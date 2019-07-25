Happy Friday. Tips, comments, recipes? Email us and sign up -- thanks for waking up with us.

Former special counsel Robert S. Mueller III holds his notes as he testifies before the House Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill (Photo by Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)

The Investigations

MUELLER'S 2020 WARNING: You might have missed it amid the clipped one-word answers, political grandstanding and punditry. But former special counsel Robert S. Mueller III issued a sharp warning on Wednesday regarding foreign interference in the 2020 election:

“It wasn't a single attempt. They're doing it as we sit here. And they expect to do it during the next campaign,” he told the House Intelligence Committee of Russia’s tampering in American elections.

There was no topic that the halting and reluctant witness spoke more forcefully and extensively on, telling lawmakers that efforts by Moscow — and other foreign entities — to interfere in U.S. elections are “among the most serious” challenges to U.S. democracy.

Directly rebutting President Trump, Mueller confirmed that Russia's interference to help elect him was not a “hoax,” He drew a stark picture of the Trump presidential campaign as one that welcomed information from Russia.

Yet: Mueller went beyond the parameters of his 448-page report, to provide a series of alarming assessments: “Problematic is an understatement in terms of what it displays in terms of giving some hope or some boost to what is and should be illegal activity,” Mueller said of Trump's 2016 praise of WikiLeaks.

“I hope this is not the new normal but I fear it is,” Mueller said of the decision by Trump's former campaign chairman to share information with a Russian contact.

“'We have underplayed to a certain extent that aspect of our investigation,' Mueller said, adding that Russia’s multipronged effort to undermine the 2016 election could do 'long-term damage to the United States that we need to move quickly to address,'” my colleagues Devlin Barrett, Matt Zapotosky, Rosalind Heldermann, Karoun Demirjian report.

Perhaps even more troubling is a reality that both Democrats and Republicans acknowledged: lawmakers are still grappling with how to prevent Russian intelligence and other adversaries from interfering in our elections, yet again.

“Adopting whatever legislation . . . will encourage us working together by us having the FBI, CIA, NSA, and the rest; it should be pursued — aggressively, early,” Mueller told Rep. Will Hurd (R-Tex.).

“I would say the basis — the first line of defense really is the ability of the various agencies who have some piece of this to not only share information, but share expertise, share targets and we use the full resources that we have to address this problem,” Mueller told Rep. Peter Welch (D-Vt.)

FBI Director Christopher A. Wray made a similar ominous warning earlier this week. During an appearance before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, Wray said the “Russians are absolutely intent on trying to interfere with our elections.”

“Everything we’ve done against Russia has not deterred them enough?” Sen. Lindsey O. Graham, the Republican committee chairman, asked Wray. “All the sanctions, all the talk, they’re still at it?”

“Yes. My view is until they stop they haven’t been deterred enough,” Wray responded.

To The Graveyard: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is blocking a handful of election security bills from coming to the Senate floor for a vote. The president himself has maintained that “Russia did not get me elected,” which has made the issue a non-starter with some of Trump's allies on the Hill.

Just last night, according to The Hill’s Jordain Carney, Senate Republicans blocked two election security bills: “Democrats tried to get consent to pass two bills that would require campaigns to alert the FBI and Federal Election Commission about foreign offers of assistance, as well as a bill to let the Senate Sergeant at Arms offer voluntary cyber assistance for personal devices and accounts of senators and staff.”

“But Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) blocked each of the bills. She didn't give reason for her objections, or say if she was objecting on behalf of herself or the Senate GOP caucus,” per Carney.

On The Hill

PELOSI PRESSES PAUSE: White House and Trump campaign staffers were thrilled by Mueller's testimony before the House Judiciary and Intelligence panels. They excitedly texted each other on group threads about what they viewed as the cherry on top of the president’s vindication sundae.

And Democrats tried to game out a way forward.

