Pizza boxes sit outside the room next door to the House Judiciary Committee as they hold a committee markup hearing on the articles of impeachment against Trump. (Photo by Drew Angerer/GettyImages)

The Investigations

HEADED TO THE FINISH LINE: The House Judiciary Committee last night began weighing articles of impeachment accusing President Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — a public process that will continue to play out this morning at 9 a.m. Articles are expected to land on the floor early next week for a vote by the full House.

Long, winding and poignant opening statements from 41 members of the Judiciary Committee inevitably brought the partisan divide over the investigation into sharp contrast, with House Democrats wielding their pocket constitutions and pleading with Republicans for intellectual honesty regarding the facts of the investigation.

“It seems … like we live in an alternate reality.” ” Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.), "the lone Judiciary Committee member to have participated in all three modern impeachments ," said.

“This president must be impeached and he must be removed, not because he’s been offensive or because of policy disagreements,” Rep. Greg Stanton (D-Ariz.) said. “Impeachment is necessary because this president does not believe the law applies to him. Because he poses a clear and present danger to democracy.”

And House Republicans accused Democrats of engaging in the impeachment process out of a hatred of Trump and fear of his reelection.

Rep. Douglas A. Collins of Georgia, the top Republican on Judiciary, called the investigation the result of a “three year vendetta” by the Democratic Party against Trump: “ The real legacy of this impeachment hearing will not be the removal of Donald Trump as president. In fact, if anything, [voters] see the [Democratic] majority for what they are: on a three-year vendetta to get someone that they couldn’t beat and they’re desperate to do it before he beats them again this year.”

However, if one thing rings true for some Democrats, it may have been Rep. Ken Buck's (R-Colo.) statement that efforts to impeach Trump would ultimately backfire on Democrats.

“I tell my colleagues: ‘go ahead, vote to impeach President Trump tomorrow. But when you walk out of this hearing room call your freshmen colleagues and tell them they’re not coming back and you hope they’ve had their fun,’” Buck said. “Say goodbye to your majority status and please join us in 2021 when President Trump is inaugurated again.”

“It's very mixed”: Some opinion polls show growing distaste for ousting Trump. A Monmouth University survey released yesterday showed support for impeachment and removal at 45 percent, with 50 percent opposing it. House Democratic leaders are bracing for possible defections from moderate Democrats in seats won by Trump in 2016.

“Lawmakers and senior aides are privately predicting they will lose more than the two Democrats who opposed the impeachment inquiry rules package in late September, according to multiple officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to talk frankly,” our colleagues Rachael Bade and Mike DeBonis report. “Two senior Democratic aides said the total could be as many as a half-dozen, while a third said the number could be higher.”

Freshman Democrat Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.), who flipped a historically red district, told CNN's Manu Raju she was undecided about her vote, adding that her constituents are divided: “ The phones are ringing off the hook. We literally can't pick up the phones fast enough — and it's people on both sides of it.”

"I'm still thinking it over," Rep. Susie Lee (D), a moderate from a district in Nevada Trump carried in 2016, told Rachael and Mike. "This is a very grave decision … I'm hearing all sides of it … It's mixed, it's very mixed."

There was at least one Judiciary Democrat unfazed by the potential electoral consequences of impeaching Trump: Rep. Lucy McBath (Ga.), one of the only members of the committee running in a swing House district.

McBath emotionally discussed losing her son to gun violence, adding that impeachment was not why she ran for office but she was morally obligated to “fight for an America that my son Jordan would be proud of.”

Bottom line: “When his time has passed, when his grip on our politics is gone, when our country returns — as surely it will — to calmer times and stronger leadership, history will look back on our actions here today,” House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) said during the markup. “How would you be remembered?”

Full-steam ahead: The Senate continued to prepare for a trial that is likely to start in January.

