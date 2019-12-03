Good morning! Waking up to some hot-in-your-inbox news from London. Someone please give this girl a crumpet. Tips, comments, recipes? Reach out and sign up. Thanks for waking up with us.

🚨Here are the highlights of President Trump's press conference alongside the NATO secretary general in London, where he’s attending a summit for the 70th anniversary of the military alliance:

Trump targets French President Emmanuel Macron for saying NATO was experiencing “ brain death ” and suggesting that Europe could no longer rely on the U.S. for unwavering support: “It’s a nasty statement. It's a very tough statement to make, when you have a tough situation in France," Trump said.

“It’s a nasty statement. It's a very tough statement to make, when you have a tough situation in France," Trump said. More: "Nobody needs NATO more than France, and frankly the one that benefits the least is the United States.”

Trump dismissed the idea that the impeachment inquiry was weakening the U.S. on the international stage. “I did nothing wrong,” Trump said. “You don’t censure somebody when they did nothing wrong."

“I did nothing wrong,” Trump said. “You don’t censure somebody when they did nothing wrong." Trump says he has "no deadline" on a trade deal with China: “In some ways I like the idea of waiting until after the election for the China deal.”

“In some ways I like the idea of waiting until after the election for the China deal.” Trump refrained from weighing in on the upcoming U.K. elections but confirmed that he will be meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson this week.

Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, joined at left by Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

The Investigations

'THERE IS NEVER ONE TRUTH': House Republicans' 123-page draft report paints an alternate reality to Democrats' case to impeach President Trump for abusing his power by pressuring Ukraine to investigate his political rivals.

The minority's findings crystallized the various defenses of Trump offered by GOP members throughout the inquiry. And its key assertions are at odds with evidence and testimony from over a dozen witnesses compiled over the past two months.

Republicans say there's no shred of evidence Trump did anything wrong: "GOP investigators assert that Democrats failed to make the case that Trump committed impeachable high crimes and misdemeanors,” according to our colleague Mike DeBonis.

"GOP investigators assert that Democrats failed to make the case that Trump committed impeachable high crimes and misdemeanors,” according to our colleague Mike DeBonis. They went so far as to say the "evidence gathered by Democrats 'does not support' their core claim that Trump withheld a White House meeting or hundreds of millions of dollars in security aid to pressure Ukraine to conduct investigations that would politically benefit Trump."

That's pretty striking: Senior U.S. diplomats and White House officials testified under oath that they believed Trump "sought to use American influence over Ukraine to suit his domestic political purposes, repeatedly pressing President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine to announce investigations into former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. and an unproven claim that Ukraine conspired with Democrats to interfere in the 2016 election," notes The New York Times's Nick Fandos, who first obtained the report.

Senior U.S. diplomats and White House officials testified under oath that they believed Trump "sought to use American influence over Ukraine to suit his domestic political purposes, repeatedly pressing President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine to announce investigations into former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. and an unproven claim that Ukraine conspired with Democrats to interfere in the 2016 election," notes The New York Times's Nick Fandos, who first obtained the report. The report also says evidence Ukraine sought to influence the 2016 U.S. election is not a conspiracy theory, even though the intelligence community has dismissed the idea that there is any parallel to Russia's large-scale hacking and disinformation campaign.

It's a preemptive rebuttal to Democratic allegations that Trump abused his power and expected articles of impeachment. It came out before lawmakers could view the House Intelligence Committee's report on Trump's dealings in Ukraine. The panel is set to vote this evening to approve the Democratic report, clearing the way for public release.

It's obvious why Republicans felt they didn't need to wait. They argue that Trump was subjected to “an unfair process” by Democrats who “are trying to undo the will of the people” -- and motivated by “a difference of world views and a discomfort with President Trump's policy decisions.”

And they stressed that Democrats have "no direct, firsthand evidence" of an illicit pressure campaign by Trump run through his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani: "The Democrats are alleging guilt on the basis of hearsay, presumptions, and speculation—all of which are reflected in the anonymous whistleblower complaint that sparked this inquiry."

About that spin: “Where there are ambiguous facts, the Democrats interpret them in a light most unfavorable to the President,” the report reads. “In the absence of real evidence, the Democrats appeal to emotion — evaluating how unelected bureaucrats felt about the events in question."

Trump's allies say there's merit to alternative facts: “Objectively, there are always two truths,” a source close to the White House recently told Power Up. “Example: a glass filled half way with water has two facts. It's half empty and half full. There is never one truth. At least in my experience."

But some elements cited in the report apparently hit a roadblock in an investigation by... Republicans:

Politico's Natasha Bertrand scooped that even Senate Republicans already hit a dead end investigating Ukrainian interference in the 2016 election: “The Republican-controlled Senate Intelligence Committee thoroughly investigated that theory, according to people with direct knowledge of the inquiry, and found no evidence that Ukraine waged a top-down interference campaign akin to the Kremlin’s efforts to help Trump win in 2016."

“The Republican-controlled Senate Intelligence Committee thoroughly investigated that theory, according to people with direct knowledge of the inquiry, and found no evidence that Ukraine waged a top-down interference campaign akin to the Kremlin’s efforts to help Trump win in 2016." Yet Senate Intel Committee Chairman Richard Burr had this to say about the investigation last night: “Every elected official in the Ukraine was for Hillary Clinton. Is that very different than the Russians being for Donald Trump?” NBC News' Frank Thorp reports.

Russia waged a deliberate and well-funded influence operation, ordered by Putin, that included the hack-and-leak of Democratic emails and widespread social media targeting, as Burr’s own committee concluded.



That is not the same thing as having a preference. https://t.co/kNm0HGzx11 — Dustin Volz (@dnvolz) December 3, 2019

Process, process, process: Republicans also argued that the way Democrats ran the impeachment inquiry created a "fundamentally flawed" investigation — and therefore, Trump's refusal to cooperate with the inquiry cannot constitute obstruction of justice.

The argument: “Democrats allege that President Trump has obstructed Congress by declining to participate in Speaker Pelosi’s impeachment inquiry. But Democrats cannot and should not impeach President Trump for declining to submit himself to an abusive and unfair process,” per the report.

“Democrats allege that President Trump has obstructed Congress by declining to participate in Speaker Pelosi’s impeachment inquiry. But Democrats cannot and should not impeach President Trump for declining to submit himself to an abusive and unfair process,” per the report. On message: “The Do Nothing Democrats get 3 constitutional lawyers for their Impeachment hoax (they will need them!), the Republicans get one. Oh, that sounds fair!” Trump tweeted yesterday.

THE WITNESSES: House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) revealed the four witnesses who will testify before the committee on Wednesday:

Democrats will call: Noah Feldman, Pamela Karlan, and Michael Gerhardt -- law professors and constitutional experts from Harvard, Stanford and the University of North Carolina respectively.

Noah Feldman, Pamela Karlan, and Michael Gerhardt -- law professors and constitutional experts from Harvard, Stanford and the University of North Carolina respectively. Republicans will call George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley.

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley. A source familiar with the hearing tells Power up that Judiciary Republicans asked for multiple witnesses and were only given one.

Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.) sent a letter yesterday to Nadler criticizing Democrats for withholding the witness list and the Intel Committee's report. He insisted Republicans were still in the dark “with only 48 hours before our first hearing to consider the impeachment of the president.”

GET READY FOR DEMOCRATS' REPORT: House Intelligence Committee Adam Schiff told MSNBC's Rachel Maddow that the forthcoming document will describe in "considerable detail a scheme that began actually well before the recall of Ambassador [Marie] Yovanovitch and was designed to further two political objectives of the president, which is an investigation into Joe Biden and an investigation into this debunked conspiracy theory that it was Ukraine that interfered in the last election not Russia."

The Judiciary Committee will also be looking at the report from former special counsel Robert Mueller, according to Schiff, and will ultimately make a decision "should we seek articles of impeachment and what they should look like."

Our colleague Rachael Bade has more on the internal dispute among House Democrats on whether to expand articles of impeachment beyond Trump's dealings in Ukraine.

You are reading the Power Up newsletter. Not a regular subscriber?

Global Power

Attorney General William Barr. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

In the Agencies

BARR DISPUTES IG'S FINDING ABOUT RUSSIA PROBE: "Attorney General William P. Barr has told associates he disagrees with the Justice Department’s inspector general on one of the key findings in an upcoming report — that the FBI had enough information in July 2016 to justify launching an investigation into members of the Trump campaign, according to people familiar with the matter," our colleagues Devlin Barrett and Karoun Demirjian scooped last night.

More details on Barr's views: He has privately said Michael Horo­witz, the inspector general writing the report, does not have enough information to make a conclusion about the FBI's actions. Barr contends other agencies, including the CIA, may have significant information that could alter the conclusion. He is also not swayed by Horo­witz's rationale.

He has privately said Michael Horo­witz, the inspector general writing the report, does not have enough information to make a conclusion about the FBI's actions. Barr contends other agencies, including the CIA, may have significant information that could alter the conclusion. He is also not swayed by Horo­witz's rationale. He does like other aspects of the report: "Barr has also praised the inspector general’s overall work on the matter, according to one person familiar with the matter," our colleagues write. "The inspector general operates independently of Justice Department leadership, so Barr cannot order Horowitz to change his findings."

This could prompt major discord in and over federal law enforcement: "The prospect of the nation’s top law enforcement official suggesting the FBI may have wrongly opened an investigation into a presidential campaign, even after the inspector general announces the agency was justified in doing so, will probably generate more partisan battles over how the Justice Department and the FBI operate," our colleagues write.

But it's not clear how exactly Barr will make his opinion known: He or another senior Justice official could write a letter to be included in Horo­witz's report. We'll know soon enough though as the report is expected to be released next week.

