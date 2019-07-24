Good morning and welcome to Mueller day! A reader sent us a delicious cocktail recipe for when it's over. Thanks for waking up with us.

Special counsel Robert Mueller at his departing press conference. (Jim Bourg/File Photo/Reuters)

The Investigations

YAWN: Democrats who demanded Mueller come to Capitol Hill to testify about President Trump and the 2016 election are worried the former special counsel’s appearance won’t provide the kindling they’re looking for to ignite public outrage over the president's behavior.

Worse, some of them are concerned this morning's marathon hearings before two House committees featuring a reluctant witness will be a “snooze fest."

Worst case scenario: " . . . that it's is a snooze fest and we put in all of this work and effort for nothing," a Democratic House aide told Power Up of the anti-climactic potential for Mueller's testimony. "[Constituents] will be really bummed when they learn nothing new [today]."

"Most voters in the middle of the bases are yawning," Steve Israel, the former New York Democratic congressman and ally of Nancy Pelosi who led the House Democrats' campaign arm when he was in Congress. "So for a Democrat running on the Mueller report, it risks misreading the mood of the electorate."

"Everyone will watch it and nothing will happen," the House aide predicted.

Trump railed against Mueller's appearance last night in addressing the conservative Turning Point USA Teen Action Summit in Washington, lamenting the cost of a probe into Russian election interference that he has repeatedly said found no collusion and no obstruction.

Referring to the Constitution in a clip that quickly went viral, Trump said: “Then, I have an Article II, where I have to the right to do whatever I want as president. But I don’t even talk about that.”

TRUMP: "Then I have an Article 2, where I have the right to do whatever I want as president."



(Article 2 does not in fact empower the president to do whatever they want.) pic.twitter.com/qIFP1AbHw6 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 23, 2019

AND: This is still a pretty historic moment. This is the first time a special counsel has been in this kind of a role. And the live TV nature of the proceedings (starting at 8:30 a.m. at the House Judiciary Committee and following with the House Intelligence Committee at noon. Proceedings will be carried live on the all networks and your favorite cable news channels, as well as on the Post's livestream). Democrats prepped by holding a mock hearing with Norm Eisen, one of their counsels, as Mueller, per The New York Times.

Of course, the House Judiciary and House Intelligence committees have an incentive to lower expectations. But some members still believe there's a gap between the D.C. pundit class and people who live outside the Beltway whose primary exposure to the Mueller report was Attorney General William P. Barr's March news conference in which he papered over Mueller's preliminary findings and concluded Trump did not commit a crime.

Exhibit A, from The Atlantic's Elaina Plott: “I was surprised to hear there was anything negative in the Mueller report at all about President Trump. I hadn’t heard that before,” Cathy Garnaat, a Republican who supports Trump told NBC News in an interview after attending one of Rep. Justin Amash's (R-Mich.) town halls where he defended his call to impeach Trump. “I’ve mainly listened to conservative news and I hadn’t heard anything negative about that report, and President Trump has been exonerated.”

Contrary to the cable chatter news, some members are "not looking to excite the pundit class but are treating this as a chance to inform their constituents," a senior Democratic House aide told Power Up. "There's a gap between those of us who deal with this everyday and people living their own lives."

ENCORE: The biggest problem for Democrats in training their fire on Trump has been the constantly shifting news cycle, much of that driven by the president himself. And the internal tug-of-war inside the party on the impeachment question, which Democrats hope will return to the front burner today with Mueller in the hot seat.

On Tuesday, delegates to the NAACP's annual convention unanimously backed impeaching Trump: “Trump’s misconduct is unmistakable and has proven time and time again, that he is unfit to serve this country,” NAACP president Derrick Johnson said after the vote.

“This is an assessment of grass-roots leaders from around the country of the Trump’s moral standing and his standing with regards to the Constitution,” Cornell Brooks, the NAACP's president from 2014 to 2017, told our colleagues Colby Itkowitz and Wesley Lowery. “And he’s come up wanting.”

And as of today, 94 House Democrats have come out in favor of impeaching Trump, per our colleagues JM Rieger, Amber Phillips and Kevin Schaul.

However, most Americans still oppose impeaching Trump and "a plurality said the findings of the investigation won’t change their 2020 vote," per The Post's Emily Guskin.

Set in stone?: No matter Mueller's testimony, Pelosi shows no signs of abandoning her anti-impeachment strategy, guarding against a move she fears will drive away the moderate voters who helped put her in the speaker's chair after the 2018 midterms.

“It depends on what Mueller says and just how impactful that might be in advancing or decelerating an impeachment inquiry," Israel said of whether Pelosi could change her position on impeachment. “But at the end of the day, the Democrats maintain the majority by reelecting members in formerly Republican districts that President Trump carried. The Democratic majority runs right through those districts and political sensitivities need to align toward those districts.”