Let's get this over with: “Senate Republicans are coalescing around a strategy of holding a short impeachment trial early next year that would include no witnesses, a plan that could clash with President Trump’s desire to stage a public defense of his actions toward Ukraine that would include testimony the White House believes would damage its political rivals,” our colleagues Seung Min Kim, Paul Kane, and Rachael Bade report.

: “I would say I don’t think the appetite is real high for turning this into a prolonged spectacle,” Senate Majority Whip John Thune (S.D.), At a Senate GOP luncheon, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) "warned his colleagues against calling witnesses. 'Mutually assured destruction,' he said, according to a Republican in the room."

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) "warned his colleagues against calling witnesses. he said, according to a Republican in the room." Difference of opinion? Just last week, Eric Ueland, the White House director of legislative affairs, said the White House was seeking a robust trial with live witnesses: “In this instance, we believe very strongly — given the fatally flawed process in the House — that if they were to elect against our better advice [and] send over impeachment to the Senate, that we need witnesses as part of our trial and a full defense of the president on the facts,” he said.

the White House is considering adding to its team attorney Alan Dershowitz, who has recently made headlines for his connections to Jeffrey Epstein, ABC News's Katherine Faulders and John Santucci report. Plus, the latest defense from the White House: Our colleagues Jeff Stein and Josh Dawsey obtained a new legal memo from the White House budget office explaining why military aid to Ukraine was withheld: it asserts the pause was "a temporary move to study whether the spending complied with U.S. policy — and not as a political effort to block Congress’s spending decisions."

Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing examining the Inspector General's report on alleged abuses of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), on Capitol Hill. (Photo by ERIK S LESSER/EPA-EFE/REX)

On The Hill

"...WE STAND BY OUR FINDING": "Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz testified the FBI was justified in opening its 2016 investigation into the Trump campaign, but he told sharply divided lawmakers that he could not vindicate the bureau’s former leaders because of other major errors — effectively offering both political parties fresh ammunition in their feud over the Russia case," our colleagues Devlin Barrett, Matt Zapotosky, and Karoun Demirjian report.

However, Horowitz said that John Durham, the U.S. attorney handpicked by Attorney General William Barr to separately review the FBI's opening conduct, offered nothing to change his view the 2016 investigation was valid and not driven by political bias: “No, we stand by our finding.”

Of the myriad of errors by the FBI in preparing a FISA warrant identified in his 434-page report, Horowitz had this to say: "It’s fair for someone to sit there and look at all of these 17 events and wonder how it could be purely incompetence."

"It’s fair for someone to sit there and look at all of these 17 events and wonder how it could be purely incompetence." “It doesn’t vindicate anybody at the F.B.I. who touched this, including the leadership,” Horowitz told members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, describing the agency having mishandled its surveillance powers as "gross incompetence and negligence."

The hearing also showcased self-described GOP national security hawks parroting arguments made by "civil liberties advocates for decades," the Wall Street Journal's Dustin Volz points out:

"In dressing down the FBI during Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s testimony about his report on the origins of the FBI’s Russia investigation, several Republicans suggested they were open to major alterations of a post-Watergate intelligence law known as the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, or FISA," Volz reports.

More than political theater? After describing himself as a "pretty hawkish guy," Sen. Lindsey Graham, the Republican chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, "said he would hate to rein in the FISA process given foreign security threats to the U.S. 'But after your report, I have serious concerns about whether the FISA court can continue unless there’s fundamental reform,'" per Volz.

Responders work to clean up the scene of Tuesday's shooting that left multiple people dead at a kosher market in Jersey City, N.J. (Kevin Hagen/AP)

Outside the Beltway

JERSEY CITY MAYOR SAYS SHOOTING IS "HATE CRIME": Authorities initially portrayed a Tuesday shooting in Jersey City, N.J., as a "horrific if seemingly random, crime. But that picture changed Wednesday with surveillance video that authorities said indicated the kosher market had been deliberately marked for violence, raising the specter that the shooting was another in a growing national pattern of anti-Semitic attacks," our colleagues Kevin Armstrong, Hannah Knowles, Katie Mettler, Reis Thebault and Griff Witte report.

