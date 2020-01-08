Aloha, Power Uppers. We've got the latest. Tips, comments, recipes? Thanks for waking up with us.

BREAKING: "A Ukrainian passenger jet carrying more than 170 people crashed in Iran early Wednesday shortly after takeoff from Tehran's main international airport, killing all aboard, officials said," our colleagues Isabelle Khurshudyan and Erin Cunningham report.

"Ukraine’s embassy in Iran said preliminary details pointed to engine failure. It issued a statement ruling out terrorism, but quickly took it down without explanation."

“I implore you all to refrain from speculating and making uncorroborated theories in relation to the plane crash before any official statements are made,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

A protester waves the national flag while demonstrators set fire near Tahrir Square during a demonstration against the Iranian missile strike in Baghdad on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed)

OFF OR ON RAMP?: President Trump will make a statement this morning after Iran last night launched over a dozen ballistic missiles against two U.S. military bases in Iraq, following through on its vow to retaliate for a U.S. strike that killed Iranian Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani.

Now, Trump faces a stark choice: To continue down a path toward yet another military entanglement in the Middle East or step back from the precipice of war with Iran.

Ten minutes after Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif tweeted that Iran had "concluded" its attack and "does not seek escalation or war," Trump tweeted: "All is well!" (There were no explicit threats or all caps, uncharacteristically).

Zarif: "Iran took & concluded proportionate measures in self-defense under Article 51 of UN Charter targeting base from which cowardly armed attack against our citizens & senior officials were launched. We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression," Zarif wrote on Twitter after the attack.

Trump: "All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning," Trump tweeted.

Just hours earlier on Tuesday, Trump had this to say about the bubbling situation to reporters at the White House during a meeting with Greece Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis: "If Iran does anything that they shouldn't be doing, they're going to be suffering the consequences, and very strongly."

From the Ayatollah: Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on Wednesday called the ballistic missile strikes a slap "on the face" and said that "military action is not enough" to avenge Soleimani's death.

The "corrupt presence of the United States in the region should come to an end," Khamenei said.

An Iraqi leader who heads the Iran-backed Asaib Ahl al-Haq group called for the country to follow Iran's lead and avenge the U.S. airstrike that also killed an Iraqi militia commander: "Now it is time for the initial response to the assassination of the martyred commander Mohandes."

The scene at the White House underscored the confusion that has characterized Trump's Iran policy over the past week.

"At the White House, where the president assembled his relatively skeletal war Cabinet after nightfall, there was a vacuum of information. Officials were tight-lipped and bleary-eyed," our colleagues Phil Rucker, Ashley Parker and Josh Dawsey report.

"Administration officials remained uncertain about whether Tuesday night’s assault marked Iran’s final response to the U.S. drone strike that killed one of its top generals, or the nation’s opening salvo... Amid the uncertainty Tuesday evening, mixed messages emanated from official White House channels — when aides shared any information at all."

U.S. officials said late Tuesday night the attack against U.S. military bases was being reviewed, but no reports of American casualties have yet to emerge.

"...but Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guard is claiming dozens of U.S. soldiers were killed in revenge for the U.S. airstrike that killed prominent commander, Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani," our colleagues Erin Cunningham and Paul Schemm report.

“Lacking a modern air force, Iran has embraced ballistic missiles as a long-range strike capability to dissuade its adversaries from attacking Iran,” a senior defense official focused on Iran, Christian Saunders, told our colleague Dan Lamothe. “Iran also has the largest missile force in the Middle East, with substantial inventory of close-range ballistic missiles, short-range ballistic missiles and medium-range ballistic missiles that can strike targets throughout the region as far as 2,000 kilometers away.”

Iranian state television also suggested an off-ramp to Trump, warning the U.S. "that if they respond to the Iranian missile attack, the Iranian response will be much harsher, wider and stronger." A number of experts and former officials under President Obama warned against escalating the situation further.

“If there are no U.S. casualties, and this is the extent of Iranian retaliation, then the U.S. does not need to escalate,” Faysal Itani, deputy director of the Center for Global Policy, told the Los Angeles Times. " Iran can fire the missiles. Killing Suleimani was a far bigger blow.”

Ilan Goldenberg, a Middle East security director at the Center for a New American Security who previously oversaw Iran policy under Obama, tweeted: “NO. NO. NO. He doesn’t have to respond especially if casualties are limited.”

“I think it’s a tragedy for the world that instead of diplomacy, this administration has rushed to confrontation,” former Secretary of State John Kerry told reporters in Iowa on the sidelines of an event for former Vice President Biden, who he's endorsed in the 2020 race. “If this develops into a tit-for-tat, increased effort, it will become a war that is needless, it didn’t have to happen, and it will be a reckless war of choice by the president of the United States.”

“The American people are not interested in getting involved in yet another endless war in the Middle East with no clear goal or strategy,” Sen. Robert Menendez (D-N.J.) said in a statement. “Now is the time to shore up our alliances.”

