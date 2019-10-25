Happy Friiiiiday! And more importantly, happy world pasta day. Tips, comments, recipes... you know what's up. Thanks for waking up with us — see you all on Monday 🌞

The flag-draped casket of the late Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) is carried by members of the honor guard from the Capitol after lying in state there. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

The People

REMEMBERING CONGRESS'S MORAL BACKBONE: The most bipartisan moment we're likely to see until after the 2020 election is a funeral.

Democrats and Republicans came together on Thursday to honor and celebrate the extraordinary life of longtime Rep. Elijah E. Cummings, who passed away last week at the age of 68: " … a leader who — like the prophet whose name he shared — 'saw wrongdoing and spent his life working to banish it from our land,'" our colleagues Jenna Portnoy and Ovetta Wiggins write.

The escalating partisan drama of an impeachment inquiry that has divided Congress more than ever was put aside for a day to remember the person who, as chair of the House Oversight Committee, had taken a prominent role in investigating President Trump.

The Maryland lawmaker was described by colleaguesas a moral force, loyal to the city of Baltimore and devoted to civil rights and his constituents — “our North Star” and “a mentor of the House,” according to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

“He was strong, very strong when necessary, but also kind and caring and honorable,” said Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), adding that Cummings was “universally respected and admired in a divided time" for standing by his principles.

"His voice could shake mountains, stir the most cynical hearts, inspiring us all to better," Schumer added.

“Elijah E. Cummings did not just represent Baltimore, he embodied it,” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).

McConnell explained Cummings rose in the political ranks "not because he outgrew his hometown, but because he was so committed to it," per The Baltimore Sun's Jeff Baker.

Words to remember: A teary-eyed Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.) delivered a eulogy for the lawmaker he called his “dear friend,” who was lying in state in the Statuary Hall:

“Some have classified it as an unexpected friendship but for those of us that know Elijah … it's not unexpected or surprising,” Meadows said, per NPR's Amita Kelly.

“So Elijah has left his tent to go to a mansion, a better place. Perhaps this place and this country would be better served with a few more unexpected friendships,” he said. “I know I've been blessed by one.”

Morgan State University choir gives performance during ceremony for the late Rep. Elijah Cummings https://t.co/1zCXvBJerL pic.twitter.com/t8pk858fVP — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 24, 2019

MAKING HISTORY: Cummings, whose funeral will be held today in West Baltimore, is the first African American lawmaker to lie in state in the Capitol, per Jenna and Ovetta.

“Two other African Americans have received the honor, known as lying 'in honor' for nonelected officials: Civil rights icon Rosa Parks, in 2005, and Capitol Police Officer Jacob J. Chestnut Jr., who was killed in 1998 by a gunman who had burst into the Capitol.”

Humble beginnings: The civil rights advocate was “a sharecroppers’ son who said he was shaped by his humble roots," per The Sun's Jeff Baker. “ Cummings, in an interview several months ago with The Baltimore Sun, said he never took for granted his rise to the halls of power and still sometimes still thought of himself as a young boy in special education class in Baltimore . In the summer of 1962, he said, white mobs taunted and threw rocks and bottles at Cummings and other African American kids seeking to integrate the Riverside Park pool in South Baltimore."

What a life: "It's not unusual for me to talk to the speaker [Pelosi] four or five times a week. I think — I don't know — that I'm in her inner circle. That means a lot to me," Cummings said. "And when I think about where I came from — the little guy sitting in special ed, being beaten up trying to integrate a pool? I mean, I mean, I'm pinching myself. It does not go to my head. I feel humbled by it."

“It’s not unusual for me to talk to the speaker [Pelosi] four or five times a week. I think — I don’t know — that I’m in her inner circle. That means a lot to me,” Cummings said. “And when I think about where I came from — the little guy sitting in special ed, being beaten up trying to integrate a pool? I mean, I mean, I’m pinching myself. It does not go to my head. I feel humbled by it.” Cummings once discussed what it was like to bring his father to his first swearing-in after he was elected, per the New York Times's Sheryl Gay Stolberg: “He said, ‘Isn’t this the place where they used to call us slaves?’” Mr. Cummings said, recounting their conversation. “I said, ‘Yes sir.’ He said, ‘Isn’t this the place where they used to call us three-fifths a man?’ I said, ‘Yes sir.’ ‘And isn’t this the place they used to call us chattel?’ I said, ‘Yes, yes sir.’”

"The congressman said he would never forget his father's next sentence: 'When I think about you being sworn in today, now I see what I could have been if I'd had the opportunity.'"

Tune in: Former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton will speak at at his Baltimore funeral today.

AG Bill Barr pays his respects at the Cummings's casket. (Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times/Bloomberg)

The Investigations

🚨: An administrative review of the Russia investigation that began this past May, overseen by Attorney General William Barr, has turned into a criminal inquiry, the New York Times's Katie Benner and Adam Goldman scooped last night.