Mueller didn't exonerate the president. But he didn't flesh out a picture of a chief executive who would have been indicted but for Justice Department guidance, or drop any new bombshells that are likely to give air to some Democratic lawmakers' impeachment push. In that respect, his testimony seemed like a nonstarter for a divided House Democratic Caucus.

There was no groundswell for initiating an inquiry that some Democrats had hoped for and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) continued to embrace the status quo, saying the House shouldn't open a formal impeachment inquiry without some key court decisions.

“We still have some outstanding matters in the courts. It’s about the Congress, the Constitution and the courts,” she said at a news conference with three of her committee chairmen — Reps. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.), Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) and Elijah E. Cummings (D-Md.).

“I don’t see it as a seminal moment in time. I really do not,” Rep. Al Green (D-Tex.), who last week forced a House vote on whether to consider impeaching the president, told my colleagues Ashley Parker, Rachael Bade, Josh Dawsey and Mike DeBonis.

“Despite Mueller’s pushback against the president and his defense of his own investigation, the testimony may even undercut the party’s push for impeachment and hand Trump and Republicans a new talking point in trying to discredit the two-year probe,” per Ashley, Rachael, Josh and Mike.

In a closed-door meeting with her caucus post-testimony, Pelosi dismissed Nadler’s push to speed up the impeachment process:

“At a caucus meeting following [Mueller's testimony], Nadler suggested that several House committee chairs could begin drafting articles of impeachment against Trump. Pelosi called the idea premature, said the sources,” per Politico’s John Breshnahan, Heather Caygle, and Kyle Cheney.

“In the course of the wide-ranging discussion, Nadler countered Pelosi's pushback by noting that polls showed limited support for removing President Richard Nixon from office when the House began impeachment hearings in 1973, but that public support for the effort grew as more evidence came out about Nixon's illegal behavior,” Breshnahan, Caygle and Cheney report.

HERE'S WHY: By late Wednesday afternoon, only one freshman House Democrat had come out in favor of opening an impeachment process: Rep. Lori Trahan (D-Mass.).

THE MCGAHN FACTOR: Pelosi did, however, sanction her chairman to subpoena former White House counsel Donald McGahn to testify before them, despite Trump's opposition.

Nadler “told reporters on Wednesday the committee would go to court Thursday or Friday 'to ask for the grand jury material and to enforce the subpoena against Mr. McGahn,'" per the Wall Street Journal's Rebecca Ballhaus.

“If it comes to a point where the cone of silence and the obstruction of justice and the coverup in the White House prevents us from getting that information, that will not prevent us from going forward and in fact, it’s even more grounds to go forward,” Pelosi said.

There was no doubt about how Trump and the GOP viewed the day: Trump feverishly retweeted positive Fox News clips about the hearing throughout the evening, and White House officials and allies sought to capitalize on Mueller's awkward performance.

“I think they hurt themselves very badly for 2020,” Trump told reporters before departing for a fundraiser in West Virginia last night. “The Democrats lost so big today.”

Trump told reporters before departing for a fundraiser in West Virginia last night. House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows (R-N.C.) tweeted that “the more this hearing goes on, the more it becomes painfully clear that not only did Bob Mueller not write his own report — he was barely involved or in control of it at all.”

From Ashley, Rachael, Josh and Mike: Rudy “ Giuliani described Mueller as 'a pathetic witness, stumbling, bumbling,' before briefly imitating the 'ahhs'' and 'umms' that peppered his appearance, especially the first session. 'It’s not going to move any needles,' Giuliani said. 'If anything, it’s going to hurt the Democrats a little bit.'”

Rudy Giuliani described Mueller as 'a pathetic witness, stumbling, bumbling,' before briefly imitating the 'ahhs'' and 'umms' that peppered his appearance, especially the first session. 'It’s not going to move any needles,' Giuliani said. 'If anything, it’s going to hurt the Democrats a little bit.'” While Mueller's performance during the second hearing with the House Intelligence committee was stronger than the first, former colleagues and admirers alike expressed concern: " . . . he was unmistakably shaky. Roughly 15 times, he asked for a question to be repeated. He repeatedly said, 'If it’s from the report, yes, I support it' — a line that seemed to suggest that he did not know what the report actually said. He seemed to struggle to complete his sentences, and not always because he had been interrupted,” per the New York Times's Sharon LaFraniere, Michael S. Schmidt, Noah Weiland and Adam Goldman.

In the Media

MAINSTREAM MEDIA TAKEAWAYS:

No summer blockbuster:

"...Democrats were disappointed they did not get the made-for-TV accusatory moment they wanted, and the prospect for impeachment appeared far more difficult,' the New York Times's Pete Baker reports.

What I-word?:

"Republicans accused Democrats of holding the hearings in an effort to boost their efforts to potentially impeach the president, and Democratic lawmakers pushed him on the matter. But Mr. Mueller declined to discuss the issue, pointedly declining to even use the word," the Wall Street Journal reports.

The one thing Neal Katyal and Bill Barr agree on:

"I don’t think there is anything in the Office of Legal Counsel opinion that precludes it. That is why Mueller gets paid the big bucks by the taxpayers. I do think that that question should have been answered,' Katyal, former acting solicitor general under President Obama and drafter of the special counsel statute, told the New Yorker's Isaac Chotiner regarding Mueller's refusal to say whether Trump obstructed justice.

The last word:

"If Democrats hope to end the Trump presidency, they will have to do so by defeating him at the ballot box in November 2020," our colleague Dan Balz writes.

VIEW FROM THE RIGHT (ALSO, SEE TRUMP'S TWEETS):

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.):

"The one thing I can tell you after today, the Mueller report is in name only... It's just a name," Graham said on Fox News last night. "I had more to do with the Mueller report than probably he did ... people around Bob Mueller knew he was in a weakened state, this guy served in Vietnam, got wounded, done a lot of great things for the country, he should not have been called."

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), the top Republican on the Oversight and Government Reform Committee:

"If you were falsely accused of something, you would be ticked off too," Jordan told reporters at a press conference when asked if he was concerned about Trump's efforts to potentially obstruct justice.

VIEW FROM THE LEFT:

Dozens of people celebrate after the resignation announcement of the Puerto Rican Gov. Ricardo Rosselló in San Juan on July 24. (Thais Llorca/EPA-EFE/REX)

Outside the Beltway

ROSSELLÓ RESIGNS: "The governor of Puerto Rico announced late Wednesday that he will resign effective Aug. 2, amid intense pressure from inside and outside his government, after a series of leaked chat messages denigrating his opponents and Hurricane Maria victims triggered outrage from frustrated citizens who had taken to the streets for 13 consecutive days of protests," our colleague Arelis R. Hernández writes from San Juan.

Financier Jeffrey Epstein (center) appears in court in 2008. (Uma Sanghvi/Palm Beach Post via Reuters).

The People

EPSTEIN NEWS: "Accused pedophile and wealthy Manhattan financier Jeffrey Epstein was found injured and in a fetal position inside his cell at a New York City jail, according to sources close to the investigation," NBC News's Jonathan Dienst, Tom Winter and Sarah Fitzpatrick report.

"Epstein, who is being held in Metropolitan Correctional Center during his trial for conspiracy and sex trafficking, was found semi-conscious with marks on his neck, two sources told News 4. Investigators are trying to piece together exactly what happened, saying details remain murky."

"Two sources tell News 4 that Epstein may have tried to hang himself, while a third source cautioned that the injuries were not serious and questioned if Epstein might be using it as a way to get a transfer."

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden. (Carlos Osorio/AP)

The Campaign

BIDEN IS DONE BEING 'POLITE': We may have seen the last of "Uncle Joe." "A week before a critical debate, Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden on Wednesday said he would more aggressively confront his rivals, notably Sen. Kamala Harris," the Los Angeles Times's Seema Mehta reports from Detroit, where the NAACP convention got more than a little testy.