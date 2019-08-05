Good morning and welcome back. Send tips, sign up. Thanks for waking up with us.

Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., left, and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., center. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

On The Hill

UPHILL CLIMB: Democrats challenged Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to summon lawmakers back to Washington for an emergency session to pass stricter gun control measures in the wake of this weekend's mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, that left 29 people dead and 53 injured.

From Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer: “One awful event after another. Leader McConnell must call the Senate back for an emergency session to put the House-passed universal background checks legislation on the Senate floor for debate and a vote immediately.”

"The Republican Senate must stop their outrageous obstruction and join the House to put an end to the horror and bloodshed that gun violence inflicts every day in America. Enough is enough."

“The Republican Senate must stop their outrageous obstruction and join the House to put an end to the horror and bloodshed that gun violence inflicts every day in America. Enough is enough.” This blistering statement comes just one week after Pelosi called the Senate's inaction on gun legislation after the shooting in Gilroy, Calif., a “stain on the conscience of our nation.”

But there's little chance that McConnell will reconvene the Senate, which is on recess for August. And no, not just because he broke his shoulder over the weekend. There's been virtually no momentum in the chamber to take up two gun control bills that passed the House in February.

On the table: The Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2019 was the first major legislation restricting gun rights to advance since just after the 1999 Columbine High School massacre. The bill would amend federal gun laws to require background checks for all gun sales and most gun transfers.

Another measure would extend the amount of time for the government to complete a background check on someone trying to buy a gun from a licensed dealer, from three days to 10 days.

Trump has threatened to veto both proposals and frequently tells his supporters that “angry Democrats” want to confiscate their guns. And GOP members on Sunday gave no indication that they intended to shift their support in favor of gun control legislation.

Mood: “There were thoughts and prayers, an appeal to donate blood, accolades for law enforcement and a presidential proclamation to lower flags to half-staff to honor the victims,” my colleagues Felicia Sonmez and Paul Kane write. “Some Republicans, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) and Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, cited the influence of social media and video games or mentioned mental health problems. But on the question of how to stem the rising tide of gun violence, the overwhelming response from the party was silence or generalities.”

There's a push on the left, too, from House members who want even tougher measures. Rep. Ted Deutch (D-Fla.) called for the House to reconvene to vote on his bill that would limit the size of gun magazines.

“They’re what these mass killers rely upon to fire as many rounds as they can,” Deutch, whose district includes Parkland High School, told Felicia and Paul. “We need to get back into session.”

Reminder: “Congress has been unable to agree on sweeping gun legislation since the 1990s. Lawmakers tried, and failed, after the 2012 shootings in Newtown, Conn., killed 20 children,” my colleagues write, “but the National Rifle Association’s support for the party, the demands of rural voters and Republican warnings about undermining Second Amendment rights have made it nearly impossible for lawmakers to take any steps forward.”

Caveat: Trump, who said on Sunday that “perhaps more has to be done” on gun violence without offering specifics, could make a huge difference in the debate. “If President Trump weighs in, and leans in, we can see reasonable changes in our gun laws,” Doug Heye, a GOP strategist, told the Wall Street Journal's Rebecca Ballhaus, Paul Kiernan and Natalie Andrews. “His base trusts him and would allow him to cut a deal on guns that other Republican presidents would not be allowed to make. Otherwise, the status quo will largely remain.”

Brandon Lee Flores (L) and Journie Lea Flores (R) pause for a moment after laying flowers next to a make shift memorial along the street behind the scene of a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas. (Photo by LARRY W SMITH/EPA-EFE/REX)

The Campaign

HOW 2020 CANDIDATES WOULD TOUGHEN RESTRICTIONS: With members of Congress scattered across the country for recess, the debate over the country's gun laws is taking place most visibly among Democratic presidential hopefuls.

A common enemy: They banded together to skewer Trump over his divisive rhetoric, which they say has fueled racial tensions to the point of inciting violence. El Paso authorities are investigating an anti-immigrant manifesto that they believe the El Paso shooter posted before opening fire, which closely mirrors Trump's rhetoric and that of the white nationalist movement.

Former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke, calling Trump a white nationalist, said on CNN: “He doesn’t just tolerate it; he encourages it, calling Mexican immigrants rapists and criminals, warning of an invasion at our border, seeking to ban all people of one religion. Folks are responding to this. He is saying that some people are inherently defective or dangerous, reminiscent of something that you might hear in the Third Reich, not something that you expect in the United States of America.”

said on CNN: “He doesn’t just tolerate it; he encourages it, calling Mexican immigrants rapists and criminals, warning of an invasion at our border, seeking to ban all people of one religion. Folks are responding to this. He is saying that some people are inherently defective or dangerous, reminiscent of something that you might hear in the Third Reich, not something that you expect in the United States of America.” “We have a president of the United States who has chosen to use his words in a way that has been about sowing hate and division among us,” Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) told reporters on Sunday morning at a church in Las Vegas. “He has used his words and the power of his words not for good but to appeal to base instincts.”

