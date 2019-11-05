Aloha & Happy Tuesday. It's official: the Trump admin gave the rest of the world a heads up that the U.S. will officially withdraw from the Paris climate accord next fall -- the day after the 2020 election.Tips, comments, recipes... you know how to find me! Thanks for waking up with us 🌞

Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch leaves Capitol Hill. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

The Investigations

GOP TAKES CONSPIRACY THEORIES MAINSTREAM: President Trump has articulated some bizarre conspiracy theories about Ukraine. But transcripts released by House investigators from closed-door depositions in the impeachment inquiry show that many Republican lawmakers are doing the same.

Republicans are shown in the depositions, sometimes for pages and pages, implicitly and explicitly referencing conspiracy theories in their questioning of sometimes bewildered administration officials, including former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch and Michael McKinley, a former senior adviser to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The transcripts paint a world in which the gospel of Fox News is understood by diplomats to be as omnipotent as Trump's Twitter feed. And they reveal just how much these conspiracy theories have permeated business-as-usual within the Trump era.

The unsubstantiated claims pushed by Trump and some Republicans include the location of the DNC server compromised in the 2016 election by the Russians, according to the U.S. intelligence community. But Trump and those who echo him say it was instead Ukraine that did the hacking and that the server, which was examined by the cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike, may be there.

Trump allies also echo the campaign to smear Sergiy Leshchenko, a Ukrainian journalist and former member of parliament who discovered secret records of payments made by the former pro-Russian president of Ukraine to former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort. And they suggest that Yovanovitch may have circulated a list of untouchable Ukrainian officials to then-Ukranian prosecutor general Yuri Lutsenko.

The backstory: Trump insists then-Vice President Joe Biden pushed for the ouster of then-Ukranian prosecutor Viktor Shokin to protect his son. In 2014, Hunter Biden joined the board of Kyiv-based oil company Burisma, which was being investigated by Shokin. Shokin, a deeply unpopular official notorious for turning a blind eye to corruption, was eventually fired and the case against Burisma was closed.

Yovanovitch:

'Looking to hurt me':

Yovanovitch told House investigators that Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani “began 'looking to hurt me' through false allegations,” our colleagues Greg Miller, Karoun Demirjian and Devlin Barrett report. “Within weeks, she faced a smear campaign that appeared orchestrated by Giuliani and Lutsenko and accused her of undermining Trump’s agenda with Ukraine and giving Lutsenko a 'do-not-prosecute' list aimed at protecting corrupt officials,” per Greg, Karoun and Devlin.

that appeared orchestrated by Giuliani and Lutsenko and accused her of undermining Trump’s agenda with Ukraine and giving Lutsenko a 'do-not-prosecute' list aimed at protecting corrupt officials,” per Greg, Karoun and Devlin. In one specific instance, Yovanovitch was told that Pompeo or another senior official called Fox News's Sean Hannity himself to ask if he had proof of the smear campaign against her he was running on his show. “I mean, do you have proof of these kinds of allegations or not? And if you have proof, you know, tell me, and if not, stop,” Yovanovitch recalled.

The Atlantic Council:

Rep. Scott Perry (R-Penn.) made a winding and unsubstantiated claim that a Russian oligarch's connection to the Atlantic Council, a D.C. based think tank, and Burisma helped get Shokin fired.

(R-Penn.) made a winding and unsubstantiated claim that a Russian oligarch's connection to the Atlantic Council, a D.C. based think tank, and Burisma helped get Shokin fired. Uhhhh: Perry implied that because Ukrainian Oligarch Victor Pinchuk and Burisma have “both helped fund the Atlantic Council,” the think tank then published a report accusing Shokin of corruption that ultimately led to his firing.

Perry implied that because Ukrainian Oligarch Victor Pinchuk and Burisma have “both helped fund the Atlantic Council,” the think tank then published a report accusing Shokin of corruption that ultimately led to his firing. That allegation is unsubstantiated.

Perry quizzed Yovanovitch on her relationship with Pinchuk and if she was aware of the report.

Leshchenko:

Trump ally Mark Meadows (R-N.C.) also hopped on the conspiracy theory bandwagon: he pressed Yovanovitch on why she did not look further into unsubstantiated allegations regarding Leshchenko.

Meadows pressed Yovanovitch on why she was not more concerned by the charges, despite her testimony that they were “politically motivated.”

The facts: A Kyiv court ruled that Leshchenko's decision to publish cash payments to Manafort amounted to U.S. election interference. The ruling was eventually overturned by an appeals court.

A Kyiv court ruled that Leshchenko's decision to publish cash payments to Manafort amounted to U.S. election interference. The ruling was eventually overturned by an appeals court. “It didn't concern you as the ambassador with everything that we were embroiled with here in the United States, that you didn't hear anybody, anything from higher up in the State Department or in the Department of Justice regarding the conviction, regardless of what your view of it was?” Meadows asked.

Meadows asked. In an op-ed in The Washington Post in September, Leshchenko denied any attempt to interfere in the U.S. election. Rudy “Giuliani's entire approach is built on disinformation and the manipulation of facts. Giuliani has developed a conspiracy theory in which he depicts my revelations about Manafort as an intervention in the 2016 U.S. election in favor of the Democratic Party,” Leshchenko writes.

Leshchenko denied any attempt to interfere in the U.S. election. Rudy “Giuliani's entire approach is built on disinformation and the manipulation of facts. Giuliani has developed a conspiracy theory in which he depicts my revelations about Manafort as an intervention in the 2016 U.S. election in favor of the Democratic Party,” Leshchenko writes. “Here’s the truth: The administrative court — which has long had a reputation as the most corrupt in Ukraine — ruled in December 2018 that I had acted illegally by disclosing the payments to Manafort. We appealed, and the verdict was suspended. And in the summer of this year, we won the appeal and the court’s decision was completely annulled. The court concluded that all the charges against me were unfounded, and even obliged my opponents to reimburse me for $100 in legal costs.”

Impeachment inquiry updates:

New witness alert: “Lev Parnas, an indicted Ukrainian-American businessman who has ties to President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudolph W. Giuliani, is now prepared to comply with requests for records and testimony from congressional impeachment investigators, his lawyer told Reuters on Monday,” Reuters's Aram Roston reports.

“Lev Parnas, an indicted Ukrainian-American businessman who has ties to President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudolph W. Giuliani, is now prepared to comply with requests for records and testimony from congressional impeachment investigators, his lawyer told Reuters on Monday,” Reuters's Aram Roston reports. Key quote: “Mr. Parnas was very upset with Mr. Trump’s false claim that he did not know him," Parnas's lawyers told the Wall Street Journal's Rebecca Ballhaus.

“Mr. Parnas was very upset with Mr. Trump’s false claim that he did not know him," Parnas's lawyers told the Wall Street Journal's Rebecca Ballhaus. John Bolton's deputy has a court date: “A federal judge on Monday fast-tracked a former national security aide’s request for the courts to decide whether he must comply with a White House order not to testify or Congress’s subpoena in the House impeachment inquiry,” our colleague Spencer Hsu reports. “U.S. District Judge Richard J. Leon of Washington ordered final arguments to be held Dec. 10 at the request of Charles Kupperman, a former deputy national security adviser in the Trump administration.”

“A federal judge on Monday fast-tracked a former national security aide’s request for the courts to decide whether he must comply with a White House order not to testify or Congress’s subpoena in the House impeachment inquiry,” our colleague Spencer Hsu reports. “U.S. District Judge Richard J. Leon of Washington ordered final arguments to be held Dec. 10 at the request of Charles Kupperman, a former deputy national security adviser in the Trump administration.” Today's schedule on Capitol Hill:

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin and President Donald Trump. (Timothy D. Easley/AP)

The Campaign

IT’S ELECTION DAY: Trump is not on the ballot, but he’s watching closely. Today, we’ll find out if his efforts paid off to rescue two GOP gubernatorial candidates in Kentucky and Mississippi and whether the president's unpopularity will cost Republicans control of the Virginia legislature.

Last night in Kentucky: “Republicans hope Trump’s presence in Kentucky in the final hours before Tuesday’s election will inject enough momentum to boost [Gov. Matt] Bevin over Democrat Andy Beshear, the state’s attorney general and son of a former governor,” our colleague Seung Min Kim reports from Lexington.

McConnell is helping too: “Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) — who will be on the ballot next year — has set aside any lingering tensions from a contentious Senate primary against Bevin in 2014 and has tapped his extensive political network to aid the struggling governor in his reelection bid,” our colleague writes.

“Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) — who will be on the ballot next year — has set aside any lingering tensions from a contentious Senate primary against Bevin in 2014 and has tapped his extensive political network to aid the struggling governor in his reelection bid,” our colleague writes. Key quote: “He’s such a pain in the ass, but that’s what you want!” Trump said of Bevin’s personality. Bevin is regarded as one of, if not the, most unpopular governors in the nation.

Trump said of Bevin’s personality. Bevin is regarded as one of, if not the, most unpopular governors in the nation. But Bevin’s support is growing amid the impeachment inquiry: “ … The increasingly polarized and nationalized governor’s race has helped Bevin, 52, pull even in public and internal campaign polling as he has zeroed in on his alliance with Trump and, in the final weeks of the race, the Democratic-led House’s impeachment probe against him,” Seung Min writes.

What’s at stake in Virginia: The state is holding its “most consequential legislative elections in a generation,” our colleagues Gregory S. Schneider and Laura Vozzella report. “Whoever controls the General Assembly will oversee redistricting after next year’s census — influencing politics for a decade to come.”

Virginia is the only state where the legislative balance of power could change: “All 140 seats in the General Assembly are on the ballot, but much of the battle has focused on suburban districts in Northern Virginia, Richmond and Hampton Roads, where voters can swing left or right,” our colleagues write.

“All 140 seats in the General Assembly are on the ballot, but much of the battle has focused on suburban districts in Northern Virginia, Richmond and Hampton Roads, where voters can swing left or right,” our colleagues write. Trump is so unpopular he didn’t even bother stumping there: And “when Vice President Pence attended a campaign rally in Virginia Beach on Sunday, the Democratic Party of Virginia promoted the appearance.”

And “when Vice President Pence attended a campaign rally in Virginia Beach on Sunday, the Democratic Party of Virginia promoted the appearance.” Interest in some races is comparable to that of a congressional campaign: “The prospect of a change in ideological direction has attracted a torrent of money on both sides, with 16 candidates raking in more than $1 million each and warring TV ads airing in the most competitive races,” the New York Times’s Trip Gabriel reports. “Outside interest groups are a big factor.”

Overall, it’s a big test for Dems: “In the state legislative races, expectations are so high that coming up short of a majority in either chamber would raise questions about the Democratic Party’s fitness to take on Trump in 2020,” our colleagues write.

First lady Melania Trump, Washington Nationals infielder Ryan Zimmerman, and President Donald Trump arrive for an event to honor the 2019 World Series Champion Washington Nationals at the White House. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

At The White House

HOW TRUMP MIGHT FARE IN 2020: “One year out from the 2020 election, [Trump] trails some potential Democratic rivals in head-to-head matchups, with his national support level currently fixed at about 40 percent, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll,” our colleagues Dan Balz and Scott Clement report in fresh numbers out this morning.

A lot of voters have already made up their minds “Among the 39 percent of registered voters who approve of Trump’s job performance, Trump is winning at least 95 percent support against each of five possible Democratic opponents,” our colleagues write. “But among the 58 percent of voters who disapprove of Trump, he receives no more than 7 percent support.”

“Among the 39 percent of registered voters who approve of Trump’s job performance, Trump is winning at least 95 percent support against each of five possible Democratic opponents,” our colleagues write. “But among the 58 percent of voters who disapprove of Trump, he receives no more than 7 percent support.” But this race will come down to a handful of states: As the Times-Siena College battleground poll illustrated, Trump does much better in the states like Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Florida most likely to decide the election.

