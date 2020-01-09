Good morning & some personal news: We intend to step back as "senior" members of our families but plan on keeping our Verizon family plans. Thanks for waking up with us.

NEW THIS MORNING: Facebook is not backing down. The company “will continue to allow politicians to make false claims in their paid political posts and preserve the powerful yet controversial targeting tools that long have helped Democrats and Republicans deliver messaging to narrowly segmented audiences on the social networking site,” our colleagues Tony Romm, Isaac Stanley-Becker and Craig Timberg report of the social network's new rules.

Global Power

IT TAKES TWO: Two outspoken Senate Republicans lashed out at the Trump administration's contention that "imminent" danger fueled its killing of Iranian military leader Qasem Soleimani. Sens. Mike Lee (R-Utah) and Rand Paul (R-Ky.) broke from the administration's talking points after a briefing yesterday on Capitol Hill from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Defense Secretary Mark Esper and CIA Director Gina Haspel.

Lee excoriated the administration for "probably the worst briefing I’ve seen at least on a military issue in the nine years I’ve served in the United States Senate," a troubling sign for the administration even as President Trump stood down from a tit-for-tat battle with Iran and political attention boomerangs to impeachment.

“With history as our guide, consultation isn’t necessarily the same thing as authorization of the use of military force. ... Drive-by notification or after-the-fact, lame briefings like the one we just received aren’t adequate,” Lee added.

Lee added. Reminder: Esper called the intelligence leading the Pentagon to strike Soleimani "exquisite."

Happening today: Earlier on Wednesday, the morning after Iranian missiles were fired at U.S. bases in Iraq, Trump's decision to press pause on an escalating crisis elicited praise from both GOP hawks and isolationists. But after the Hill briefing, Lee and Paul have now said they'll support a Democratic resolution to check the president's power to start hostilities.

"... the House would vote on Thursday to force President Trump to quickly wind down military action against Iran unless he is given explicit authorization from Congress, opening what promised to be a searing debate over presidential war powers," according to the New York Times's Catie Edmondson.

Congressional Democrats said "the vote on Thursday would be on a measure that would require that Mr. Trump cease all military action against Iran unless Congress votes to approve it. Such a measure could face an uphill climb in the Republican-controlled Senate, but on Wednesday, two Republicans signaled they were inclined to support it, holding open the possibility of a razor-thin vote," per Edmondson.

Trump's gesture toward peace in a 10-minute televised statement -- laced with the promise of "additional punishing economic sanctions" on the Iranian regime -- allayed the concerns from war-weary lawmakers of plunging into a full-blown war with Iran. The president ultimately walked back from his own red line: that if Iran attacked an American base, the U.S. would be "sending some of that brand new beautiful [military] equipment their way... and without hesitation!"

"Despite the apparent easing of tensions, there is continuing uncertainty over Trump’s policy toward Tehran going forward and how he would respond to any future military provocations," our colleagues Anne Gearan, Siobhán O'Grady, Mike DeBonis and Felicia Sonmez report.

Read our colleagues behind-the-scenes account of the White House response to the Iranian missile attack.

Huh?: During his remarks, Trump notably applied pressure on NATO allies to mitigate the flare-up following Iran's withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear accord after the United States pulled out of it. Trump's ask surprised observers given he failed to consult with U.S. lawmakers, let along international allies, before killing Soleimani.

"The time has come for the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Russia and China to recognize this reality," Trump said. "They must now break away from the remnants of the Iran deal ... And we must all work together toward making a deal with Iran that makes the world a safer and more peaceful place."

"Today, I am going to ask NATO to become much more involved in the Middle East process," he added.

The request puzzled experts who have watched Trump's NATO bashing closely over the past three years.

