President Trump has had quite the week. (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)

At The White House

SPLITSCREENS: For Democrats, the whistleblower's complaint was a breaking point triggering a historic impeachment inquiry. For the media, it was big news. For Republicans, it was another test of their fealty to President Trump. And for the president, it was a mixed bag: both a new political tool to energize the base and a major annoyance sparking fear and anger that the dramatic events will determine Trump's legacy, according to sources close to the president and his advisers.

“He thinks it's a really good thing for him,” a source who spoke with Trump on Wednesday night told Power Up. “It means that [Joe] Biden is finished and Trump's base is energized. He said the Democrats just keep going lower and lower and don't stop their hatred for me. But it'll knock Biden out of the race.”

a source who spoke with Trump on Wednesday night told Power Up. “It means that [Joe] Biden is finished and Trump's base is energized. He said the Democrats just keep going lower and lower and don't stop their hatred for me. But it'll knock Biden out of the race.” “You would think he didn't have a worry in the world,” the source added, describing Trump's mood during the conversation.

Trump seemed to relish the whipsaw turn of events Thursday morning in comments to donors at a private breakfast in New York City.

“This is the greatest thing that has ever happened to the Republican Party,” Trump said at Cipriani restaurant, waving a copy of the call notes with the Ukrainian president, our colleague Josh Dawsey reports. “If you really want their heads to explode, you should chant eight more years,” he said.

But after acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire testified yesterday morning before Congress, Trump seemed bent on vengeance in comments to diplomats attending the U.N. General Assembly in New York.

According to a recording of the meeting obtained by the Los Angeles Times's Eli Stokols, Trump attacked the whistleblower and discussed his interest in hunting down the White House aides who apparently leaked to him details of his conversation with Ukraine's president to him:

“I want to know who’s the person, who’s the person who gave the whistleblower the information? Because that’s close to a spy,” he said. “You know what we used to do in the old days when we were smart? Right? The spies and treason, we used to handle it a little differently than we do now.”

he said. The president's attacks were part of the “scorched-earth strategy he is directing for the Republican Party at the outset of an impeachment showdown,” our colleagues Robert Costa and Philip Rucker report.

he is directing for the Republican Party at the outset of an impeachment showdown,” our colleagues Robert Costa and Philip Rucker report. On the campaign trail: “Trump’s advisers said they envision a “split screen” strategy in the coming weeks. The president is considering stepping up his fall schedule of campaign rallies at arenas across the country to galvanize his supporters outside of Washington and portray House Democrats as liberal insiders who are focused on impeachment instead of governing.”

“Trump’s advisers said they envision a “split screen” strategy in the coming weeks. “Current and former White House officials summed up the mood inside the president’s inner circle as battle-scarred but determined, taking some solace that the president has survived past battles — from the special counsel Russia investigation to the federal probe of hush-money payments — that had been considered political death knells,” Bob and Phil report.

The former White House official told me that “no matter how frivolous” the impeachment inquiry might be, “the White House needs to take this stuff seriously and it would behoove them to set up a war room to counteract the impeachment.”

Leading the charge? Trump loyalist Corey Lewandowski denied a CNN report that he has “had conversations with White House officials in recent days about potentially taking a position inside the administration to help the President confront a looming impeachment fight.”

Trump loyalist Corey Lewandowski denied a CNN report that he has “had conversations with White House officials in recent days about potentially taking a position inside the administration to help the President confront a looming impeachment fight.” According to Bob and Phil, “Trump has informally discussed with aides whether to establish a war room inside or outside his understaffed White House to manage the impeachment inquiry, as President Bill Clinton had in the late 1990s.”

Listen here: “I want to know who’s the person, who’s the person who gave the whistleblower the information? Because that’s close to a spy,” President Trump said. https://t.co/HsUIczrgZR pic.twitter.com/TR2LRY9iN5 — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) September 26, 2019

The legacy card: Those close to Trump say the president is indeed irritated, despite the political advantage he believes he gains from attention to unsubstantiated allegations against Joe Biden and his son.

“He’s just annoyed by the idea he might be impeached for legacy purposes. But it’s one of those things that even if it’s annoying it’s good for you politically,” a former White House official told Power Up.

“'There is no upside to having the next four months focused on the president’s impeachment,' particularly if it stymies his legislative agenda and dominates the news cycle,” a Republican strategist told NBC News's Shannon Pettypiece, Kristen Welker, Hallie Jackson and Carol E. Lee.

But how will the public respond to the Ukraine mess and ensuing impeachment drama?

An NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll conducted on Wednesday found 49 percent of Americans supported opening the impeachment inquiry while 46 percent were opposed. Among independents, 50 percent disapproved compared to 44 percent who approved. That's a marked uptick in support from when the poll was conducted this past April and only 39 percent of Americans supported opening an impeachment inquiry into Trump.

A copy of the Whistle-Blower Complaint letter sent to Senate and House Intelligence Committees. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

The Investigations

ABOUT THE WHISTLEBLOWER: “The White House learned that a C.I.A. officer had lodged allegations against President Trump’s dealings with Ukraine even as the officer’s whistle-blower complaint was moving through a process meant to protect him against reprisals, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday," the New York Times's Julian Barnes, Michael Schmidt, Adam Goldman and Katie Benner report.

The timeline: The week after the call, “the officer first shared information about potential abuse of power and a White House cover-up with the C.I.A.’s top lawyer through an anonymous process, some of the people said. The lawyer shared the officer’s concerns with White House and Justice Department officials, following policy. Around the same time, the officer separately filed the whistle-blower complaint."

The week after the call, “the officer first shared information about potential abuse of power and a White House cover-up with the C.I.A.’s top lawyer through an anonymous process, some of the people said. The lawyer shared the officer’s concerns with White House and Justice Department officials, following policy. Around the same time, the officer separately filed the whistle-blower complaint." Why the whistleblower became a whistleblower: “But as White House, C.I.A. and Justice Department officials were examining the accusations, the C.I.A. officer who had lodged them anonymously grew concerned after learning that [the CIA' general counsel Courtney] Elwood had contacted the White House, according to two people familiar with the matter. While it is not clear how the officer became aware that Ms. Elwood had shared the information, he concluded that the C.I.A. was not taking his allegations seriously.

“But as White House, C.I.A. and Justice Department officials were examining the accusations, the C.I.A. officer who had lodged them anonymously grew concerned after learning that [the CIA' general counsel Courtney] Elwood had contacted the White House, according to two people familiar with the matter. While it is not clear how the officer became aware that Ms. Elwood had shared the information, he concluded that the C.I.A. was not taking his allegations seriously. Key: “The revelation that the White House knew that a C.I.A. officer was expressing concerns before he filed a whistleblower complaint demonstrates a weakness in a law meant to protect him from reprisals and shows that he was at risk of retaliation."

More about the whisteblower's remarkable nine-page report: “The whistleblower’s identity remains obscured, the details of his work for the CIA cloaked in secrecy. But the document he delivered reveals almost as much about the investigative mission he carried out in stealth as it does about the alleged abuses of power by the president,” our colleague Greg Miller reports.

“He wove their accounts with other painstakingly gathered material on everything from the intervention of Trump’s personal lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani in the U.S.-Ukraine relationship to alleged efforts by American diplomats sent to Kiev and attorneys in the Office of the White House Counsel to contain or suppress the accruing damage.”

“The detailed notes of that call released this week show that the whistleblower’s depictions — having neither heard the conversation nor seen the transcript — were eerily accurate.”

“Beyond his sourcing at the White House, the whistleblower has remarkable insight into the activities of U.S. diplomats and Ukrainian officials. The report notes that Kurt Volker, the U.S. special representative for Ukraine, and Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, arrived in Kiev the day after Trump’s call and proceeded to advise officials there on how to “navigate” the demands of the American president,” Miller reports.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

The People

Pelosi on the record: The speaker is set to shortly appear on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," but late last night the New Yorker posted an extended interview with the California Democrat. Pelosi offered some very candid assessments of Trump, her party's impeachment efforts and what she's learned.

On how Trump might be worse than Nixon: "I saw, as a young person, that the Republicans didn’t come around until the tapes. It wasn’t like they were saying, ‘This behavior is not acceptable to us.’ The tapes were dispositive of the issue," Pelosi said. "There was no vote to impeach, because it was so clear that he had to go. But even Nixon knew of his responsibility to the country. I’m not sure this person does. ”

"I saw, as a young person, that the Republicans didn’t come around until the tapes. It wasn’t like they were saying, ‘This behavior is not acceptable to us.’ The tapes were dispositive of the issue," Pelosi said. "There was no vote to impeach, because it was so clear that he had to go. ” On a phone call she had just this week with Trump: "'Then he somehow segued into what was happening now—that this phone call [with Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky] was ‘perfect.’ ‘When you hear this phone call, it was perfect.’ And I said, ‘No, it was wrong. . . . You understand your words weigh a ton. The words of the President of the United States weigh a ton.’ Pelosi told me that she doesn’t normally talk about calls with a President—'It’s a historic thing, a call between the President and the Speaker of the House'—but this was different," David Remnick writes.

"'Then he somehow segued into what was happening now—that this phone call [with Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky] was ‘perfect.’ ‘When you hear this phone call, it was perfect.’ And I said, ‘No, it was wrong. . . . You understand your words weigh a ton. The words of the President of the United States weigh a ton.’ Why now: “I believe that this President and his betrayal of our Constitution is a luxury our country can no longer afford,” she said.

Rudy Giuliani. (Al Drago/Bloomberg)

RUDY WAS WORKING UKRAINE FOR MONTHS: “Rudolph W. Giuliani spent months cultivating current and former prosecutors in Ukraine with a particular goal: Help President Trump in next year’s election by ensuring that Ukrainian authorities pursued allegations that could damage his Democratic rivals,” our colleagues Paul Sonne, Michael Birnbaum, Rosalind S. Helderman and Josh Dawsey report.

But then came Zelensky's unexpected election: “Some of Giuliani’s efforts were thrown in doubt. One of the prosecutors Giuliani initially saw as an ally made public comments undermining his claims against [Biden]. How Zelensky would act was unknown,” our colleagues write.

“Some of Giuliani’s efforts were thrown in doubt. One of the prosecutors Giuliani initially saw as an ally made public comments undermining his claims against [Biden]. How Zelensky would act was unknown,” our colleagues write. Why this matters: “The frustration helps explain why Trump, ahead of a July 25 phone call that is now the subject of a whistleblower complaint and a congressional impeachment inquiry, turned up the heat.”

“The frustration helps explain why Trump, ahead of a July 25 phone call that is now the subject of a whistleblower complaint and a congressional impeachment inquiry, turned up the heat.” What Rudy was looking for: “In interviews with The Washington Post, Giuliani said that, in his capacity as Trump’s personal lawyer, he had met with five current and former Ukrainian prosecutors since last year. During those meetings, he said, he obtained information about Hunter Biden and what the former New York mayor has alleged was collusion between Democrats and Ukraine in the 2016 election.”

“In interviews with The Washington Post, Giuliani said that, in his capacity as Trump’s personal lawyer, he had met with five current and former Ukrainian prosecutors since last year. During those meetings, he said, he obtained information about Hunter Biden and what the former New York mayor has alleged was collusion between Democrats and Ukraine in the 2016 election.” Rudy also helped push out a U.S. ambassador: “Her embassy was keeping five different people from giving us information,” Giuliani told our colleagues. Then- U.S. Ambassador to the Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, a career diplomat appointed in the final year of the Obama administration, had pushed for the ouster of a Ukrainian prosecutor who she viewed as not doing enough to stop corruption causing tension over her tenure. These hard feelings were conveyed to Giuliani, a couple of unflattering news stories later, including one from Fox News that Trump mentioned in a tweet, and Yovanovitch was out.

“Her embassy was keeping five different people from giving us information,” Giuliani told our colleagues. Then- U.S. Ambassador to the Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, a career diplomat appointed in the final year of the Obama administration, had pushed for the ouster of a Ukrainian prosecutor who she viewed as not doing enough to stop corruption causing tension over her tenure. These hard feelings were conveyed to Giuliani, a couple of unflattering news stories later, including one from Fox News that Trump mentioned in a tweet, and Yovanovitch was out. You might recall this ambassador from earlier this week: Trump during his July 25 call with Zelensky bashed Yovanovitch calling her “bad news” and adding later “Well, she’s going to go through some things.”

A pedestrian walks past the United States Capitol. (Photo by Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

On The Hill

WHERE REPUBLICANS STAND: Good thing it wasn't an assigned reading. Much of Washington was consumed by the publication of the whistleblower's declassified complaint, but on Capitol Hill many GOP lawmakers just didn't have the time to consume the thick tome of ... nine pages — 16 if you include a letter from the intelligence community's watchdog that accompanied its release.

Some reading material for the train: “I have been asked about it. I haven’t seen it yet,” Senate Majority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.) told reporters, according to Politico. “I hope to. I’ve got to take the train north and I’ll try to read it up there."

Some Republicans who read the complaint did express dismay. But for now, no one is publicly changing their minds on impeachment, Politico's Burgess Everett and Melanie Zanona report.

Florida Sen. Rick Scott summed it up best: “No one has shown me that there was a law that was violated," Scott told Politico. “Would I say things the way he said them? No. I don’t, OK? But this guy got elected president. Let him be president.”

“No one has shown me that there was a law that was violated," Scott told Politico. “Would I say things the way he said them? No. I don’t, OK? But this guy got elected president. Let him be president.” One congressman wanted Trump to hear his disappointment directly : "I want to say to the president, this is not okay," Rep. Mike Turner (R-Ohio) said during the Maguire hearin. "That conversation is not okay. I think it's disappointing to the American public when they read the transcript."

: "I want to say to the president, this is not okay," Rep. Mike Turner (R-Ohio) said during the Maguire hearin. "That conversation is not okay. I think it's disappointing to the American public when they read the transcript." And, our personal favorite, one lawmaker said the complaint raised questions: "Rep. Adam Kinzinger (Ill.) said on Twitter that the whistleblower complaint raises 'important questions,' but declined to take questions on the matter in person," Everett and Zanona write.

Cracks may be showing privately: Former Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.), who retired in 2018 aftrer clashing with Trump, claims there are a sizable number of his ex-GOP colleagues who would vote to impeach Trump, if such a vote were done by a private ballot.

“I heard someone say if there were a private vote there would be 30 Republican votes. That's not true," Flake said during a Q&A with the Texas Tribune. "There would be at least 35."

Refugees and community activists gather in front of the White House in 2017. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

The Policies

A HISTORICALLY LOW REFUGEE LIMIT: "The Trump administration wants to cap the number of refugees admitted into the United States to the lowest number since the resettlement program was created in 1980," the Associated Press's Elana Schor reports.

The details: "A cap on the number of refugees at 18,000 for the fiscal year that starts Oct. 1," Schor writes. "Of those refugee admissions spots, 5,000 would be set aside for persecuted religious minorities — an attempt to bolster [Trump’s] heightened focus on global religious freedom — and 1,500 would be set aside for nationals of Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, who are seeking asylum in the United States in far greater numbers."

"A cap on the number of refugees at 18,000 for the fiscal year that starts Oct. 1," Schor writes. "Of those refugee admissions spots, 5,000 would be set aside for persecuted religious minorities — an attempt to bolster [Trump’s] heightened focus on global religious freedom — and 1,500 would be set aside for nationals of Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, who are seeking asylum in the United States in far greater numbers." Advocates slammed the move: “To cut the number of refugees the U.S. will accept to this low of a number reflects nothing more than this administration’s attempts to further hate, division and prejudice in a country that once valued dignity, equality and fairness,” Ryan Mace, Grassroots Advocacy and Refugee Specialist at Amnesty International USA told the AP.

“To cut the number of refugees the U.S. will accept to this low of a number reflects nothing more than this administration’s attempts to further hate, division and prejudice in a country that once valued dignity, equality and fairness,” Ryan Mace, Grassroots Advocacy and Refugee Specialist at Amnesty International USA told the AP. But this may not be the final word: "Trump’s final decision on the cap must include consultation with Congress, Schor writes. The Hill "could push for a higher total."

