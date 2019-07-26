It's finally Friday. You may want to skip your avocado toast today. Reach out, sign up, and thanks for waking up with us.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats arrive for a news conference outside the Capitol on Thursday, just before leaving town.(Andrew Harnik/AP)

On The Hill

GETTING THE HECK OUT OF DODGE: Today's votes have been canceled. Mueller-mania is officially over. And the House will flee for a historically lengthy recess, with a Democratic caucus divided on an issue bound to be raised at town halls across America all summer: impeachment.

No end to the pressure: The vice chair of the House Democratic Caucus, Katherine M. Clark (D-Mass.), one of Nancy Pelosi's top lieutenants who previously helped the House Speaker hold the line on impeachment, made a surprising last-minute announcement on her way out the door:

“ All of our efforts to put the facts before the American people . . . have been met with unprecedented stonewalling and obstruction ,” Clark said. “That is why I believe we need to open an #ImpeachmentInquiry that will provide us a more formal way to fully uncover the facts.”

,” Clark said. “That is why I believe we need to open an #ImpeachmentInquiry that will provide us a more formal way to fully uncover the facts.” Drip, drip: She's one of four House Democrats who have come out in favor of opening an impeachment inquiry into President Trump since the Mueller hearings, including Reps. Lori Trahan (Mass.), Peter A. DeFazio (Ore.) and Lisa Blunt Rochester (Del.).

She's one of four House Democrats who have come out in favor of opening an impeachment inquiry into President Trump since the Mueller hearings, including Reps. (Mass.), (Ore.) and (Del.). Total as of today: There are 98 House Democrats who say they support at least opening an impeachment inquiry — a number that is bound to rise if members return home to constituents frustrated by the lack of progress in holding the president accountable.

A case to make over recess: Pro-impeachment Democrats face an uphill challenge. “Some Democrats had hoped that Mueller’s testimony would have been compelling enough to create a liberal echo to the 2009 August recess, when conservative activists flooded town halls to oppose the emerging Affordable Care Act and other large-spending items from the early days of the Obama administration,” our colleague Paul Kane writes. Without major revelations from this week's hearings, now “pro-impeachment Democrats think that is unlikely and instead they must make the pitch themselves, aggressively selling it to their constituents.”

“I think we’ve all got to go back to our districts and answer to people,” said Rep. Jared Huffman (D-Calif.), who supports moving to impeach Trump.

Extremely slim chances: “Trump was probably never going to be impeached by the House of Representatives before the 2020 elections. The [Mueller testimony] makes that a near certainty,” notes the New York Times's Carl Hulse. " . . . Pressure will continue from the left and could become so irresistible that the Judiciary Committee begins what it will call an impeachment inquiry, without a formal House vote. But that is very different from a vote in the full House to formally declare that an elected president had committed high crimes and misdemeanors, for only the second time in history.”

And just look at the timing: “The calendar is also not working in favor of an impeachment proceeding,” Hulse writes. “The House . . . will not return until Sept. 9, when it will be focused on trying to finish up the annual spending bills. Next stop: the Iowa caucuses in February. And the closer it gets to the 2020 elections, the more difficult it could be for House Democrats to push ahead with an impeachment on their own.”

Some Democrats seem to be holding out hope Pelosi will come around . . . later: Rep. Jackie Speier (D-Calif.) told MSNBC'S Brian Williams that she believes Pelosi is “softening to the idea of an impeachment inquiry to begin.”

“All you have to do is paint a really powerful picture for the public,” Speier said of making a case for impeachment. “ . . . I don't know that members are at a critical mass yet but I do think it's growing .”

.” Pelosi publicly remains unwilling to budge on her impeachment stance, which protects her moderate members in swing districts, saying this week: “We are fighting the president in the courts.”

Richard Neal. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

LAST DITCH EFFORT: Meanwhile, House Ways and Means Committee chairman Rep. Richard E. Neal (D-Mass.) tried to squeeze in one last argument to obtain Trump's tax returns as lawmakers grow increasingly frustrated with his cautious approach.

Neal, who drew a primary challenger this week — 30-year-old Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse — called an executive session to review documents Democrats released yesterday that show the Internal Revenue Service turned President Richard Nixon's tax returns over to a congressional committee on the same day that they were requested for review in 1973, per my colleague Jeff Stein.

Point proven: “Section 6103 has been used to obtain the tax returns and return information of a sitting President,” Neal said in a letter to committee members, referring to the part of U.S. code that pertains to congressional requests for private taxpayer information. “Where records were available, the IRS complied . . . without delay or objection.”

“Section 6103 has been used to obtain the tax returns and return information of a sitting President,” Neal said in a letter to committee members, referring to the part of U.S. code that pertains to congressional requests for private taxpayer information. “Where records were available, the IRS complied . . . without delay or objection.” “The Trump administration has made claims about [Neal’s request] being unprecedented. It is not unprecedented,” Joe Thorndike, a historian and policy analyst for Tax Notes, told Jeff. “We can argue about [Neal’s request] on the merits, but now we have established that this has been done before.”

Joe Thorndike, a historian and policy analyst for Tax Notes, told Jeff. “We can argue about [Neal’s request] on the merits, but now we have established that this has been done before.” Reminder: “Neal has requested six years of Trump’s personal and business tax returns, from 2013 to 2018, a period that includes several years before Trump became president. Neal recently sued the Trump administration in federal court to obtain the records, after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin argued in a May letter that Neal’s 'unprecedented request' should be denied.”

Committee member Jimmy Gomez (D-Calif.) told Power Up that it's unclear what Neal's next steps will be other than waiting for things to play out in court.