"NATO works most effectively for the U.S. when we consult allies at any early stage, listen to them and accommodate their own interests when possible," former Ambassador Nicholas Burns, a career U.S. diplomat who served as ambassador to NATO under George W. Bush, told Power Up. "None of that has happened on Iran. And as the European allies are still strongly committed to the Iran Nuclear Deal, today’s appeal by the President for the allies to renounce the deal will simply not be accepted."

former Ambassador Nicholas Burns, a career U.S. diplomat who served as ambassador to NATO under George W. Bush, told Power Up. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Trump spoke about the situation over the phone on Wednesday. A statement released by NATO vaguely said the two leaders agreed that "NATO could contribute more to regional stability and the fight against international terrorism."

But Burns doubts that NATO is prepared to make serious changes in the region: "I was the American Ambassador to NATO when the Alliance went into Afghanistan as well as the Iraq training mission. They will resist any expansion of the role in Iraq without assurances that the government of Iraq actually wants that to happen and that the U.S. is prepared to stay and play a major role," Burns added.

Amanda Sloat, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institute, points out "NATO is already conducting a training and capacity building mission in Iraq, as well as contributing to the global coalition against the Islamic State."

"NATO's mission in Iraq is currently suspended given questions about the security situation, while some allies are awaiting clarification on the Iraqi government’s stance on the continued presence of US troops," Sloat told us.

About Trump's ask that European allies return to the negotiating table to hash out a new nuclear deal: "Europeans are angry about the lack of consultation, given the risks to their military personnel, diplomats, and regional interests," Sloat said. "They have been walking a fine line in their public statements, noting the danger posed by Soleimani and Iran’s negative role in the region while refraining from criticizing Trump’s unilateral actions and calling for calm on all sides."

Trump cloaked himself in what he sees as a successful deployment of force -- a talking point we bound to hear become a staple on the campaign trail -- the long-term repercussions are unclear:

"It’s not clear to me he fully appreciates the implications of the situation he has created and in terms of the next phase of what will be an unpleasant Iranian long-term response," Suzanne Maloney, an Iran scholar at Brookings , told Power Up. "The Iranians ultimately have no choice but to deal with Washington in some shape or form but they will both look for revenge and additional leverage and it makes the process longer and harder of getting back to the table."

You are reading the Power Up newsletter. Not a regular subscriber?

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

In the Agencies

MNUCHIN TRIES TO SHIELD TRUMP PROTECTION COSTS: "The Trump administration is seeking to delay a Democratic effort to require the Secret Service to disclose how much it spends protecting Trump and his family when they travel — until after the 2020 election, according to people familiar with the discussions," our colleagues Carol D. Leonnig and David A. Fahrenthold scooped.

Keeping the secret in service: "Mnuchin has balked at Democratic demands that the bill require the Secret Service to disclose the costs related to the travel of the president and his adult children within 120 days after it is passed, according to people with knowledge of the talks," our colleagues write. This comes as lawmakers negotiate over legislation that would move the Secret Secret back to the Treasury Department.

"Mnuchin has balked at Democratic demands that the bill require the Secret Service to disclose the costs related to the travel of the president and his adult children within 120 days after it is passed, according to people with knowledge of the talks," our colleagues write. This comes as lawmakers negotiate over legislation that would move the Secret Secret back to the Treasury Department. Key stat: "The government spent about $96 million on travel by Obama over eight years, according to documents obtained by the conservative group Judicial Watch," our colleagues write. "A report by the Government Accountability Office, which serves as the congressional watchdog on federal spending, estimated that Trump’s travel cost $13.6 million in just one month in early 2017 ... If spending continued at that pace, Trump would have exceeded Obama’s total expenses before the end of his first year in office."

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.). (Shawn Thew/EPA-EFE/Rex)

The Investigations

IMPEACHMENT SPARKS INTRAPARTY DRAMA: “A growing number of Senate Democrats called on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to send articles of impeachment to the Senate, while Republicans seized on their remarks to ramp up pressure on the California Democrat,” our colleagues Felicia Sonmez, John Wagner and Colby Itkowitz report.

One of the dissenters is a fellow Californian: “If we’re going to do it, she should send them over,” Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) said, per Bloomberg News's Jordan Fabian and Billy House. “I don’t see what good delay does.”

Others who have spoken out include: Sens. Richard Blumenthal (Conn,), Chris Murphy (Conn.), Joe Manchin III (W.Va) and Doug Jones (Ala.). Manchin is viewed as a gettable vote against impeachment among some Republicans and Jones is the most endangered Democratic senator facing reelection this year.

Sens. Richard Blumenthal (Conn,), Chris Murphy (Conn.), Joe Manchin III (W.Va) and Doug Jones (Ala.). Manchin is viewed as a gettable vote against impeachment among some Republicans and Jones is the most endangered Democratic senator facing reelection this year. But there are some notable absences on the list: The presidential candidates. Sen. Cory Booker (N.J.) praised Pelosi saying, “I think Nancy Pelosi has dealt with this impeachment challenge for the last many months in a masterful way, and those impeachment articles will come over here for a vote in due time.”

Meanwhile, Republicans are privately sparing over the dynamics of a trial: Namely, whether House Republican leadership will get its wish and see the Senate chamber turn into a Fox News green room, our colleagues Rachael Bade, Carol D. Leonnig and Josh Dawsey report.

Trump is piqued by the idea of letting his biggest defenders join his lawyers: He “loves the idea, according to four administration and congressional officials familiar with his thinking who spoke on the condition of anonymity to talk frankly,” our colleagues write. Among those being considered are Republican Reps. Jim Jordan (Ohio), John Ratcliffe (Tex.) and Douglas A. Collins (Ga.).

McConnell thinks it would backfire: The majority leader “and his fellow GOP senators have expressed concerns to Trump that a House-led defense could offend moderates, including Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska)," our colleagues write. “Trump, they argue, has already won the backing of the GOP base, so he and his team need to focus on ensuring Republican unity on an acquittal.”

The majority leader “and his fellow GOP senators have expressed concerns to Trump that a House-led defense could offend moderates, including Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska)," our colleagues write. “Trump, they argue, has already won the backing of the GOP base, so he and his team need to focus on ensuring Republican unity on an acquittal.” Key quote: “One thing I’m not eager to do is re-create the circus like atmosphere of the House — that’s not what we’re going to do here, if we can avoid it,” said Sen. John Cornyn (R-Tex.), a McConnell ally. “So I think it seems obvious to me that if the president picks a team that does not include House members, that we’d be more likely to have the dignified process that the Constitution calls for.”

Britain's Prince Harry and then-fiancee Meghan Markle in Feb. 2018. (Frank Augstein/File/AP)

Outside the Beltway

THE SUSSEXES TAKE A REIGN CHECK: “Britain's Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, made a surprise announcement: that they would 'step back' from their roles as senior members of the royal family and work to become 'financially independent,' in the United Kingdom and North America,” our colleagues William Booth and Karla Adam report from London.

Their full statement:

More on Megxit: "Such a move abroad, away from the strictures of Buckingham Palace and its many duties, would be bold and remarkable, signaling that two of the younger, more popular royals may be fed up with an anachronistic, cosseted life of endless ribbon-cutting and fusty, scripted engagements — and the scrutiny that comes with all of that," our colleagues write.

What the British press are saying: "Buckingham Palace was 'blindsided,'" BBC's Royal Correspondent Jonny Dymond said. Former BBC royal correspondent Peter Hunt added: "I'm always very wary of using the word 'unprecedented' but I cannot think of a previous example where they [the Royal Family] have washed their dirty linen in public."

And they'll never be royals: "A senior source told the British tabloid, the Sun: “Their statement was not cleared with anyone. It breaks all protocol. This is a declaration of war on the family. (We should point out that the couple is known to loathe the British tabloids, which they blasted on their new website. The Sun claims it was going to break the story of the Royal family breakup, so the couple rushed out their statement ahead of time.

Whatever Suits ya': "The couple did not say where, exactly, they would spend time now," our colleagues write. "Before she and Harry got together, Meghan lived and worked in Toronto, where 'Suits' is filmed. Canada, a member of the British Commonwealth of Nations, might make an appropriate part-time home."

In the Media

What else you need to know: