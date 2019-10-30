Gooood morning, Power Ghouls. Read all the way down to the bottom today, please, for a declassified look at my inbox yesterday. Readers beware, you're in for a scare. Thanks for waking up with us and remember to sign up.

A firefighter drags a hose closer to battle a grass fire on East Cypress Road in Knightsen, Calif. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group/San Jose Mercury News via AP)

Outside the Beltway

TRUMP VS. CALIFORNIA: In case you haven't noticed, California's on fire. And according to scientists and environmentalists, wildfires will only increase in frequency and severity — and not just there. Scenes of elite enclaves aflame in Los Angeles and Sonoma could be a window into what the rest of the country will face in the very near future due to climate change.

Yet as California burns, the Trump administration continues to target the state that has served as the nation's leader in implementing ambitious climate change policy. The push to aggressively roll back climate policies as part of the administration's broader deregulatory push, experts say, is worsening the impacts of natural disasters that are happening on the West Coast in real time.

California objects to the Trump administration move to weaken Obama-era fuel efficiency standards — and revoke the state's authority to set its own rules under the Clean Air Act: “This is not just another legislative game here,” former governor Jerry Brown (D) said Tuesday, speaking before the House Oversight and Reform Subcommittee on Environment. “This is life-and-death stuff. And climate change is related to the fires in California. California is burning while the deniers make a joke out of the standards that could protect us all.”

“This is not just another legislative game here,” former governor Jerry Brown (D) said Tuesday, speaking before the House Oversight and Reform Subcommittee on Environment. “I think the entire agenda of the Trump administration on climate change is at odds with the reality in California,” said Jody Freeman, the founding director of the Harvard Law School Environmental & Energy Law Program who served as an energy and climate change counselor in the Obama White House. “The federal government is behaving like it’s in a different world than what the state of California is dealing with.”

“Wildfires are raging out of control and California is keenly aware of what they need to do to solve this problem,” Freeman told Power Up, “and then you see the systematic attempt by Trump to dismantle every tool to deal with climate change … There is an element of this that almost seems mean-spirited and intentionally punitive.”

It's not just your imagination: Today's wildfires are hotter and deadlier than ever.

“Five of California’s 20 deadliest wildfires have occurred during the last two years. And 10 of the 20 most destructive wildfires, in terms of structures lost, occurred over the last 10 years,” per the Los Angeles Times's Editorial Board.

There's a reason for that: Experts explained to Power Up that while you can't draw a clear and direct line from climate change to a particular wildfire or natural disaster, the conditions created by climate change worsen natural disasters.

For example: Known as Santa Anas, the “fierce, hot and dry winds” currently fanning California's fires face an uncertain future “in a changing climate,” the New York Times's Henry Fountain reports. “Coupled with changes in patterns of precipitation that are also expected to occur as the climate warms, it may mean that California’s wildfire season will shift from fall into winter, with longer and more intense fires later in the year.”

Known as Santa Anas, the “fierce, hot and dry winds” currently fanning California's fires face an uncertain future “in a changing climate,” the New York Times's Henry Fountain reports. “Coupled with changes in patterns of precipitation that are also expected to occur as the climate warms, it may mean that California’s wildfire season will shift from fall into winter, with longer and more intense fires later in the year.” “ California is living with conditions that we expect to see more generally in lots of places,” Freeman told Power Up. “So these fires should be a warning — and encouragement — to the federal government to take more action and not less.”

Freeman told Power Up. Many scientists agree: “We expect that absent aggressive regulation to control greenhouse gases emissions, these wildfire smokes are expected to increase in intensity and iteration,” Francesca Dominici, the Co-Director of the Harvard Data Science Initiative and a professor of biostatistics, told Power Up.

That has not been the approach of the Trump administration, which has sought to undo climate policies — even at a state level — put in place during the Obama administration.

Key context: “Even with the Obama-era regulations in place, it would have been hard for the United States to cut its contributions to climate change enough to forestall dangerous warming,” our colleague Dino Grandoni, author of The Energy 202 newsletter, told us. “The Trump administration's regulatory rollbacks — as well as the lack of pressure the president is applying to other nations to cut their emissions as well — makes hitting that goal all but impossible.”

“Even with the Obama-era regulations in place, it would have been hard for the United States to cut its contributions to climate change enough to forestall dangerous warming,” our colleague Dino Grandoni, author of The Energy 202 newsletter, told us. “The Trump administration's regulatory rollbacks — as well as the lack of pressure the president is applying to other nations to cut their emissions as well — makes hitting that goal all but impossible.” By the numbers: roughly 85 environmental rules are being rolled back under Trump, per the New York Times's Nadja Popvich, Livia Albeck-Ripka, and Kendra Pierre-Louis.