Nevertheless, hawkish senators took to Trump's favorite program — Sean Hannity's show on Fox News — to weigh in.

"This was an act of war ... by any reasonable definition," Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) told Hannity. "The president has all the authority he needs under Article II to respond."

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) told Hannity. "If you're watching television in Iran, I just got off the phone with the president," Graham added. "Your fate is in your own hands in terms of the regime's economic viability. You continue this ... crap, you're going to wake up one day out of the oil business."

And while interviewing Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.), Hannity himself suggested that the U.S. retaliate by bombing "their three major [oil] refineries."

"They're gonna get hit hard," Hannity added.

Hannity added. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) clamored for Trump to retaliate via Twitter: “The Iranian regime has made a grave miscalculation by launching these attacks,” Cheney tweeted. “I stand with President Trump, who has been clear that the United States will not tolerate such action against our forces.”

The political calculus for Trump, seeking reelection and facing an imminent Senate impeachment trial, might stop him from seeking to further escalate, however:

"...whether the strike will help the president win over more voters rests on factors largely outside Mr. Trump’s control. How Iran retaliates, and how voters who responded to his 2016 campaign message about ending 'forever wars' in the Middle East react to a potentially escalating conflict are the two most immediate questions," the New York Times's Maggie Haberman and Annie Karni report.

“One of the major parts of the Trump coalition is voters who after the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan wanted to be much more cautious engaging in an assault with ground troops,” Matt Schlapp, the chairman of the American Conservative Union, told Maggie and Annie. “There’s a significant number of libertarians and people who are weary about casually getting involved in a conflict with an Arab country that can take decades to resolve.”

Scheduling note: "Both the House and Senate will receive all-hands briefings Wednesday afternoon. Briefers are expected to include Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Defense Secretary Mark Esper, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley and CIA Director Gina Haspel," per Roll Call's Rachel Oswald.

Reminder that as this crisis escalates, we have no Director of National Intelligence, no Dep Dir, no Homeland Security Secretary, no Dep Sec, no head of CBP or ICE, no State Dept Under Sec of Arms Control, no Asst Sec for Europe, and no Navy Sec. — Garrett M. Graff (@vermontgmg) January 8, 2020

March for Our Lives is continuing to professionalize their operation as they work to turn out the largest youth voting bloc in history this 2020 presidential election. (Photo by Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)

DON'T SLEEP ON THE KIDS: March For Our Lives is beefing up its operation as it works to turn out the largest coalition of youth voters in history this coming November.

Alexis Confer is joining the gun violence prevention organization as its first executive director. The senior adviser for mayoral initiatives under New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) and one time national field director for Everytown for Gun Safety will be joined by Maxwell Frost, who will serve as national organizing director. Frost has organized for a number of causes and will help lead the existing 300 youth-led chapters around the country working to stop gun violence.

David Hogg, a co-founder and board member for March For Our Lives and survivor of the Parkland school shooting, told Power Up that Confer and Frost will be crucial to professionalizing the movement to mobilize young voters and activists to elect individuals focused on eliminating gun violence.

Going in the 2020 election, Hogg said that MFOL's "main goal is getting the highest youth voter turnout in American history."

"I do truly do think we can do it, sadly because of all of the horrible stuff that is happening to young people currently -- from climate change.. to gun violence that happens on our streets, in our communities and in our schools and now with Iran -- a fear of another war," Hogg added.

Crucially, Confer is committed to ensuring the organization remains youth-led: " Young people have always been indispensable in shaping the soul of our nation. If you look back at national fights for justice and equality, young people have led the way each time. This is no different in today’s fight to end gun violence. At its core, March For Our Lives remains a voice for those students who don’t want to live in fear any longer,” said Nina Vinik, a board chair for March For Our Lives Action Fund. “As we begin 2020 and beyond, Alexis will channel that vision to improve the lives of young people, and ensure March For Our Lives remains youth-led.”

The student activists behind MFOL, some of whom survived the Parkland shooting, rolled out an ambitious gun-control peace plan last summer Now, they're focused on activating, training and recruiting youth activists committed to tackling gun violence and expand the electorate.

"We have a group of young people that are so hungry for a voice and for progress," Confer told Power Up. "I need to help provide some clear lanes where they can run and provide the support necessary to get new activists involved through training and mentorship pipelines that will create long lasting change... I'm confident we’ll have a major showing in 2020."

Gun control remains an animating issue for young voters: According to the Harvard Youth Poll released last November, a "majority of young Americans support background checks and assault weapon ban; more support mandatory buyback program for assault weapons than oppose."

“More than four-in-five (81%) young Americans polled support 'requiring universal background checks for all gun purchases,' with less than 10 percent in opposition,” according to the Institute of Politics study.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.). (Gabriela Bhaskar/Bloomberg)

HOW THE CANDIDATES RESPONDED TO IRAN'S RETALIATION: Our colleagues collected a number of responses from the trail as Democrats continued to excoriate Trump over his Iran strategy.