“I do believe it is a hate crime,” Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop told our colleagues. “I used the term ‘anti-Semitism,’ and . . . I do believe that the information that we have at this time supports that.” Investigators declined to go that in their characterization for now.

One of the alleged shooters posted anti-Semitic content online: "He was also a follower of the Black Hebrew Israelite movement, a fringe religious group that has expressed hostility to Jews, officials said," the New York Times's James Barron, Michael Gold and Ali Watkins report. "A rambling religious manifesto was found inside the suspect’s rental van."

The suspects are also alleged to have killed before the the shooting: "The case took another twist when the authorities described the pair as prime suspects in the killing of a 34-year-old livery driver in nearby Bayonne, N.J," the Times reports. "The driver’s body was found on Saturday night stuffed inside the trunk of a Lincoln Town Car."

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson sits in the cab to break through a symbolic wall with the Conservative Party slogan "Get Brexit Done." (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP)

Global Power



BRITAIN HEADS TO THE POLLS: “The United Kingdom goes to the polls Thursday to decide the fate of vexatious, divisive, gridlocked Brexit,” our colleagues William Booth and Karla Adam report from London. “There’s no escaping it. This snap election was called because Britain is broken over Brexit.”

What could happen: The last major poll predicted a conservative majority handing Prime Minister Boris Johnson the necessary numbers to finally realize Brexit. But a weak majority or a hung parliament (where no party has a majority) both remain in the realm of possibility.

The last major poll predicted a conservative majority handing Prime Minister Boris Johnson the necessary numbers to finally realize Brexit. But a weak majority or a hung parliament (where no party has a majority) both remain in the realm of possibility. Results should be in late tonight: So we’ll have much more to say on this tomorrow.

An odd ending: The BBC took Johnson to task for skipping a traditional interview with the channel and just Wednesday the prime minister awkwardly ambled into a freezer as another reporter pressed him for questions.

We swear this actually happened: Conservatives released an ad portraying Johnson in the famous cue card scene in the holiday classic “Love Actually,” the moment where a man is trying to confess his love to his best friend’s fiance (because what else says Christmas?).

Hugh Grant, who played the prime minister in the movie, was not impressed.

Ukrainian-American businessman Lev Parnas and his wife Svetlana arrive at United States Courthouse in Manhattan. (Mike Segar/File Photo/Reuters)

In the Media

Prosecutors ask federal judge to revoke bail of Giuliani associate: Federal prosecutors in New York allege that Lev Parnas, the Ukrainian businessman indicted in New York on campaign finance charges and friend of New York mayor and Trump lawyer Rudy Giuiani, lied to court officials about his financial assets and therefore should have his home confinement revoked and be sent to jail, our colleagues Matt Zapotosky and Rosalind S. Helderman report. Parnas is alleged to have concealed “a $1 million payment in September 2019 from a Russian bank account, which appeared to have been used on personal expenses and buying a home.”

In other words:

Weinstein and accusers reach tentative $25 million settlement: Harvey Weinstein and the board of his bankrupt studio "have reached a tentative $25 million settlement agreement with dozens of his alleged sexual misconduct victims, a deal that would not require the Hollywood producer to admit wrongdoing or pay anything to his accusers himself, according to lawyers involved in the negotiations," the Times's Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor report. If approved, the deal would end nearly every civil suit against Weinstein and his former company.

The embattled movie mogul still faces criminal sex-crime charges in Manhattan that could result in life in prison.

House vote paves the way for the Space Force: The House passed a $738 billion defense policy bill that establishes the Space Force, Trump's long sought after sixth branch of the military, and parental leave for federal workers. The legislation passed on a 377-48 vote, our colleagues Paul Sonne and Karoun Demirjian report.