When federal environmental statutes were first passed in the 1970s, Congress created a minimum set of protections that were designed for the states to be able to exceed. Trump is currently attempting to even reverse that history in the fight between the administration and California over the state's fuel efficiency standards.

It's exposed a rift in the auto industry: “A coalition of international automakers, including General Motors, Toyota and Fiat Chrysler, on Monday announced an effort to intervene on behalf of the Trump administration in its ongoing fight with California over how fuel-efficient the nation’s auto fleet must be in coming years,” our colleagues Brady Dennis and Juliet Eilperin report.

“A coalition of international automakers, including General Motors, Toyota and Fiat Chrysler, on Monday announced an effort to intervene on behalf of the Trump administration in its ongoing fight with California over how fuel-efficient the nation’s auto fleet must be in coming years,” our colleagues Brady Dennis and Juliet Eilperin report. Power struggle: “John Bozzella, president of the Association of Global Automakers and a spokesperson for the coalition, said Monday that the companies intervening are not necessarily endorsing a White House proposal that would essentially freeze fuel standards enacted during the Obama administration. But he said the firms do support the long-standing principle that the federal government has the 'sole purview' for setting national standards. Ultimately, he said, what the group wants is for California and the federal government to forge a compromise on one national set of fuel-economy standards — a compromise that so far has been nowhere in sight.”

California fired back: “It's really something at the very moment when California is burning, General Motors jumps on the bandwagon as Trump's lap dog to join the opposition to undercut California's rules,” Brown said.

“We are disappointed in the Association of Global Automakers for hiding behind the Trump administration’s skirts and its assault on public health,” California’s top air pollution regulator, Mary Nichols, told Brady and Juliet. “California will continue to carry out our mandate to meet national air quality standards and keep working with those automakers committed to a framework that delivers cleaner vehicles that benefit consumers and the environment.”

And there's another policy battle playing out at the Environmental Protection Agency at the intersection of climate and public health policy that could ultimately hurt California: Over air pollution. A potential reason small-particle pollution is getting worse, per our colleague Christopher Ingraham, is the rollback of regulatory enforcement at the EPA. Clean Air Act enforcement actions fell in the first two years of the Trump administration.

“Last year, EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler disbanded the expert academic panel that reviewed and advised the agency on its standards for small-particle air pollution,” reports The Post's Christopher Ingraham. “In its place, the administration has hired consultants with links to the fossil fuel, pharmaceutical and tobacco industries. The disbanded academic panel convened independently this year and is calling on the agency to impose stricter regulations to combat the pollutants.”

Lowering those standards below existing standards would increase mortality rates, Dominici told Power Up, citing a new Carnegie Mellon study that estimates that 10,000 lives would have been saved in 2018 had pollution levels not increased since 2016.

Dominici told Power Up, citing a new Carnegie Mellon study that estimates that 10,000 lives would have been saved in 2018 had pollution levels not increased since 2016. In the aftermath of California's wildfires, it is especially important to aggressively police air pollution, she said: “Wildfire smoke is very problematic,” per Dominici. “We have estimated that the levels of fine particulate matter during the wildfires are really high … but also the source from wildfires tends to be more toxic.”

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, an official at National Security Council. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

The Investigations

GOP IN FLUX OVER UKRAINE CALL ACCOUNT: “A top National Security Council official delivered a firsthand account of [Trump] pressuring Ukraine to investigate his political rivals, putting congressional Republicans in a bind and emboldening Democrats as they moved toward their first impeachment vote Thursday,” our colleagues Rachael Bade, Karoun Demirjian, Mike DeBonis and Seung Min Kim report.

Trump and his allies torched the NSC official: Trump attacked Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman as a “Never Trumper,” but some of his allies went even further in ugly and vicious attacks that called Vindman's patriotism into question.

Trump attacked Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman as a “Never Trumper,” but some of his allies went even further in ugly and vicious attacks that called Vindman's patriotism into question. John Yoo, a former top lawyer in George W. Bush's White House, accused Vindman of committing “espionage” against the U.S. He was egged on by Fox News host Laura Ingraham, who noted that Vindman is a Ukrainian-American immigrant and that “Ukrainian officials had recently sought the colonel’s advice about interacting with [Trump’s] personal lawyer, [Rudy Giuliani]," the New York Times's Michael M. Grynbaum and Davey Alba report. (Yoo later said he was trying to say Ukraine was the one committing espionage.)

Barbs about Vindman's loyalty were too much for some lawmakers: Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), the No. 3 House Republican and a fierce defender of the president, said such attacks were "shameful" and beneath the party. "We’re talking about decorated veterans who have served this nation, who have put their lives on the line. And it is shameful to question their patriotism, their love of this nation, and we should not be involved in that process. . . . We don’t do that as Republicans.”