He or another senior Justice official could write a letter to be included in Horo­witz's report. We'll know soon enough though as the report is expected to be released next week. Trump, in London, had this to say: “I have not seen the report. Perhaps [Barr has] read the report. I think he’s quoted incorrectly. I do believe that because I’m hearing the report is very powerful, but I’m hearing that by reading lots of different things, not from inside information. It’s really from outside information.”

President Donald Trump and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro walk outside of the White House in March. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

At The White House

'TARIFF MAN' OPENS NEW FRONTS IN TRADE WAR: Trump announced "tariffs on industrial metals from Brazil and Argentina while threatening even harsher penalties on dozens of popular French products," our colleagues David J. Lynch, Rachel Siegel and Terrence McCoy report.

What happened: "The administration said the moves were necessary because U.S. trading partners were acting unfairly to disadvantage both the country’s traditional economic pillars as well as its best hopes for future prosperity," our colleagues write. Specifically, Trump alleged that Brazil and Argentina are devaluing their currencies.

The move completely surprised foreign officials: "Typically, the United States provides businesses with some warning of tariff changes, delaying their effective date to allow goods in transit to arrive at American ports without being taxed. But the president tweeted that his tariff order was 'effective immediately."

"Typically, the United States provides businesses with some warning of tariff changes, delaying their effective date to allow goods in transit to arrive at American ports without being taxed. But the president tweeted that his tariff order was 'effective immediately." The lack of notice was particularly notable for Brazil's leader, the so-called "Trump of the Tropics": "That Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who has repeatedly praised Trump and sought to install his son as U.S. ambassador, had no warning of Trump’s decision further underscored what for some time has been clear: His gambit to push Latin America’s largest country closer to the Trump administration is looking increasingly like a humiliating diplomatic defeat," our colleague Terrence McCoy writes from Rio de Janeiro.

The French connection: Separate from the metal tariffs, "Robert E. Lighthizer, the president’s chief trade negotiator, released the results of a five-month investigation that concluded a French digital services tax discriminated against American Internet companies and should be met with tariffs of up to 100 percent on $2.4 billion in products such as cheese, yogurt, sparkling wine and makeup," our colleagues write.

One possible goal of the French tariffs is to force the ally to the negotiating table over the tax: "French lawmakers call the levy “Les GAFA” — an acronym for Google, Amazon, Facebook and Apple, companies that French officials accuse of paying insufficient taxes on revenue earned in France. (Amazon founder and chief executive Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)."

"French lawmakers call the levy “Les GAFA” — an acronym for Google, Amazon, Facebook and Apple, companies that French officials accuse of paying insufficient taxes on revenue earned in France. (Amazon founder and chief executive Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)." Key quote: “It ought to make a whole lot of people nervous,” William Reinsch of the Center for Strategic and International Studies told our colleagues. “It kind of makes people wonder what’s the point of negotiating if this is going to happen.”

The last word: "Trump is winning at least one trade war: The one with his own party," Politico's Burgess Everett and Marianne LeVine add.

Former special counsel Robert S. Mueller III. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)

The People

HIGHLIGHTS FROM NEWLY RELEASED MUELLER DOCS: Nearly 300 pages of documents related to the Mueller probe were just released. BuzzFeed and CNN sued to gain access to the underlying information, including notes from FBI interviews, to the former special counsel's report. This is the second batch of documents to be released and many of the pages are still heavily redacted.

What we now know: “Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen told Trump's lawyer Jay Sekulow that there were details about the Trump Tower Moscow discussions that were not included in the statement they were providing Congress,” CNN's Katelyn Polantz, Marshall Cohen, Kara Scannell, Evan Perez, Sara Murray, Jeremy Diamond and David Shortell report.

But Sekulow waved him off, Cohen told FBI agents: "'Sekulow said it did not matter and Cohen should not contradict Trump and that it was time to move on,' according to the summary of Cohen's interview,” BuzzFeed's Jason Leopold, Kate Nocera, Sarah Mimms, Anthony Cormier, Ellie Hall and Emma Loop report.

"'Sekulow said it did not matter and Cohen should not contradict Trump and that it was time to move on,' according to the summary of Cohen's interview,” BuzzFeed's Jason Leopold, Kate Nocera, Sarah Mimms, Anthony Cormier, Ellie Hall and Emma Loop report. In particular, Cohen said he had a conversation with “a woman from the Kremlin”: Cohen said he “vaguely recalled” telling Sekulow about this, but it was brushed off. Sekulow told the Associated Press after the documents were released that such a statement was false.

And Rosenstein was very unhappy with how James B. Comey was fired: Then-Deputy Attorney General Rod “Rosenstein told the FBI he was 'angry, ashamed, horrified and embarrassed” at the way James B. Comey was fired as FBI director,'" the AP reports. He had expected that either Trump, then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions or he himself would deliver the news to Comey. Instead the FBI director was fired via email.