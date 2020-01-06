Aloha Power People and Happy 2020 to you all. What a decade the last five days have been. Tips, comments, recipes? Reach out and sign up. Thanks for waking up with us.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley leave the podium after delivering statements on Iraq and Syria at Mar-a-Lago over the holiday (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

The People

POMPEO RISING: The subpoena defying Trump loyalist who has outlasted all of the president's inaugural foreign policy advisers — and even some of their replacements — has found himself at the center of what is perhaps the administration's most consequential international entanglement yet.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has emerged as the agitating force behind President Trump's decision to green-light a drone strike in Baghdad that killed Iran’s top military commander Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani — and significantly intensifying tensions in the Middle East.

On Twitter last night, Trump vowed to "quickly & fully strike back, & perhaps in a disproportionate manner" should Iran retaliate.

On Twitter last night, Trump vowed to "quickly & fully strike back, & perhaps in a disproportionate manner" should Iran retaliate. Sanctions: The president also told reporters he'd impose "very big sanctions" against Iraq should the country's parliament decide to expel U.S. forces from the country in the wake of the targeted strike that also killed a veteran Iraqi militant "closely aligned with Iran."

The president also told reporters he'd impose "very big sanctions" against Iraq should the country's parliament decide to expel U.S. forces from the country in the wake of the targeted strike that also killed a veteran Iraqi militant "closely aligned with Iran." War Powers Resolu—what: "Trump also flouted protocols at home, making a mockery of his necessity to advise Congress of military action by writing on Twitter that his tweets would serve as official notification of strikes," our colleagues Seung Min Kim and Phil Rucker report.

Pompeo, the hawkish and politically ambitious former CIA director, became the public defender of Trump's Iran strategy, dismissing questions and skimming over the president's escalating rhetoric during his appearances on all five Sunday shows. One of the more experienced members to survive and serve in Trump's cabinet, Pompeo is staking his reputation on killing Soleimani, a move two previous president's deemed too provocative to do themselves.

The power of Pompeo's staying power: Our colleagues John Hudson, Josh Dawsey, Shane Harris, and Dan Lamothe report that Pompeo, who has been fixated on Iran throughout his time in government, "first spoke with Trump about killing Soleimani months ago, said a senior U.S. official, but neither the president nor Pentagon officials were willing to countenance such an operation."

"Pompeo lost a similar high-stakes deliberation last summer when Trump declined to retaliate militarily against Iran after it downed a U.S. surveillance drone, an outcome that left Pompeo 'morose,' according to one U.S. official," per Josh, Josh, Shane and Dan.

"But recent changes to Trump’s national security team and the whims of a president anxious about being viewed as hesitant in the face of Iranian aggression created an opening for Pompeo to press for the kind of action he had been advocating."

Pompeo's relationship with Defense Secretary Mark Esper has paid dividends: “Taking out Soleimani would not have happened under [former secretary of defense Jim] Mattis,” a senior administration official told our colleagues. “Mattis was opposed to all of this. It’s not a hit on Mattis, it’s just his predisposition. Milley and Esper are different. Now you’ve got a cohesive national security team and you’ve got a secretary of state and defense secretary who’ve known each other their whole adult lives.”

The pitfalls of speaking for Trump: Pompeo also found himself in the awkward (but familiar) position of struggling to explain the administration's haphazard decision-making process to take out Soleimani, along with Trump's ensuing Twitter threats the U.S. would target Iranian cultural sites if Iran retaliated, which is banned by the 1954 Hague Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property.

"If you're an American in the region, days and weeks, this is not something that's relevant," Pompeo told CNN's Jake Tapper in response to mounting skepticism of the administration's claim it killed Soleimani in response to "imminent threats to American lives."

told CNN's Jake Tapper in response to mounting skepticism of the administration's claim it killed Soleimani in response to "imminent threats to American lives." Asked about whetherthe U.S. would attack Iran's cultural sites, Pompeo told ABC News's George Stephanopoulos the U.S. would "behave lawfully" and "inside the system."

And he told CBS's Margaret Brennan that Trump's "reference to the 52 potential target sites in Iran was 'entirely consistent' with the administration’s message of de-escalation," per our colleagues Seung Min Kim and Phil Rucker. Later on Sunday night, Trump contradicted Pompeo's claims: “They’re allowed to kill our people,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One during his flight home to Washington from Palm Beach. “They’re allowed to torture and maim our people. They’re allowed to use roadside bombs and blow up our people. And we’re not allowed to touch their cultural site? It doesn’t work that way.”

Pompeo's public posture may erode his position as one of the most senior and experienced Trump officials.

"...Pompeo asserted that 'the world is a safer place today,' even as Americans were urged to evacuate from Iraq, and that the strike had decreased the chance of conflict with Iran, even as thousands of additional American troops were reportedly being rushed to the Middle East," our colleague Greg Miller reports of Pompeo's contradictory assertions.

An aerial view shows mourners attending a funeral ceremony for Gen. Qassem Soleimani and his comrades, who were killed in Iraq in a U.S. drone strike, in the southwestern city of Ahvaz, Iran yesterday. (Morteza Jaberian/Mehr News Agency via AP)

Global Power

IRAN'S RESPONSE: Iran's response to Soleimani's death is fueling skepticism the Trump administration's actions were well-planned and part of a larger strategy.

Bye bye: Iran announced the suspension of "its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal it had struck with world powers and will abandon the accord's 'final restrictions' on uranium enrichment and other activities unless U.S. sanctions are lifted," per our colleague Erin Cunningham.

Iran announced the suspension of "its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal it had struck with world powers and will abandon the accord's 'final restrictions' on uranium enrichment and other activities unless U.S. sanctions are lifted," per our colleague Erin Cunningham. 'Revenge': And an Iranian general, Esmail Ghaani, who replaced Soleimani "vowed Sunday to take revenge as Tehran abandoned the remaining limits of its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers in response to the slaying," per the Associated Press's Nasser Karimi and Jon Gambrell.

And an Iranian general, Esmail Ghaani, who replaced Soleimani "vowed Sunday to take revenge as Tehran abandoned the remaining limits of its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers in response to the slaying," per the Associated Press's Nasser Karimi and Jon Gambrell. “God the almighty has promised to get his revenge, and God is the main avenger. Certainly actions will be taken,” Ghaani said in an interview with Iranian state television that aired on Monday.

Ghaani said in an interview with Iranian state television that aired on Monday. “This strike has not changed the problem that the United States still has no clear strategy toward Iran,” Dalia Dassa Kaye, an Iran expert at the RAND Corporation, told the New York Times's Edward Wong. “What do we want to accomplish? If the goal of maximum pressure was to create better Iranian behavior or a better nuclear deal, it’s hard to see how this strike advances either objective.”

In Tehran: On Monday, huge crowds of mourners wept and prayed at Soleimani's funeral. "Soleimani’s daughter, Zeinab, directly threatened an attack on the U.S. military in the Mideast while speaking to a crowd that stretched as far as the eye could see down major thoroughfares in Iran’s capital," per the Associated Press's Nasser Karimi and Jon Gambrell.

“The families of the American soldiers in western Asia ... will spend their days waiting for the death of their children,” she told the crowd to cheers.

"Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei himself prayed over the caskets of Soleimani and others slain in the attack. Khamenei, who had a close relationship with Soleimani, wept at one point during the traditional Muslim prayers for the dead. The crowd wailed," per Karimi and Gambrell.

Meanwhile, Iraq's parliament voted to expel 5,000 American troops from Iraq following the strike that also killed an Iraqi militia leader, though the decision is nonbinding:

"Iraq’s caretaker prime minister urged parliament on Sunday to take 'urgent measures' to force the withdrawal of foreign forces following the strike," Erin report. "In an address to the legislature, Adel Abdul Mahdi recommended that the government establish a timetable for the departure of foreign troops, including the members of the U.S.-led coalition fighting the Islamic State militant group, 'for the sake of our national sovereignty'"

“The vote in Iraq to seek full U.S. withdrawal is just the beginning of the predictable consequences of Trump’s reckless escalation with Iran,” Jeffrey Prescott , senior director on President Obama’s National Security Council, told Wong. “We should expect to see Iran accelerate its nuclear program as well.

Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign rally Sunday in Davenport, Iowa. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

The Campaign

BERNIE BUZZ: There’s a three-way tie in the Democratic race for president in Iowa with less than 30 days before the state kicks off the Democratic primary and caucus calendar, according to a new tracking poll, CBS's Anthony Salvanto, Jennifer De Pinto, Kabir Khanna and Fred Backus report.

The fog lifts a little: It had been more than a month since a high-quality poll of the first-in-the-nation caucus state was released (more on that here.)

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), former vice president Joe Biden and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg are tied for first place in the new CBS tracking poll, while Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) slipped.

🚨🚨NEW FROM @CBSNewsPoll: There’s a 3-way tie in Iowa and a close race in New Hampshire, but advantage right now goes to @BernieSanders.



Biden, Buttigieg tie Bernie in Iowa. Warren 3rd in NH. Klobuchar hits 7% in both states. Everyone else fades. pic.twitter.com/xxSegDarOj — Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) January 5, 2020

Here's how the Democrat responded to the Soleimani strike (our colleague Michael Scherer has more).

Sanders and Warren: The senators labeled the strike "an assassination," an important choice given that an executive order outlaws such assassinations. (NPR's Merrit Kennedy and Jackie Northam have all the details on that discussion). Warren actually issued two statements on the strike after some progressives criticized her initial attempt as not being harsh enough on the Trump administration.

Biden and Buttigieg: The former VP and the South Bend mayor used the attack to underline their respective cases to be commander-in-chief.

More on Biden: He released a lengthy statement saying in part that Soleimani "deserved to be brought for justice." Biden also added that incident underlines he's " better prepared than of anybody running for president right now.”

He released a lengthy statement saying in part that Soleimani "deserved to be brought for justice." Biden also added that incident underlines he's " More on Buttigieg: The mayor refused to engage in debate over whether the strike was a assassination when asked by The mayor refused to engage in debate over whether the strike was a assassination when asked by CNN's Tapper . He did add that Trump "has failed to demonstrate" the killing was "a good decision." As one of two military veterans left in the field, Buttigieg said in New Hampshire his experience is even more important now, the Times's Reid J. Epstein reports.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.). (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images)

The Investigations

THE LATEST ON IMPEACHMENT: We remain at a standstill. Before Congress left for recess, House Democrats had refused to formally send over articles of impeachment, which are needed for the Senate to kick off an impeachment trial. For now, that is where we remain --- though multiple Democratic officials expect Pelosi to transmit the articles as soon as this week, our colleague Rachael Bade reports.

More details: Democrats want Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to agree to call witnesses in the trial, including acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and former national security adviser John Bolton, before a trial even begins. McConnell prefers the approach the chamber used in the 1990s when it started proceedings against President Clinton before deciding to call witnesses (though no one expects McConnell to actually agree to call the White House officials who flouted subpoenas during the House probe).

Democrats want Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to agree to call witnesses in the trial, including acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and former national security adviser John Bolton, before a trial even begins. McConnell prefers the approach the chamber used in the 1990s when it started proceedings against President Clinton before deciding to call witnesses (though no one expects McConnell to actually agree to call the White House officials who flouted subpoenas during the House probe). GOP lawmakers are increasingly impatient: Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), a devoted Trump ally, said he would try to change Senate rules to allow McConnell to hold a trial without articles if Pelosi does not back down soon. Such a threat is mostly hollow, our colleague reports, as changing the rules would require Democratic support, but it also illustrates the frustration some have with the House trying to control the Senate process.

New information seems to implicate Trump: The push for new evidence was bolstered by s previously unreleased email that references a direct order from Trump to withhold aid to Ukraine.

“Clear direction from POTUS to hold,” Michael Duffey, associate director of national security programs at the Office of Management and Budget, to Elaine McCusker, the acting Pentagon comptroller on Aug. 30, Kate Brannen reported last week in Just Security.

Viral