Which means there could be a split in popular and electoral college vote, again: “National margins of the size in the new survey, if they were to hold for another year, would probably result in a popular-vote victory for the Democrats, possibly larger than the nearly 3 million-vote margin which Hillary Clinton earned over Trump in 2016,” our colleagues write.

Worth mentioning: Only five times in American history has the winner of the popular vote not won the presidency. If such a split occurs again in 2020, it would be the first time ever that it occurred in back-to-back cycles.

Who’s behind Trump’s struggles:

Nebaj is located in the highlands of northern Guatemala, the epicenter of the country’s migrant exodus. (Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post)

Outside the Beltway

HOW U.S. LOANS ARE FUNDING ILLEGAL MIGRATION: "U.S. officials have long touted the power of finance to lift people out of poverty — and backed loans to farmers and small-business owners across the developing world," our colleague Kevin Sieff reports. "But here in the Guatemala Highlands, the epicenter of the country’s migrant exodus, those loans often fund a different activity, the region’s most profitable: smuggling migrants north to the United States."

The details: The U.S. and the World Bank have supported financial institutions that have set up a vast system of credit over the last two decades --- part of the global boom in microfinance, our colleague writes. But "access to credit has helped make this Central American nation the largest single source of migrants to the United States over the past year."

The problem is staggering: "Access to credit has helped make this Central American nation the largest single source of migrants to the United States over the past year. About 2 percent of the population has been apprehended at the U.S. border since 2018 ."

"Access to credit has helped make this Central American nation the largest single source of migrants to the United States over the past year. ." A vicious cycle: "It has also had devastating consequences for those who fail in their journeys — those who are deported before they earn enough to pay back their loans," our colleague writes. "They become ensnared by debt, losing savings, businesses and homes, which makes them more likely to try to migrate again."

U.S. officials say they stopped supporting these programs a decade ago: "Increasing access to finance among the world’s poorest people has been a crucial tool for development, U.S. and World Bank officials say," our colleague writes. "Vetting borrowers, they say, has always been the responsibility of the banks and microfinance outfits they have supported."

The World Bank supported one such program as recently as last year.

The U.S. Supreme Court. (Erin Schaff/File/Reuters)

From the Courts

STAGE IS SET FOR SCOTUS FIGHT OVER TRUMP'S TAXES: A federal appeals court "rejected [Trump’s] effort to block New York prosecutors from accessing his tax records and Trump’s sweeping claims of presidential immunity," our colleagues Jonathan O'Connell, Ann E. Marimow and Deanna Paul report.

But Trump's returns won't be turned over right away: "Trump plans to appeal the case to the Supreme Court, according to Jay Sekulow, counsel to the president," our colleagues write. "That appeal is due 10 days from the appeals court decision, per an agreement between prosecutors and the plaintiffs."

"Trump plans to appeal the case to the Supreme Court, according to Jay Sekulow, counsel to the president," our colleagues write. "That appeal is due 10 days from the appeals court decision, per an agreement between prosecutors and the plaintiffs." This is just the latest possible Trump case to reach the Supreme Court: It is one of several legal clashes testing the limits of presidential power that is expected to reach the Supreme Court as soon as this term," our colleagues write. "Monday’s decision marked the second time in recent weeks that a federal appeals court has ruled against the president in his bid to stop investigators from scrutinizing his private financial records."

It is one of several legal clashes testing the limits of presidential power that is expected to reach the Supreme Court as soon as this term," our colleagues write. "Monday’s decision marked the second time in recent weeks that a federal appeals court has ruled against the president in his bid to stop investigators from scrutinizing his private financial records." You might also remember: One of Trump's private attorneys, William S. Consovoy, "had argued in the case that Trump enjoys 'temporary presidential immunity' from investigations or prosecution while president, immunity that he argued would apply even if the president were to shoot someone."

Viral

