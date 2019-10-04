Happy Friday. Rick Perry's out and so are we -- at least for the weekend. Reach out, sign up. See you Monday for another crazy week.

Rep. Adam Schiff talks with reporters during a break as the committee meets with former envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker (Photo by Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post)

The Investigations

ABOUT THOSE TEXTS LAST NIGHT: House Intelligence Chairman Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) broke the Internet last night when he released text messages that gave key behind-the-scenes details of how U.S. diplomats worked to execute President Trump's desire to convince a foreign government to investigate a political rival.

The key: The texts revealed officials on both sides understood Trump would not agree to a summit with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky unless there was a public promise to investigate the 2016 election and an energy company that employed Joe Biden's son.

The texts were turned over to investigators during nearly ten-hour testimony by former special envoy for Ukraine negotiations Kurt Volker.

Today's going to be dramatic: “Though the texts do not mention Biden by name, congressional Democrats leading an impeachment inquiry are pointing to them as clear evidence that Trump conditioned normal bilateral relations with Ukraine on that country first agreeing 'to launch politically motivated investigations,' top Democrats said in statement Thursday night,” our colleagues Karoun Demirjian, Rachael Bade, Josh Dawsey and John Hudson report.

Receipts: The communications show senior State officials coordinated with Ukrainian President Zelensky's top aide Andrey Yermak and Trump's personal lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani to leverage a potential meeting between the heads of state.

July 25 was a busy day: Before the call between Trump and Zelensky that's now at the root of the House's impeachment inquiry, Volker texted Yermak at 8:36 a.m.: " … Heard from White House — assuming President Z convinces trump he will investigate / “get to the bottom of what happened” in 2016, we will nail down date for visit to Washington.”

Before the call between Trump and Zelensky that's now at the root of the House's impeachment inquiry, Volker texted Yermak at 8:36 a.m.: " … Heard from White House — assuming President Z convinces trump he will investigate / “get to the bottom of what happened” in 2016, we will nail down date for visit to Washington.” Fast forward to two weeks later: “The president still had not agreed to meet with Zelensky — and administration officials sought to convince the Ukrainians that Trump would need a public pledge before agreeing to the meeting, according to the text messages,” our colleagues write.

“The president still had not agreed to meet with Zelensky — and administration officials sought to convince the Ukrainians that Trump would need a public pledge before agreeing to the meeting, according to the text messages,” our colleagues write. On August 9: “I think potus really wants the deliverable,” U.S. ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland texted to Volker on Aug. 9. Sondland noted that Zelensky might give a news conference announcing his intent to investigate. “To avoid misunderstandings, might be helpful to ask Andrey for a draft statement (embargoed) so that we can see exactly what they propose to cover.”

U.S. ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland texted to Volker on Aug. 9. Sondland noted that Zelensky might give a news conference announcing his intent to investigate. “To avoid misunderstandings, might be helpful to ask Andrey for a draft statement (embargoed) so that we can see exactly what they propose to cover.” August 10: “By the next day, the Ukrainians had agreed to announce their plans to carry out Trump’s investigations alongside the date for a meeting between the two heads of state, the messages indicate,” per our colleagues. 'Once we have a date, will call for a press briefing, announcing upcoming visit and outlining vision for the reboot of US-UKRAINE relationship, including among other things Burisma and election meddling in investigations,' Yermak texted Volker on Aug. 10. Hunter Biden, the former vice president’s son, sat on the board of Burisma for five years.” But Trump never committed to a meeting.

“By the next day, the Ukrainians had agreed to announce their plans to carry out Trump’s investigations alongside the date for a meeting between the two heads of state, the messages indicate,” per our colleagues. 'Once we have a date, will call for a press briefing, announcing upcoming visit and outlining vision for the reboot of US-UKRAINE relationship, including among other things Burisma and election meddling in investigations,' Yermak texted Volker on Aug. 10. Hunter Biden, the former vice president’s son, sat on the board of Burisma for five years.” But Trump never committed to a meeting. Sept. 1: “Are we now saying that security assistance and WH meeting are conditioned on investigations?” U.S. charges d’affaires in Ukraine William B. “Bill” Taylor texted to Sondland. The communications suggest that the White House was upping its demands from Ukraine. Sondland replied: “Call me.”

