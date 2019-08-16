Hello, Friday friends. We made it. Tips, comments, recipes? Reach out and sign up. Thanks for waking up with us.

Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib were both barred from entering Israel at the urging of President Trump. Israel just granted Tlaib her request to visit her grandmother in the West Bank on humanitarian grounds. (Photo by Melina Mara/The Washington Post)

Global Power

BLOWBACK: Democrats, diplomats and even some Republicans united to condemn the extraordinary move by Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to bar Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) from visiting Israel — and President Trump's encouragement of a foreign government to deny entry to two U.S. elected officials.

🚨: Early Friday morning, Israel granted permission for Tlaib to enter the country on humanitarian grounds so that she could visit her 90-year-old grandmother who lives in Beit Ur al-Fouqa in the West Bank.

The slight course correction comes only after Trump and Netanyahu roiled the politics of both Israel and the U.S., and inflamed the already existing tensions between Netanyahu and the Democratic Party.

U.S. officials told my colleagues John Hudson, Ruth Eglash, Josh Dawsey and Rachael Bade the “ intervention by the president was part of his strategy to sow divisions within the Democratic Party by shining a spotlight on its most liberal members.”

intervention by the president was part of his strategy to sow divisions within the Democratic Party by shining a spotlight on its most liberal members.” For Netanyahu, who faces a competitive reelection race in September, allying himself with Trump and denying entry to two U.S. lawmakers who both support the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions [BDS] movement potentially bolsters his support with his fractured right-wing base.

Experts warned that while the, move may be politically expedient for Netanyahu and Trump in the short run, it will have damaging long-term consequences for the U.S.- Israeli relationship.

“Israel’s decision immediately opened up a new battle between Netanyahu and Democrats, who had privately warned Israeli Ambassador Ron Dermer that such a decision would be unprecedented and inconsistent with Israel’s claims of tolerance and openness,” John, Ruth, Josh and Rachael report.

“Today marks the end of the era that there’s shared democratic values that have bound the U.S. and Israel together for seven decades,” J Street President Jeremy Ben-Ami told us.

J Street President Jeremy Ben-Ami told us. “ I do believe in the great importance of bipartisan support for Israel and I know that someday the Democrats will return — not only to lead the House of Representatives but the Senate and the White House,” Israel's former ambassador to the U.S., Michael Oren, told Power Up.

Israel's former ambassador to the U.S., Michael Oren, told Power Up. “Israel relies on strong bipartisan support, not only from the White House but from a Congress that secures billions of dollars in annual security assistance and diplomatic support with things like House Resolution 246 which condemned BDS overwhelmingly,” Michael Koplow, Israel Policy Forum's Policy Director, told us. “To bar two sitting members of Congress is reckless and myopic strategic thinking. It’s an insult to the entire Congress. And there is no question that it is going to further erode the relationship between Israel and the Democratic Party.”

We disagree with Reps. Omar and Tlaib’s support for the anti-Israel and anti-peace BDS movement, along with Rep. Tlaib’s calls for a one-state solution. We also believe every member of Congress should be able to visit and experience our democratic ally Israel firsthand. — AIPAC (@AIPAC) August 15, 2019

Political twins: The episode also shed new light on Netanyahu and Trump's symbiotic relationship and their willingness to pander to far-right domestic elements and sow political discord at the expense of allies and democratic norms.

“I don’t want to comment about who I spoke to, but I think my social media statement speaks for itself … But I did speak to people over there. Yeah,” Trump told White House reporters on Thursday afternoon after he was pressed on whether he directly told Netanyahu to block Tlaib and Omar from visiting Israel.

Trump told White House reporters on Thursday afternoon after he was pressed on whether he directly told Netanyahu to block Tlaib and Omar from visiting Israel. “[Trump] put the prime minister in an impossible position,” Oren told us. “Trump and his administration have been the friendliest administration Israel has ever known. This administration has recognized our right to our capital in Jerusalem. Golan Heights, Trump has withdrawn from the Iran nuclear deal and fought for our legitimacy day and day out — it’s difficult to say no to the president and I understand the prime minister very well.”