"They're just grooming a corpse": Senate Republicans told Politico's Burgess Everett they won't be tuned into the hearing today and Pelosi "has long said any decision on impeachment should take into account how Senate Republicans would react, wary of making a polarizing, partisan move to oust Trump that falls flat in the Senate."

“Don’t you think if I thought there was some value I would have invited him in?” said Senate Intelligence Chairman Richard Burr (R-N.C.) told Everett. “It’s a great media spectacle… he’s already said he’s going to talk about the report. That’s it!”

As for the status of the litany of Hill investigations, Democratic frustrations are boiling over, according to my colleague Rachael Bade.

"In more than seven months of investigating Trump, the half-dozen Democratic-led House committees have struggled to unearth new major findings, hold high-profile hearings that move public sentiment or follow up on a series of inquiries they laid out when they took the majority,” Bade reports.

Blame game: “Investigators blame Trump’s historic stonewalling for their difficulties. The administration is blocking more than 20 congressional investigations, according to a Washington Post analysis, and has instructed current and former aides to ignore at least half dozen subpoenas. Democrats are litigating three of the subpoenas in court, including compulsory measures for Trump’s bank and financial lenders as well as his tax returns.”

Pelosi's office issued a messaging document earlier this week that was privately mocked by some members and staffers. Some Democrats complain they don't feel adequately prepared to communicate with their constituents clamoring for progress on Trump if Mueller's hearing disappoints. Those scared to run afoul of Pelosi's strategy are already facing consequences in the absence of a stronger stand against Trump:

“Two of the committee chairmen leading investigations — Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) and Ways and Means Chairman Richard E. Neal (D-Mass.) — have drawn primary challengers who are demanding more than what they dismiss as glacial-paced oversight inquiries. They want the ultimate step — impeachment proceedings against Trump,” Rachael reports.

“There’s a lack of urgency,” Alex Morse, 30, the mayor of Hoyoke, Mass. told Rachael. He announced Monday that he would challenge Neal. The 16-term congressman “hasn’t fully used the power that he has” to stand up to Trump, said Morse, adding, “We're setting an incredibly dangerous precedent if we don't [impeach] . . . If not for this president, then for what president, ever?”

PSA: Here's where you can get your Mueller Time beer and drink specials in D.C. (Yes, this is that kind of town).

MUELLER ASKS FOR AIDE TO BE COUNSEL: “Former special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s longtime aide [Aaron Zebley] will appear beside him during a much-anticipated hearing Wednesday, and be sworn in for testimony at another, a last-minute request that caused a stir just hours before the high-profile congressional event,” our colleagues Rachael Bade and Matt Zapotosky report. Zebley will be sworn in for the House Intelligence Committee hearing, a move the DOJ objects to.

Who is Aaron Zebley?: “Zebley was Mueller’s chief of staff when Mueller was FBI director, and he played largely the same role inside the special counsel’s office,” Rachael and Matt report.

“Zebley was Mueller’s chief of staff when Mueller was FBI director, and he played largely the same role inside the special counsel’s office,” Rachael and Matt report. Republicans are livid: “Republicans decried the move as an 11th-hour trick, arguing Democrats would have had to announce another witness days ago under traditional procedures in the House.”

“Republicans decried the move as an 11th-hour trick, arguing Democrats would have had to announce another witness days ago under traditional procedures in the House.” Trump felt the same way: "So Robert Mueller has now asked for his long time Never Trumper lawyer to sit beside him and help with answers. What’s this all about? His lawyer represented the “basement server guy” who got off free in the Crooked Hillary case. This should NOT be allowed. Rigged Witch Hunt!" he tweeted.

JUST IN: In letter to Mueller, Schiff rips DOJ for claiming limits on Mueller’s testimony, says he expects Mueller to disregard. pic.twitter.com/AVS6yBxh6W — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) July 24, 2019

Global Power

‘BRITAIN'S TRUMP’: Boris Johnson once said he was “more likely to be reincarnated as an olive” than to become the United Kingdom’s prime minister. James Bond better watch his martinis now. “Having decisively won the race to lead the Conservative Party on Tuesday, Boris Johnson will be Britain’s next prime minister within a day. He will immediately face the buzzsaw of Brexit — and he comes into office as controversial, not especially well-liked by most Brits,” our colleagues William Booth and Karla Adam report from London where Johnson will officially take over the office later this morning.

Praise from POTUS: “‘Good man. He’s tough and he’s smart. They’re saying ‘Britain Trump.’ They call him ‘Britain Trump,’ and there’s people saying that’s a good thing,’ Trump said at an event in Washington

“‘Good man. He’s tough and he’s smart. They’re saying ‘Britain Trump.’ They call him ‘Britain Trump,’ and there’s people saying that’s a good thing,’ Trump said at an event in Washington The future of the special relationship: “The two men share many political and stylistic traits, and, at least for a time, they share two main policy goals — Britain’s hell-or-high-water exit from the European Union, and a follow-on trade deal between the United Kingdom and the United States,” our colleagues Anne Gearan and Laura Hughes report.

“The two men share many political and stylistic traits, and, at least for a time, they share two main policy goals — Britain’s hell-or-high-water exit from the European Union, and a follow-on trade deal between the United Kingdom and the United States,” our colleagues Anne Gearan and Laura Hughes report. But they don't agree on everything: " . . . How long that friendliness lasts probably depends on whether Johnson can deliver on Brexit, and whether Trump can overlook continuing disagreements between London and Washington on key issues, including Iran, Russia, climate change and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.”

(Washington Post photo illustration/Sources: SIPA USA/AP/Bloomberg News/Getty Images/The Washington Post)

Outside the Beltway

“Their failure to identify suspicious orders was their business model": "Newly unsealed documents in a landmark lawsuit Tuesday in Cleveland show the pressure within drug companies to sell opioids in the face of numerous red flags during the height of the epidemic," our colleagues Sari Horwitz, Scott Higham, Aaron Davis and Steven Rich report.

The release of sworn depositions, internal corporate emails and reports unsealed after a legal challenge by The Post and the owner of the Charleston Gazette-Mail in West Virginia, provide a startling glimpse into the companies now accused of fueling the nation’s opioid epidemic -- and "the ignored concerns of some employees about the huge volume of pain pills streaming across the nation," per Sari, Scott, Aaron, and Steven.

The exhibits unsealed by U.S. District Judge Dan Polster in the landmark lawsuit reveal information about some of the biggest names in the drug industry: "In addition to McKesson, Purdue and Mallinckrodt, they include Cardinal Health, CVS, Walgreens and Walmart."

"In one exhibit, emails show that a Purdue Pharma executive received an order from a distributor for 115,200 oxycodone pills, which was nearly twice as large as that distributor’s average order over the previous three months. The order came in at 4:15 p.m., according to the emails sent in October 2009. It was approved one minute later."

emails show that a Purdue Pharma executive received an order from a distributor for 115,200 oxycodone pills, which was nearly twice as large as that distributor’s average order over the previous three months. The order came in at 4:15 p.m., according to the emails sent in October 2009. “Their failure to identify suspicious orders was their business model,” the plaintiffs wrote in a motion outlining their arguments in the case.

Reminder: "A Drug Enforcement Administration database made public July 15 as part of the lawsuit revealed that the companies inundated the nation with 76 billion oxycodone and hydrocodone pills from 2006 through 2012. Nearly 2,000 cities, counties and towns are alleging that the companies knowingly flooded their communities with highly addictive painkillers, fueling an epidemic that has killed more than 200,000 people since 1996."

Makan Delrahim is the assistant attorney general who leads the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division, which will conduct a review of big tech companies. (Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg)

The Policies

DOJ LAUNCHES BROAD ANTITRUST PROBE OF TECH COMPANIES: "The Department of Justice on Tuesday announced it is opening a wide-ranging antitrust review of 'market-leading online platforms,' an unprecedented probe of the tech industry that could heighten calls for Amazon, Facebook and Google to be broken up," our colleagues Tony Romm, Elizabeth Dwoskin and Craig Timberg report. (Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post)

The details: "The effort aims to explore 'widespread concerns that consumers, businesses, and entrepreneurs have expressed about search, social media, and some retail services online,' according to the agency," Tony, Elizabeth and Craig write. "It did not mention any major tech giant by name, but its stated interests track closely with Google’s dominance in search, Facebook’s leadership in social media and Amazon’s position as the country’s e-commerce leader. All three control vast amounts of data that give them an edge over smaller rivals, critics say."

"The effort aims to explore 'widespread concerns that consumers, businesses, and entrepreneurs have expressed about search, social media, and some retail services online,' according to the agency," Tony, Elizabeth and Craig write. "It did not mention any major tech giant by name, but its stated interests track closely with Google’s dominance in search, Facebook’s leadership in social media and Amazon’s position as the country’s e-commerce leader. All three control vast amounts of data that give them an edge over smaller rivals, critics say." This is big: " It could sweep up the whole of Silicon Valley into the government’s regulatory crosshairs , a broad inquiry that mirrors Justice Department probes from generations ago into entire industries, such as oil and gas."

" , a broad inquiry that mirrors Justice Department probes from generations ago into entire industries, such as oil and gas." A new era: "'It looks like the antitrust winter is over,' Columbia University law professor Tim Wu, who chronicled the subject in his book “The Curse of Bigness: Antitrust in the New Gilded Age" told our colleagues.

Viral

