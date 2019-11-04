Good morning, Power friends! Welcome to week 7 of the impeachment inquiry. Tips, comments, recipes? Reach out and sign up. Thanks for waking up with us.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) rejected offers from the whisteblower's attorneys to answer questions from Republicans. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

The Investigations

THEN THERE WERE …?: Eleven witnesses have been summoned by House Democrats to testify this week on Capitol Hill in their ongoing impeachment probe into President Trump. But it's unclear if any of them will show up as President Trump steps up his rhetorical and tactical defense against charges he improperly used his office for his own political gain.

Four current White House officials (all political appointees) who are scheduled to appear today before Congress are not expected to cooperate:

Robert Blair, assistant to the president and senior adviser to acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, is not expected to show up today for a scheduled appearance before lawmakers. Blair was on the July 25 call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that sparked the whistleblower complaint.

assistant to the president and senior adviser to acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, is not expected to show up today for a scheduled appearance before lawmakers. Blair was on the July 25 call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that sparked the whistleblower complaint. Brian McCormack, the associate director for natural resources at the Office of Management and Budget is also unlikely to appear. McCormack served until recently as chief of staff to outgoing Energy Secretary Rick Perry and may provide information about his old boss's role in the controversy surrounding Ukraine.

the associate director for natural resources at the Office of Management and Budget is also unlikely to appear. McCormack served until recently as chief of staff to outgoing Energy Secretary Rick Perry and may provide information about his old boss's role in the controversy surrounding Ukraine. John Eisenberg, the White House's legal adviser on national security issues, and Michael Ellis, another White House lawyer, are not expected to show up for their scheduled depositions either, according to ABC News's Katherine Faulders and John Santucci.

Friendly fire: Trump has complained about the stream of administration officials who have gone to Capitol Hill — my “employees,” he calls them — despite a blanket vow from his White House not to cooperate. Most of those officials are career State Department people, but a few, like Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, work inside the White House.

The big kahuna: House Democrats have summoned former national security adviser John Bolton to testify — the most senior Trump aide called to appear thus far.

House Democrats have summoned former national security adviser to testify — the most senior Trump aide called to appear thus far. Fiona Hill, a former top Russia adviser at the White House, testified that Bolton, who was her direct superior, was incensed over Trump personal attorney Rudolph W. Giuliani’s activities in Ukraine. Bolton likened Giuliani to a “hand grenade who’s going to blow everybody up,” according to an official familiar with Hill’s testimony.

Bolton’s lawyer, Charles Cooper, has said that Bolton will not appear without a subpoena. "But several other current and former administration officials have testified under subpoena, despite the White House directive against cooperation,” USA Today's Bart Jansen points out.

New phase: It appears, however, the president can count on those now summoned to Capitol Hill to stonewall House Democrats, at least for now.

“Russell Vought, a Mulvaney protege who leads the White House Office of Management and Budget, intends a concerted defiance of congressional subpoenas in coming days, and two of his subordinates will follow suit — simultaneously proving their loyalty to the president and a creating a potentially critical firewall regarding the alleged use of foreign aid to elicit political favors from a U.S. ally,” our colleagues Rachael Bade, Josh Dawsey and Erica Werner report.

The quid pro okay defense: Meanwhile, some Senate Republicans are ready to acknowledge that Trump engaged in a quid pro quo, despite his denials otherwise, our colleagues Rachael and Seung Min Kim reported over the weekend.

“In this shift in strategy to defend Trump, these Republicans are insisting that the president’s action was not illegal and does not rise to the level of an impeachable offense as the Democratic-led House moves forward with the open phase of its probe,” per Rachael and Seung Min.

BUT: Trump tweeted the stories are false. But then he went on to say that defense is perfectly acceptable, tweeting “but it doesn’t matter, there is nothing wrong with that, it is not an impeachable event.”

Unmasking the whistleblower: Trump and his allies have ramped up efforts to expose the whistleblower’s identity, amplifying theories regarding the person’s motives.

But CBS News's Margaret Brennan scooped that Mark Zaid, the attorney for the whistleblower, made an offer to Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee in which they could submit questions directly to his client instead of going through their Democratic counterparts.

Zaid confirmed his client’s offer to the top Republican on the Intelligence Committee, Devin Nunes (Calif.), to answer written questions under oath and with penalty of perjury, while also protecting his client's identity, which must be safeguarded by law.

Questions “cannot seek identifying info, regarding which we will not provide, or otherwise be inappropriate,” Zaid tweeted, adding the offer reflects his client’s desire to be seen as nonpartisan. “We stand ready to cooperate and ensure facts — rather than partisanship — dictates any process involving the #whistleblower.”