“My question is: why are [Republicans] so scared for people just to know that this has been done in the past using this particular rule?” Gomez said, referring to committee colleagues who apparently rushed out of Neal's briefing. “And that the IRS commissioner complied and responded?”

Today’s move from Ways and Means is a signal Dems are trying to prove they have a legitimate reason to ask for Trump’s tax returns. Pointing to the Nixon docs is sort of like saying “hey look, it’s not just us” pic.twitter.com/rWkImDjW5Z — Colleen Murphy (@_colleenmurphy_) July 25, 2019

BEFORE LAWMAKERS' SUMMER FRIDAY . . . : “The House passed a sweeping two-year budget deal Thursday that increases spending for military and domestic programs and suspends the debt ceiling through mid-2021, sending the White House-backed legislation to the Senate,” per my colleagues Erica Werner and Damian Paletta.

We'll see what happens: “A large majority of Democrats voted for the legislation, while a majority of Republicans opposed it despite appeals from President Trump to support the bill.”

The House also passed a bill to grant temporary protected status for Venezuelans. The Miami Herald's Alex Daugherty reports that this is “the most significant legislative action to date in response to Venezuela’s humanitarian crisis” and it “gives Venezuelans the ability to live and work legally in the U.S.”

Next, the bill heads to the Senate “where similar TPS legislation filed by Sens. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., and Marco Rubio, R-Fla., has yet to receive a vote,” per Daugherty. “Democrats argued that Republicans and Trump must support TPS if they want to be seen as a champion for Venezuelans living in the U.S., who are mainly concentrated in South Florida.”

You are reading the Power Up newsletter. Not a regular subscriber?

Attorney General William Barr. (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)

The Policies

BARR MOVES TO REINSTATE DEATH PENALTY: “The Trump administration announced plans Thursday to resume executing federal prisoners awaiting the death penalty — ending a 16-year moratorium on the practice and setting the stage for fresh legal challenges,” our colleagues Devlin Barrett and Mark Berman report.

“Attorney General William P. Barr ordered the Bureau of Prisons to schedule executions for five inmates on death row . . . The last federal execution was in 2003.”

Divisions: “By diving into the death penalty debate, the Trump administration is pushing back against the country’s recent trend of declining executions and putting the federal government squarely on the side of states trying to carry out death sentences,” Devlin and Mark write.

“By diving into the death penalty debate, the Trump administration is pushing back against the country’s recent trend of declining executions and putting the federal government squarely on the side of states trying to carry out death sentences,” Devlin and Mark write. 2020 candidates respond:

This morning, the Department of Justice announced they would resume capital punishment. Let me be clear: capital punishment is immoral and deeply flawed. Too many innocent people have been put to death. We need a national moratorium on the death penalty, not a resurrection. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 25, 2019

California Secretary for Environmental Protection Matthew Rodriguez, Air Resources Board Chair Mary D. Nichols and Attorney General Xavier Becerra in Fresno. (Gary Kazanjian/AP)

Outside the Beltway

AUTOMAKERS REBUFF TRUMP IN CLIMATE DEAL: “Four automakers from three continents have struck a deal with California to produce fleets that are more fuel-efficient in coming years, undercutting one of the Trump administration’s most aggressive climate policy rollbacks,” our colleagues Juliet Eilperin and Brady Dennis report.

The deal: “Under the new accord, the four companies, which represent about 30 percent of the U.S. auto market, have agreed to produce fleets averaging nearly 50 mpg by model year 2026,” Juliet and Brady write. “That is one year later than the target set under the Obama administration, which said that requiring vehicles to be more fuel-efficient would improve public health, combat climate change and save consumers money at the gas pump without compromising safety.”

“Under the new accord, the four companies, which represent about 30 percent of the U.S. auto market, have agreed to produce fleets averaging nearly 50 mpg by model year 2026,” Juliet and Brady write. “That is one year later than the target set under the Obama administration, which said that requiring vehicles to be more fuel-efficient would improve public health, combat climate change and save consumers money at the gas pump without compromising safety.” The administration is unfazed: “Trump officials quickly rejected the new deal as a blueprint for federal mileage goals and said they would press ahead with their planned rollback. 'The federal government, not a single state, should set this standard,' White House spokesman Judd Deere said in an email. The administration has argued that more-lenient standards would lower sticker prices and encourage Americans to buy newer, safer cars.”

Global Power

HEAT WAVE TEARS ACROSS EUROPE: "A historic heat wave inflicted life-threatening temperatures on Europe and shattered all-time highs in multiple countries Thursday," our colleagues James McAuley and Andrew Freedman report from Paris, where the city "registered a jaw-dropping 108.7 degrees, according to Météo-France, the national weather service, breaking the record of 104.7 degrees set in 1947."

How Europeans are beating the heat: Our colleagues put together a beautiful photo gallery:

People cool off in the Trocadero fountains across from the Eiffel Tower. Pascal Rossignol/Reuters)

Viral

THE MAN BEHIND THE FAKE PRESIDENTIAL SEAL: Charles Leazott, who made the faux seal that was featured on a jumbo-tron screen behind Trump during a conference for conservative youth activists, “threw it together after the 2016 presidential election — it was one part joke, one part catharsis. He used to be a proud Republican. He voted for George W. Bush. Twice,” our colleagues Reis Thebault and Michael Brice-Saddler report.

Trump takes the stage at Turning Point USA Teen Student Action Summit in Washington on July 23. The fake seal is visible behind him. (Andrew Harnik/AP)