“For more than two years, President Trump has repeatedly attacked the Russia investigation, portraying it as a hoax and illegal even months after the special counsel closed it. Now, Mr. Trump’s own Justice Department has opened a criminal investigation into how it all began....The move gives the prosecutor running it, John H. Durham, the power to subpoena for witness testimony and documents, to convene a grand jury and to file criminal charges."

Key: “The opening of a criminal investigation is likely to raise alarms that Mr. Trump is using the Justice Department to go after his perceived enemies. Mr. Trump fired James B. Comey, the F.B.I. director under whose watch agents opened the Russia inquiry, and has long assailed other top former law enforcement and intelligence officials as partisans who sought to block his election," per Benner and Goldman.

“The opening of a criminal investigation is likely to raise alarms that Mr. Trump is using the Justice Department to go after his perceived enemies. Mr. Trump fired James B. Comey, the F.B.I. director under whose watch agents opened the Russia inquiry, and has long assailed other top former law enforcement and intelligence officials as partisans who sought to block his election," per Benner and Goldman. It's unclear what potential crime is being investigated or what prompted the shift to a criminal inquiry but, “in interviewing more than two dozen former and current F.B.I. and intelligence officials, Mr. Durham’s investigators have asked about any anti-Trump bias among officials who worked on the Russia investigation and about one aspect of the investigation that was at the heart of highly contentious allegations that they abused their powers: the secret application seeking a court order for a wiretap on [Trump campaign adviser Carter] Page.”

Some context from my colleague Matt Zapotosky: "The significance of officials deeming Durham’s probe 'criminal is difficult to determine by itself. Durham’s appointment was noteworthy because he, unlike the inspector general, is a federal prosecutor with the ability to convene a grand jury that could compel witnesses to testify or charge people with crimes if Durham felt that was necessary."

On The Hill

IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY UPDATE: The White House delayed a trade deal with Ukraine this past August, our colleagues David J. Lynch and Josh Dawsey report, signaling that the impeachment probe into President Trump's policies there may widen.

As Trump was withholding $391 million in military aid to Ukraine …: “The White House’s trade representative in late August withdrew a recommendation to restore some of Ukraine’s trade privileges after John Bolton, then-national security adviser, warned him that President Trump probably would oppose any action that benefited the government in Kyiv, according to people briefed on the matter.”

“The White House’s trade representative in late August withdrew a recommendation to restore some of Ukraine’s trade privileges after John Bolton, then-national security adviser, warned him that President Trump probably would oppose any action that benefited the government in Kyiv, according to people briefed on the matter.” “It is not clear whether Trump directed Bolton to intervene over Ukraine’s trade privileges or was even aware of the discussion."

About the whistleblower who started it all: “The whistleblower who initially unmasked [Trump’s] effort to pressure Ukraine for political favors has moved steadily toward the periphery of the House impeachment inquiry as several Democrats said Thursday they have ample testimony from senior Trump administration officials to back his claims,” our colleagues Mike DeBonis and Karoun Demirjian report.

“Democrats were once prepared to take extraordinary steps to preserve the whistleblower’s identity under questioning, considering him central to their investigation. But over the past month, they have grown cold to the idea of exposing him to additional scrutiny after several witnesses described how Trump leveraged access and military aid to secure a promise from Ukraine to launch investigations that could help his 2020 reelection bid.”

“A person familiar with the discussions between the whistleblower and House investigators, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss private talks, said Thursday that there are no active efforts to arrange for the individual’s testimony.”

Looking ahead:

Depositions previously scheduled for today were postponed due to services for Cummings.

On Saturday: " … the panel will interview acting assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs Philip Reeker, who, according to [acting chief diplomat to Ukraine Bill] Taylor’s testimony, was involved in early efforts to secure a meeting between Trump and [Ukranian President Volodymyr] Zelensky. According to internal documents the State Department’s inspector general passed on to Congress earlier this month, Reeker also fielded concerns from other officials, including George Kent, the deputy assistant secretary of state in charge of Ukraine, about the effort to oust [ex-Ukraine Ambassador Marie] Yovanovitch from office,” per Mike and Karoun.

White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney still has his job. (Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post)

At The White House

OPERATION SAVE MICK MULVANEY: “Dozens of prominent conservatives intend to send a letter to the White House on Thursday voicing their support for acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney’s tenure,” Politico's Nancy Cook scooped yesterday.

“Calling him the 'most successful chief of staff in this administration,' the conservatives leaders praise him for his work in crafting spending-conscious budgets, slashing taxes and regulations, and helping the president rebuild the military from his West Wing perch, according to a draft of the letter obtained by Politico.”

the conservatives leaders praise him for his work in crafting spending-conscious budgets, slashing taxes and regulations, and helping the president rebuild the military from his West Wing perch, according to a draft of the letter obtained by Politico.” The signatories: " … Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council; David McIntosh, president of the Club for Growth; Myron Ebell of the Competitive Enterprise Institute; Tim Chapman of Heritage Action for America; Cleta Mitchell of Foley & Lardner; David Bossie of Citizens United; and Kenneth Blackwell of the constitutional Congress. The conservatives hope to gather more than 45 signatures before delivering it to the White House, according to a source familiar with the letter.”

Conservatives were responding to reports there was an effort by Trump and his allies to oust Mulvaney after a particularly rough week defending Trump in the Ukraine imbroglio.

Power Up spoke with Perkins and McIntosh, two of the letter's signers, on Thursday evening, both of whom described the push to keep Mulvaney, an ex-South Carolina congressman and founding member of the House Freedom Caucus, in the White House as key to Trump maintaining open lines of communication with outside groups that support him, especially during an impeachment inquiry.

“Mick is a trusted member of the administration for all the different conservative groups including the Club For Growth,” McIntosh told us, adding “it's really important for the president to have around him people that know how the House operates” in the middle of an impeachment investigation. “I think Micks advice would be helpful,” he added.

“I think it's important to have a solid movement conservative in the White House,” Perkins told us. Trump “needs some continued stability and these relationships are working for the administration but every time there is a change it requires a lot of energy to get back up to speed.”

Speaking of Trump's chief of staff: In a phone conversation about Trump's top aide potentially serving as Trump's next chief of staff, Kellyanne Conway berated, threatened, and disparaged Washington Examiner reporter Caitlin Yilek.

Yilek, to her credit, published the audio and transcript of the conversation that went off the rails, where Conway, “describing herself as 'a powerful woman,' aggressively and disparagingly told a female reporter that it was improper to write about her husband and threatened to investigate the reporter's personal life,” per Yilek.

In KAC's words: “So I just am wondering why in God’s earth you would need to mention anything about George Conway’s tweets in an article that talks about me as possibly being chief of staff. Other than it looks to me like there’s no original reporting here, you just read Twitter and other people’s stuff, which I guess is why you don’t pick up the phone when people call from the White House because, if it’s not on Twitter or it’s not on cable TV, it’s not real.”

There's more: “Let me tell you something, from a powerful woman. Don’t pull the crap where you’re trying to undercut another woman based on who she’s married to. He gets his power through me, if you haven’t noticed. Not the other way around. And if these are the quote standards unquote at the Washington Examiner, then yes I’d be happy to talk to your editor. But I’ve known your editor since before you were born.”

Former Vice President Joe Biden has changed his money about how to win, financially speaking. (Bridget Bennett/Bloomberg)

The Campaign

REVERSING HIMSELF, BIDEN DROPPED OPPOSITION TO SUPER PAC $$$: As Joe Biden's campaign grapples with a fundraising shortfall, the former vice president's campaign is “dropping his long-held opposition to the creation of an outside group that would supply an infusion of money to benefit his campaign," our colleague Matt Viser reports.

“Kate Bedingfield, Biden’s deputy campaign manager, released a statement Thursday afternoon saying that Biden will reform campaign finance if he is president, but in the meantime, he will open the door to outside money.”

The campaign claims this is about Trump: “Let’s be clear: Donald Trump has decided that the general election has already begun,” Bedingfield said in the statement, first reported by NBC News's Mike Memoli. “He and his allies are already spending [a] massive amount of money on paid television and digital advertising to intervene directly in Democratic primaries with the goal of preventing [Biden], the opponent that Trump fears most, from becoming the Democratic nominee.”

“Let’s be clear: Donald Trump has decided that the general election has already begun,” Bedingfield said in the statement, first reported by NBC News's Mike Memoli. “He and his allies are already spending [a] massive amount of money on paid television and digital advertising to intervene directly in Democratic primaries with the goal of preventing [Biden], the opponent that Trump fears most, from becoming the Democratic nominee.” Shot: Biden claimed credit last year for advising 2016 candidate Bernie Sanders not to accept outside money. “I’m the guy that told him, ‘You shouldn’t accept any money from a Super PAC, because people can’t possibly trust you,’ ” Biden said in a 2018 interview with “PBS NewsHour.” “How will a middle-class guy accept [you] if you accept money?”

Biden claimed credit last year for advising 2016 candidate Bernie Sanders not to accept outside money. “I’m the guy that told him, Chaser: “I don't need a Super PAC. I am not going to be controlled by a handful of wealthy people. I will be controlled by the working people of this country,” Sanders told reporters in response to the news.

It’s disappointing that any Democratic candidate would reverse course and endorse the use of unlimited contributions from the wealthy to run against fellow Democrats.