Oren told us. “Trump and his administration have been the friendliest administration Israel has ever known. This administration has recognized our right to our capital in Jerusalem. Golan Heights, Trump has withdrawn from the Iran nuclear deal and fought for our legitimacy day and day out — Kaplow wondered what “quid pro-quo” might be at stake between Trump and Netanyahu this time around: “Will Trump give a kosher stamp to annexation?” he said, referring to a potential future Israeli annexation of the West Bank.

he said, referring to a potential future Israeli annexation of the West Bank. The White House did not respond to request for comment on whether Trump will endorse the annexation of the West Bank.

Playing to the base: Trump's 2020 strategy has in part been hinged on portraying the Squad, a clutch of Democratic congresswomen of color including Omar and Tlaib, as the face of Democrats — accusing them of being socialists who “hate Israel & all Jewish people.” Trump's manipulation of foreign policy to stir intraparty tensions has caused some concern among Democrats.

“While some Democrats said privately that the move exposes Netanyahu’s true nature as a pawn of Trump, Jewish House Democrats in particular worry that the move will empower critics of Israel, fueling the BDS movement,” per John, Ruth, Josh and Rachael.

“Now Democrats fret privately that the ban will trigger new tensions between their party and Israel that Trump could exploit.”

'Governing by grievance': Trump's decision to pressure Bibi to bar the congresswomen is another example of Trump using “the power and platform of his office to punish his political rivals,” per my colleague Toluse Olorunnipa.

“It’s a pattern that has intensified during the first two and a half years of Trump’s presidency, as he has increasingly governed to the tune of his grievances,” he writes.

A reminder: “The president has grounded a military jet set for use by the Democratic House speaker, yanked a security clearance from a former CIA director critical of him, threatened to withhold disaster aid from states led by Democrats, pushed to reopen a criminal investigation targeting Hillary Clinton and publicly called for federal action to punish technology and media companies he views as biased against him.”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (center) during his country's Independence Day on Thursday. (Manish Swarup/AP)

WHAT KASHMIR TELLS US ABOUT INDIA'S FUTURE: “If there was any question about the seriousness of [Indian Prime Minister Narendra] Modi’s intent to transform the world’s largest democracy, such doubts vanished last week," our colleague Joanna Slater reports in a front-page story this morning. “That is when the Modi government discarded seven decades of history and stripped Indian-controlled Kashmir — the country’s only Muslim-majority state — of its autonomy and statehood.”

The Washington Post

The situation in Kashmir: “The Indian government moved last week to revoke special status for Indian-controlled Kashmir, a long-contested region abutting Pakistan and China that constituted India’s only Muslim-majority state,” our colleague Claire Parker writes in a helpful explainer. The way Modi stripped the disputed Himalayan region of its statehood is unprecedented in India's history.

Modi says the change will deepen national unity: But fearing violent unrest in response to last week’s decision, the government has instituted an unprecedented clampdown there — cutting all phone lines, shutting down Internet access, severely restricting residents’ movement and imprisoning hundreds of local politicians and party workers,” Joanna writes.

But fearing violent unrest in response to last week’s decision, the government has instituted an unprecedented clampdown there — cutting all phone lines, shutting down Internet access, severely restricting residents’ movement and imprisoning hundreds of local politicians and party workers,” Joanna writes. Pakistan's PM has compared the action to 'Nazi ideology': “I fear they may initiate ethnic cleansing in Kashmir to wipe out the local population,” Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said.

“I fear they may initiate ethnic cleansing in Kashmir to wipe out the local population,” Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said. Pakistan also wants Trump 's help: President Trump offered to serve as a mediator, but India has rejected him brokering any talks. State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said last wee the U.S. is “closely monitoring the situation” and expressed concern about reports of local politicians and leaders being detained.

The takeaway: This is bigger than just Kashmir. “Stripping the region of its autonomy is one of several key, long-held demands of Hindu nationalists. They believe this year’s thumping election victory for Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has paved the way for them to implement an agenda that emphasizes Hindu primacy in India, a diverse democracy that is also home to nearly 200 million Muslims,” Joanna writes.

