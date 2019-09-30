Good morning & welcome back, Power peeps. Shana tova! Wishing everyone a sweet and prosperous new year 🤗Tips, comments, recipes? Reach out, sign up and buckle up for Impeachment Inquiry Week II.

President Trump greets people in the audience at the Hispanic Heritage Month Reception last Friday. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

The Investigations

WHAT RECESS?: While the president golfed and tweeted, House Democrats continued to plough the ground for their now formal impeachment investigation into Donald Trump.

House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.), who has been tapped to spearhead the probe, told ABC News the whistleblower at the center of the impeachment inquiry came to an agreement with his committee to testify about the complaint “very soon.”

On Sunday night, Trump tweeted that he deserved to “meet his accuser” — what some legal experts say amounts to witness intimidation:

" … In addition, I want to meet not only my accuser, who presented SECOND & THIRD HAND INFORMATION, but also the person who illegally gave this information, which was largely incorrect, to the 'Whistleblower,'" he also tweeted.

One of the whistleblower's lawyers, Mark Zaid, said the House and Senate “all agree protecting whistleblower's identity is paramount” and that discussions about his client's appearance before Congress “continue to occur … but no date/time has yet been set.”

ON MESSAGE: As Democrats charged ahead, with Speaker Nancy Pelosi previewing her caucus's messaging on "60 Minutes," Republicans continued to defend the president, twisting themselves into pretzels as they grasped for answers or clung to White House talking points.

White House senior adviser Stephen Miller sparred with Fox News Sunday's Chris Wallace:

“Miller dodged several questions from host [Wallace] about allegations surrounding the president’s actions, such as Trump’s decision to use not the federal government but rather his personal attorney, Rudolph W. Giuliani, to obtain information on the Bidens’ activities in Ukraine,” per our colleagues Felicia Sonmez and Mike DeBonis.

“He also declined to answer when asked by Wallace to outline how, in his view, the Bidens broke any laws. And he disputed the use of the word 'whistleblower' to describe the person who sounded the alarm about Trump’s actions, arguing that the complaint was a 'partisan hit job' by a 'deep-state operative' …”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) was called out by "60 Minutes's" Scott Pelley for repeating talking points distributed by the White House to Congress after McCarthy continued to insist that Trump had nothing to defend.

“Mr. Leader, with great respect to you, and I apologize for interrupting, but these are the White House talking points that were emailed to the Congress earlier this week,” Pelley chastised McCarthy.

"The president's daughter right now is having all sorts of copyrights granted in foreign countries; that doesn't alarm you. The president's sons are doing all sorts of business all over the world; that doesn't alarm you. Either there's a principle or there isn't." pic.twitter.com/tjrFkBNVr6 — Matt Rogers 🎙🎃 (@Politidope) September 29, 2019

THE (TWO) DISSENTERS: There were at least two Republicans who were not afraid to criticize Trump — perhaps foreshadowing the president's difficult road ahead as a record number of departed top and former White House and administration officials are drawn into the Democratic investigation.

The president's former homeland security adviser, Tom Bossert, said on ABC News's "This Week" the was “deeply disturbed” Trump solicited a foreign government to investigate a political rival.

“It is completely debunked,” Bossert said of Trump's misplaced belief that Democrats enlisted Ukraine to intervene in the 2016 election. “I am deeply frustrated with what he and the legal team is doing and repeating that debunked theory to the president. It sticks in his mind when he hears it over and over again and for clarity here, George, let me just again repeat that it has no validity.”

“It is a bad day and a bad week for this president and for this country if he is asking for political dirt on an opponent,” Bossert added.

“Other former aides to Mr. Trump said Sunday that he refused to accept reassurances about Ukraine no matter how many times it was explained to him, instead subscribing to an unsubstantiated narrative that has now brought him to the brink of impeachment,” the New York Times's Sheryl Gay Stolberg, Maggie Haberman and Peter Baker report.

Keyboard courage: Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) issued a rare rebuke of Trump on Sunday night after the president tweeted a quote that his impeachment would “cause a Civil War like fracture in this Nation from which our Country will never heal.”

I have visited nations ravaged by civil war. @realDonaldTrump I have never imagined such a quote to be repeated by a President. This is beyond repugnant. https://t.co/a5Bae7bP7g — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) September 30, 2019

COUNTER-PROGRAMMING: As the whistleblower's complaint made it's way around Washington, the State Department accelerated its investigation into another one of Trump's (former) political adversaries — Hillary Clinton.

“ The Trump administration is investigating the email records of dozens of current and former senior State Department officials who sent messages to then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s private email, reviving a politically toxic matter that overshadowed the 2016 election, current and former officials said,” our colleagues Greg Miller, Greg Jaffe and Karoun Demirjian scooped over the weekend.

The Trump administration is investigating the email records of dozens of current and former senior State Department officials who sent messages to then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s private email, reviving a politically toxic matter that overshadowed the 2016 election, current and former officials said,” our colleagues Greg Miller, Greg Jaffe and Karoun Demirjian scooped over the weekend. “State Department officials vigorously denied there was any political motivation behind their actions, and said that the reviews of retroactively classified emails were conducted by career bureaucrats who did not know the names of the subjects being investigated.”

WATCH: Addressing the impeachment inquiry against Pres. Trump, former Sec. of State Hillary Clinton says he has "turned American diplomacy into a cheap extortion racket" and "stabbed in the back" Foreign Service officers https://t.co/x9uOWXm9qj pic.twitter.com/6zbLzVIPth — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) September 27, 2019

You are reading the Power Up newsletter. Not a regular subscriber?

The Campaign

TEAM BIDEN: Meanwhile, Joe Biden's supporters are concerned that his team isn't equipped to handle the onslaught of attacks, our colleague Matt Viser reports.

“Several allies, including top financial backers, are weighing whether to create a super PAC to independently defend Biden and go after the president, who has repeatedly accused the former vice president of corruption and whose campaign last week launched a $10 million ad blitz aimed largely at attacking Biden,” per Viser.

“I do think things have changed … You have to recalibrate based on the fact that Trump’s attacks on you are going to be at the center of these impeachment hearings,” said Larry Rasky, a longtime ally of Biden’s told Viser. “Rasky said he worries Biden’s campaign has been naive about the amount of resources needed to counter Trump.”

The Biden campaign, meanwhile, asked news channels on Sunday to stop booking the ubiquitous Rudy Giuliani on their shows, The Daily Beast's Maxwell Tani and Sam Stein report.

“In a letter addressed to the heads of the major news and cable networks, as well as top news anchors, two top Biden campaign advisers make the case that by peddling routine falsehoods about the work of Biden and his son Hunter in Ukraine, Giuliani’s presence on the airwaves is editorially untenable.”

“We are writing today with grave concern that you continue to book Rudolph W. Giuliani on your air to spread false, debunked conspiracy theories on behalf of Donald Trump. While you often fact check his statements in real time during your discussions, that is no longer enough. By giving him your airtime, you are allowing him to introduce increasingly unhinged, unfounded and desperate lies into the national conversation,” per the letter from top aides Anita Dunn and Kate Bedingfield.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman stands between President Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the Group of 20 summit in Osaka, Japan, in June. (Kim Kyung-Hoon/Kim Kyung-Hoon/Pool via Bloomberg)

Global Power

HOW TRUMP HELPED BRING THE SAUDI CROWN PRINCE BACK TO THE WORLD STAGE: This Wednesday marks one year since Post contributing columnist Jamal Khashoggi was murdered, a savage killing the CIA, U.S. allies and a United Nations investigator say was ordered by the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman. Our colleagues Shane Harris and John Hudson reported on how Mohammed, with Trump's help, has begun to be welcomed back to the world stage and why one year later we're still waiting for justice.

Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo never distanced themselves from Mohammed: “For Trump, the value of that relationship boiled down to dollars. He has never sugarcoated the grisly nature of the slain columnist’s death,” our colleagues write. “But he has repeatedly described the Middle East as a 'vicious' place, excusing Khashoggi’s death as an unfortunate event not worth the cost of abandoning a lucrative market.”

“For Trump, the value of that relationship boiled down to dollars. He has never sugarcoated the grisly nature of the slain columnist’s death,” our colleagues write. “But he has repeatedly described the Middle East as a 'vicious' place, excusing Khashoggi’s death as an unfortunate event not worth the cost of abandoning a lucrative market.” Pompeo promised Khashoggi's death would be investigated , but that hasn't happened. “Pompeo has arguably succeeded in his goal of stabilizing the U.S.-Saudi relationship and bringing Mohammed back into the fold. Headlines about Khashoggi’s killing have faded,” our colleagues write. “A trial of Saudi officials, called a mockery of justice by observers, carries on behind closed doors.”

