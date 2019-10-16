Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, gestures toward Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) during Tuesday's debate. (John Minchillo/AP)

The Campaign

THE FRONT-RUNNER TREATMENT: It's clear that the 2020 Democrats see Sen. Elizabeth Warren as the one to beat.

As she surges in the polls, the Massachusetts senator took repeated hits from all sides at the Ohio debate on everything to how she'd pay for her Medicare-for-all plan to her tax-the-rich tough talk. But Warren emerged with a strong performance and spent the most time speaking out of the 12 candidates in the fourth debate.

Turning point: "The tenor of the debate was the clearest sign yet that Warren’s ascendancy would force her campaign to grapple with the challenges of being the front-runner in a large and unwieldy Democratic field," our colleagues Toluse Olorunnipa, Chelsea Janes and Matt Viser write.

our colleagues Toluse Olorunnipa, Chelsea Janes and Matt Viser write. Warren ended the night with a more than six-minute lead on talking time, per our colleagues:

By the numbers: NBC News's Nigel Chiwaya tracked the attacks during the debate hosted by CNN and The New York Times. Warren was swiped at 16 times, more than anyone else.

For comparison: Democratic candidates attacked President Trump 38 times, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell twice, Wall Street and corporations 25 times, and the “ultrarich” two times, per Chiwaya.

Swing batter, batter: Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg both aggressively called out Warren for giving an evasive answer on whether Medicare-for-all will raise taxes on the middle class, which Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) had done just moments before.

“At least Bernie's being honest here and saying how he's going to pay for this and that taxes are going to go up,” Klobuchar said. “And I'm sorry, Elizabeth, but you have not said that, and I think we owe it to the American people to tell them where we're going to send the invoice.”

Klobuchar said. “And I'm sorry, Elizabeth, but you have not said that, and I think we owe it to the American people to tell them where we're going to send the invoice.” Zing: “The difference between a plan and a pipe dream is something that you can actually get done,” the Minnesota senator added of the plan Warren supports, which would largely do away with private health-care industry and provide everyone with government-sponsored care.

the Minnesota senator added of the plan Warren supports, which would largely do away with private health-care industry and provide everyone with government-sponsored care. “Well, we heard it tonight: a yes or no question that didn't get a yes or no answer," Buttigieg said. “Look, this is why people here in the Midwest are so frustrated with Washington in general and Capitol Hill in particular. Your signature, Senator, is to have a plan for everything. Except this."

Buttigieg said. “Look, this is why people here in the Midwest are so frustrated with Washington in general and Capitol Hill in particular. Even former vice president Joe Biden later chimed in: Warren's “being vague on the issue of — actually, both are being vague on the issue of Medicare-for-all.”

Warren, who instead stressed that overall costs for the middle class would go down under her plan, ultimately refused to acknowledge what Sanders said about the Medicare-for-all proposal that he authored: "At the end of the day, the overwhelming majority of people will save money on their health care bills. But I do think it is appropriate to acknowledge that taxes will go up. They're going to go up significantly for the wealthy," Sanders said.

Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke attacked Warren for “being punitive" by pushing for a wealth tax on the richest Americans, saying she's "pitting some part of the country against the other instead of lifting people up and making sure that this country comes together around those solutions."

Warren's proposal for an annual tax on households with a net worth above $50 million has central to her campaign. O'Rouke said a wealth tax is just "part of the solution."

And Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) chastised Warren for not agreeing with her that Twitter should suspend Trump's account.

Even businessman Andrew Yang took a swing at Warren, who has asserted that automation is “a good story, except that it's not really true” and that bad trade policy is the principal reason for people might lose their jobs.

“Sen. Warren, I've been talking to Americans around the country about automation,” said Yang. “And they're smart. They see what's happening around them … Saying this is a rules problem is ignoring the reality that Americans see around us every single day.”

Warren got a “real dose of being a front-runner” tonight as her competitors piled on the jabs, notes @AlxThomp.



Here's Andrew Yang taking aim at her wealth tax and countering her statement that mass jobs being lost to automation is “not really true”https://t.co/YenrbRm6Ig pic.twitter.com/MI5NM55izk — POLITICO (@politico) October 16, 2019

But Warren escaped relatively unscathed: She used the onslaught of attacks against her into an opportunity to cast her opponents as corporatists entrenched in the political system or as too “small-minded or timid for the moment,” as Toluse, Chelsea and Matt write.

Key quote: “Look, I understand that this is hard, but I think as Democrats, we are going to succeed when we dream big and fight hard, not when we dream small and quit before we get started,” Warren said. She attacked "Washington insiders" and "people in our own party" who believe that "running some kind of vague campaign that nibbles around the edges of big problems in this country is a winning strategy."

“Look, I understand that this is hard, but I think as Democrats, we are going to succeed when we dream big and fight hard, not when we dream small and quit before we get started,” Warren said. She attacked "Washington insiders" and "people in our own party" who believe that "running some kind of vague campaign that nibbles around the edges of big problems in this country is a winning strategy." She projected confidence she will be the nominee -- with a dig at Trump: "Well, I say, I will out-work, out-organize, and outlast anyone, and that includes Donald Trump, Mike Pence, or whoever the Republicans get stuck with."

"Well, I say, I will out-work, out-organize, and outlast anyone, and that includes Donald Trump, Mike Pence, or whoever the Republicans get stuck with." Warren's team embraced the criticisms as signs of ascendancy: Warren “has built momentum by running a campaign of substance, identifying problems facing the country and laying out her plans for big structural change to fix them,” her communications director wrote in an email. “She took heat tonight as a result of that momentum, but she stayed focused on what’s broken and how she plans to fix it with a government and an economy that works for the people. That’s how Elizabeth will win the nomination, beat Donald Trump and make big, structural change.”

There was perhaps no better snapshot of this than during a contentious exchange with Biden about the creation of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

The former veep stressed that he helped whip support for the agency in Congress: "I got votes for that bill. I convinced people to vote for it."

Shade: "I am deeply grateful to President Obama, who fought so hard to make sure that agency was passed into law," Warren responded.

"I am deeply grateful to President Obama, who fought so hard to make sure that agency was passed into law," Warren responded. Biden cut off Warren's answer for a... compliment: "You did a hell of a job in your job."

And the debate is over.



BIG THEME: Attacks on Elizabeth Warren who has been rising in many polls.



We saw a number of tense exchanges including:



Warren & Sanders v Biden

Warren v Yang

Warren v Klobuchar

Warren v Buttigieg

Warren v O’Rourke

Warren v Gabbard

Warren v Harris — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) October 16, 2019

BIDEN PROBLEMS: Biden's answers, on the other hand, even on topics he had to know were coming, were sometimes garbled and lacking clear points.

He seemed to struggle in a question about his son Hunter Biden's work on the board of an energy company in Ukraine while his father was vice president. Many Democrats were looking for an aggressive takedown of Trump's baseless attacks -- instead Biden was on the defensive.

"Look, my son's statement speaks for itself," Biden said. "I did my job. I never discussed a single thing with my son about anything having do with Ukraine. No one has indicated I have. We've always kept everything separate."

Biden said. "I did my job. I never discussed a single thing with my son about anything having do with Ukraine. No one has indicated I have. We've always kept everything separate." Hunter Biden said in an interview on Tuesday that he showed "poor judgment" by becoming entangled in foreign business deals but not an ethical lapse. He promised to step away from foreign businesses if his father is elected.

The former veep didn't directly answer the moderator's question about why his son needs to do that now -- if it was OK before: "The fact of the matter is that this is about Trump's corruption," Biden said. "That's what we should be focusing on."

"The fact of the matter is that this is about Trump's corruption," Biden said. "That's what we should be focusing on." Stumbles: "Not only does he seem to no longer be the candidate his opponents fear most, he was again somewhat off his game," our colleague Aaron Blake recaps. "He offered some odd figures on the middle-class costs of Medicare-for-all. He said 'expidentially' instead of 'exponentially.' He mixed up Iraq with Afghanistan."

NEW: Biden's cash on hand is just under $9 million.



In comparison:



Sanders: $33.7 million on hand

Warren: $25.7 million on hand

Buttigieg: $23.4 million on hand

Harris: $10.5 million on hand — Michelle Ye Hee Lee (@myhlee) October 16, 2019

$$$: Biden's standing in the race received a further hit on Tuesday night: He was outraised significantly by all of his major primary rivals.

Biden's campaign, according to our colleagues Michelle Ye Hee Lee and Anu Narayanswamy, "struggled to gain financial steam in the past three months — spending money at a faster clip and having a smaller campaign war chest than his top competitors, according to new filings released Tuesday night."

“The former vice president entered the final quarter of 2019 with significantly less cash on hand than other candidates who are leading in polls or fundraising. And his share of low-dollar donations — which can signal enthusiasm for his candidacy — was significantly lower.”

And his share of low-dollar donations — which can signal enthusiasm for his candidacy — was significantly lower.” By the dollars: " The top fundraisers of the quarter were Sanders ($25.3 million); Warren ($24.7 million); Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind. ($19.2 million); Biden ($15.7 million); and Sen. Kamala Harris of California ($11.8 million)."

The top fundraisers of the quarter were Sanders ($25.3 million); Warren ($24.7 million); Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind. ($19.2 million); Biden ($15.7 million); and Sen. Kamala Harris of California ($11.8 million)." Response from the Biden camp: “The fundamental question about fundraising is: Do you have what you need to run your race? And we do,” Kate Bedingfield, Biden’s deputy campaign manager, told Michelle and Anu.

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE DEBATE:

Bernie is back: Sanders, who returned to the campaign trail for the first time since his heart attack just two weeks ago, showed that he's still feeling the Bern, by many accounts.

"I'm healthy. I'm feeling great," a feisty Sanders responded at one point. He did cut off CNN's Erin Burnett's question about his health to talk about the previous topic -- opioids. But his answer quickly diverged into an argument about what "unfettered capitalism is doing to this country." In short, it was vintage Bernie.

a feisty Sanders responded at one point. He did cut off CNN's Erin Burnett's question about his health to talk about the previous topic -- opioids. But his answer quickly diverged into an argument about what "unfettered capitalism is doing to this country." In short, it was vintage Bernie. And he got a solid boost offstage by scoring some major endorsements from the left flank: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) will endorse the senator this weekend and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), another member of the so-called "Squad," announced her support last night. "The surprise endorsements are a political coup for Sanders, 78, who has been fading in the polls and faced growing questions about his age and health," our colleagues Sean Sullivan and David Weigel scoop.

Beto and Buttigieg get personal over guns: You knew it was coming, but boy was it a clash. Buttigieg pushed back on O'Rourke's mandatory buyback plan for assault weapons, calling the idea "a shiny object." In the end, Buttigieg landed what might be one of the most devastating lines we've heard thus far:

Amid a clash over Beto O'Rourke's proposed mandatory buy-backs of assault-style rifles, Pete Buttigieg tells O'Rourke, "The problem isn’t the polls, the problem is the policy. And I don’t need lessons from you on courage, political or personal." #DemDebate https://t.co/GnrM5echj6 pic.twitter.com/7nNDPqISqp — CNN (@CNN) October 16, 2019

While Castro brings up police violence: Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro said he has two problems with mandatory buybacks: "Folks can't define it. And if you're not going door to door, then it's not really mandatory." But it was how he connected the issue of gun violence to the recent death of a woman inside her Texas home that particularly resonated.

"Police violence is also gun violence," Castro said: "In the places that I grew up in, we weren't exactly looking for another reason for cops to come banging on the door. And you all saw a couple days ago what happened to Atatiana Jefferson in Fort Worth," Castro said. "And so I am not going to give these police officers another reason to go door to door in certain communities, because police violence is also gun violence, and we need to address that."

"In the places that I grew up in, we weren't exactly looking for another reason for cops to come banging on the door. And you all saw a couple days ago what happened to Atatiana Jefferson in Fort Worth," Castro said. "And so I am not going to give these police officers another reason to go door to door in certain communities, because police violence is also gun violence, and we need to address that." Jefferson, who is black, was shot in her home by a white police officer through a closed window in the early hours of Saturday morning. The officer resigned on Monday and was later charged with murder.

