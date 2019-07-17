Good morning, Power people. What are your #SquadGoals? Tips, comments, recipes... Give 'em here. Thanks for waking up with us.

Big Post investigation just out: "America’s largest drug companies saturated the country with 76 billion oxycodone and hydrocodone pain pills from 2006 through 2012 as the nation’s deadliest drug epidemic spun out of control, according to previously undisclosed company data released as part of the largest civil action in U.S. history," my colleagues Scott Higham, Sari Horwitz, and Steven Rich report.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) arrives for a closed-door session with her caucus before a vote on a resolution condemning Trump's racist remarks. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

On The Hill

FORMAL CONDEMNATION: House Democrats voted last night to condemn President Trump's racist remarks telling liberal minority congresswomen to “go back” to their home countries. Republicans were also nearly united against the resolution, with only four daring to break ranks as the acrimonious debate further exposed a deep-seated schism over race and ideology in Washington.

The night in one paragraph: “The imagery of the 240-to-187 vote was stark: A diverse Democratic caucus cast the president’s words as an affront to millions of Americans and descendants of immigrants while Republican lawmakers — the vast majority of them white men — stood with Trump against a resolution that rejected his 'racist comments that have legitimized fear and hatred of new Americans and people of color,'" my colleagues Mike DeBonis, John Wagner and Rachael Bade report.

The resolution also states that the House "believes that immigrants and their descendants have made America stronger, and that those who take the oath of citizenship are every bit as American as those whose families have lived in the United States for many generations."

Tensions on the House floor escalated throughout the evening as Democrats and Republicans sparred over divergent characterizations of Trump's comments and questioned one another's motives.

“I know racism when I see it, I know racism when I feel it, and at the highest level of government, there’s no room for racism,” civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) said in the final moments of the House debate.

civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) said in the final moments of the House debate. “This resolution is harassing the president of the United States,” said freshman Rep. Dan Meuser (R-Pa.).

said freshman Rep. Dan Meuser (R-Pa.). “We know who he is,” Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-N.J.) said of Trump. “The question is, only question, is who are we. Are we still the country of immigrants?”

Biggest fight of the night: Republicans lodged a futile attempt to derail the vote itself — and even silence the most powerful Democrat in the House — after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called Trump's words “disgraceful and disgusting” and said “those comments are racist.”

“Representative Doug Collins of Georgia, the top Republican on the Judiciary Committee, made a formal objection to the remarks, charging that they had violated the rules of decorum in the House, which call for lawmakers to avoid impugning the motives of their colleagues or the president,” per the New York Times's Julie Hirschfeld Davis.

“It was a stunning turn for a resolution that was drafted in response to Mr. Trump’s own incendiary language,” Davis writes.

Regardless of the content of Trump’s racist statement, Democrats are going to have a hard time not taking down Pelosi’s words.



Jefferson’s Manual literally says you can’t refer to a statement by the President as racist on the House floor. pic.twitter.com/CeIJA24TS9 — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) July 16, 2019

View from the right: The top Republicans in Congress had earlier refused to criticize Trump when pressed by reporters on the issue. “The president is not a racist,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) said. McCarthy encouraged his colleagues to oppose the resolution, framing it as a move to quell the liberal lawmakers. “I believe this is about ideology. This is about socialism vs. freedom.”

Focus on the Squad: “The official line from top congressional Republicans is to express glancing disapproval of racist tones from Trump and instead elevate the four first-term lawmakers to holding as much responsibility for the national discourse as the president of the United States,” my colleague Paul Kane reports.

Nevertheless, four Republicans dissented: Reps. Will Hurd (Tex.), Susan Brooks (Ind.), Fred Upton (Mich.), and Brian Fitzpatrick (Pa.). (Context: Brooks is not seeking a fifth term and Hurd and Fitzpatrick face competitive reelections.)

From Upton: “Today’s resolution was targeted at the specific words that frankly are not acceptable from a leader in any workplace large or small. If we’re going to bring civility back to the center of our politics, we must speak out against inflammatory rhetoric from anyone in any party anytime it happens.”

“Today’s resolution was targeted at the specific words that frankly are not acceptable from a leader in any workplace large or small. If we’re going to bring civility back to the center of our politics, we must speak out against inflammatory rhetoric from anyone in any party anytime it happens.” Brooks called Trump's comments “racially offensive” after the vote, per the Indianapolis Star's Lita Nadebah Beck and Crystal Hill.

per the Indianapolis Star's Lita Nadebah Beck and Crystal Hill. From Hurd:

There is no room in America for racism, sexism, antisemitism, xenophobia and hate. I voted to condemn the President's tweets today but I hope that Speaker Pelosi also considers holding members of her own party accountable to the same degree to which she holds the President. — Rep. Will Hurd (@HurdOnTheHill) July 16, 2019

Next steps?: It's likely that the resolution to condemn Trump's remarks will head to where most other House-approved legislation goes: to what Pelosi has deemed the Senate “graveyard” — the GOP-controlled upper chamber.

Schumer hopes for a vote: “ Is anyone surprised that nearly every member of the House Republican Conference voted to condone [Trump's] racist tweets? What will their colleagues in the Senate do?" Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer tweeted.

Is anyone surprised that nearly every member of the House Republican Conference voted to condone [Trump's] racist tweets? What will their colleagues in the Senate do?" Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer tweeted. Evergreen: “The thing I think we’ve learned from experience with this president and the administration is that the news cycle changes pretty quickly,” Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) told Politico's Burgess Everett and James Arkin. “I don’t expect we’ll be talking about this.”

ALSO ON THE DOCKET: Rep. Al Green (D-Tex.) filed articles of impeachment against Trump last night using special procedures that could bring them up for a vote by the end of the week. This is a decidedly trickier topic challenge for Pelosi.

“Senior Democratic aides expect Pelosi will move to either kill the resolution or refer it to committee, effectively sidelining the matter. But either option would pose a difficult vote for her caucus, of which more than 80 members have supported launching an impeachment inquiry,” Mike, John and Rachael report.

Central American migrants sit together inside a room at the Latino hotel during a raid by Mexican immigration agents in Veracruz, Mexico, Thursday, June 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez)

The Policies

ANTI-IMMIGRANT SENTIMENT ... IN MEXICO: A new poll conducted by The Washington Post and Mexico's Reforma newspaper released this morning shows that the majority of Mexicans, deeply frustrated after a year of heightened migration, favor deporting Central American migrants who travel through Mexico to reach the United States.

“More than 6 in 10 Mexicans say migrants are a burden on their country because they take jobs and benefits that should belong to Mexicans,” my colleagues Kevin Sieff and Scott Clement report.

my colleagues Kevin Sieff and Scott Clement report. Counterintuitive: “Those findings defy the perception that Mexico — a country that has sent millions of its own migrants to the United States, sending billions of dollars in remittances — is sympathetic to the surge of Central Americans. Instead, the data suggests Mexicans have turned against the migrants transiting through their own country, expressing antipathy that would be familiar to many supporters of President Trump north of the border.”

“Those findings defy the perception that Mexico — a country that has sent millions of its own migrants to the United States, sending billions of dollars in remittances — is sympathetic to the surge of Central Americans. Instead, the data suggests Mexicans have turned against the migrants transiting through their own country, expressing antipathy that would be familiar to many supporters of President Trump north of the border.” Still: “Mexicans continue to have an overwhelmingly negative opinion about Trump. More than three-quarters of Mexicans dislike Trump, according to the survey, and over 8 in 10 say he treats their country with disrespect.”

MEANWHILE, IN WASHINGTON: The poll comes on the heels of the Trump administration's announcement of a new rule to restrict asylum claims for those seeking refuge in the U.S. "The policy went into effect Tuesday but drew two swift lawsuits from immigrant advocacy groups in federal courts, one in San Francisco and one in Washington, D.C.," per The Associated Press's Elliot Spagat and Cedar Attanasio.

“This is the Trump administration’s most extreme run at an asylum ban yet,” Lee Gelernt of the American Civil Liberties Union, an attorney on the San Francisco lawsuit, told The AP. “It clearly violates domestic and international law and cannot stand.”

And the White House is set to roll out a plan that would "detail the type of immigrants the administration wants to admit to the United States," per my colleague Seung Min Kim. The ongoing controversy over Trump's racist comments has postponed the new immigration plan, but without any signs of bipartisan compromise, it seems all but DOA.

Former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens in 2012. (Danny Johnston, File/AP)

The People

FORMER JUSTICE JOHN PAUL STEVENS DEAD AT 99: "John Paul Stevens, a moderate Republican and former antitrust lawyer from Chicago who evolved into a savvy and sometimes passionate leader of the Supreme Court’s liberal wing and became the third-longest-serving justice on the court before he retired in 2010, died July 16 at a hospital in Fort Lauderdale, Fla," our colleague Charles Lane, a former Supreme Court reporter for The Post, writes in Stevens' obit.

