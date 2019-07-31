Good morning Power People. Get ready for another 2.5 hours of #DemDebates tonight. Tips, comments, recipes? Sign up.

Sanders and Warren on the first night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit, Michigan (REUTERS/Lucas Jackson).

The Campaign

THE IDEOLOGICAL CHASM: Democrats kicked off the second round of debates with a food fight between the leading liberals and the low-polling centrists that only highlighted the vast ideological fault lines within the party.

Sens. Bernie Sanders (Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (Mass.), the two top-polling candidates on stage, mounted vigorous defenses of their shared policy platforms against lesser known rivals who accused them of pushing unrealistic proposals that pushed the party too far left. They spent the night fending off attacks from the gang of moderates, including former Maryland congressman John Delaney, former Colorado governor John Hickenlooper, Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Montana Gov. Steve Bullock.

BIGGEST FAULT LINES: The party's tensions were perhaps best displayed in the debate over health care. Sanders and Warren sharply defended Medicare-for-all against moderates' repeated attacks that replacing private insurance with a single-payer system was a proposal far too politically toxic to defeat President Trump.

Key attack line: Delaney, a former health-care executive, said his rivals didn't understand the business: “We don’t have to go around and be the party of subtraction, and telling half the country, who has private health insurance, that their health insurance is illegal."

Immigration was another hot-button issue. The moderate candidates attacked Sanders and Warren for supporting the decriminalization of border crossings:

They said it would encourage illegal immigration amid an already-large surge of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border. "You are playing into Donald Trump's hands," Bullock said.

Ryan said. “So in my view, if fraud is involved, then that's suitable for the criminal statute. If not, then it should be handled under civil law,” said South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who sought to find a middle ground between the warring factions.

Warren and Sanders defended their positions. “If a mother and a child walk thousands of miles on a dangerous path, in my view, they are not criminals," Sanders argued. He said that criminalizing migrant crossing perpetuates Trump's "demonization" of immigrants. "And as president, I will end that demonization."

From Warren: "It matters if we say our law is that we will lock people up who come here, seeking refuge, who come here, seeking asylum, that is not a crime. And as Americans, what we need to do is have a sane system that keeps us safe at the border, but does not criminalize the activity."

From a Democratic strategist:

On immigration, Bernie and Warren take the debate once again out of the cul-de-sac of political gotcha questions, and instead call out the racism underpinning Trump's approach and explain why the criminalizing of border crossings is the linchpin of the separation policy. — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) July 31, 2019

The overall question of electability also split the debate stage: Could radical structural change actually happen? Or is a pragmatic approach better in such a divided country? This led to some of the most heated exchanges of the night, with Sanders, Warren and even spiritual author Marianne Williamson arguing for the former.

Hickenlooper vs. Bernie: The former Colorado governor said Democrats “might as well FedEx the election to Donald Trump” if they nominate someone who supports eliminating private insurance or a Green New Deal with a job guarantee for Americans.

Here are some other highlights from the night:

TOP TALKERS: Warren and Sanders "grabbed more airtime than the other candidates on Tuesday night, speaking for nearly 18 minutes apiece," my colleagues report in this handy breakdown:

MOST INVISIBLE: We're calling it for former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke. Our colleague Aaron Blake sums it up: “Anonymous in the first debate. Lackluster second quarter of fundraising. Falling poll numbers. Anonymous at the second debate. The magic hasn’t re-materialized for him."

they definitely did the wave pic.twitter.com/S8O86nfd3d — andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) July 31, 2019

BIGGEST UNANSWERED POLICY QUESTION. A key sticking point was the question of whether single-payer health care plans would result in higher taxes for middle class households. Candidates are likely to face this question again tonight. It's already been a point of contention between Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) and former vice president Joe Biden. Answers on Tuesday night remained somewhat murky:

Warren dodged on whether she'd raise taxes specifically: "Costs will go up for billionaires and go up for corporations," Warren said. "For middle-class families, costs — total costs — will go down."

Look, this is a distinction without a difference, whether you're paying the same money in the form of taxes or premiums." Bottom line: “Clearly the candidates did not want the talking point that middle-class taxes would go up,” Larry Levitt, senior vice president at Kaiser Family Foundation, told my colleague Jeff Stein. “Tax increases are a potent line against Medicare-for-all, though it would likely lead to the middle-class paying less for health care overall.”

Per @GoogleTrends, Marianne Williamson was the most-searched of the ten candidates *during* the debate in 49 out of 50 states. pic.twitter.com/63rtAnyHkL — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 31, 2019

MOST WAVES: Williamson made the most of her limited speaking time with her frank and unorthodox responses. When asked about the water crisis in Flint, Michigan, Williamson got applause for framing the topic as an issue of environmental justice -- and her dramatic language:

“I assure you — I lived in Grosse Pointe, what happened in Flint would not have happened in Grosse Pointe. This is part of the dark underbelly of American society. The racism, the bigotry and the entire conversation that we’re having here tonight, if you think any of this wonkiness is going to deal with this dark psychic force of the collectivized hatred that this president is bringing up in this country, then I’m afraid that the Democrats are going to see some very dark days."

Williamson: Flint water crisis is part of US society's "dark underbelly"



"If you think any of this wonkiness is going to deal with this dark psychic force of the collectivized hatred that this President is bringing up...Democrats are going to see some very dark days." #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/mOs6C5L6Jz — CNN (@CNN) July 31, 2019

What Williamson was not pressed on: Her controversial statements on vaccines and anti-depressants.

BIGGEST DOVE: Warren on nuclear weapons. She again made a case that the U.S. should formally declare that it would not use nuclear weapons nuclear weapons first in a conflict. Previous administrations have resisted such a move, which Warren said makes the world safer because it "reduces the likelihood that someone miscalculates."

Critics, as Defense News's Joe Gould reported in January, say the policy would undermine allies’ confidence that America will defend them.

The U.S. is not going to use nuclear weapons preemptively, and we need to say so to the entire world. Our first responsibility is to keep ourselves safe. Our military is the best on earth—but we need to use every diplomatic tool we have to prevent nuclear conflict. #DemDebate — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) July 31, 2019

BIGGEST CALL TO ACTION: Mayor Pete went after what he called Trump's "enablers in Congress. Speaking directly to Republican members of Congress, Buttigieg looked straight at the camera to say:

"When David Duke ran for Congress -- ran for governor, the Republican Party, 20 years ago, ran away from him. Today they are supporting naked racism in the White House, or at best silent about it. And if you are watching this at home and you are a Republican member of Congress, consider the fact that, when the sun sets on your career and they are writing your story, of all the good and bad things you did in your life, the thing you will be remembered for is whether, in this moment, with this president, you found the courage to stand up to him or you continued to put party over country."

Pete Buttigieg speaks directly to Republican members of congress: "The thing you will be remembered for is whether in this moment with this president you found the courage to stand up to him or you continue to put party over country" #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/1mOuGFjSmR — Variety (@Variety) July 31, 2019

AND WE HAVE ANOTHER ONE TONIGHT: "The sparring that began Tuesday will no doubt be repeated on Wednesday, when [Biden], who has clashed with Sanders over health care, will be at center stage and looking to improve on a lackluster performance in Miami," The Post's Dan Balz writes.

"[Biden] will be next to [Harris] whose attack on Biden in Miami became the most memorable moment of the two June nights, and he could tangle with Sen. Cory Booker (N.J.), who has been aggressive in signaling his differences. But those battles will have to compete with the other questions left unresolved on Tuesday night."

WHO WILL BE ON STAGE?: Biden, Harris, Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.), Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), former secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro, Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii), Washington Governor Jay Inslee, and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Honestly, this format is a disservice to voters. It's artificial, choppy, inconsistent with coherent ideas, and more theater than debate. — Kai Ryssdal (@kairyssdal) July 31, 2019

In the Media

THE CRITICS: There was no shortage of criticism about CNN's strict enforcement of time limits, which made it more difficult for candidates to run through some of their more complicated policy ideas.

From a Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist for the Cleveland Plain Dealer:

These mandatory 15-second responses make a mockery of what is at stake here. This is supposed to be a debate for the future of our country, not a game show. #DemDebate — Connie Schultz (@ConnieSchultz) July 31, 2019

There were also complaints about questions from CNN moderators that seemed specifically designed to put the liberal ideas on the defensive and ended up giving moderates with low polling numbers an unusual amount of airtime.

"CNN’s panel of moderators ― Tapper, Don Lemon and Dana Bash ― repeatedly used conservative concerns about liberal positions on health care, immigration, climate change and more to inform their questions. They also forced the more progressive front-runners to answer to the attacks of their less-prominent rivals ― and in some cases, vice-versa ― granting extraordinary airtime to candidates like Delaney and Bullock in the process," HuffPost's Daniel Marans writes.

In the history of debates, no candidates polling this poorly has gotten as much time as John Delaney — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) July 31, 2019

California Gov. Gavin Newsom. (Rich Pedroncelli/AP)

Outside the Beltway

CALIFORNIA GOES AFTER TRUMP TAXES: Move over Congress. “President Trump would be barred from appearing on California’s primary ballot next year if he declines to disclose his tax returns under a measure signed into law Tuesday by Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) that could prompt other Democratic-led states to follow suit,” our colleague John Wagner reports.

First reported by Yashar Ali, the move is "unquestionably a bill directed toward and inspired by [Trump’s] refusal to release copies of his tax returns.... California will become the first state to require such a disclosure by law."

the move is "unquestionably a bill directed toward and inspired by [Trump’s] refusal to release copies of his tax returns.... California will become the first state to require such a disclosure by law." Trump’s camp responds: “Jay Sekulow, Trump’s personal attorney, said in a statement that California’s ‘attempt to circumvent the Constitution will be answered in court,’” John writes.

A migrant family walks toward an area near the Anzalduas International Bridge in McAllen, Tex., where U.S. Border Patrol agents were to begin processing them after they arrived from Mexico on June 20. (Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post)

The People

ACLU SAYS FAMILY SEPARATIONS CONTINUE: “Lawyers for the American Civil Liberties Union told a federal judge Tuesday that the Trump administration has taken nearly 1,000 migrant children from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border since the judge ordered the United States government to curtail the practice more than a year ago,” our colleague Maria Sacchetti reports.