Zaid tweeted, adding the offer reflects his client’s desire to be seen as nonpartisan. “We stand ready to cooperate and ensure facts — rather than partisanship — dictates any process involving the #whistleblower.” A bipartisan push: “The whistleblower’s attorneys previously notified both the House and Senate intelligence committees that their client was willing to respond to questions in writing and under oath “in a bipartisan manner.” By offering a direct channel to Republicans, the whistleblower’s team has sought to quell grumbling by GOP leadership — and the president — that the impeachment process has been secretive and unfair.

“The whistleblower’s attorneys previously notified both the House and Senate intelligence committees that their client was willing to respond to questions in writing and under oath “in a bipartisan manner.” By offering a direct channel to Republicans, the whistleblower’s team has sought to quell grumbling by GOP leadership — and the president — that the impeachment process has been secretive and unfair. Kevin says no: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), appearing on“Face the Nation” rejected the offer as insufficient for such a critical moment as impeaching a president.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), appearing on“Face the Nation” rejected the offer as insufficient for such a critical moment as impeaching a president. “I think that the whistleblower should come forward in an open hearing,” McCarthy said, suggesting that the whistleblower should also identify the White House officials whom he cited in his complaint as criticizing Trump’s actions. “He needs to answer the questions. We need an openness that people understand this.”

Nunes’s office did not respond to a request for comment. Read the full story from me, Paul Kane and Felicia Sonmez on the proffer made to Nunes here.

No whistleblower needed: Democrats, who initially considered the whistleblower central to their investigation, now see no need for the individual’s testimony, citing ample evidence from senior administration officials that supports the whistleblower’s claims.

Nearly a dozen witnesses, in addition to the call notes released by the White House of the July 25 phone conversation between Trump and Zelensky, corroborate many of the whistleblower’s claims.

Also of note this week:

Transcript dump: House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) told CNN's Chris Cuomo that “transcripts from the impeachment inquiry's closed-door interviews could start being publicly released as early as next week,” CNN's Paul LeBlanc reports.

House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) told CNN's Chris Cuomo that “transcripts from the impeachment inquiry's closed-door interviews could start being publicly released as early as next week,” CNN's Paul LeBlanc reports. And Trump is alreay pre-spinning their release:

If Shifty Adam Schiff, who is a corrupt politician who fraudulently made up what I said on the “call,” is allowed to release transcripts of the Never Trumpers & others that are & were interviewed, he will change the words that were said to suit the Dems purposes. Republicans... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2019

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), and South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg at the October Democratic presidential debate. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The Campaign

ONE YEAR OUT: We are now less than a year out from the 2020 election and less than 100 days away from Iowa's first-in-the-nation caucuses and the New Hampshire primary. And as the deluge of news proved once again this weekend, a lot can happen before then.

Here's a look at where things stand in the latest Washington Post-ABC News poll — Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg show biggest gains in our latest poll:

Key takeaways: “Warren’s support has nearly doubled from 12 percent in July and is up from 18 percent in September. Support for former vice president Joe Biden and Sen Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) has moved less than two points over that period,” our colleagues Scott Clement and Dan Balz report.

Mayor Pete rising: “Buttigieg has gained five points since early September, a signal his national stature may be catching up to his standing in Iowa, where polls have found him rising and with double-digit support,” our colleagues write.

“Buttigieg has gained five points since early September, a signal his national stature may be catching up to his standing in Iowa, where polls have found him rising and with double-digit support,” our colleagues write. Concerns about Sanders's health: Four in 10 Democrats saying he the senator, who recently suffered a heart attack, isn't in good enough health to be president.

Four in 10 Democrats saying he the senator, who recently suffered a heart attack, isn't in good enough health to be president. Biden stills leads on electability: “ … 42 percent saying he has the best chance to defeat Trump, compared with 17 percent who say the same for Warren, 16 percent for Sanders, 3 percent for Buttigieg and 2 percent for Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.)," our colleagues write. Biden is seen as the strongest leader by 35 percent of Democrats, compared with 20 percent who say the same of Sanders and 19 percent for Warren.

A lot of voters are still making up their minds.

“A majority of Democrats say they have not firmly made up their minds on whom to support, with about 1 in 10 having no current preference and about half of Democrats who do support someone saying they would consider supporting another candidates,” our colleagues write. “That has added an air of uncertainty over a race that to this point has been somewhat stable.”

Buttigieg at the Liberty and Justice dinner in Des Moines. (Eric Thayer/Reuters)

Campaigns display their organizing chops in Iowa: Thirteen candidates made their pitch to 13,000 Iowa Democrats, party officials and volunteers on Friday at the Liberty-Justice dinner, an event steeped in caucus lore, the Des Moines Register's Brianne Pfannenstiel reported.

Some takeaways:

Buttigieg continues to rise in Iowa: Countless reporters remarked on the mayor's performance and his supporters' light show that was powered by the technology that mirrored what Taylor Swift has deployed during her concerts.

Countless reporters remarked on the mayor's performance and his supporters' light show that was powered by the technology that mirrored what Taylor Swift has deployed during her concerts. Harking back to Obama: All week leading up to the event, Buttigieg's campaign leaned into comparisons between him and Barack Obama in 2007 when the then-senator wowed Democrats at the previously named Jefferson-Jackson dinner, a breakout moment that helped power his historic caucus victory just months later.

All week leading up to the event, Buttigieg's campaign leaned into comparisons between him and Barack Obama in 2007 when the then-senator wowed Democrats at the previously named Jefferson-Jackson dinner, a breakout moment that helped power his historic caucus victory just months later. A key line from Pete's speech: Just as Obama jabbed at an unnamed Hillary Clinton in 2007, Buttigieg made multiple swipes at Warren and others in the field. “We will fight when we must fight. But I will never allow us to get so wrapped up in the fighting that we start to think fighting is the point. The point is what lies on the other side of the fight.”

Just as Obama jabbed at an unnamed Hillary Clinton in 2007, Buttigieg made multiple swipes at Warren and others in the field. “We will fight when we must fight. But I will never allow us to get so wrapped up in the fighting that we start to think fighting is the point. The point is what lies on the other side of the fight.” Gaining ground: The day of the event, a New York Times-Siena College Poll showed Buttigieg (18%) ranking third in Iowa behind Warren (22%) and Sanders (19%) with Biden relegated to fourth place at 17%.

Warren stayed on message: She refused to retreat from her vow of bold change, just as she has during the debates. “Fear and complacency does not win elections; hope and courage wins elections,” Warren said. “I’m not running some consultant-driven campaign with some vague ideas that are designed not to offend anyone. I’m running a campaign based on a lifetime of fighting for working families. I’m running a campaign from the heart.”

She refused to retreat from her vow of bold change, just as she has during the debates. “Fear and complacency does not win elections; hope and courage wins elections,” Warren said. “I’m not running some consultant-driven campaign with some vague ideas that are designed not to offend anyone. I’m running a campaign based on a lifetime of fighting for working families. I’m running a campaign from the heart.” Inside the campaigns's Iowa strategies: Biden's camp expects caucus voters to represent the same rough demographics they have been historically (mostly white, mostly older); Buttigieg is heavily focused on Obama-Trump counties in the state as is Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.); Harris is trying to save money for an ad blitz right before the caucuses; Warren is focused on a much larger segment of voters and Sanders is trying to shore up his younger base and add new supporters, particularly in Iowa's Latino community, report our colleagues Jenna Johnson and Holly Bailey in a great look at the state of play in Iowa.

McDonald's former CEO Steve Easterbrook is seen here in 2017. (Richard Drew, File/AP)

The People

MCDONALD'S CEO FIRED: "McDonald’s fired chief executive Steve Easterbrook after the fast-food giant’s board of directors found that he 'demonstrated poor judgment' in a consensual relationship with an employee, the company announced," my colleague Hannah Knowles reports.

The details: "The board voted Friday to oust Easterbrook following a review, concluding that he violated the company’s policy against manager relationships with direct or indirect reports, the company said," our colleague writes. "Easterbrook has been replaced by Chris Kempczinski, previously the president of McDonald’s USA."

"The board voted Friday to oust Easterbrook following a review, concluding that he violated the company’s policy against manager relationships with direct or indirect reports, the company said," our colleague writes. "Easterbrook has been replaced by Chris Kempczinski, previously the president of McDonald’s USA." Easterbrook speaks: "Easterbrook called his recent relationship with an employee 'a mistake' in an email to McDonald’s employees. 'Given the values of the company, I agree with the board that it is time for me to move on,' he wrote."

"Easterbrook called his recent relationship with an employee 'a mistake' in an email to McDonald’s employees. 'Given the values of the company, I agree with the board that it is time for me to move on,' he wrote." "He joins a growing list of chief executives forced out over relationships with employees as more companies implement rules against dating subordinates in the #MeToo era."

Viral