His impact: "... Stevens left his stamp on nearly every area of the law, writing the court’s opinions in landmark cases on government regulation, the death penalty, criminal law, intellectual property and civil liberties," Charles writes. He later became known for his dissenting opinions, "... Stevens set forth a view of the law that seemed increasingly — but not automatically — liberal as the years went by and as the court shifted to the right."

"... Stevens left his stamp on nearly every area of the law, writing the court’s opinions in landmark cases on government regulation, the death penalty, criminal law, intellectual property and civil liberties," Charles writes. "... Stevens set forth a view of the law that seemed increasingly — but not automatically — liberal as the years went by and as the court shifted to the right." Holding presidents accountable: "He also spoke for the court when it held presidents accountable under the law, writing the 1997 decision that required President Bill Clinton to face Paula Jones’s sexual harassment suit, and the 2006 opinion that barred President George W. Bush from holding military trials for prisoners at the Guantanamo Bay Naval Base in Cuba without congressional authorization."

"He also spoke for the court when it held presidents accountable under the law, writing the 1997 decision that required President Bill Clinton to face Paula Jones’s sexual harassment suit, and the 2006 opinion that barred President George W. Bush from holding military trials for prisoners at the Guantanamo Bay Naval Base in Cuba without congressional authorization." The decision that haunted him: "[O]ne particular loss lingers and, Stevens says, brings grim reminders almost weekly: the court’s 2008 decision in District of Columbia v. Heller, which found the Second Amendment protects a right to individual gun ownership unrelated to possible military service," Robert Barnes reported in May. "Heller and the Second Amendment, Stevens said in the interview, produce 'such disastrous practical effects. I think there’s no need for all the guns we have in the country and if I could get rid of one thing it would be to get rid of that whole gun climate.'"

Saw Babe Ruth call his shot. Worked on the Navy team that tracked down Yamamoto. Served on the court for 35 years. What a life. https://t.co/xMbmkJGmDD — Matt Ford (@fordm) July 17, 2019

Leana Wen, the now former president of the Planned Parenthood Federation of America. (Photo by Logan Cyrus/AFP/Getty Images)

The Campaign

PLANNED PARENTHOOD HEAD OUSTED: "The president of Planned Parenthood was forced out of her job Tuesday in a dispute over her management style and the direction of the nation’s largest women’s reproductive rights organization amid growing political and legal challenges to abortion," our colleagues Lenny Bernstein, Ariana Eunjung Cha and Amy Goldstein report. "Planned Parenthood’s board met in emergency session for hours Tuesday and approved Leana Wen’s immediate departure just eight months after she took over the post."

Tension over Planned Parenthood's mission: "As senior political staffers began to depart the organization early this year, Planned Parenthood employees, board members, and supporters were quick to express concern that Wen planned to emphasize the group’s status as a health care provider, shifting away from the political focus [Cecile] Richards instilled during her 10 years as president," BuzzFeed's Ema O'Connor and Ruby Cramer report. This tension, they write, was part of the reason behind Wen's exit.

LOW MORALE: Wen's management style is repeatedly noted in stories about her departure. O'Connor and Cramer share this anecdote: "During the beginning of Wen’s tenure at Planned Parenthood, the staff she brought with her distributed a 182-page handbook on rules and tips for staffing Wen."

It "details guidelines on timeliness ('Nothing can fall through the cracks'), office demeanor ('Make sure to frequently look up [from Twitter] and make eye contact with Dr. Wen to see if she is trying to communicate urgent information'), language use ('Dr. Wen ‘learns’ not ‘hears'). and correspondence ('Try not to look at emails more than once. Take care of it then')."

The timing: "The organization faces growing financial peril from a Trump administration rule that took effect Monday barring federally funded family planning clinics from providing referrals for abortions," Lenny, Ariana and Amy write. "It is also under attack by antiabortion lawmakers at the state and federal level and is threatened by the prospect that the 1973 ruling that legalized abortion could be overturned by the Supreme Court’s new conservative majority."

Exchange between @SenWarren and Defense Secretary Nominee @EsperDoD on @Raytheon, ethics, waivers and conflicts of interest.



ESPER: "I think this is a good debate –"



WARREN: "I'm not trying to have a debate." pic.twitter.com/iu1Chu17ie — CSPAN (@cspan) July 16, 2019

Viral

WARREN SPARS WITH DEF SEC NOM: "Army Secretary Mark T. Esper made his case to become the nation’s next Pentagon chief before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday and received widespread support — apart from a broadside by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), who raised questions about his years as a top defense company lobbyist and called his ethics commitments unsatisfactory," our colleagues Dan Lamothe and Paul Sonne report.