Castro's answer was the most tweeted about moment of the night, according to Twitter.

Harris made sure abortion was not ignored this time: Harris took exception to the fact that the three hour debate in September failed to include a question about abortion or reproductive rights, Vox's Anna North reports. This time, she refused to wait for the moderators to bring it up:

Kamala Harris says there has been “not nearly one word” on the issue of women’s reproductive health during previous debates, even as there is a “full-on attack” on abortion access in some states. #DemDebate https://t.co/D9U4FPR3t2 pic.twitter.com/Z5VzUMWjgo — HuffPost (@HuffPost) October 16, 2019

Klobuchar seizes the moment: "The Minnesota senator arguably made herself Warren’s chief foil in this debate, creating contrasts on taxes, Medicare-for-all and other issues," Aaron writes. "At one point, she rejected the charge that she was creating a Republican talking point by pressing Warren on whether her Medicare-for-all proposal would raise taxes on the middle class. 'You are making Republican talking points right here in this room' by talking about getting rid of private insurance, Klobuchar charged. And she wasn’t wrong."

She finished third in total speaking time: A remarkable achievement considering she is not even in the top-five in the RealClearPolitics national polling average where is currently tied for eighth with Sen. Cory Booker (N.J.). In Iowa, her best early state, she is only sixth.

And how can we knot bring it up?: Billionaire philanthropist Tom Steyer just spent $47 million dollars on his campaign last quarter. But honestly, we're not convinced he owns more than one tie -- and it's red plaid:

Tom Steyer -- worth an estimated $1.6 billion -- wears only one tie. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/MkogFnbi7J — Eli Yokley (@eyokley) October 16, 2019

You are reading the Power Up newsletter. Not a regular subscriber?

Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent (center). (Andrew Harnik/AP)

The Investigations

THE LATEST ON IMPEACHMENT: Trump’s self-described “perfect call” with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is now being probed by his own White House, the New York Times’ Julian E. Barnes, Maggie Haberman and Michael S. Schmidt report.

The details: “The lawyers’ inquiry centers on why one of their colleagues, the deputy White House counsel John A. Eisenberg, placed a rough transcript of the call in a computer system typically reserved for the country’s most closely guarded secrets."

“The lawyers’ inquiry centers on why one of their colleagues, the deputy White House counsel John A. Eisenberg, placed a rough transcript of the call in a computer system typically reserved for the country’s most closely guarded secrets." The investigation is already dividing staffers: “Some officials have expressed fears that the review is intended to assign blame and highlight decisions that helped fuel the impeachment inquiry, the people said,” the Times reports. "[Eisenberg] reacted angrily to suggestions that he is under scrutiny, according to two people told of his response.”

“Some officials have expressed fears that the review is intended to assign blame and highlight decisions that helped fuel the impeachment inquiry, the people said,” the Times reports. "[Eisenberg] reacted angrily to suggestions that he is under scrutiny, according to two people told of his response.” It’s unclear who asked for the review, but “acting White House chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, has encouraged it, and his aides are helping the White House Counsel’s Office, led by Pat Cipollone, the people said. Aides in the two offices have otherwise been at odds since the transcript was released, according to administration officials.”

What happened behind closed doors on the Hill: A State Department official told lawmakers that the administration’s Ukraine policy was stripped away from career diplomats and handed to the “three amigos” consisting of Energy Secretary Rick Perry, EU ambassador Gordon Sondland and special U.S. envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker, our colleagues Paul Kane, Karoun Demirjian and Rachael Bade report.

Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney organized the meeting to put the trio in charge: The May meeting took place just days after the administration recalled Marie Yovanovitch from her post as U.S. ambassador to Ukraine.

The May meeting took place just days after the administration recalled Marie Yovanovitch from her post as U.S. ambassador to Ukraine. More on what happened: George Kent, the deputy assistant secretary of state responsible for Ukraine, told House investigators "he was instructed to ‘lay low,’ focus on the five other countries in his portfolio and defer to the trio,” our colleagues write.

