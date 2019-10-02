Hiya, Power People. Tips, comments, recipes? You know the drill. Thanks for waking up with us.

Trump's personal lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani with Ukrainian-American businessman Lev Parnas, one of his clients, at the Trump International Hotel in Washington. (Aram Roston/Reuters)

The Investigations

RUDY UNDER SCRUTINY: House Democrats plan to scrutinize Rudolph W. Giuliani's business dealings and past clientele in Ukraine as the impeachment inquiry proceeds into President Trump over efforts to solicit foreign officials for damaging information on political rivals.

Our colleagues Rosalind S. Helderman, Tom Hamburger, Paul Sonne and Josh Dawsey report this morning that House investigators are seeking information about a handful of Giuliani's clients — some of whom assisted Trump's personal lawyer in his sleuthing mission to dig up dirt on Joe Biden.

Giuliani has maintained that he has been working for Trump free of charge. But the subpoenas highlight his unorthodox (and potentially problematic) decision to retain clients with foreign interests while serving the president of the United States. And the deep dive underscores how Giuliani has for the past decade cultivated business ties in the former Soviet republic.

House committees want details on past clients in Ukraine, such as Pavel Fuks, "a wealthy developer who financed consulting work Giuliani did in 2017 for the city of Kharkiv," our colleagues report. "That same year, Fuks said he was banned from entering the United States for five years, according to court filings, which do not specify why.”

Questions remain: Giuliani "told The Post he has had no clients in Ukraine since 2017 but wouldn't disclose whether he is being paid Parnas and Fruman, emigres from the former Soviet Union."

How Giuliani maintains the separation of church and state remains unclear. “The former New York mayor, whose private security and consulting firm does not disclose its clients, has never registered as a foreign lobbyist, saying he does not do work that would require such filings,” per Roz, Tom, Paul and Josh.

His reasoning: “My other clients are paying me for the work I do for them. Nobody is paying me for a single thing I’m doing for Donald Trump,” he said in a series of interviews with our Post colleagues.

The complications of Giuliani's dual role were on full display last week after it was made public that he was scheduled to speak at a Kremlin-backed conference in Armenia this week that Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to attend. Giuliani only canceled the paid appearance after Tom, Josh, Amie Ferris-Rotman and Roz reported on his schedule.

"It is problematic that the same person is one day portrayed as a private individual and the next day as someone working on behalf of the U.S. government and the next day working on behalf of Donald Trump personally," Michael McFaul, an ambassador to Russia during the Obama administration, told The Post.

This Facebook screen shot provided by The Campaign Legal Center, shows from left, Donald Trump, Jr., Tommy Hicks, Jr., Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, posted on May 21, 2018. (The Campaign Legal Center via AP)

More details about Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman: “The two men have little history of political involvement, but emerged suddenly in a circle of elite Trump donors after Parnas gave $50,000 to support Trump's election in 2016 and a pro-Trump super PAC reported receiving $325,000 last year from a company the two men incorporated. The House committees have asked them to turn over all documents and communications related to the donations.”

Notable: Two days before the contribution to America First, “in May 2018, about six months before the men began working with Giuliani on his Biden investigation, a Florida business established by Parnas received a $1.26 million wire transfer from an account whose owner was represented by a real estate lawyer who specializes in assisting foreign buyers of U.S. property, court documents and corporate filings show.”

FEC complaint: “Last year, the nonprofit Campaign Legal Center filed a still-pending complaint with the Federal Election Commission over the donation, alleging that it appeared to be a straw donation that masked the identity of the original contributor.” More: “Parnas told the Miami Herald last week that the money for the super PAC donation was from proceeds from the sale of a Miami-area condominium. Kelly Sadler, a spokeswoman for the super PAC, declined to comment on 'ongoing legal matters.'"

Unanswered questions: “Parnas said that Giuliani is an attorney for the two men, but declined to say whether Giuliani is being paid and what services he is providing them. Fruman did not respond to requests for comment,” per our colleagues.

And “Giuliani declined to describe the two men’s role in his Ukrainian investigation, in which he has met with a series of current and former Ukrainian officials in the United States and Europe, aiming to collect proof for his theory that Ukraine colluded with Democrats to undermine Trump.”

And Pavel Fuks: The real estate and energy tycoon is another high profile Ukrainian client that Giuliani took on in 2017 “to help his hometown of Kharkiv update its emergency response system, Giuliani said in an interview.”

Fuks made contact with the Trump family previously. “ Fuks has said that he hosted Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. in Moscow in 2006 when he was negotiating with their father about the possibility of licensing Trump branding for a development in Moscow, a deal that didn’t pan out.”