Nuuk, Greenland, the country's capital and largest city is seen here in June. (Keith Virgo/AP)

At The White House

THE 'GREENLAND PURCHASE'?: "The idea of the U.S. purchasing Greenland has captured the former real-estate developer’s imagination, according to people familiar with the discussions, who said Mr. Trump has, with varying degrees of seriousness, repeatedly expressed interest in buying the ice-covered autonomous Danish territory between the North Atlantic and Arctic oceans," the Wall Street Journal's Vivian Salama, Rebecca Ballhaus, Andrew Restuccia and Michael C. Bender scoop.

Wait, seriously?: "People outside the White House have described purchasing Greenland as an Alaska-type acquisition for Mr. Trump’s legacy, advisers said," Salama, Ballhaus, Restuccia and Bender write.

"People outside the White House have described purchasing Greenland as an Alaska-type acquisition for Mr. Trump’s legacy, advisers said," Salama, Ballhaus, Restuccia and Bender write. Greenland is, of course, part of Denmark: "With a population of about 56,000, Greenland is a self-ruling part of the Kingdom of Denmark, and while its government decides on most domestic matters, foreign and security policy is handled by Copenhagen."

"With a population of about 56,000, Greenland is a self-ruling part of the Kingdom of Denmark, and while its government decides on most domestic matters, foreign and security policy is handled by Copenhagen." Believe it or not, the U.S. has tried this before: "Following World War II, the U.S. under President Harry Truman developed a geopolitical interest in Greenland and in 1946 offered to buy it from Denmark for $100 million. But Denmark refused to sell. And that was the second failed attempt—the State Department had also launched an inquiry into buying Greenland and Iceland in 1867."

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and President Donald Trump. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

In the Agencies

TRUMP V. MNUCHIN: "President Trump personally pressed Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to label China as a 'currency manipulator' two weeks ago, a move Mnuchin had previously resisted, three people with direct knowledge of the push said," our colleagues Damian Paletta and Philip Rucker report.

Why Mnuchin resisted: "Mnuchin had repeatedly refused to designate China as a currency manipulator because China’s currency moves didn’t meet the Treasury Department’s established criteria for that action ," Damian and Phillip write.

"Mnuchin had repeatedly refused to designate China as a currency manipulator ," Damian and Phillip write. What the White House was thinking: "One of the people with knowledge of Trump’s pressure on Mnuchin said the White House wanted China labeled as a currency manipulator so that it might prod Chinese officials back to the negotiating table,' Damian and Phillip write. "This has proved unsuccessful so far. Instead, it has inflamed tensions between the countries."

"One of the people with knowledge of Trump’s pressure on Mnuchin said the White House wanted China labeled as a currency manipulator so that it might prod Chinese officials back to the negotiating table,' Damian and Phillip write. "This has proved unsuccessful so far. Instead, it has inflamed tensions between the countries." The bigger picture: Trump is "alarmed" by the darkening economic clouds that could muck up his reelection chances, even though many analysts attribute at least some of the warning indicators that a recession is coming to Trump's trade offensive with China, report my colleagues Phil, Damian and Josh.

Trump is "alarmed" by the darkening economic clouds that could muck up his reelection chances, even though many analysts attribute at least some of the warning indicators that a recession is coming to Trump's trade offensive with China, report my colleagues Phil, Damian and Josh. Key quote: " Privately, however, the president has sounded anxious and apprehensive. From his golf club in New Jersey, where he is vacationing this week, Trump has called a number of business leaders and financial executives to sound them out — and they have provided him a decidedly mixed analysis ... Trump has a somewhat conspiratorial view, telling some confidants that he distrusts statistics he sees reported in the news media and that he suspects many economists and other forecasters are presenting biased data to thwart his reelection ..."

Privately, however, the president has sounded anxious and apprehensive. From his golf club in New Jersey, where he is vacationing this week, ... Trump has a somewhat conspiratorial view, telling some confidants that he distrusts statistics he sees reported in the news media and that he suspects many economists and other forecasters are presenting biased data to thwart his reelection ..." One more POV: “He’s rattled,” a Republican close to the administration told Phil, Damian and Josh. “He thinks that all the people that do this economic forecasting are a bunch of establishment weenies — elites who don’t know anything about the real economy and they’re against Trump.”