Biden: “What’s happening in Iraq and Iran today was predictable — not exactly what’s happening, but the chaos that’s ensuing,” he said at fundraiser near Philadelphia last night, pointing to the Soleimani strike and Trump’s decision to withdraw from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

“What’s happening in Iraq and Iran today was predictable — not exactly what’s happening, but the chaos that’s ensuing,” he said at fundraiser near Philadelphia last night, pointing to the Soleimani strike and Trump’s decision to withdraw from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. An opportunity? "...Mr. Biden’s advisers and allies hope that the gravity of the moment will further crystallize the importance of defeating Mr. Trump in the minds of voters, and polls continue to show that Democrats believe Mr. Biden has the best chance to do so, though other candidates have also polled strongly against the president in hypothetical head-to-head matchups," the New York Times's Katie Glueck and Shane Goldmacher report.

"...Mr. Biden’s advisers and allies hope that the gravity of the moment will further crystallize the importance of defeating Mr. Trump in the minds of voters, and polls continue to show that Democrats believe Mr. Biden has the best chance to do so, though other candidates have also polled strongly against the president in hypothetical head-to-head matchups," the New York Times's Katie Glueck and Shane Goldmacher report. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.): “My heart and my prayers are with our military and with their families in Iraq and around the world,” she said at a rally in Brooklyn that featured former HUD Secretary Julián Castro. “This is a reminder of why we need to de-escalate tension in the Middle East. The American people do not want a war with Iran.”

“My heart and my prayers are with our military and with their families in Iraq and around the world,” she said at a rally in Brooklyn that featured former HUD Secretary Julián Castro. “This is a reminder of why we need to de-escalate tension in the Middle East. The American people do not want a war with Iran.” The personal: “My three brothers all served in the military,” Warren added. “At this moment, my heart and my prayers are with our military and with their families in Iraq and all around the world.”

“My three brothers all served in the military,” Warren added. “At this moment, my heart and my prayers are with our military and with their families in Iraq and all around the world.” Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg: “ As if we needed one more reminder that this is not a show and this is not a game,” he said at a fundraiser in Dallas, per ABC News's Kendall Karson. “ This is not about a horse race or who’s looking good or who got the best zinger off in the debate, this is a life or death process about the future of this republic.”

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Minn.)

As we await the casualty assessment from tonight’s attacks, it is vital that we take this moment to consider any response. A full-blown war with Iran is not in the national security interest of the U.S. or allies in the region. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) January 8, 2020

The big game is now big time politics: "The campaigns of President Trump and billionaire Mike Bloomberg said they have each purchased 60 seconds of ad time during the Super Bowl — pricey gestures underscoring the record spending expected in this year’s presidential race," our colleague Michelle Ye Hee Lee reports.

What a quote: “The biggest point is getting under Trump’s skin,” Michael Frazier, a spokesman for the Bloomberg campaign told the New York Times, “The biggest point is getting under Trump’s skin,” Michael Frazier, a spokesman for the Bloomberg campaign told the New York Times, which first reported Bloomberg's purchase. Hours later, Politico broke the news of Trump's ad.

Other campaigns are getting in at the local level:



Mike Bloomberg & Donald Trump aren't the only 2020 candidates with SuperBowlLIV political advertising. Bernie Sanders' campaign is spending $18k on airtime for a 30-second ad diring the Super Bowl, Joe Biden spent $24k & Elizabeth Warren spent $2k https://t.co/7j6mws372J https://t.co/IknJEDlCUS pic.twitter.com/7MTnDKSpAW — Anna Massoglia (@annalecta) January 7, 2020

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Majority Whip John Thune and Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa). (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

IMPEACHMENT STANDSTILL STILL STANDING: “Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that he is prepared to begin the impeachment trial with no agreement with Democrats on witnesses, even as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi signaled she is not ready to transmit the impeachment articles until she knows more about how Republicans would conduct the Senate proceedings,” our colleagues Seung Min Kim, Mike DeBonis and Rachael Bade report.

The latest from Pelosi: She hinted in a letter to her members “that she would not submit the articles nor tap House impeachment managers — who will effectively serve as the prosecution in the Senate — until McConnell publicly releases the legislation that would detail the parameters and procedures for the trial,” our colleagues write.

The latest from McConnell: He has the votes. “McConnell (R-Ky.) announced that he has the votes to begin the trial in the format that he and most of his members have long envisioned: opening arguments for both the House impeachment managers and Trump’s defense team, as well as ample time for senators to submit questions in writing.”

What that would mean: If passed, senators would not make a decision on calling witnesses until after the first phase of the trial is over.

Meanwhile: Trump had some thoughts on John Bolton's possible testimony: