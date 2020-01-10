Good morning. It's Friday. We made it! Tips, comments, recipes. Reach out and sign up. See you on Monday.

THIS JUST IN: "Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi has told the U.S. secretary of state to send a delegation to Iraq tasked with formulating the mechanism for the withdrawal of U.S troops from Iraq, according to a statement released Friday," the Associated Press's Samya Kullab and Qassim Abdul-Zahra report.

"Abdul-Mahdi’s comments to Pompeo suggests he was standing by his previous statements that U.S troops should leave Iraq despite recent signals toward de-escalation between Tehran and Washington following the tit-for-tat attacks that brought Iraq to the brink of a proxy war."

Demonstrators gather to protest against the recent conflict with Iran in downtown Sacramento, Calif. on Thursday. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

THE WEEK OF WALK BACKS: Don't feel bad if you have a little whiplash after this week. President Trump and lawmakers from both parties walked back policies and statements as Washington seemed to go to war with Iran, then didn't. At least one Republican senator criticized the administration over its Iran policy, then didn't. And the same for Democratic lawmakers who appeared to want Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to hand over the articles of impeachment.

The public reversals and mea culpas highlighted the hyper-polarized state of play that has stalled the Senate impeachment trial and explain why even muted criticism doesn't last for long in the Trump era.

Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) raised eyebrows after excoriating Trump's Iran policy following a classified briefing on the U.S. strike that killed Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, calling it Wednesday the "worst" briefing he had ever seen. But on Thursday, Lee told Breitbart News that "despite the media’s portrayal of his comments, the 'worst' military briefing [Lee] ever received was the deceptive briefing on the 2012 attack on the Benghazi consulate." (Here's what Lee originally said).

On the other side of the aisle, Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) and Rep. Adam Smith (D-Wash.) backpedaled on calls for Pelosi to hand over articles of impeachment against Trump to the Senate, which is ready to begin an impeachment trial.

"My comments on this have been misunderstood, " Feinstein said of Pelosi's decision to hold the articles, per Politico's Burgess Everett. “She’s going to send them, and it’s her decision."

Politico's "I misspoke this morning, I do believe we should do everything we can to force the Senate to have a fair trial," the chairman of the House Armed Services Committee the chairman of the House Armed Services Committee tweeted . "If the Speaker believes that holding on to the articles for a longer time will help force a fair trial in the Senate, then I wholeheartedly support that decision."

The change of hearts followed Trump's decision not to escalate hostilities with Iran following Soleimani's killing, and a missile strike on two U.S. bases in Iraq, which didn't cause casualties. But it doesn't mean the GOP stands entirely behind its president's decision to take out a top Iranian military commander without informing Congress as this week exposed an ideological schism within the party between Republican isolationists and hawks — from lawmakers to Fox News hosts — who both see the president as an ally.

"The Trump administration’s effort to minimize dissent and hold back information about the president’s actions toward Iran has deepened tensions over the role of Congress in a military conflict," our colleague Seung Min Kim reports.

A Trump loyalist defects: "The House passed legislation Thursday that would limit Trump’s ability to take military action against Iran without congressional approval," per Seung Min. "The vote was 224 to 194 with three Republicans joining Democrats in supporting the legislation. While the vote fell mostly along partisan lines, Trump stalwart Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) voted for the resolution, warning his colleagues against the possibility of more 'forever wars.'"

Gaetz said on the House floor explaining his vote. Gaetz, however, was an outlier: The House voted 224-to-194 to prevent Trump from taking further military action against Iran "with three Republicans and a Republican-turned-independent endorsing the resolution," our colleague Karoun Demirjian reports. "Eight Democrats opposed the measure, which instructs Trump “to terminate the use of United States Armed Forces to engage in hostilities in or against Iran or any part of its government or military” unless Congress declares war or there is “an imminent armed attack upon the United States.”

The House voted 224-to-194 to prevent Trump from taking further military action against Iran "with three Republicans and a Republican-turned-independent endorsing the resolution," our colleague Karoun Demirjian reports. "Eight Democrats opposed the measure, which instructs Trump “to terminate the use of United States Armed Forces to engage in hostilities in or against Iran or any part of its government or military” unless Congress declares war or there is “an imminent armed attack upon the United States.” “ I understand — as a former Marine Corps intelligence officer — the real-world limitations to and the sensitivities associated with sharing certain information, even with members of Congress,” Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.) said about the contentious classified briefing by administration officials that angered Lee and Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.). “But I left there feeling as though it would’ve been a lot more helpful had I gotten a little peek into some of the intel that informed the operational decisions.”

Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.) said about the contentious classified briefing by administration officials that angered Lee and Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.). "But Lee, Paul and Young — to a certain extent — appeared to be outliers among Senate Republicans," Seung Min writes.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's interview with Fox News's Laura Ingraham is unlikely to quell bubbling concerns among lawmakers upset by efforts to quash debate on the Hill and unconvinced by the intelligence presented to them during the briefing. The interview comes on the heels of Trump making a new claim earlier in the day that the administration targeted Soleimani because the Iranians "were looking to blow up our embassy."

Pompeo insisted that Soleimani had planned "a series of imminent attacks": "We don’t know precisely when — and we don’t know precisely where," Pompeo said. "But it was real ... There was a real opportunity here and there was a real necessity here. We made the right decision. The president made the right call."

MORE NEWS OUT OF IRAN: "Western leaders sketched out Thursday what they say was the fate of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 — apparently downed by an Iranian missile, possibly fired by mistake, as the plane with 176 people aboard climbed above Tehran's outskirts," our colleagues Isabelle Khurshudyan, Missy Ryan, Dan Lamothe and Paul Sonne report.

"The assessments — based on intelligence reports from the United States, Canada and elsewhere — were met with quick dismissals from Iran and suggested deepening divides over the unfolding investigation of Wednesday’s crash, which killed all aboard."

“We recognize that this may have been done accidentally,” P rime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada said at a news conference . The flight was carrying 63 Canadians. “The evidence suggests very clearly a possible and probable cause for the crash.”

Remembering the victims: "The Ukrainian jet that crashed shortly after taking off from Tehran's airport Wednesday, killing all 176 people on board, was carrying entire families, award-winning scientists, university students, and a young married couple who had traveled back to Iran for their wedding," BuzzFeed's Brianna Sacks reports.

Hamed Esmaeilion says his wife Parisa and with their daughter Reera were killed in the Ukrainian flight that crashed in #Iran last night: I called her school today and said Reera will be absent forever.pic.twitter.com/a11dPAyL0S — Negar Mortazavi (@NegarMortazavi) January 9, 2020

Democratic presidential candidate businessman Tom Steyer. (Chris Carlson/AP)

STEYER SURGES ONTO THE DEBATE STAGE: "Billionaire investor Tom Steyer appears to have qualified for the seventh Democratic presidential debate on the strength of Fox News polls that found him with double-digit support in Nevada and South Carolina — two states where his ad campaign has dominated the airwaves,” our colleague David Weigel reports.

Who's made it so far: Former vice president Joe Biden, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sens. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Amy Klobuchar (Minn.) and now Steyer.

Businessman Andrew Yang still needs a few more polls to make the stage.

What's behind the surge?: A deluge of ad spending.

From the New York Times's Nick Corasaniti:

fwiw, according to @Ad_Analytics:



In SC:

Steyer spending $11.2 million on television, cable and radio ads, which is 65 percent of overall political ads in market.



In NV:

Steyer up $10.3 million, which is nearly 75 percent of political ads in market https://t.co/SImHI1Wh5Y — Nick Corasaniti (@NYTnickc) January 9, 2020

Huh: If an impeachment trial begins next week, Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez has said that the debate could be rescheduled.

Elsewhere, Garcetti endorses Biden: Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who flirted with running himself, endorsed former vice president Biden in the presidential race. He "will be one of Biden’s highest-profile supporters in California’s March 3 primary, but the endorsement is unlikely to have any practical impact on the highly competitive race," the Los Angeles Times's Michael Finnegan and Seema Mehta report.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

PELOSI SAYS SHE'LL 'SOON' SEND IMPEACHMENT ARTICLES TO SENATE: The speaker “stood her ground, bristling at the repeated questions about when she plans to relent and arguing that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has yet to provide sufficient detail on the trial process — leaving unaddressed the criticism that has emerged among Democrats,” our colleagues Mike DeBonis and Rachael Bade report.

She's leaving even close allies in the dark: “But Democratic aides said Pelosi will follow her own gut on the decision, and while some Democrats began questioning her strategy this week — such as moderate Rep. Ben McAdams (D-Utah), who said the time had come to send the articles — there are also clear signs she largely remained in control,” our colleagues write.

“But Democratic aides said Pelosi will follow her own gut on the decision, and while some Democrats began questioning her strategy this week — such as moderate Rep. Ben McAdams (D-Utah), who said the time had come to send the articles — there are also clear signs she largely remained in control,” our colleagues write. In her own words: “You keep asking me the same question, I keep giving you the same answer: We need to see the arena to which we are sending our managers. Is that too much to ask?” she said, referring to the House 'managers' who will prosecute the case in the Senate.”

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is looking at other options: The majority leader has signed onto the effort led by Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) to change the Senate's rules to try to force Pelosi's hand if she continues to delay the process. He is also telling GOP senators that a trial could start as soon as Monday, but that would require Pelosi to transmit the articles today and is very unlikely.

A rules change would require 67 votes, and is an extremely unlikely scenario.

MORE THAN 1 BILLION ANIMALS AT RISK IN AUSTRALIAN FIRES: “More than 1 billion mammals, birds and reptiles nationwide — some of them found nowhere else on Earth — may have been affected or killed by the fires sweeping across Australia, according to a University of Sydney estimate. The potential toll is far greater when other types of animals are included,” our colleagues Karin Brulliard and Darryl Fears report.

Some animals are at the risk of going extinct: “Among the most vulnerable: the long-footed potoroo, a marsupial that lives in damp forest habitat that scientists say may not recover from the fires; and the Kangaroo Island glossy black cockatoo, which eats nothing but the seeds of she-oak trees that have gone up in flames,” our colleagues write.

A researcher holds a glossy black cockatoo on Kangaroo Island, Australia. (Photo by Daniella Teixeira)

Another harrowing case: The mouse-size dunnart. "Before bush fires struck, it was already endangered, so rare that even researchers who studied them had never seen one. Now they fear they never will. One-third of the 1,700-square-mile island has burned, including the entire area where these dunnarts are known to live."

Even survival is not enough: "Individual animals might survive, but when their habitat is gone, 'it doesn’t matter,' Manu Saunders, a research fellow and insect ecologist at the University of New England in Armidale told our colleagues. 'They’ll die anyway.'"

