (Mo.) have lashed out at the company, calling for a boycott and accusing it of being 'anti-American,'" Eli and Michael write.

New Mexico's governor is ready to swoop in:

IT'S GETTING HOT IN HERE: Planet earth had the hottest June on record, according to data provided by the European Union's satellite agency.

"Data provided by the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S), implemented by the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts on behalf of the EU, showed that the global-average temperature for June 2019 was the highest on record for the month," The Independent's Conrad Duncan reports.

"The data showed European-average ​temperatures for June 2019 were more than 2C above normal and temperatures were 6-10C above normal over most of France, Germany and northern Spain during the final days of the month, according to C3S. Global-average temperature was about 0.1C higher than during the previous warmest June, in 2016.

"Experts have said climate change made last week's record-breaking European heatwave at least five times as likely to happen, according to recent analysis."

(Photo by Marvin Joseph for The Washington Post)

In the Media

HOLIDAY/BEACH READS: Our colleagues took a stab at naming the best books for every age from 1 to 100. If you're looking for something to throw in your bag before that flight or long ride, there's plenty to choose from on the list. We've also included the wisdom our colleague say each tome imparts. Don't see your age or wish it was a different book?

You can click here to read the whole piece.

And you can feel free to submit your nominations here.

For the kids: Age 2 : “Llama Llama Red Pajama.'" Age 5: “The Giving Tree.” (Books can make you cry; trees deserve to be loved; and selfish little boys, if enabled, will grow into selfish old men.) Age 7: “The Complete Calvin and Hobbes” and Age 10: “Smile.”

: “Llama Llama Red Pajama.'" “The Giving Tree.” (Books can make you cry; trees deserve to be loved; and selfish little boys, if enabled, will grow into selfish old men.) “The Complete Calvin and Hobbes” and “Smile.” For teens: Age 13: “I Am Malala” (There’s power in peaceful protest. Danger, too.) Age 15: “The Hate U Give” Age 17: “Once Upon a River.”

“I Am Malala” (There’s power in peaceful protest. Danger, too.) “The Hate U Give” “Once Upon a River.” For high school grads and those off to the next adventure: Age 18: “A Gate at the Stairs” Age 19: “The Handmaid’s Tale.” Age 21: “The Sun Also Rises” (You’re old enough to drink and carouse with your friends. Isn’t it pretty to think so?)

“A Gate at the Stairs” “The Handmaid’s Tale.” “The Sun Also Rises” (You’re old enough to drink and carouse with your friends. Isn’t it pretty to think so?) The college grads and those just starting out: Age 22: “Democracy in America” Age 23 : “The Autobiography of Malcolm X” Age 24: “Atlas Shrugged”

“Democracy in America” : “The Autobiography of Malcolm X” “Atlas Shrugged” Mid-20s: Age 25 : “I Capture the Castle” Age 27: “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People” Age 29: “In Defense of Food”

: “I Capture the Castle” “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People” “In Defense of Food” 30s: Age 31: “Mastering the Art of French Cooking” Age 33: “Becoming a Man: Half a Life Story” (Society may try to force you into a mold. You don’t have to comply.) Age 35: “How to Talk So Kids Will Listen & Listen So Kids Will Talk” (Tips for communicating with children also come in handy when dealing with adults who act like them.)

“Mastering the Art of French Cooking” “Becoming a Man: Half a Life Story” (Society may try to force you into a mold. You don’t have to comply.) “How to Talk So Kids Will Listen & Listen So Kids Will Talk” (Tips for communicating with children also come in handy when dealing with adults who act like them.) 40s: Age 43: “Their Eyes Were Watching God” Age 45 : “Where’d You Go, Bernadette” (When it comes to midlife crises, go big or go home.) Age 49: “Walden”

“Their Eyes Were Watching God” : “Where’d You Go, Bernadette” “Walden” 50s : Age 53: “A Man Called Ove” Age 55: “Olive Kitteridge” Age 57: “Remains of the Day” Age 59: “Dynamic Aging”

“A Man Called Ove” “Olive Kitteridge” “Remains of the Day” “Dynamic Aging” 60s: Age 62: “Major Pettigrew’s Last Stand” Age 64: “Old in Art School” Age 65: “65 Things to Do When You Retire” (If you need ideas, Jimmy Carter, Jane Fonda and Gloria Steinem have suggestions.) Age 68: “The Year of Magical Thinking”

“Major Pettigrew’s Last Stand” “Old in Art School” “65 Things to Do When You Retire” (If you need ideas, Jimmy Carter, Jane Fonda and Gloria Steinem have suggestions.) “The Year of Magical Thinking” 98-100: Age 98: “Life Is So Good” Age 99: “Little Boy” and Age 100: “ Sailor and Fiddler: Reflections of a 100-Year-Old Author” (Life is a wonderful adventure. Books make it even better.)

Viral