George Kent, the deputy assistant secretary of state responsible for Ukraine, told House investigators "he was instructed to ‘lay low,’ focus on the five other countries in his portfolio and defer to the trio,” our colleagues write. Separately, Perry told reporters that nothing “untoward” occurred, saying he “was involved in that [Ukraine policy] more than anybody. And I never saw or heard anything that was untoward, not by the president, not by anybody.”

Rudy Giuliani. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

The People

RUDY PUSHED TRUMP TO EJECT MUSLIM CLERIC: "Giuliani privately urged President Trump in 2017 to extradite [Fethullah Gulen], a Turkish cleric living in exile in the United States, a top priority of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, according to multiple former administration officials familiar with the discussions," our colleagues Carol D. Leonnig, Ellen Nakashima, Josh Dawsey and Tom Hamburger scooped last night.

Rudy's efforts alarmed other officials: "The former New York mayor brought up Gulen so frequently with Trump during visits to the White House that one former official described the subject as Giuliani’s 'hobby horse,'" our colleagues write. "He was so focused on the issue — 'it was all Gulen,' recalled a second former official — that White House aides worried that Giuliani was making the case on behalf of the Turkish government, former officials said."

"The former New York mayor brought up Gulen so frequently with Trump during visits to the White House that one former official described the subject as Giuliani’s 'hobby horse,'" our colleagues write. "He was so focused on the issue — 'it was all Gulen,' recalled a second former official — that White House aides worried that Giuliani was making the case on behalf of the Turkish government, former officials said." His motives are unclear: "Giuliani is not registered as a foreign lobbyist, as he would be required to do if he were being paid to lobby the U.S. government on a policy matter for a foreign interest," our colleagues write. "Giuliani told The Post in a phone interview late Monday that he never represented Turkey and so he does not need to register as a foreign lobbyist."

"Giuliani is not registered as a foreign lobbyist, as he would be required to do if he were being paid to lobby the U.S. government on a policy matter for a foreign interest," our colleagues write. "Giuliani told The Post in a phone interview late Monday that he never represented Turkey and so he does not need to register as a foreign lobbyist." The efforts followed another Trump official: "Giuliani’s conversations with Trump about Gulen came on the heels of a similar effort by Michael Flynn, Trump’s first national security adviser, and his then-associates to promote negative views of Gulen during the 2016 campaign and the presidential transition," our colleagues write.

"Giuliani’s conversations with Trump about Gulen came on the heels of a similar effort by Michael Flynn, Trump’s first national security adviser, and his then-associates to promote negative views of Gulen during the 2016 campaign and the presidential transition," our colleagues write. Why Turkey wants Gulen: "Turkey has demanded that the United States turn over Gulen, a permanent U.S. resident who lives in Pennsylvania, to stand trial on charges of plotting a 2016 coup attempt against Erdogan," our colleagues write. "Gulen has denied involvement in the plot."

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James. (Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo)

Outside the Beltway

LEBRON'S COMMENTS REIGNITE NBA HONG KONG ROW: "LeBron James added another chapter to the NBA’s ongoing China controversy by taking issue with Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey’s decision to post a message on Twitter in support of Hong Kong, and the four-time MVP drew criticism from U.S. politicians and Hong Kong protesters," our colleague Ben Golliver reports.

What James said: "In his first comments since the Los Angeles Lakers returned from playing two exhibition games in China, James told reporters at Staples Center that Morey was 'misinformed or not really educated' when he posted a graphic on Oct. 4 that read 'Fight for Freedom. Stand with Hong Kong,'" our colleague writes. James later tried to clarify that he was not commenting on substance of Morey's message.

"In his first comments since the Los Angeles Lakers returned from playing two exhibition games in China, James told reporters at Staples Center that Morey was 'misinformed or not really educated' when he posted a graphic on Oct. 4 that read 'Fight for Freedom. Stand with Hong Kong,'" our colleague writes. James later tried to clarify that he was not commenting on substance of Morey's message. The reaction: Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) wrote on Twitter that James "is the one who isn’t educated on the situation at hand." Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) added: "This kind of garbage is hard to take ..." Back in Hong Kong, protesters burned James' jersey.

Viral

NATIONALS' LEAGUE: For the first time in 86 years the Fall Classic is coming to the nation's capital. Congrats Nats!