Giuliani's freewheeling presence has angered another one of the president's defenders: Attorney General William P. Barr.

'Meddling': “Despite legal careers that intersected under Mr. Trump, people close to Mr. Barr say he and Mr. Giuliani have never been close and that he is privately mystified by what many in conservative legal circles view as Mr. Giuliani’s meddling in matters that should be handled by officials in government. Mr. Barr has privately told associates that he believes Mr. Giuliani’s behavior in general isn’t helpful to the administration,” the Wall Street Journal's Rebecca Ballhaus, Sadie Gurman, Andrew Restuccia and Michael Bender reported yesterday.

The People

LAWYERED UP: The New York Times's Maggie Haberman scooped that Giuliani turned to one of his old friends for legal help in the wake of the House subpoenas related to Ukraine: Jon Sale, who was an assistant special Watergate prosecutor.

“What I've already learned is this is very complex,” Sale told CNN's Michael Warren when asked if Giuliani planned to comply with the congressional requests. “I really have to study it. I can't shoot from the hip.”

Despite Sale's caution, Giuliani is now threatening to bring a lawsuit against House Democrats -- and, apparently, "the swamp" -- for investigating Trump. “They are doing extraordinary things... They’re interfering with the president in exercising his rights under Article II: The president United States conducts the foreign policy of the United States,” Giuliani said on Fox News. “They're calling foreign leaders. They are going to foreign capitals."

Mulling it over: In text messages with Power Up, Giuliani said he was “researching and considering” whether to sue Congress but has not yet made a decision -- though he says he's “cogitating” about how he would sue the swamp.

Other Hill appearances: While Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said that he won't be complying with congressional requests from Democrats, the State Department's inspector general will be meeting with key committees on Capitol Hill today “to discuss and provide staff with copies of documents related to the State Department and Ukraine,” according to a letter obtained by our colleagues John Hudson and Karoun Demirjian.

Tomorrow: Kurt Volker, the former Trump administration special envoy to Ukraine, has confirmed that he will appear on Thursday before the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight Committees, an official on one of the panels told The Post.

Kurt Volker, the former Trump administration special envoy to Ukraine, has confirmed that he will appear on Thursday before the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight Committees, an official on one of the panels told The Post. Next week: “Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, who had originally been scheduled to appear before the committees Wednesday, will instead appear Oct. 11, according to the official,” per our colleagues John Wagner, Colby Itkowitz and Felicia Sonmez.

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa). (Calla Kessler/The Washington Post)

On The Hill

GRASSLEY BREAKS WITH TRUMP OVER WHISTLEBLOWER: "As [Trump] and his allies attack the whistleblower who kicked off the House's impeachment inquiry, the unidentified person gained a powerful ally on Tuesday: Chuck Grassley," Politico's Burgess Everett reports.

The Iowa Republican "has fashioned a career on protecting whistleblowers during presidencies of both parties," Burgess writes. He's not making an exception now, even though "Trump and many of his allies in Congress and outside have been working to chip away at the whisleblower’s credibility, calling his complaint 'hearsay' and playing down its validity."

Key quote: “This person appears to have followed the whistleblower protection laws and ought to be heard out and protected. We should always work to respect whistleblowers,” Grassley said. “Complaints based on second-hand information should not be rejected out of hand, but they do require additional leg work to get at the facts and evaluate the claim’s credibility.”

President Donald Trump tours a section of the southern border wall in Otay Mesa, Calif last month. (Evan Vucci/AP)

At The White House

TRUMP WANTED A MOAT AND TO SHOOT MIGRANTS IN THEIR LEGS: Trump “had often talked about fortifying a border wall with a water-filled trench, stocked with snakes or alligators, prompting aides to seek a cost estimate. He wanted the wall electrified, with spikes on top that could pierce human flesh,” the New York Times’s Michael D. Shear and Julie Hirschfeld Davis write in a story detailing the inside struggle of the administration’s immigration policy. Trump also mused about having migrants shot in the legs to slow them down.

Former president Barack Obama once joked about an immigration policy like this:

'Maybe they'll need a moat. Maybe they want alligators in the moat' — that time Obama burned the GOP on border security #TBT pic.twitter.com/ilCuwpBKuV — NowThis (@nowthisnews) September 14, 2017

Trump also gave the order to shut down the border in March: “A decision point that touched off a frenzied week of presidential rages, round-the-clock staff panic and far more White House turmoil than was known at the time,” the Times writes. “By the end of the week, the seat-of-the-pants president had backed off his threat but had retaliated with the beginning of a purge of the aides who had tried to contain him.” This summer he told that Times that he has “the absolute power” to shut down the border.

“A decision point that touched off a frenzied week of presidential rages, round-the-clock staff panic and far more White House turmoil than was known at the time,” the Times writes. “By the end of the week, the seat-of-the-pants president had backed off his threat but had retaliated with the beginning of a purge of the aides who had tried to contain him.” This summer he told that Times that he has “the absolute power” to shut down the border. The article is filled with ways Trump ridiculed Kirstjen Nielsen : "When Ms. Nielsen tried to get him to focus on something other than the border, the president grew impatient. During a briefing on the need for new legal authority to take down drones, Mr. Trump cut her off midsentence. 'Kirstjen, you didn’t hear me the first time, honey,' Mr. Trump said, according to two people familiar with the conversation. 'Shoot ’em down. Sweetheart, just shoot ’em out of the sky, O.K.?'"

: "When Ms. Nielsen tried to get him to focus on something other than the border, the president grew impatient. During a briefing on the need for new legal authority to take down drones, Mr. Trump cut her off midsentence. 'Kirstjen, you didn’t hear me the first time, honey,' Mr. Trump said, according to two people familiar with the conversation. 'Shoot ’em down. Sweetheart, just shoot ’em out of the sky, O.K.?'" Nielsen, Trump said, was just not tough enough: “Lou Dobbs hates you, Ann Coulter hates you, you’re making me look bad,” Trump would tell her.

Acting homeland security secretary Kevin McAleenan at a Cabinet meeting in July. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

In the Agencies

More on what it's like to serve amid the turmoil: Acting DHS Secretary Kevin McAleenan “has guided the United States out of a crisis at the southern border, but he also says he has lost command of the public messaging from his department and lacks some of the authority he was promised when he took the job,” our colleague Nick Miroff reports.

McAleenan in his own words: “What I don’t have control over is the tone, the message, the public face and approach of the department in an increasingly polarized time,” McAleenan told our colleague. “That’s uncomfortable, as the accountable, senior figure.”

“What I don’t have control over is the tone, the message, the public face and approach of the department in an increasingly polarized time,” McAleenan told our colleague. “That’s uncomfortable, as the accountable, senior figure.” Losing the battle: " McAleenan was referring to recent DHS appointees who won their jobs after advocating aggressively for the president on television," Nick writes, such as Mark Morgan, the acting head of Customs and Border Patrol and Ken Cuccinelli, the acting U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services director, who is rumored as a potential replacement for McAleenan.

McAleenan was referring to recent DHS appointees who won their jobs after advocating aggressively for the president on television," Nick writes, such as Mark Morgan, the acting head of Customs and Border Patrol and Ken Cuccinelli, the acting U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services director, who is rumored as a potential replacement for McAleenan. This anecdote: Waiting for Trump, a young Coast Guard member asked McAleenan and Morgan what brought them joy in their jobs. McAleenan spoke of a former CBP officer “with 49 years of federal service who was preparing to retire next month, and the sweeping changes and improvements he had witnessed in his career,” our colleague writes. “Morgan told the group he liked ‘doing hits’ on radio and TV and ‘punching back’ at Trump’s critics, mentioning his appearance the day before on the show of right-wing agitator Sebastian Gorka.”

Police arrest a protester in Hong Kong. (Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images)

Global Power

PROTESTS AT XI’S PARTY: “In a dramatic escalation of force against protesters, Hong Kong police for the first time fired live ammunition directly at demonstrators," our colleagues Shibani Mahtani,Timothy McLaughlin, Casey Quackenbush and Anna Kam report, "during street clashes as China celebrated the 70th anniversary of Communist Party rule. At least one protester was seriously wounded."

"The live fire brought a new level of violence in a city already on edge over alleged police brutality and an erosion of freedoms — all unfolding on a highly sensitive date for China under its leader, Xi Jinping, as he presided over grand military processions in Beijing," our colleagues write.

Trump earned some ire for congratulating China on the anniversary: "Trump’s cheerful commemoration in a one-sentence tweet to 'President Xi and the Chinese people' stood in sharp contrast to the condemnation aimed at Chinese leadership from fellow Republicans, and it drew condemnation from human rights groups," our colleague David Nakamura reports.

One Republican congressman said simply:

Viral

Mousegate: The White House briefing room received its largest stir in quite some time:

The most excitement in the White House briefing room in months. Reporters attempt to capture a baby mouse that fell on ⁦@PeterAlexander⁩ lap moments ago pic.twitter.com/6zWRZfTAaq — Shannon Pettypiece (@spettypi) October 1, 2019

The mouse's whereabouts are unknown: