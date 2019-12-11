Aloha, Power People and welcome to "the markup" as we wait on House Democrats to tonight amend their articles of impeachment, followed by a second session on Thursday morning at 9 a.m.

🚨:"Presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg will donate $10 million Thursday to defend vulnerable Democratic House members against paid Republican attacks on their support for impeachment proceedings against President Trump," our colleague Michael Scherer scoops.

Trump walks onstage before speaking at a campaign rally in Hershey, Pa. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

At The White House

A YEAR IN A DAY OF TRUMP'S AMERICA: There is perhaps no better day than yesterday that captures the mind-boggling peaks and valleys and whipsawing chaos of the Trump presidency. Defiant, unconventional, and operating by his own set of beliefs, President Trump's Tuesday dramatically flew in the face of the laws of politics.

There was Trump and his nemesis, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), both celebrating a historic win on a trade deal. And then there was the president, bashing his own FBI director, meeting with the Russian foreign minister as Democrats moved further to impeach the president for improperly pressuring Russia's rival, Ukraine. He capped off the day at one of his signature rallies, claiming impeachment didn't matter and that his border wall was being built even as a judge knocked down funding for it.

It started with a morning of historic proportions: House Democrats unveiled two articles of impeachment against President Trump charging him with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, making him the fourth U.S. president to face the prospect of being removed from office.

"Asserting that the president would 'remain a threat to national security and the Constitution if allowed to remain in office,' the articles accuse Trump of engaging in a corrupt scheme to solicit foreign interference to help his 2020 reelection bid," our colleagues Mike DeBonis, John Wagner, Rachael Bade, and Toluse Olorunnipa report.

An hour later, in a moment of rare bipartisanship, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced a revised North American trade deal (known as USMCA) after the White House agreed to changes demanded by Democrats. The deal was a win for both Democrats and Trump.

Yet instead of capitalizing on the success of a legislative priority amid a distracting impeachment investigation, Trump continued to push the envelope.

Stoking even more speculation about Trump's affinity toward Russia: "President Trump met with Russia’s top diplomat in the Oval Office on Tuesday, creating a dramatic contrast as House Democrats unveiled articles of impeachment against him for his actions in Ukraine, an ally fending off a Russian-backed insurrection," our colleagues John Hudson and Anne Gearan report.

And instead of focusing on the benefits of his NAFTA replacement deal at a rally in Hershey, Penn., Trump attacked Pelosi for introducing USMCA on the same day as articles of impeachment because, he argued, House Democrats are "embarrassed by the impeachment."

" Two hours [after the USMCA deal was announced] came another sign of the dysfunction and distrust that have infected so many elements of public life," our colleagues Phil Rucker and Dan Balz report of this moment in time. "Attorney General William P. Barr, contradicting a Justice Department report released Monday believed the government had spied on Trump during the 2016 campaign and had initiated its Russia investigation on the flimsiest of grounds — choosing to side with Trump against the federal law enforcement agencies he leads."

our colleagues Phil Rucker and Dan Balz report of this moment in time. "Attorney General William P. Barr, contradicting a Justice Department report released Monday believed the government had spied on Trump during the 2016 campaign and had initiated its Russia investigation on the flimsiest of grounds — choosing to side with Trump against the federal law enforcement agencies he leads." "I think our nation was turned on its head for three years based on a completely bogus narrative that was largely fanned and hyped by a completely irresponsible press," Barr told NBC News's Pete Williams. "I think there were gross abuses …and inexplicable behavior that is intolerable in the FBI."

Par for the course: There was confusion over whether Trump warned Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov about meddling in U.S. elections during their meeting.

" Mr. Lavrov suggested that Mr. Trump had not delivered such a warning — although the foreign minister also contradicted himself in his two responses," the New York Times's Edward Wong and Michael Crowley reported . "In his first reply, he said the two had 'not discussed elections.' In his second reply, he said he had raised with Mr. Trump what Mr. Pompeo had said at an earlier State Department news conference about election interference and his own public rebuttal to Mr. Pompeo."

"The optics couldn't be any worse," Andrew Weiss, a Russia and Ukraine expert at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, told Wong and Crowley. “The Russians surely arranged the Lavrov visit to capitalize on all of this and to send a message to the Ukrainians that they’re basically on their own now and need to cut the best deal they can since the U.S. backstop is largely inoperative.”

Just had a very good meeting with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and representatives of Russia. Discussed many items including Trade, Iran, North Korea, INF Treaty, Nuclear Arms Control, and Election Meddling. Look forward to continuing our dialogue in the near future! pic.twitter.com/tHecH9a9ck — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2019

Later on Tuesday night at his Pennsylvania rally, Trump continued to eschew conventional wisdom by focusing not on a strong economy or the "best and most important trade deal ever made by the USA," but rather a litany of other grievances about the intelligence community and the impeachment process that he is seeking to weaponize as 2020 approaches.

He continued to peddle conspiracy theories contradicting the findings of the Justice Department IG report, claiming the FBI "spied on our campaign," adding, "we have great people in the FBI but not in leadership."

contradicting the findings of the Justice Department IG report, claiming the FBI "spied on our campaign," adding, "we have great people in the FBI but not in leadership." That seemed like another ominous warning to current FBI director Christopher Wray, who defended the IG's findings in contrast to Barr: “I don’t know what report current Director of the FBI Christopher Wray was reading, but it sure wasn’t the one given to me,” Trump tweeted yesterday morning. “With that kind of attitude, he will never be able to fix the FBI, which is badly broken despite having some of the greatest men & women working there!”

who defended the IG's findings in contrast to Barr: “I don’t know what report current Director of the FBI Christopher Wray was reading, but it sure wasn’t the one given to me,” Trump tweeted yesterday morning. “With that kind of attitude, he will never be able to fix the FBI, which is badly broken despite having some of the greatest men & women working there!” He also reverted to mocking two of his favorite targets: Former FBI agent Peter Strzok and former FBI lawyer Lisa Page. This comes after Page filed a lawsuit against the Justice Department and FBI for unlawfully leaking her text messages with Strzok that have, in part, "fueled claims that the FBI was prejudiced against Trump and became ammunition for scores of angry tweets and public statements by the president and his supporters," per our colleague Derek Hawkins.

The three stages of grievance: Trump's articulated the reason for his impeachment bluster during his rally in a swing county of an important battleground state. He thinks impeachment is a losing issue for Democrats.

Downplay: “You saw their so-called articles of impeachment today? People are saying they’re not even a crime," Trump said. “This is impeachment lite. This is the lightest impeachment in the history of our country by far. It’s not even like an impeachment. These people are stone-cold crooked.”

“You saw their so-called articles of impeachment today? People are saying they’re not even a crime," Trump said. “This is impeachment lite. This is the lightest impeachment in the history of our country by far. It’s not even like an impeachment. These people are stone-cold crooked.” Politicize: "They are impeaching me. Do you know why?" Trump asked the audience. "Because they want to win an election, and that’s the only way they can do it."

"They are impeaching me. Do you know why?" Trump asked the audience. "Because they want to win an election, and that’s the only way they can do it." Exaggerate: "To me, impeachment is a very ugly word. It's a word I associate with some very bad times in our country," Trump said. "This was a big deal. They are making it so it's like, 'Let's do this every six months.' They have cheapened a process."

Bottom line: “You’ve got people who believe everything that comes from the president’s mouth, and you’ve got others who believe absolutely nothing that comes from his mouth," Gilda Cobb-Hunter, a longtime Democratic state representative from South Carolina, told Dan and Phil.

House Nancy Pelosi (center), House Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal and other House Democrats are seen during a news conference announcing their backing of USMCA. (Michael Reynolds/EPA-EFE)

On The Hill

TRUMP GETS HIS TRADE DEAL: "On one hand, Democrats called [Trump] 'a continuing threat to our democracy and national security.' On the other, they said he is a trustworthy partner in consummating the grandest trade deal the United States has ever negotiated,” our colleagues Mike DeBonis and Rachael Bade write of the USMCA split screen.

Some liberals think Dems are wrong to hand Trump a victory: Former Obama White House communications director Dan Pfeiffer and economist Paul Krugman argued a Democratic president could have cut a better deal.

So, can someone explain to me why Dems appear about to sign on to Trump's USMCA trade deal? It's basically no change from NAFTA as is, but Trump will claim it as a triumph. Why give him that? 1/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) December 9, 2019

Lawmakers scoff at this: “Imagine if we had caved to those people who would have said, ‘Why give the president a win?’­ ” asked Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.), a member of the House Intelligence Committee who has pushed for impeachment. “We’d be torpedoing something that is good for the American people for political gain. That’s what the president is being impeached for, so we’re not going to do that.”

Still there are some odd bedfellows:

Key labor backing: With Pelosi’s urging, the AFL-CIO endorsed a trade deal for the first time in nearly two decades. (President Obama’s Trans-Pacific Partnership received no such support.)

With Pelosi’s urging, the AFL-CIO endorsed a trade deal for the first time in nearly two decades. (President Obama’s Trans-Pacific Partnership received no such support.) An elated Pelosi: ‘You know what I’ve said: These have been the fights,’ Pelosi told fellow Democrats at a closed-door caucus meeting Tuesday. ‘And we stayed on this, and we ate their lunch,’” Politico’s Megan Cassella writes.

Frustrated Republicans: The GOP took their colleagues’ elation as a bad sign, our colleagues Seung Min Kim and Jeff Stein report. “From my perspective, it’s not as good as I had hoped,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said. “But we’ll have to take a look at the whole package.”

This might cost some GOP votes: But the White House is confident “that it risks little backlash from a GOP increasingly molded in Trump’s image, according to congressional and administration aides who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal dynamics,” our colleagues write.

A U.S. flag is pictured on a truck loaded with merchandise at the freight shipping company Sotelo. (Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters)

What's in the actual deal: “The new U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement is expected to usher in tangible benefits for agriculture, technology, manufacturing and other business sectors, industry analysts say,” the Wall Street Journal writes in its explainer.

A few key points from another WSJ story:

Automakers : “Compared with Nafta, USMCA significantly tightens the rules that the auto industry has to follow in order to trade vehicles duty free in North America,” the WSJ reports. “A certain proportion of a car will have to be produced by workers with higher wages, and a greater proportion of components will have to originate in North America.”

: “Compared with Nafta, USMCA significantly tightens the rules that the auto industry has to follow in order to trade vehicles duty free in North America,” the WSJ reports. “A certain proportion of a car will have to be produced by workers with higher wages, and a greater proportion of components will have to originate in North America.” Agriculture: “A deal to pass USMCA means farmers of major crops no longer have to worry about [Trump] potentially pulling out of the existing Nafta and leaving them fewer major export markets,” the WSJ reports. “USMCA also gives dairy farmers more access to Canada.”

“A deal to pass USMCA means farmers of major crops no longer have to worry about [Trump] potentially pulling out of the existing Nafta and leaving them fewer major export markets,” the WSJ reports. “USMCA also gives dairy farmers more access to Canada.” Pharma: “Big drugmakers are likely to be disappointed, since Democrats pushed the Trump administration to remove language that would have protected expensive biologic drugs from generic imitators for 10 years,” the WSJ reports. “The existing Nafta treaty has no such drug protections.”

The last word: “In a sign the agreement has more to do with rebranding than substance, the macroeconomic effect of the deal is expected to be minimal,” our colleague Tory Newmyer writes in his Finance 202 newsletter out later this morning. (Subscribe here).

The biggest news, Tory writes, is what won’t happen: “Trump had threatened to pull the United States out of the North American Free Trade Agreement if the three countries couldn’t reach a deal. That would have spelled a disastrous breakdown in cross-border commerce with our two most important trading partners.”

In the Media

Trump is set to sign anti-BDS executive order: The president plans to bash via an executive action later today the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions — or BDS movement, which conservatives see as anti-Semitic — that has spread on some college campuses, the Times’s Peter Baker and Maggie Haberman scoop.

“The order will effectively interpret Judaism as a race or nationality, not just a religion, to prompt a federal law penalizing colleges and universities deemed to be shirking their responsibility to foster an open climate for minority students,” the Times reports.

A federal judge dealt the border wall a huge setback: The judge in El Paso, a Clinton appointee, ruled the administration cannot repurpose military construction dollars to pay for Trump’s signature campaign promise, which was the plan after the president declared a national emergency, our colleague Nick Miroff reports. This is the first time a local jurisdiction, El Paso County, helped bring the case, has been successful in suing to stop construction of the wall.

What it means: The administration had planned to use the money to fund 175 miles of steel barriers, a large part of the 450 linear miles that was planned to be completed by the end of next year. The ruling also affects roughly one third of the $10 billion budgeted for the project.

Andrew Yang qualifies for the December debate: Businessman Andrew Yang appeared to qualify for the December Democratic presidential debate just a day before the official deadline, Politico’s Zach Montellaro reports.

Yang is expected to be the lone person of color on stage: Previous qualifiers Sen. Cory Booker (N.J.) and former HUD secretary Julian Castro are nowhere near qualifying. Sen. Kamala Harris (Calif.) dropped out and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (Hawaii) said she wouldn’t show up even if she made it.

Previous qualifiers Sen. Cory Booker (N.J.) and former HUD secretary Julian Castro are nowhere near qualifying. Sen. Kamala Harris (Calif.) dropped out and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (Hawaii) said she wouldn’t show up even if she made it. The Democratic National Committee will make the formal announcement setting the field tonight, but here’s who The Post has qualifying thus far: