Good morning and welcome back, Power People. Public hearings start tomorrow so clear your calendars.

The cover of "A Warning,” by Anonymous. (Twelve)

At The White House

THE BEST KEPT SECRET IN TRUMP'S WASHINGTON? Somehow, Anonymous has managed to stay anonymous. In an administration where just about everything seems to leak, it's been more than 400 days and no one has publicly identified the “senior official” who penned a scathing opinion piece pledging to thwart President Trump's “worst inclinations” from the inside.

That's in part thanks to publishing agents Keith Urbahn and Matt Latimer of Javelin, part of the rare few who know the writer's true identity — and kept it under literal lock and key as they helped turn the account into a book. “A Warning” by Anonymous goes on sale next week.

“The identity of Anonymous has been the best kept secret in the administration, for good reason. Nothing has been left to chance,” Latimer told Power Up.

Latimer told Power Up. The only name not on the table: "Although we have had a strict policy on this matter, I am willing to state on the record that the author is not Barack Obama," Latimer joked, refuting Florida pastor and far-right radio host Rick Wiles's unfounded claim that the former president authored the book.

Sources and methods: The agents are prepared for just about everyone — from the president who has unsuccessfully demanded Anonymous come forward, curious members of the press, and even politically savvy foreign countries — to find and unmask the writer at any moment. The biggest concern, publishing sources tell us, is not necessarily a legal threat from the White House, but a foreign intelligence one: Another government trying to curry favor with Trump might see real value in handing over the name on a silver platter.

The book agents were concerned that even encrypted email and messaging weren't secure enough for communications about the book: “ We used completely new devices with closed WiFi systems,” Latimer told us. “There are no drafts of the manuscript on paper in our office or even on our computers.”

'The cage': "We don't have a single copy of the book here" in the Washington office, Latimer added. "The publisher kept the finished book under lock and key in someplace they called 'the cage' and supposedly there's only one person in the building that has the key to it."

“We don’t have a single copy of the book here” in the Washington office, Latimer added. Latimer said that they were careful not to leave a trace of the author's handwriting on anything, so as to avoid Anonymous being outed in the same manner as author Joe Klein. The Newsweek columnist initially denied publishing a satire of the 1992 Bill Clinton campaign called “Primary Colors” but handwritten changes to the manuscript that matched his penmanship forced him to fess up.

A big get: The agents didn't know when they first met with Anonymous that this was the elusive writer everyone was looking for. “We took a meeting with a senior Trump official not sure about the meeting’s purpose, and when they informed us they were Anonymous, our jaws hit the floor," Urbahn said.

Breaking News: Trump officials once considered resigning en masse, an anonymous author identified as an administration official says in a new book. Read our review.https://t.co/vTwQEhQ4ft — The New York Times (@nytimes) November 8, 2019

THE GUESSING GAME: Meanwhile, the rest of Washington is trying to get to the bottom of the publishing whodunit of the 21st century.

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley stoked speculation this week about whether Anonymous could be former secretary of state Rex Tillerson or former White House chief of staff John F. Kelly with the release of her new book, “With All Due Respect.” Haley writes that both "sought to recruit her to work around and subvert Trump, but she refused,” our colleague Anne Gearan scooped over the weekend.

Haley's claim is reminiscent of the thesis of Anonymous's New York Times piece — that there is a "resistance” inside the White House: “Kelly and Tillerson confided in me that when they resisted the president, they weren’t being insubordinate, they were trying to save the country,” Haley wrote.

Other guesses range from Trump's top echelon to lesser-known names:

“All sorts of theories have been tossed around, both publicly and in private conversations among Beltway insiders: It’s Mike Pence. It’s Kellyanne Conway. It’s Nikki Haley. It’s Jon Huntsman. A number of under-the-radar suspects have been suggested as well,” Vanity Fair's Joe Pompeo reports. " … Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump are said to have theorized that the op-ed was written by John Kelly’s deputy chief of staff, Zachary Fuentes. Others have floated names like Daniel Coats [former director of national intelligence], Jon Lerner [a former deputy to Haley], and Nick Ayers [Pence's former chief of staff]."

Showing just how squishy the theories still are, one former White House official admitted to Power Up a counterpoint to their own hypothesis that it might be Fuentes, who has since left the White House: That the author seems to be too good of a writer not to have been a speech writer.

"If you look at the op-ed it’s written very well and it’s written by an ideological neoconservative … there were some of the terms in there that show that whoever wrote this thing was reading Bill Kristol and Irving Kristol," the former official said.

Kirstjen Nielsen has also been a prime suspect. Josh Campbell, a former FBI special agent, said last week that excerpts from the book are similar to the style and cadence of the former homeland security secretary's past speeches. (Nielsen's office denied she was behind the anonymous op-ed last year.)

Nothing has changed my old prediction…



ALSO, compare today’s WaPo “Anonymous” book excerpts w/ past Nielsen speeches and you’ll find:



- Sentences starting with “It is”

- Uses of phrase “those who would”

- Uses of phrase “all I can tell you”



🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/4eSjgci4Da — Josh Campbell (@joshscampbell) November 8, 2019

The government is on the hunt, too: Last week, Trump's Justice Department sent a letter addressed to Latimer, Urbahn and Carol Ross at the publishing company Hachette Book Group requesting “proof that the writer is not bound by a government nondisclosure agreement,” according to our colleague Reis Thebault. (The book is being published by Twelve, an imprint of Grand Central Publishing/Hachette Book Group.)

Otherwise, Assistant Attorney General Joseph H. Hunt says, “the book’s publisher and the author’s agents should turn over the official’s employment information: where in the government the person worked, and when he or she worked there. If the official had access to classified information, Hunt warned, the book should be 'submitted for pre-publication review.'"

The book is already making waves: CNN's Kevin Liptak has the latest excerpt from the book, which paints a picture of a toxic West Wing where Trump seeks to use the office of the presidency to settle scores including with former vice president Joe Biden and the state of California.

“The net effect of the president's war on democratic institutions is that he has turned the government of the United States into one of his companies,” Anonymous writes, “a badly managed enterprise defined by a sociopathic personality in the c-suite, rife with infighting, embroiled in lawsuits, falling deeper into debt, allergic to internal and external criticism, open to shady side deals, operating with limited oversight, and servicing its self-absorbed owner at the expense of its customers.”

Our Phil Rucker reported last week that the book describes Trump as “like a twelve-year-old in an air traffic control tower, pushing the buttons of government indiscriminately, indifferent to the planes skidding across the runway and the flights frantically diverting away from the airport.”

“I have decided to publish this anonymously because this debate is not about me,” the author writes, per Phil. “It is about us. It is about how we want the presidency to reflect our country, and that is where the discussion should center. Some will call this ‘cowardice.’ My feelings are not hurt by the accusation. Nor am I unprepared to attach my name to criticism of President Trump. I may do so, in due course.”

But not everyone is pleased that the author's identity is still intact.

“Whoever did this is a coward,” Cliff Sims, a former White House staffer who published “Team of Vipers: My 500 Days in the Trump White House” earlier this year and is also represented by Javelin. “As a staffer, you have two options when you disagree with the President: get on board and execute his agenda, or quit. There can be honor in either decision. But being the so-called resistance inside and undermining the duly elected president is anti-democratic and sets a dangerous precedent.”

White House counsel Pat Cipollone, center, and acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, right, at the White House last year. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

The Investigations

WHITE HOUSE DIVIDED OVER IMPEACHMENT: The White House’s disjointed response to impeachment has been fueled by an internal fight between two of Trump’s top advisers, our colleagues Erica Werner, Josh Dawsey, Carol D. Leonnig and Rachael Bade report.

It’s Mulvaney vs Cipollone: Acting White House chief of staff Mick “Mulvaney’s office blames White House counsel Pat Cipollone for not doing more to stop other government officials from participating in the impeachment inquiry, as a number of State Department officials, diplomats and an aide to Vice President Pence have given sworn testimony to Congress."

Cipollone has fumed about Mulvaney’s October news conference, when he publicly acknowledged a quid pro quo: “ Cipollone did not want Mulvaney to hold the news conference , a message that was passed along to the acting chief of staff’s office, according to two senior Trump advisers, who spoke on the condition of anonymity,” our colleagues report. “A Mulvaney aide said a team of White House lawyers prepared him for the news conference and never said he should not do it.”

“ , a message that was passed along to the acting chief of staff’s office, according to two senior Trump advisers, who spoke on the condition of anonymity,” our colleagues report. “A Mulvaney aide said a team of White House lawyers prepared him for the news conference and never said he should not do it.” Meanwhile: Mulvaney withdrew from a last-minute effort to join a lawsuit filed by former national security adviser John Bolton’s top deputy, Charles Kupperman, asking a federal judge to decide if he should obey a congressional subpoena to testify in the impeachment inquiry or listen to the White House and not cooperate, our colleague Spencer S. Hsu reports. "Mulvaney said he will file his own lawsuit focused on the same question[.]"

Mulvaney withdrew from a last-minute effort to join a lawsuit filed by former national security adviser John Bolton’s top deputy, Charles Kupperman, asking a federal judge to decide if he should obey a congressional subpoena to testify in the impeachment inquiry or listen to the White House and not cooperate, our colleague Spencer S. Hsu reports. Kupperman's lawyers had asked for Mulvaney not to be included: “Kupperman attorney Charles J. Cooper, who also represents Bolton, had suggested that the same judge weigh Mulvaney’s claims 'in tandem' as a separate, related case,” our colleague reports.

THE LATEST FROM NEW DEPOSITION TRANSCRIPTS: “Two senior U.S. officials told House impeachment investigators that Ukrainian leaders were aware nearly $400 million in congressionally approved security assistance had been frozen well before that information became public,” our colleagues Karoun Demirjian, Elise Viebeck and Rosalind S. Helderman report.

The claims undermine a major Trump defense: “Trump’s defenders have argued that the administration could not have leveraged the security assistance to procure a pledge from Kyiv to investigate his political rivals because, they say, Ukrainian officials did not know the money was being withheld before late August, when that information first surfaced in U.S. media reports,” our colleagues report.

“Trump’s defenders have argued that the administration could not have leveraged the security assistance to procure a pledge from Kyiv to investigate his political rivals because, they say, Ukrainian officials did not know the money was being withheld before late August, when that information first surfaced in U.S. media reports,” our colleagues report. And yet...: “Catherine Croft, a Ukraine specialist at the State Department, the Ukrainians 'found out very early on' that the funds had been frozen — a decision the Office of Management and Budget made at Trump’s behest and circulated to other government officials on July 18.”

“Catherine Croft, a Ukraine specialist at the State Department, the Ukrainians 'found out very early on' that the funds had been frozen — a decision the Office of Management and Budget made at Trump’s behest and circulated to other government officials on July 18.” The acting ambassador to Ukraine was also allegedly sounding the alarm: Laura Cooper, a Ukraine expert at the Pentagon, noted “William B. Taylor Jr., also was sounding 'alarm bells … that there were Ukrainians who knew' about the freeze in aid, though she did not specify exactly when,” our colleagues write. Taylor is scheduled to testify publicly tomorrow.

President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani is seen here in 2016. (Jabin Botsford/The Post)

NOT THE ONION: Rudy Giuliani apparently wants to start a podcast to provide impeachment analysis of the public hearings in the House. He “was overheard discussing the plans with an unidentified woman while at a crowded New York City restaurant, Sant Ambroeus, over lunch on Saturday,” CNN's Michael Warren and Pamela Brown report. “The conversation, which lasted more than an hour, touched on details including dates for recording and releasing the podcast, settling on a logo, and the process of uploading the podcast to iTunes and other podcast distributors."

Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick seen here in 2014. (Elise Amendola, File/AP)

The Campaign

ANOTHER POSSIBLE 2020 CANDIDATE?: "Former Gov. Deval Patrick of Massachusetts has told [former vice president Joe Biden] and other Democratic officials that he is considering making a last-minute entry into the 2020 presidential race, according to three Democrats familiar with the conversations, the latest evidence of how unsettled the party’s primary is less than three months before the Iowa caucuses," the New York Times's Jonathan Martin reports.

Why Patrick might get in so late: "Patrick, a respected two-term governor and one of the highest-profile black leaders in the party, has told some of the Democratic officials that he doesn’t think any of the candidates have established political momentum and that he thinks there is an opening for somebody who can unite both liberal and moderate voters, according to Democrats who have spoken to him," the Times reports.

"Patrick, a respected two-term governor and one of the highest-profile black leaders in the party, has told some of the Democratic officials that he doesn’t think any of the candidates have established political momentum and that he thinks there is an opening for somebody who can unite both liberal and moderate voters, according to Democrats who have spoken to him," the Times reports. He's is also trying to avoid a potential headache: "In one complication, he also has been trying to extricate himself from Bain Capital, the private-equity firm where he has been a managing director since leaving office," our colleagues Matt Viser and Michael Scherer report. "The firm became a ripe target for Democrats in 2012 when Obama was running against Mitt Romney, the Republican presidential nominee who co-founded the firm."

Teruhiko Miura, 53, captain of the Hokushin Maru, at a port in the town of Shari in Hokkaido, Japan. (Salwan Georges/The Post)

Global Power

CLIMATE CHANGE THREATENS HEART OF THE PACIFIC: Rising temperatures are starting to shut down the single most dynamic sea ice factory on Earth, the effects of which can be seen in collapse of the salmon catch off of Japan's northern coast, our colleagues Simon Denyer and Chris Mooney report in the latest story in The Post's climate change series.

