President Trump speaks in the Diplomatic Room of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, to announce that Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has been killed during a US raid in Syria. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

At The White House

PLAYING POLITICS: President Trump seized on the U.S. operation targeting Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in Syria as yet another way to discredit Democrats amid a rancorous impeachment inquiry — by painting them as dangerous leakers who pose a threat to national security.

During the announcement-turned-news conference for the mission that killed the ISIS commander, Trump went so far as to make the grave accusation that he didn't inform House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her top lieutenants of the operation ahead of time to prevent the loss of U.S. troops.

“I wanted to make sure this kept secret,” Trump said. “I don't want to have men lost — and women. I don't want to have people lost.”

Typically, U.S. presidents “follow the protocol of contacting congressional leaders, regardless of their political party, when a high-level military operation is conducted,” our colleague Felicia Sonmez reports.

Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) — along House Intelligence Chair Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.), the focus of Trump's ire lately on impeachment, and Senate Intelligence Vice Chairman Mark R. Warner (D-Va.)— are part of the group of lawmakers usually briefed on sensitive information. Schiff confirmed the “Gang of Eight” was not notified before the raid.

By contrast: Trump said one of its members, the “great gentleman” Senate Intelligence Chairman Richard Burr (R-N.C.), was informed. So was Trump ally Sen. Lindsay Graham (R-S.C.), whom he called a “very strong hawk” who “agrees with what we're doing now.” (It's unclear whether Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was notified, per CNN's Manu Raju.)

Trump on why he chose to keep it secret: "We were going to notify them last night but we decided not to do that because Washington leaks like I've never seen before. There's a very small group of people that knew about this … A leak could have cost the death of all of them."

“We were going to notify them last night but we decided not to do that because Washington leaks like I've never seen before. Even Russia received a heads up about the operation before Democrats did: “We told the Russians we're coming in, because we had to go over them,” Trump told reporters. “ … They were very cooperative. They really were good. And we did say it would be a mission that they'd like, too. Because, you know, again, they hate ISIS as much as we do.”

Messaging wars: The slams only stand to inflame tensions between Trump and Democrats as they investigate his role in holding up military aid to Ukraine — and haul in more witnesses to determine whether Trump abused his office for political gain. In Trump's fight to control the narrative, his insults to Democrats seemed designed to paint himself as a strong commander-in-chief who can be trusted — while diminishing his political opponents' credibility.

Pelosi demanded that the House be briefed on the raid, “which the Russians but not top congressional leadership were notified of in advance, and on the administration’s overall strategy in the region.”

Zinger: "Our military and allies deserve strong, smart and strategic leadership from Washington."

“Our military and allies deserve strong, smart and strategic leadership from Washington.” Schiff called it a 'mistake' not to alert congressional leaders: “The executive branch usually informs the Gang of Eight, Schiff said, so that if a mission goes awry, the White House can at least say that Congress was made aware of the risks and was given the opportunity to provide feedback,” per Felicia.

And other Democrats fired back: “I am extremely troubled Trump notified only Republicans, but did not see fit to inform me or any congressional Democrats of the operation,” House Foreign Affairs Chairman Eliot L. Engel (D-N.Y.) said in a statement.

'“[Trump's] implication that Speaker Pelosi, the elected representative third in line for the presidency, cannot be trusted with sensitive information is tremendously problematic and insulting, and further politicizes foreign policy — especially when Trump has shown himself to be an untrustworthy guardian of our national security and sensitive intelligence information,” Engel continued.

And House Armed Services Chairman Adam Smith (D-Wash.) called on the Defense Department and Trump administration to “have open and continuous dialogue with congressional officials so we can fully understand the next steps and the long-term strategy for the region.”

“have open and continuous dialogue with congressional officials so we can fully understand the next steps and the long-term strategy for the region.” Pence steering clear: Vice President Pence, who sat in the Situation Room during the raid with Trump, denied to Fox News Sunday's Chris Wallace that Trump was implying that Pelosi would leak information, adding that “the president's focus on a successful mission and the safety of American troops.”

Flashback to the controversy that never was: The Obama administration also considered delaying congressional notification until after the 2011 Osama bin Laden raid to maintain secrecy — a point that then became moot as then-CIA director Leon Panetta had already briefed top lawmakers before the raid, per the New York Times's Charlie Savage in 2015.

