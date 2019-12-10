Gooood morning. Jackie here. Thanks for steering the ship, Brent. Tips, comments, recipes? Reach out and sign up. Thanks for waking up with us.

‎🚨 Articles of impeachment are coming: At 9 a.m. top Democratic committee chairs are expected two unveil articles of impeachment against President Trump. (Much more on this below).

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) addresses the DOJ's Inspector General's report. (Loren Elliott/Reuters)

The Investigations

CHOOSE YOUR OWN ADVENTURE: If you thought the long-awaited Department of Justice inspector general's report examining the origins of the FBI's investigation into President Trump's 2016 campaign would take the wind out of conservatives' sails -- think again.

The report outright debunks Trump's accusations that FBI senior officials engaged in a politically motivated scheme to damage his presidential prospects. But it also left enough breadcrumbs for Republicans to cry foul because of sloppy errors made in the applications to obtain secret wiretap warrants of former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page through the FISA process.

The bottom line: "The 434-page report from Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz found the FBI had an 'authorized purpose' when it initiated its investigation, known as Crossfire Hurricane, into the Trump campaign, and rejected the assertion that the case was opened out of political animus or that informants were used in violation of FBI rules," our colleagues Devlin Barrett, Matt Zapotosky, Karoun Demirjian and Ellen Nakashima report.

"This information provided the FBI with an articulable factual basis that, if true, reasonably indicated activity constituting either a federal crime or a threat to national security, or both, may have occurred or may be occurring," the report said. But: "As the probe went on and the FBI sought court approval to surveil a former campaign aide, officials repeatedly emphasized damaging information they heard about Trump associates, and played down exculpatory evidence they found, the report said. The bureau promptly indicated it would implement dozens of corrective measures in response to Horowitz’s report and that disciplinary action remains a possibility," per Devlin, Matt, Karoun, and Ellen.

Just the start: Attorney General Bill Barr, U.S. Attorney John Durham, Senate Judiciary Chair Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and other Trump allies saw something more sinister.

Barr, undercutting his own IG's findings, provided Trump allies with additional ammunition: “The inspector general’s report now makes clear that the F.B.I. launched an intrusive investigation of a U.S. presidential campaign on the thinnest of suspicions that, in my view, were insufficient to justify the steps taken."

“The inspector general’s report now makes clear that the F.B.I. launched an intrusive investigation of a U.S. presidential campaign on the thinnest of suspicions that, in my view, were insufficient to justify the steps taken." Durham , a federal prosecutor personally appointed by Barr to lead a separate review, echoed : “Our investigation has included developing information from other persons and entities, both in the U.S. and outside of the U.S.,” Durham said in a statement. “Based on the evidence collected to date, and while our investigation is ongoing, last month we advised the Inspector General that we do not agree with some of the report’s conclusions as to predication and how the FBI case was opened.”

, a federal prosecutor personally appointed by Barr to lead a separate review, echoed : “Our investigation has included developing information from other persons and entities, both in the U.S. and outside of the U.S.,” Durham said in a statement. “Based on the evidence collected to date, and while our investigation is ongoing, last month we advised the Inspector General that we do not agree with some of the report’s conclusions as to predication and how the FBI case was opened.” “...this is not a good day for the FBI," Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.) said. "There’s more than enough evidence in this report that would suggest a major overhaul in terms of policies and procedures."

Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.) said. Even Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) weighed in on what he viewed as a violation of Page's civil liberties: "Anyone who values fundamental civil liberties in the United States should be disgusted and terrified by what the inspector general uncovered in today’s report on the FBI’s spying on an American citizen. That such abuse was carried out against a citizen working on a political campaign is just that much more disturbing," Grassley said.

Graham went out on a limb, claiming the FBI's investigation "not only got off the rails but in my view became a criminal enterprise." And he accused the FBI of going back "to the good old days of J. Edgar Hoover."

"I believe there will be no debate among reasonable minded people ... about how the system not only got off the rails but, in my view, became a criminal enterprise to defraud the FISA court, to deny American citizen Carter Page his constitutional rights and to continue an operation against President Trump as president of the United States that I think was fundamentally flawed and unlawful," Graham accused.

"If I was Mr. Carter Page, I'd hire me a lawyer and I'd sue the hell out of the United States," Graham declared.

Another probe?: On Fox News last night, Graham pressed for a criminal investigation into the officials Horowitz found misled the FISA court and warned that he would ask why the FISA court existed if such a probe failed to materialize.

"I want to know, did [former FBI head Jim] Comey know? Did [t hen-FBI Deputy Director Andrew] McCabe know? What did they know and when did they know it. And I want to know did the Mueller team know about this?" Graham told Sean Hannity.

Point blank: There's at least one Trump official who defended the FBI: its director, Christopher Wray.

"I think it's important that the Inspector General found that in this particular instance the investigation was opened with appropriate predication and authorization," Wray told ABC News's Pierre Thomas in an interview.

ABC News's Pierre Thomas in an interview. Wray also debunked the conspiracy theory being pushed by lawmakers and the president that Ukraine meddled in the 2016 election: " We have no information that indicates that Ukraine interfered with the 2016 presidential election."

Wray also released a letter to the IG report stating he has "ordered more than 40 corrective steps to address the Report's recommendations."

BREAKING: FBI Dir. Chris Wray "The inspector general did not find political bias or improper motivations impacting the opening" of Russia probe, "or the decision to use certain investigative tools."@PierreTABC: "Included FISA?"



Wray: "Including FISA." https://t.co/Xl47zHIj6X pic.twitter.com/tKxYqXbvTU — ABC News (@ABC) December 9, 2019

The last word from Trump: "I look forward to the Durham report, which is coming out in the not-too-distant future," Trump told reporters. "It's got its own information, which is this information plus plus plus."

The tic toc: My colleagues Shane Harris, Carol D. Leonnig and Rosalind Helderman show us how this all began, after an Australian diplomat passed on information about possible Russian assistance to the Trump campaign from adviser George Papadopoulos. Coming as it did after the DNC hack and while FBI officials were already investigating Russian influence in 2016, the new information set off alarm bells inside the bureau.

Key quote: "The information was 'really disturbing,' one senior FBI official told the inspector general. Andrew McCabe, then the FBI’s deputy director, said it was a 'tipping point' in the investigation of Russian interference."

"The information was 'really disturbing,' one senior FBI official told the inspector general. Andrew McCabe, then the FBI’s deputy director, said it was a 'tipping point' in the investigation of Russian interference." "The decision to open Crossfire Hurricane, on July 31, was unanimous, McCabe said."

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.). (Patrick Semansky/AP)

On The Hill

HERE WE GO: House Democrats intend to unveil two articles of impeachment focused on abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, three officials familiar with the matter tell our colleagues. In doing so, it seems Democrats decided not to expand the probe into obstruction of justice as detailed in Bob Mueller's report, ending a a debate that has divided the caucus.

Mulling Mueller: The idea of articles based on Mueller's report ran "into resistance from some moderate Democrats wary of impeachment blowback in their GOP-leaning districts, as well as Democratic leaders who sought to keep impeachment narrowly focused on allegations that Trump pressured Ukraine to investigate his political rivals," our colleague Rachael Bade recently reported.

A view from someone who has been in favor of more expansive articles: "It's not going to make any difference. We're not going to get any votes to speak of in the Senate from Republicans, and we probably won't get any in the House," Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.), who sits on the Judiciary Committee, said on CNN. "We might lose a couple Democratic votes if we go that way, and so I think that we don't want to lose Democratic votes and hurt Democratic members."

Not so fast. At a Wall Street Journal event last night, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), said this, according to our colleagues: “You think I’m going to tell you the articles of impeachment?” she said when asked about the matter. “We’re in a place where our members, our leadership of our committees of jurisdiction have now gotten the last input” about the conduct at issue, she added. “They’ll make a determination, a recommendation as to how we will go forward and what the articles will be.”

Timing is everything: "Under the current plan, the Judiciary Committee would vote on the articles Thursday, according to two people familiar with the matter, setting up a floor vote next week."

The decision to move ahead followed a second Judiciary Committee hearing that "did not reveal much new information about the underlying conduct at the heart of the impeachment inquiry, instead allowing committee lawyers to summarize the extensive existing evidence and present opposing sides of the case," our colleagues write.

Republicans engaged in a lot of interruptions: "Why weren’t the staff committee lawyers sworn in? How could a witness say something that impugns Trump’s reputation? Why won’t [Judiciary Chair Jerry] Nadler let Republicans hold their own hearing?" our colleague Amber Phillips writes of the GOP's tactics. The GOP was also miffed one Democratic lawyer went from witness to asking questions himself.

"Why weren’t the staff committee lawyers sworn in? How could a witness say something that impugns Trump’s reputation? Why won’t [Judiciary Chair Jerry] Nadler let Republicans hold their own hearing?" our colleague Amber Phillips writes of the GOP's tactics. The GOP was also miffed one Democratic lawyer went from witness to asking questions himself. Empty seat: Republican lawmakers demanded to know why House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) was not testifying and instead sent lawyers.

Republicans' latest poster featuring a "missing" @AdamSchiff on the side of a milk cartoon.



"If found, contact Chairman Nadler. Request that Schiff testify at today's impeachment hearing." pic.twitter.com/nlo03pNLih — Ramsey Touchberry (@ramsberry1) December 9, 2019

You'll be home for the holidays ... probably: If the current schedule holds, the Judiciary Committee would mark up articles on Thursday and a floor vote would occur next week. Technically, the Senate would have to act right away but that is not expected, Politico's Burgess Everett reports.

Key quote: "That’s the last thing we want to do is be here over Christmas,”Sen. John Cornyn (R-Tex.) told Politico. “I can’t imagine anyone will object. You never know for sure. It would be widely criticized by folks on both sides of the aisle, anybody who [fought it] and forced us to stay here.”

It's in the bag: GOP lawyer Steve Castor drew attention for his unusual choice tote.

“hey you’re bringing your briefcase today for your nationally televised impeachment hearing right?”



“no no i’ll be fine with this.”pic.twitter.com/Uw27J337ra — j.d. durkin (@jiveDurkey) December 9, 2019

President Donald Trump meets, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and then-Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Sergei Kislyak at the White House in 2017. (Russian Foreign Ministry Photo via AP)

Global Power

RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTER TO MEET WITH TRUMP: "Trump is planning to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov [today] in Washington, an encounter that is sure to draw significant scrutiny amid several ongoing controversies involving Trump and Russia," CNN's Matthew Chance and Devan Cole report.

The State Department previously said Lavrov would meet with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo: "Trump will meet with Lavrov alongside Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to discuss the state of their bilateral relationship ...," CNN reports, adding the two diplomats, according to Foggy Bottom, are set to "discuss a broad range of regional and bilateral issues."

"Trump will meet with Lavrov alongside Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to discuss the state of their bilateral relationship ...," CNN reports, adding the two diplomats, according to Foggy Bottom, are set to "discuss a broad range of regional and bilateral issues." Memories!: Lavrov's last official visit to D.C. was in May 2017 when Trump reportedly shared highly classified information with him and t hen-Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Sergey Kislyak. During their visit, Trump also slammed James Comey, who had just been fired as FBI director, telling Lavrov and others, according to a later Times report , that Comey " was crazy, a real nut job." He added: "I faced great pressure because of Russia. That’s taken off.”