More details: "The intensity of ice generation in the northwestern Sea of Okhotsk exceeds that of any single place in the Arctic Ocean or Antarctica, and the sea ice reaches a lower latitude than anywhere else on the planet. Its decline has a cascade of consequences well beyond Japan as climate dominoes begin to fall," our colleagues write.

What's supposed to happen: "When sea ice forms here, it expels huge amounts of salt into the frigid water below the surface, creating some of the densest ocean water on Earth. That water then sinks and travels east, carrying oxygen, iron and other key nutrients out into the northern Pacific Ocean, where marine life depends on it."

"When sea ice forms here, it expels huge amounts of salt into the frigid water below the surface, creating some of the densest ocean water on Earth. That water then sinks and travels east, carrying oxygen, iron and other key nutrients out into the northern Pacific Ocean, where marine life depends on it." What's actually happening due to climate change: "As the ice retreats, that nutrient-rich current is weakening, endangering the biological health of the vast northern Pacific — one of the most startling, and least discussed, effects of climate change so far observed."

"As the ice retreats, that nutrient-rich current is weakening, endangering the biological health of the vast northern Pacific — one of the most startling, and least discussed, effects of climate change so far observed." Key quote: “We call the Sea of Okhotsk the heart of the North Pacific,” Kay Ohshima, a polar oceanographer at the Institute of Low Temperature Science at Hokkaido University told our colleagues. “But the Sea of Okhotsk is significantly warming, three times faster than the global mean. That causes the power of the heart to weaken ."

“We call the Sea of Okhotsk the heart of the North Pacific,” Kay Ohshima, a polar oceanographer at the Institute of Low Temperature Science at Hokkaido University told our colleagues. “But the Sea of Okhotsk is significantly warming, three times faster than the global mean. ." The impact in Japan: "The salmon catch is collapsing off Japan’s northern coast, plummeting by about 70 percent in the past 15 years," our colleagues report.

Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency Andrew Wheeler. (Jabin Botsford/The Post)

The Policies

EPA TO LIMIT SCIENCE IN WRITING PUBLIC HEALTH RULES: "The Trump administration is preparing to significantly limit the scientific and medical research that the government can use to determine public health regulations, overriding protests from scientists and physicians who say the new rule would undermine the scientific underpinnings of government policymaking," the Times's Lisa Friedman reports.

The details: "A new draft of the Environmental Protection Agency proposal, titled Strengthening Transparency in Regulatory Science, would require that scientists disclose all of their raw data, including confidential medical records, before the agency could consider an academic study’s conclusions," the Times reports.

"A new draft of the Environmental Protection Agency proposal, titled Strengthening Transparency in Regulatory Science, would require that scientists disclose all of their raw data, including confidential medical records, before the agency could consider an academic study’s conclusions," the Times reports. EPA officials called the plan a step toward transparency and said the disclosure of raw data would allow conclusions to be verified independently.

What it means: "The measure would make it more difficult to enact new clean air and water rules because many studies detailing the links between pollution and disease rely on personal health information gathered under confidentiality agreements."

"The measure would make it more difficult to enact new clean air and water rules because many studies detailing the links between pollution and disease rely on personal health information gathered under confidentiality agreements." The requirement would also be retroactive: "And, unlike a version of the proposal that surfaced in early 2018, this one could apply retroactively to public health regulations already in place."

Former President Jimmy Carter. (John Amis/AP)

The People

CARTER HOSPITALIZED: "Former president Jimmy Carter was hospitalized Monday for a procedure to relieve pressure on his brain, the Carter Center said in a statement," our colleague Michael Brice-Saddler reports.

More: "The pressure was triggered by bleeding in the brain caused by recent falls, and the procedure is scheduled for [this] morning, the center said," our colleague reports. "He was admitted to Emory University Hospital on Monday evening and was resting comfortably with his wife, Rosalynn Carter, the center said."

Viral

TRUMP'S TWITTER TWO-STEP: Trump tweeted — and then deleted — encouragement for his more than 66 million followers to vote for Sean Spicer on ABC's "Dancing with the Stars" after his former press secretary was eliminated from the competition. Legally speaking, as Jewish Insider's Ben Jacobs pointed out, Trump could have violated the Presidential Records Act by deleting his message though experts disagree on whether certain tweets are covered by the law.