Point and counterpoint, from two national security reporters:

Not a red herring. Whether or not the law requires it, it’s common practice, and leaders will find it insulting that Trump said he feared the operation would leak. That’s a grave accusation to make. — Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) October 27, 2019

A NEEDED BOOST?: The raid might help Trump with hawkish Republicans who have come out against the administration's recent decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria.

“This is a devastating blow. This is not just their leader, it's their founder. He was an inspirational leader in many ways. He formed ISIS in 2014, he led to establishing the physical caliphate throughout the region, so this is a major blow to them,” Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper told Jake Tapper on CNN's “State of the Union.”

Even Graham, who initially excoriated the president for his decision to withdraw from the region, lavished praise on Trump on Sunday at the White House podium before reporters: “The killing of Baghdadi is a game changer on the war on terror … What I see happening in Syria, makes sense to me. Now I understand what the president wants to do. He wants to reduce our footprint and lower our costs. And he is right to want to do that.”

"The killing of Baghdadi is a game changer on the war on terror … What I see happening in Syria, makes sense to me. Now I understand what the president wants to do. He wants to reduce our footprint and lower our costs. And he is right to want to do that." Talking point: "This is a moment where President Trump's worst critics should say, 'Well done,'" Graham said.

But he's not out of political hot water quite yet, as experts and lawmakers cautioned against conflating Baghdadi's death with an overall defeat of ISIS.

Even some Republicans struck a more cautious tone: “We must keep in mind that we were able to strike Baghdadi because we had forces in the region,” said Rep. Michael Waltz (R-Fla.), a former Army Green Beret, who was critical of Trump's pullout. “We must keep ISIS from returning by staying on offense.”

said Rep. Michael Waltz (R-Fla.), a former Army Green Beret, who was critical of Trump's pullout. "We must keep ISIS from returning by staying on offense." And Democrats are not exactly praising Trump's Syria policy. While Schumer called the death of Baghdadi "a great victory," he also said "we must not confuse the death of this evil man with the total defeat of ISIS. He specifically referred to the Islamic State prisoners that have escaped from detention facilities in northeastern Syria in the wake of the decision to withdraw U.S. troops: "New Yorkers know all too well the destruction a small group of terrorists thousands of miles overseas can cause from so far away. I look forward to receiving a briefing about this raid and the plan to deal with the escaped ISIS prisoners."

While Schumer called the death of Baghdadi “a great victory,” he also said “we must not confuse the death of this evil man with the total defeat of ISIS. He specifically referred to the Islamic State prisoners that have escaped from detention facilities in northeastern Syria in the wake of the decision to withdraw U.S. troops: “New Yorkers know all too well the destruction a small group of terrorists thousands of miles overseas can cause from so far away. “The danger here is that President Trump decides once again to shift focus away from ISIS now that its leader is dead,” Jennifer Cafarella, research director for the Institute for the Study of War in Washington, told the New York Times's Peter Baker, Eric Schmitt, and Helene Cooper. “Unfortunately, killing leaders does not defeat terrorist organizations. We should have learned that lesson after killing Osama bin Laden, after which al-Qaeda continued to expand globally.”

Flames engulf a burning building at the Soda Rock Vineyards during the Kincade fire in Healdsburg, Calif. (Phil Pacheco/Bloomberg)

Outside the Beltway

WILDFIRES RAGE ACROSS CALIFORNIA: "Worry gave way to panic across a huge swath of Northern California, as officials ordered more people to leave because of the Kincade fire, bringing the number of residents under mandatory evacuation to 180,000," the New York Times's Lauren Hepler, Jose A. Del Real and Ivan Penn report. "The evacuations came as the state’s largest utility cut power to as many as 2.7 million people, the largest intentional blackout in California history."

This is "the third time in a month that the utility, Pacific Gas and Electric, had shut off power in the area to prevent its equipment from sparking fire in dry, windy weather," the Times reports.

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) declared a statewide state of emergency on Sunday.

The images coming out of the #KincadeFire are devastating. Residents of Sonoma County, it is imperative to heed all warnings and orders from local officials, and evacuate immediately. pic.twitter.com/4JCN9N8mrE — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 27, 2019

These stories are heartbreaking: Multiple residents told Newsom that a power outage forced them to them into horrible situations, the Los Angeles Times's Taryn Luna reports.

"Lucille Constantine, who has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, told the governor that she tried to pick up extra medication from a nearby pharmacy before the store lost power," the Times reports. "But her health insurance under Medicare wouldn’t pay for the additional treatments until her existing supply ran out, she said. Constantine, 69, said she was told she could pay over $1,000 out of pocket for the medication and seek reimbursement later."

"[Tom] Mogg, 93, said he can’t afford for the food in his two refrigerators and freezer to spoil during an outage, and his partner, Lillian Crimmins, needs the generator to power a machine that helps her breathe at night."

Members of the press wait while the House Intelligence committee holds a deposition on Oct. 14.

The Investigations

WHAT'S AHEAD FOR IMPEACHMENT: Four additional witnesses are scheduled to be deposed behind closed doors this week -- though Charles Kupperman, a former deputy to ex-national security adviser John Bolton, is very unlikely to appear later this morning after filing a lawsuit on Friday.

Witness of the week: Timothy Morrison, senior director for Russian affairs at the National Security Council. Wait, who? If he appears on Thursday, he would be the first White House official to testify in the impeachment inquiry. Morrison would also be the first person who was on Trump's July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to testify.

Despite the White House's vow not to cooperate with the probe, Morrison's lawyer told Politico that he would comply with a subpoena.

Here's the rest of the expected schedule, per our colleagues' handy calendar:

Kupperman's lawsuit is likely to have impacts stretching beyond his own testimony. Kupperman has asked a federal court to decide whether he should obey the White House or Congress's subpoena when it comes to his possible testimony, our colleagues Derek Hawkins and Tom Hamburger report.

It could be a major test of whether the White House can prevent Trump's top advisers from testifying: "If this case is ultimately decided by the Supreme Court, it will be one of the most consequential separation of powers cases in American constitutional history — however it is decided,” former federal judge J. Michael Luttig told our colleagues.

"If this case is ultimately decided by the Supreme Court, it will be one of the most consequential separation of powers cases in American constitutional history — however it is decided,” former federal judge J. Michael Luttig told our colleagues. More imminently: Bolton's potential testimony could also be affected by the case, as the pair share the same lawyer.

And the weekend brought another data point to the Ukraine pressure campaign: Philip Reeker, the diplomat in charge of U.S. policy for Europe, told lawmakers on Saturday that he implored top State Department officials to publicly back then-Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch who was the subject of a conspiracy-fueled disinformation campaign," our colleagues Karoun Demirjian and Carol Morello report. But he was eventually told no such support would be issued.

Remember: Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and then Rep. Pete Sessions (R-Tex.) advocated for Yovanovitch to be recalled, which she later was.

Meanwhile, Pence keeps dodging: Vice President Pence "refused to say whether he believes U.S. officials were lying in testimony bolstering the case that [Trump] pressured Ukraine to investigate his political rivals in exchange for his administration's support," Politico's Zachary Warmbrodt reports of his interview on "Face the Nation." CBS host Margaret Brennan gave Pence four chances to directly answer the question.

Rep. Katie Hill (D-Calif.). (Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

On The Hill

KATIE HILL TO RESIGN: "Freshman Rep. Katie Hill is resigning from Congress after facing allegations of inappropriate sexual relationships with staffers in her office and on her congressional campaign," Politico's Heather Caygle, John Bresnahan and Kyle Cheney scooped last night before Hill made her intentions public.

Hill's announcement comes amid an ethics investigation: "Last week, the House Ethics Committee opened an investigation into allegations that Hill was romantically involved with her legislative director, Graham Kelly, a relationship that would violate House ethics rules," our colleague Michelle Ye Hee Lee reports.

"Last week, the House Ethics Committee opened an investigation into allegations that Hill was romantically involved with her legislative director, Graham Kelly, a relationship that would violate House ethics rules," our colleague Michelle Ye Hee Lee reports. What happened: "Her departure came swiftly after allegations surfaced about a week ago in an article on the conservative website RedState.org. The article alleged that Hill and her husband were in a consensual three-person relationship with a woman on her campaign team," our colleague writes. "The article included text messages it said were between Hill and the woman as well as intimate photos of them together. Hill is openly bisexual" and she "has accused Republican operatives and her husband of coordinating a 'smear campaign' amid the couple’s pending divorce."

"Her departure came swiftly after allegations surfaced about a week ago in an article on the conservative website RedState.org. The article alleged that Hill and her husband were in a consensual three-person relationship with a woman on her campaign team," our colleague writes. "The article included text messages it said were between Hill and the woman as well as intimate photos of them together. Hill is openly bisexual" and she "has accused Republican operatives and her husband of coordinating a 'smear campaign' amid the couple’s pending divorce." She was viewed as a rising star: Hill is vice chair of the Oversight Committee, an influential perch for a freshman lawmaker. She also raised $8.3 million in her 2018 race, which flipped the last GOP-controlled seat in Los Angeles County.

John Conyers Jr., long-serving congressman, dies at 90: "John Conyers Jr., who became the longest-serving African American in Congress, co-founded the Congressional Black Caucus and helped create a national holiday in the name of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. but whose career rapidly crumbled at 88 when he resigned amid sexual harassment allegations, died Oct. 27 at his home in Detroit. He was 90," our colleague John Otis writes.

So much of what Conyers fought for is now mainstream:

Obituary makes clear how much of Conyers early "radical" positions have become mainstream in Democratic politics



-- single payer health care

-- anti-death penalty

-- police brutality oversight

-- even reparations https://t.co/mg4xT4eAyv — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) October 27, 2019

Viral

TRUMP GETS BOOED AT THE BALL GAME: He might not care if he ever gets back ... to Nationals Park that is. "Trump was booed during Game 5 of the World Series when he made a rare public appearance in a luxury ballpark suite in Democrat-dominated Washington," our colleagues Maura Judkis and Josh Dawsey report.

It was loud: The boos hit almost 100 decibels. "Chants of 'Lock him up' and 'Impeach Trump' then broke out at Nationals Park, where a sellout crowd was watching the game between the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros," our colleagues write. (The Nats fell 7-1, their third straight loss at home after starting the Fall Classic with a 2-0 lead.)

The boos hit almost 100 decibels. "Chants of 'Lock him up' and 'Impeach Trump' then broke out at Nationals Park, where a sellout crowd was watching the game between the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros," our colleagues write. (The Nats fell 7-1, their third straight loss at home after starting the Fall Classic with a 2-0 lead.) Multiple pro-impeachment banners were unfurled too, including behind home plate:

The “Veterans for Impeachment” sign behind home plate pic.twitter.com/5THxQoCn39 — Dan Steinberg (@dcsportsbog) October 28, 2019

And in the outfield:

There is a new banner at Nationals Park now. pic.twitter.com/f0Dha1TVFF — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) October 28, 2019

Who else went to the game:

Here are the members of Congress Trump brought w/him to the World Series:

Sens. Lindsey Graham & David Perdue

Representatives Mac Thornberry, Kevin Brady, Kay Granger, Kevin McCarthy, Steve Scalise, Mark Meadows, John Ratcliffe, Andy Biggs, Liz Cheney & Matt Gaetz. — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) October 28, 2019

True to his home state, Rep. Kevin Brady (R-Tex.) went in full Astros gear.

Only in Washington: Mike Smith, deputy executive director of House Democrats' campaign arm, wrote on Twitter that he was in the suite next to Trump.

Mike Smith, deputy executive director of House Democrats' campaign arm, wrote on Twitter that he was in the suite next to Trump. No first pitch: Trump did not throw out the ceremonial first pitch. Instead chef José Andrés, who was nominated for the Noble Peace Prize earlier this year and is a frequent Trump critic, did the honors shortly before Trump arrived.

Outside the bubble: As Maura and Josh point out, this wasn't just Trump's first appearance at a D.C. sporting event: "He has not eaten at a Washington restaurant beyond those in his own hotel and has skipped traditional social events such as the Kennedy Center Honors and White House Correspondents’ Association dinner."