"On the one hand it's clear what we can do to cut down on the number of these incidents — we need common sense gun reform," former U.S. secretary of housing and urban development Julián Castro said on Meet the Press. "There is this very toxic brew of white nationalism that is arising," Castro added, referencing anti-immigrant "kind of language that our president encourages."

Beyond the rhetoric: The majority of 2020 candidates have called for a ban on assault weapons and support the implementation of a universal background check system. Many also support passing extreme risk protection order laws (otherwise known as red flag laws), which permits the police or family members to petition a court for the temporary removal of firearms from a person who might be of harm to his or herself and others.

Where they stand out: There are some candidates, however, who have offered more ambitious proposals than others, including:

A federal gun licensing system: Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) has proposed a national licensing program, which would require people to apply “at a designated local office” for five-year gun licenses . “It would involve background checks, interviews, gun-safety classes and submitting fingerprints. At the presidential debate last month, he compared it to getting a driver’s license,” per my colleague Meagan Flynn.

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) has proposed a national licensing program, which would require people to apply “at a designated local office” for five-year gun licenses “It would involve background checks, interviews, gun-safety classes and submitting fingerprints. At the presidential debate last month, he compared it to getting a driver’s license,” per my colleague Meagan Flynn. Executive actions : Harris promised executive action within her first 100 days in office (if Congress doesn't take action) that would mandate background checks for customers of any firearms dealer who sells more than five guns a year. “Her package also includes universal background checks; closing the 'boyfriend loophole' to make it more difficult for people convicted of domestic abuse to buy guns; and repealing gun manufacturers’ immunity to lawsuits related to shootings, among other things,” per Meagan.

Buyback programs: O'Rourke, Castro, Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg support federal programs to buy back assault weapons.

Big picture gun politics: “The 2020 Democratic presidential candidates are embracing gun control more enthusiastically than in any other campaign in recent memory, with emotional appeals against firearms violence and pledges to stand up to the National Rifle Association,” my colleague Matt Viser reported in a piece worth rereading.

“As with other issues, the change reflects the party’s accelerating shift toward voters who live in cities and suburbs and are more highly educated. And it forecasts a general-election battle that could test the party’s liberal surge against a deep attachment to gun culture in many parts of the country, including some areas that Democrats hope to wrest from [Trump],” per Matt.

FBI Statement Regarding Shootings in El Paso and Dayton https://t.co/LEPsiLkLAt pic.twitter.com/QB1Ap7wpBL — FBI (@FBI) August 5, 2019

Outside the Beltway

2 CITIES, 13 HOURS, 29 DEAD: “The 21-year-old man accused of slaying 20 people in an El Paso shopping center will be treated as a domestic terrorist, authorities said Sunday, adding that they are seriously considering charging him with federal hate crimes,” according to my colleagues Annie Gowen, Mark Berman, Tim Craig and Hannah Natanson.

“[W]e’re going to do what we do to terrorists in this country, which is deliver swift and certain justice,” said John F. Bash, the U.S. attorney for the Western District of Texas, at a news briefing.

said John F. Bash, the U.S. attorney for the Western District of Texas, at a news briefing. “We will seek the death penalty,” Jaime Esparza, the El Paso County district attorney, said Sunday. “The loss of life is so great. We certainly have never seen this in our community . . . This community is rocked, shocked and saddened by what has happened here.”

Jaime Esparza, the El Paso County district attorney, said Sunday. “The loss of life is so great. We certainly have never seen this in our community . . . This community is rocked, shocked and saddened by what has happened here.” The suspect, Patrick Crusius, is likely the author of a “rambling, hate-filled manifesto” posted on the 8chan website known for racist content, which referenced a “Hispanic invasion of Texas.”

'He didn’t show no remorse': Survivors recount confusion, horror during deadly El Paso shooting. A reconstruction of the day by Eli Rosenberg, Heather Long, Griff Witte and Alex Hinojosa.

Dayton update: “Authorities said that in Dayton, four women and five men were killed. Of the 27 people who were injured, 15 had been discharged from a hospital as of Sunday afternoon,” per Kevin Williams, Hannah Knowles, Hannah Natanson and Peter Whoriskey. The gunman's sister was among the first killed.

“The guns had been legally purchased, police said, and there was nothing in [suspect Connor Betts’s] background that would have raised concerns — he had only traffic tickets, for speeding and failing to yield.”

“Betts had been studying psychology at a local community college and working at a Chipotle restaurant . . . But he also had been troubled in high school, at one point drawing up a 'hit list,' and such incidents, along with his relationship with his sister, will be points of interest for investigators.”

“Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl said they are still trying to answer 'the question that everyone wants to know: Why?'"

At The White House

TRUMP WEIGHS IN: The president, in his first public comments on El Paso and Dayton aside from a series of tweets, said of mass shootings: “We have to get it stopped.”

Even as he insisted “hate has no place in our country,” he alleged that both shootings were due to mental illnesses: “This is also a mental illness problem. If you look at both of these cases, this is mental illness. These are really, people that are very, very seriously mentally ill,” Trump said, according to a pool report.

“This is also a mental illness problem. If you look at both of these cases, this is mental illness. These are really, people that are very, very seriously mentally ill,” Trump said, according to a pool report. Reality check: The extent of the link between mental illness and gun violence is frequently overstated. Take it from Trump’s own Department of Health and Human Services, “Most people with mental illness are not violent and only 3%–5% of violent acts can be attributed to individuals living with a serious mental illness. In fact, people with severe mental illnesses are over 10 times more likely to be victims of violent crime than the general population.”

The extent of the link between mental illness and gun violence is frequently overstated. Take it from Trump’s own Department of Health and Human Services, “Most people with mental illness are not violent and only 3%–5% of violent acts can be attributed to individuals living with a serious mental illness. In fact, people with severe mental illnesses are over 10 times more likely to be victims of violent crime than the general population.” More to come: Trump told reporters that he will make a public statement at 10 a.m. today.

Elsewhere in the White House: Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney vigorously defended Trump, pushing back on any suggestion that the president’s anti-immigrant rhetoric played any role in the El Paso shooting.

“I blame the people who pulled the trigger," he said on “Meet the Press. "Goodness gracious, is someone really blaming the president?"

he said on “Meet the Press. "Goodness gracious, is someone really blaming the president?" White House counselor Kellyanne Conway also defended Trump:

We need to come together, America.



Finger-pointing, name-calling & screaming with your keyboards is easy, yet...



It solves not a single problem, saves not a single life.



Working as one to understand depraved evil & to eradicate hate is everyone’s duty. Unity.

Let’s do this. — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) August 4, 2019

Ivanka Trump voices support for “red-flag laws”: The presidential adviser and president's eldest daughter also tweeted that "white supremacy ... must be destroyed."

White supremacy, like all other forms of terrorism, is an evil that must be destroyed. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 4, 2019

Viral

THE MESSAGE BOARD THAT SPREADS HATE: “The El Paso massacre began like the fatal attacks earlier this year at mosques in New Zealand and a San Diego-area synagogue: with a racist manifesto and announcement on the anonymous message board 8chan, one of the Web’s most venomous refuges for extremist hate,” our colleague Drew Harwell reports.

Even the site’s founder called for it to be taken down: “Once again, a terrorist used 8chan to spread his message as he knew people would save it and spread it,” Fredrick Brennan told Drew. “The board is a receptive audience for domestic terrorists.” Brennan founded 8chan in 2013 but ceased work with the site’s owners in December.

“Once again, a terrorist used 8chan to spread his message as he knew people would save it and spread it,” Fredrick Brennan told Drew. “The board is a receptive audience for domestic terrorists.” Brennan founded 8chan in 2013 but ceased work with the site’s owners in December. Lone wolves are no longer alone: “ . . . The attacks served to illustrate how America’s lone-wolf shooters aren’t really alone,” our colleague Marc Fisher writes of the community shooters are building in dark corners like 8chan.

“ . . . The attacks served to illustrate how America’s lone-wolf shooters aren’t really alone,” our colleague Marc Fisher writes of the community shooters are building in dark corners like 8chan. Indoctrination: “Many of the killers are lone-wolf losers indoctrinated to hate through the Internet, just like Islamic terrorists,” former deputy attorney general Rod J. Rosenstein wrote on Twitter. “Killing random civilians to spread a political message is terrorism. F.B.I. classifies it as domestic terrorism, but ‘white terrorism’ is more precise.”

But a key development last night knocked 8chan offline — at least for now.

“Matthew Prince, the CEO of Cloudflare, a firm that protects sites from cyber attacks, said he decided to drop 8chan because it ‘has repeatedly proven itself to be a cesspool of hate,’ our colleague Tim Elfrink reports.

But Prince acknowledged the site is unlikely to be off the Web for long. 8chan's leaders are already looking for a new firm to protect their website.

In the Media