Expect a big debate today about whether security assistance was part of any sort of quid pro quo. The texts suggest there was tension among diplomats about this point.

Sept 9: “ As I said on the phone, I think it’s crazy to withhold security assistance for help with a political campaign, ” Taylor texted Sondland. He was “complaining that the Trump administration’s decision to withhold congressionally approved military aid to Ukraine had already created a 'nightmare scenario,'" per our colleagues.

“ ” Taylor texted Sondland. He was “complaining that the Trump administration’s decision to withhold congressionally approved military aid to Ukraine had already created a 'nightmare scenario,'" per our colleagues. Sondland replies that Taylor is “incorrect” about Trump's intentions: “The president has been crystal clear no quid pro quo’s of any kind,” Sondland replied. “The president is trying to evaluate whether Ukraine is truly going to adopt the transparency and reforms that president zelensky promised during his campaign I suggest we stop the back and forth by text.”

“The president has been crystal clear no quid pro quo’s of any kind,” Sondland replied. “The president is trying to evaluate whether Ukraine is truly going to adopt the transparency and reforms that president zelensky promised during his campaign I suggest we stop the back and forth by text.” The exchange was first reported by ABC News's Katherine Faulders and Conor Finnegan.

The Ukraine statement that almost was: The New York Times's Ken Vogel and Michael Schmidt first reported that Sondland and Volker worked on the statement for Ukraine's president in August that would have committed the country to pursuing the investigations Trump wanted -- and you can read those exchanges here.

Key: “The Ukrainians never released the statement. But if they had, Mr. Trump’s aides would have effectively pressured a foreign government to give credence to allegations intended to undercut one of the Democratic Party’s leading 2020 presidential candidates — [Biden]— without leaving Mr. Trump’s fingerprints on it.”

“The Ukrainians never released the statement. But if they had, Mr. Trump’s aides would have effectively pressured a foreign government to give credence to allegations intended to undercut one of the Democratic Party’s leading 2020 presidential candidates — [Biden]— without leaving Mr. Trump’s fingerprints on it.” Giuliani “provided the critical element of the language, Mr. Volker told House Democratic investigators on Thursday, a person familiar with his testimony said.”

Rudy reacts: Giuliani told Power Up late last night after reviewing the texts between diplomats that “it's clear that the presidents intentions are clearly no quid pro quo." But Giuliani added that if Trump did hold up security assistance to Ukraine for his political benefit, it could be problematic.

“But I don't think that happened,” Giuliani told us. "I didn't know anything about the security assistance until I read it in the newspaper,” he added.

On The Hill

HOW'S IT PLAYING?: It's TBD how most Republicans will respond to the latest, late-night revelations. Democrats, for their part, were not shy about insisting Trump's efforts to pressure Ukraine were an abuse of power.

From Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) suggested the release would be a game-changer in the political debate:

If you're a Republican who hung your hat on "no quid pro quo!", what do you do tomorrow?



The texts make 100% clear:



1. Our top diplomat in Kiev says there was an "investigation for aid" quid pro quo.



2. Everyone knew there was a "investigation for meeting" quid pro quo. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) October 4, 2019

But Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) told reporters that after sitting through over two hours of Volker's testimony on Thursday, he did not see a problem:

“Nothing he has said supports the narrative you’ve been hearing from Mr. Schiff and the Democrats — nothing,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), one of Trump’s top allies on Capitol Hill, said after more than two hours of Volker’s testimony.

Instead of House Dems releasing Ambassador Volker's texts drip by drip, just release all of his texts in Congress' possession right now as well as today's transcribed interview. Just give the media & public EVERYTHING so Americans can form their own independent conclusions. — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) October 4, 2019

ON THE DOCKET FOR TODAY: The inspector general of the intelligence community Is scheduled to testify before the House Intelligence Committee in a closed-door hearing concerning his investigation of the whistleblower complaint.