Vindman is a distinguished Vietnam vet: Task & Purpose's Haley Britzky's obtained his full record, which includes a Purple Heart.

Task & Purpose's Haley Britzky's obtained his full record, which includes a Purple Heart. He and his twin brother, who also works in the White House, were also briefly featured in Ken Burn's "America" series, as our colleague

Philip Bump uncovered.

That was not the only drama surrounding Vindman's testimony: The closed-door deposition erupted into chaos as Democratic lawmakers accused Republicans of trying to unmask the whistleblower during their questioning, CNN's Manu Raju, Jeremy Herb, Lauren Fox and Phil Mattingly report. GOP lawmakers defended the questioning as a fair way to inquire about who Vindman had spoken with.

The fight comes just a day after the Daily Beast's Spencer Ackerman, Sam Brodey, Adam Rawnsley reported that an aide to the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, Rep. Devin Nunes, is leaking the whistleblower's name to GOP lawmakers in an attempt to get the person's identity into official transcripts that are expected to eventually be made public.

Attorneys for the whistleblower are reportedly receiving death threats: "While the identity of the person remains publicly unknown, the legal team representing him has received multiple death threats that have led to at least one law-enforcement investigation, according to people close to the legal team, as well as other abusive communications," the Wall Street Journal's Dustin Volz, Andrew Restuccia and Siobhan Hughes report. "None of the threats thus far have appeared to be actual credible threats of violence, the people said."

And here's how two White House meetings tell the story of the Ukraine investigation: Our colleague Greg Miller dives into how two July 10 meetings that multiple witnesses have recounted to lawmakers are central to the impeachment inquiry.

The text of a House resolution released by the Democrats that authorizes the next phase of the impeachment inquiry (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)

On The Hill

MEANWHILE: Democrats unveiled legislation authorizing the next phase of the impeachment inquiry against Trump: “An eight-page resolution calls for open hearings and requires the House Intelligence Committee to submit a report outlining its findings and recommendations, with a final recommendation on impeachment left to the Judiciary Committee,” the Associated Press' Matthew Daly reports. The entire House is expected to vote on the measure on Thursday.

Key highlights: “ Trump and his lawyers would be able to cross-examine witnesses once the Judiciary Committee takes over the inquiry, they would also be to request additional witnesses,” the Times' Nicholas Fandos and Charlie Savage report. Republicans on the Intelligence and Judiciary Committees would also have the right to request a subpoena, but would need the sign-off of the Democratic chair or the support of a majority of the committee.

Trump and his lawyers would be able to cross-examine witnesses once the Judiciary Committee takes over the inquiry, they would also be to request additional witnesses,” the Times' Nicholas Fandos and Charlie Savage report. Republicans on the Intelligence and Judiciary Committees would also have the right to request a subpoena, but would need the sign-off of the Democratic chair or the support of a majority of the committee. One Democrat is already saying he will vote no on the resolution: “What’s going to happen in my mind, it’s going to happen here in the House; it will go over to the Senate, and then he will believe that he has been exonerated,” Rep. Jeff Van Drew (D-N.J.) told our colleagues. “He will still be the president, and he will still be the candidate — a candidate who has been exonerated by the Senate.” But other Democrats, including those in Trump-won districts, said they would back the measure.

And there's another important hearing happening today at 10 a.m.: “Senate Democrats plan to use the confirmation hearing of John Sullivan, nominated to be the next U.S. ambassador to Russia, to press the State Department official on the administration’s approach toward Ukraine, which is the focus of the House’s impeachment inquiry,” my colleague Seung Min Kim and I report.

“Sullivan, who currently serves as the deputy secretary of state, was the official who told Marie Yovanovitch, then the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, that she was being recalled from her post in Kyiv in May, according to Yovanovitch’s testimony before House impeachment investigators earlier this month.”

Key: “The expectation is for the deputy secretary to be questioned about a wide range of topics including his role into the Trump administration’s politically motivated retaliation against career department employees, his involvement in the unfolding Trump-Ukraine scandal and the president’s utterly disturbing approach to U.S.-Russia relations,” one of the aides told us.

AND GEORGE PAPADOPOULOS IS BACK: A former top Trump campaign adviser once called him a “coffee boy” and the president said he didn't make a lasting impression,” but Papadopoulos now wants to be a congressman. Papadopoulos, the man whose comments may have launched the Russia probe, has filed to run for the seat currently held by Rep. Katie Hill (D-Calif.) who is resigning from Congress after questions were raised about whether she had an improper relationship with a staffer.

NCAA President Mark Emmert. (David J. Phillip, File/AP)

In the Media

NCAA SOFTENS STANCE ON PAYING ATHLETES: The NCAA announced a monumental shift by acknowledging for the first time that it would "discuss permitting individual athletes to trade on their fame," our colleague Will Hobson reports. But the potentially historic move still leaves a number of questions unanswered.

More details: "Conceptually, [the] announcement indicates that the NCAA is walking away from its longtime ban on players enjoying the fruits of their names, images and likenesses," Sports Illustrated's Michael McCann reports. "When played out to its logical conclusion, the NCAA’s new position will enable college athletes to sign endorsement deals, negotiate to have avatars of their identities published in video games (so, yes, a return to college sports video games), contract to sponsor camps, be paid to sign autographs, and get a check to have their last names appear on replica jerseys."

"Conceptually, [the] announcement indicates that the NCAA is walking away from its longtime ban on players enjoying the fruits of their names, images and likenesses," Sports Illustrated's Michael McCann reports. "When played out to its logical conclusion, the NCAA’s new position will enable college athletes to sign endorsement deals, negotiate to have avatars of their identities published in video games (so, yes, a return to college sports video games), contract to sponsor camps, be paid to sign autographs, and get a check to have their last names appear on replica jerseys." Just to be super clear here: Schools would not pay athletes themselves. Instead college athletes would be able to sign deals on their own similar to how Olympic athletes approach their deals. Also as, SI reports, "the NCAA statement references athletes receiving a 'benefit,' a word that might imply pay, but could alternatively mean a far more restrictive form of compensation—such as a debit account that athletes can use only for academic-related purposes."

Schools would not pay athletes themselves. Instead college athletes would be able to sign deals on their own similar to how Olympic athletes approach their deals. Also as, SI reports, "the NCAA statement references athletes receiving a 'benefit,' a word that might imply pay, but could alternatively mean a far more restrictive form of compensation—such as a debit account that athletes can use only for academic-related purposes." But we're still years away from concrete action: Some of most specific details in the announcement, SI writes, concern a working group the NCAA formed to study the topic. The group will now gather feedback until April 2020 and each of college athletic's three respective divisions will have until January 2021 to propose new rules.

The politics of the situation: Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) was the first in Congress to focus on the issue and released an investigative report last spring that outlined how the NCAA rigs the system at the expense of student athletes.

But not everyone is happy with the announcement: “If college athletes are going to make money off their likenesses while in school, their scholarships should be treated like income,” Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) wrote on Twitter. CNBC's Annie Nova and Tucker Higgins report that scholarships are already taxed when used on anything other than tuition or textbooks, so it's not clear how Burr's proposal would work.

Ken Cuccinelli, acting director of USCIS, United States Citizenship and Immigration Services. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

In the Agencies

WHITE HOUSE FINDS A LOOPHOLE FOR A NEW DHS SEC: "The White House has found a way to bypass a federal statute that dictates who can fill secretary positions, potentially allowing [Trump] to choose whomever he wants to lead the Department of Homeland Security, according to an administration official," the Times's Zolan Kanno-Youngs reports. "The route may run through an office established to counter weapons of mass destruction."

This would allow a hardliner to fill the position: "Mark Morgan and [Ken Cuccinelli], who both joined the department in recent months in an acting capacity, were thought to be out of the running for the job after the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel advised that their appointment would violate the Vacancies Act," the Times writes. "The law states that acting officials who take over cabinet-level positions must be next in the line of succession, have the approval of the Senate or have served 90 days under the previous secretary."

"Mark Morgan and [Ken Cuccinelli], who both joined the department in recent months in an acting capacity, were thought to be out of the running for the job after the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel advised that their appointment would violate the Vacancies Act," the Times writes. "The law states that acting officials who take over cabinet-level positions must be next in the line of succession, have the approval of the Senate or have served 90 days under the previous secretary." The potential loophole: "Under this route, the White House would tap someone to be the assistant secretary of the Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Office, which is vacant, and then elevate that person to be the acting secretary of homeland security."

"Under this route, the White House would tap someone to be the assistant secretary of the Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Office, which is vacant, and then elevate that person to be the acting secretary of homeland security." Remember: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell publicly signaled that he could not stomach Cuccinelli. The pair sparred during Cuccinelli's time atop the Senate Conservatives Fund. The fund sought out more conservative candidates to challenge more establishment-aligned hopefuls and sitting senators, including one to McConnell himself in 2014.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (Matt Dunham/AP)

Global Power

THE LATEST ON BREXIT: We finally have an answer ... to the question of whether there will be a British election this year. "This will be the United Kingdom’s first election in dark and dreary December since 1923 — a time of year when Britons prefer Christmas parties to political party hustings," our colleagues Karla Adam and William Booth report from London.

Voters will head to the polls on Dec. 12: They "will be offered some stark choices on Brexit, alongside the usual overenthusiastic promises, scary scenarios, misrepresentations and foggy numbers," our colleagues write. "Will the British double down on wanting to leave the European Union? Or will they change their minds and decide to stay in the largest trading club on the planet?"