, but that hasn't happened. “Pompeo has arguably succeeded in his goal of stabilizing the U.S.-Saudi relationship and bringing Mohammed back into the fold. Headlines about Khashoggi’s killing have faded,” our colleagues write. “A trial of Saudi officials, called a mockery of justice by observers, carries on behind closed doors.” State Department officials defended their response: " … By pointing to the visa restrictions he ordered last year on 21 individuals connected to Khashoggi’s slaying and, as one official said, the secretary’s push for 'a fair and transparent judicial process without undue delay,'" our colleagues write. “The visa restrictions ensure that the 21 individuals may not travel to the United States, a punishment lampooned by critics as pointless given the unlikelihood that any of the suspects would risk doing so.”

" … By pointing to the visa restrictions he ordered last year on 21 individuals connected to Khashoggi’s slaying and, as one official said, the secretary’s push for 'a fair and transparent judicial process without undue delay,'" our colleagues write. “The visa restrictions ensure that the 21 individuals may not travel to the United States, a punishment lampooned by critics as pointless given the unlikelihood that any of the suspects would risk doing so.” More on the secret trial in Saudi Arabia of Khashoggi's supposed killers: “The Saudi government has not named the defendants. Agnes Callamard, a human rights expert at the United Nations, obtained a list from government sources,” our colleagues write. The list includes some individuals who have been accused of helping kill Khashoggi, such as an autopsy specialist who is accused of dismembering his body, but a former top aide to Mohammed who reportedly plotted the killing is not among them. The Saudi government has refused to answer any questions about his whereabouts.

MBS speaks: He told “60 Minutes” that he takes 'full responsibility' for Khashoggi's death because it was committed by Saudi government employees, our colleague Kareem Fahim reports. But he denied authorizing the killing.

Jamal Khashoggi seen here in 2014. (Hasan Jamali, File/AP)

The People

REMEMBERING KHASHOGGI: The Post's Global Opinions staff put together a special section of 15 columns by Khashoggi’s former colleagues, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J) and leading Saudi activists to explore his legacy, the lackluster response to his death from global powers and what lies ahead for the U.S.-Saudi relationship.

Here are a few excerpts:

Fred Ryan's plea: "Jamal’s story cannot be forgotten. If it is, his murderers will succeed in evading justice. And Jamal Khashoggi will not be Mohammed bin Salman’s last victim," Ryan, publisher and chief executive of The Post, writes in a column.

"Jamal’s story cannot be forgotten. If it is, his murderers will succeed in evading justice. And Jamal Khashoggi will not be Mohammed bin Salman’s last victim," Ryan, publisher and chief executive of The Post, writes in a column. Khashoggi’s fiancee says it's never too late to respond: "The fact that there are high-ranking individuals who wish to see some justice achieved in the future could alter the trajectory of this case. And there is still much that the president could do if he decides to stand up for our shared values," Hatice Cengiz writes. "By pulling back the curtain on Jamal’s murder, he could reaffirm to the world — and particularly to the Middle East — that the United States still believes that human rights and ethical values come first."

"The fact that there are high-ranking individuals who wish to see some justice achieved in the future could alter the trajectory of this case. And there is still much that the president could do if he decides to stand up for our shared values," Hatice Cengiz writes. "By pulling back the curtain on Jamal’s murder, he could reaffirm to the world — and particularly to the Middle East — that the United States still believes that human rights and ethical values come first." Jason Rezaian on why people need to keep pushing back: "Authoritarians are having a moment, no doubt, but they are clearly nervous. Today, more people than ever feel empowered to speak out — not only in spite of repressive leaders, but because of them," Rezaian, Khashoggi's former colleague who was imprisoned in Iran for 544 days, writes. "Even in very dark times — as Jamal knew well — that’s more than enough reason to sustain hope and keep pressing ahead."

"Authoritarians are having a moment, no doubt, but they are clearly nervous. Today, more people than ever feel empowered to speak out — not only in spite of repressive leaders, but because of them," Rezaian, Khashoggi's former colleague who was imprisoned in Iran for 544 days, writes. "Even in very dark times — as Jamal knew well — that’s more than enough reason to sustain hope and keep pressing ahead." An editor on why Khashoggi's final words need to be translated in Arabic: "Jamal’s fellow Saudis should hear his accent, inflections and distinct Saudi-ness — and they should also hear the voices and tone of Jamal’s killers. I can’t help but think Jamal would have wanted his wish to be heard in Arabic to be honored to the end, so we could hear his unaltered and unedited final plea," Karen Attiah, The Post's Global Opinion's editor, writes of reports that Turkish intelligence officials have a tape of Khashoggi’s final words, "I have asthma, do not do it. You’ll suffocate me.”

In the Media