Also happening today: "The White House is planning to send Speaker Nancy Pelosi a letter as soon as Friday arguing that President Trump and his team can ignore lawmakers' demands until she holds a full House vote formally approving an impeachment inquiry," Axios's Alayna Treene and Margaret Talev scoops.

You are reading the Power Up newsletter. Not a regular subscriber?

The People

THE OTHER OFFICIAL WHO COULD DAMAGE TRUMP: There's another figure who has the potential to reveal potentially damaging information about the Trump campaign's efforts to persuade Zelensky to investigate Biden — that's the former ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch.

The Wall Street Journal's Rebecca Ballhaus, Michael Bender, and Vivian Salama scooped that Trump himself ordered Yovanovitch's removal as the ambassador of Ukraine “after months of complaints from allies outside the administration, including his personal lawyer [Giuliani], that she was undermining him abroad and obstructing efforts to persuade Kyiv to investigate former vice president Joe Biden, according to people familiar with the matter.”

Key: “The complaint cites Ms. Yovanovitch’s ouster as one of a series of events that paved the way for what the whistleblower alleges was an abuse of power by the president. Mr. Trump has described the call with his Ukrainian counterpart as 'perfect' and the House inquiry as a 'hoax,'" per the Journal.

“The complaint cites Ms. Yovanovitch’s ouster as one of a series of events that paved the way for what the whistleblower alleges was an abuse of power by the president. Mr. Trump has described the call with his Ukrainian counterpart as 'perfect' and the House inquiry as a 'hoax,'" per the Journal. Behind the scenes: “State Department officials were told this spring that Ms. Yovanovitch’s removal was a priority for the president, a person familiar with the matter said. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo supported the move, an administration official said. Ms. Yovanovitch was told by State Department officials that they couldn’t shield her from attacks by the president and his allies, according to people close to her.”

“State Department officials were told this spring that Ms. Yovanovitch’s removal was a priority for the president, a person familiar with the matter said. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo supported the move, an administration official said. Ms. Yovanovitch was told by State Department officials that they couldn’t shield her from attacks by the president and his allies, according to people close to her.” Yovanovitch "became a primary Giuliani target," our colleagues Greg Miller, Josh Dawsey, Paul Sonne, and Ellen Nakashima reported in September, targeting her with "wild accusations including that she played a secret role in exposing [former Trump campaign chair Paul] Manafort and was part of a conspiracy orchestrated by the liberal financier George Soros."

See you soon: Yovanovitch intends to testify before House investigators on October 11 as part of the impeachment inquiry.

See here for full list of others who have agreed to testify and those who will be deposed.

President Donald Trump. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

At The White House

TRUMP ASKS CHINA TO INVESTIGATE BIDENS: Trump's brazen request to China to investigate his 2020 challenger yesterday "seemed to make a mockery of the charge that he abused the power of his office by pressing his Ukrainian counterpart to examine unfounded allegations of corruption by Biden and his son Hunter," our colleagues Philip Rucker, Rachael Bade and Colby Itkowitz report.

The timing was curious at best: “Trump’s plea to China for an investigation into the Bidens came almost immediately after he addressed his acrimonious trade war with China,” our colleagues write. “I have a lot of options on China,” Trump warned, “but if they don’t do what we want, we have tremendous power.”

“Trump’s plea to China for an investigation into the Bidens came almost immediately after he addressed his acrimonious trade war with China,” our colleagues write. “I have a lot of options on China,” Trump warned, “but if they don’t do what we want, we have tremendous power.” There are concerns the China appeal could complicate a possible trade deal: Or as Politico’s Adam Behsudi put it, the president “just tossed his most pressing economic issue into the morass of impeachment politics.”

Or as Politico’s Adam Behsudi put it, the president “just tossed his most pressing economic issue into the morass of impeachment politics.” Trump previously broached the subject of Biden with China, per CNN: “During a phone call with Xi on June 18, Trump raised Biden's political prospects as well as those of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who by then had started rising in the polls, according to two people familiar with the discussion,” Kylie Atwood, Kevin Liptak, Pamela Brown, Jim Sciutto and Gloria Borger report. “In that call, Trump also told Xi he would remain quiet on Hong Kong protests as trade talks progressed.”

Congress responds -- or doesn't: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sought to shut down House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who was pressing her on whether and when the chamber would hold a vote on opening an impeachment inquiry, “by noting his request came ‘shortly after the world witnessed President Trump on national television asking yet another foreign power to interfere in the upcoming 2020 elections,’" our colleagues write.

Republicans were mostly silent: The Financial Times contacted all 53 GOP senators' offices to ask if they were concerned about Trump's remarks. They received no responses. Ditto for CNN who reached out to 64 Republican offices on the Hill. Sen. Joni Ernst was offered a chance directly via a question at her town hall. She dodged it completely.

The Financial Times contacted all 53 GOP senators' offices to ask if they were concerned about Trump's remarks. They received no responses. Ditto for CNN who reached out to 64 Republican offices on the Hill. Sen. Joni Ernst was offered a chance directly via a question at her town hall. She dodged it completely. Johnson defended Trump: “If there's potential criminal activity, the president of the United States is our chief law enforcement officer,” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) told reporters, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Molly Beck. “We have proper agreements with countries to investigate potential crimes so I don't think there's anything improper about doing that.”

“If there's potential criminal activity, the president of the United States is our chief law enforcement officer,” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) told reporters, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Molly Beck. “We have proper agreements with countries to investigate potential crimes so I don't think there's anything improper about doing that.” Sasse appeared to be the only GOP senator to offer criticism: “Hold up: Americans don’t look to Chinese commits for the truth,” Sen. Ben Sasse (Neb.) said in a written statement to the Omaha World-Herald. “If the Biden kid broke laws by selling his name to Beijing, that’s a matter for American courts, not communist tyrants running torture camps.”

“Hold up: Americans don’t look to Chinese commits for the truth,” Sen. Ben Sasse (Neb.) said in a written statement to the Omaha World-Herald. “If the Biden kid broke laws by selling his name to Beijing, that’s a matter for American courts, not communist tyrants running torture camps.” And the chair of the Federal Election Commission just seemed exasperated:

Is this thing on? 🎙 https://t.co/K6phZRex8k — Ellen L Weintraub (@EllenLWeintraub) October 3, 2019

President Donald Trump tours a section of the southern border wall last month. (Evan Vucci/AP)

The Policies

WHAT A WEEK IN IMMIGRATION NEWS: We can't overlook several jaw-dropping developments related to immigration – one of the administration’s signature policy areas and more importantly one where many measures do not require congressional approval.

Detained immigrants could have their DNA collected: Senior administration officials told the Times they are developing a federal regulation “that would give immigration officers the authority to collect DNA in detention facilities across the country that are currently holding more than 40,000 people.”

Senior administration officials told the Times they are developing a federal regulation “that would give immigration officers the authority to collect DNA in detention facilities across the country that are currently holding more than 40,000 people.” "It’s like having your ex over for holidays with your new in-laws": That’s what an administration official told BuzzFeed, which reported that ousted United States Citizenship and Immigration Services director Francis Cissna is back at DHS in a policy role. Cissna was forced out over concerns that he wasn’t implementing Trump’s policies quickly enough.

That’s what an administration official told BuzzFeed, which reported that ousted United States Citizenship and Immigration Services director Francis Cissna is back at DHS in a policy role. Cissna was forced out over concerns that he wasn’t implementing Trump’s policies quickly enough. Trump also considered soldiers equipped with bayonets to secure the border, our colleagues reported. This came after the New York Times report saying Trump reportedly asked whether it was OK to shoot migrants in the legs and considering constructing a moat along the border filled snakes or alligators. (Trump has denied wanting a moat or an electrified fence with sharp spikes on top.)

Viral

Right-wing conspiracy theorist and alleged globe trotter Jacob Wohl held yet another press conference this time promising evidence that Sen. Elizabeth Warren, 70, had an affair with a 24-year-old sex worker and Marine. It was widely mocked and immediately debunked.

But she had the last laugh: