BREAKING: "Red-hot lava gushed out of a volcano near the Philippine capital on Monday, as tens of thousands of people fled the area through heavy ash and frightening tremors. Experts warned that the eruption could get worse and plans were being made to evacuate hundreds of thousands more," the Associated Press's Joeal Calupitan and Jim Gomez report.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., takes the stage at a climate rally with the Sunrise Movement in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

The Campaign

FEARS OF 2016 REDUX: A panicked Democratic establishment is confronting the reality — again — that an ascendant Bernie Sanders, surging in the polls and hauling in money, may have a viable chance of securing the nomination.

But the attacks against the perennially under-estimated Democratic socialist — and Sanders's own blitz against his rivals to secure early victories in the early February caucuses — are sparking broad concerns within the party. Prominent Democrats are worried about a repeat of 2016 in which President Trump will face off against a nominee bruised from a long primary fight.

As one way to counter this, key House lawmakers who have picked sides in the 2020 presidential primary plan to make a joint announcement that they will back the eventual Democratic nominee, Power Up and our colleague Sean Sullivan scooped on Sunday evening.

The effort is being led by Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-Penn.), a backer of former vice president Joe Biden, who has so far been in touch with two of his colleagues from California — Reps. Ro Khanna and Katie Porter. Khanna has again thrown his support behind Sanders, who has few supporters in the House, and Porter is backing Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.).

Key: “The goal of this is to absolutely avoid a repeat of 2016, when lingering bad feelings from the primaries hurt us in the general election and we ended up losing a close race. That is a luxury we absolutely cannot afford," Boyle told Power Up.

That is a luxury we absolutely cannot afford," Boyle told Power Up. “We need to send a clear message that this party will be unified,” Khanna said in an interview, adding that Boyle has been a “very constructive force in the House” in bringing together members. “The only thing that would make our nominee unelectable is if our party doesn’t unify, so let’s not make that a self-fulfilling prophecy.”

But the bubbling food fight shows no signs of abating: Moderate lawmakers -- and at least one prominent Democratic strategist -- warned strongly in recent days against a Sanders candidacy. Former president Barack Obama's 2012 campaign manager Jim Messina took a swing at Sanders on Saturday, saying that Trump would "very much want to run" against a "socialist."

But an attack from a key member of the consultant class served to fuel the fire of the candidate who has built an anti-establishment political movement.

"Jim Messina doesn't have friends who are waiters, or flight attendants, or teachers, which is why he genuinely doesn't understand Bernie's appeal," Karthik Ganapathy, Sanders's 2016 press secretary and co-founder of MVMT Communications. "But if he dared to venture beyond Silicon Valley, Manhattan, and the Beltway to actually attend a Bernie rally and ask people why they're there, I suspect he'd learn something and see much of the same hope that powered Barack Obama's historic election in 2008."

"Barack Obama won twice because of his genius and ability to inspire people across the nation, not because of any political operatives," said Khanna. "He, more than anymore, would respect the grassroots movement that Senator Sanders is building."

Sander went on the offense: On the heels of Trump's actions in Iran and after beating out his Democratic opponents as the first choice for likely caucus-goers in the highly anticipated Des Moines Register/CNN poll released on Friday, Sanders has ramped up pressure on his opponents. He suddenly went on the attack, as Sean and Annie Linksey report, "engaging in a rare dispute with Sen. Elizabeth Warren, tussling with former vice president Joe Biden and drawing an insult from President Trump."

Biden's a target: "Although Sanders mostly had resisted comparing himself with other candidates, over the weekend, his surrogates and aides intensified their attacks on Biden, targeting his past positions on racial issues and his vote to sanction the Iraq War," per Sean and Annie.

"Although Sanders mostly had resisted comparing himself with other candidates, over the weekend, his surrogates and aides intensified their attacks on Biden, targeting his past positions on racial issues and his vote to sanction the Iraq War," per Sean and Annie. So is Warren: "At the same time, his campaign went after Warren, with whom Sanders has shared a nonaggression pact for much of the primary season. A script first reported by Politico told Sanders’s volunteers to tell voters they called on Sanders’s behalf who had indicated support for her that Warren’s popularity was limited to the rich and educated — effectively denigrating her electability."

Warren out w fundraising email, written by CM Roger Lau, in response to Sanders vol talking points.

Ends with:

“P.S. If the Bernie campaign's description rang false to you too, we'd love to hear your story. What brings you into this fight, and what issues do you care about?” pic.twitter.com/oW21NbQ8Ud — Greg Krieg (@GregJKrieg) January 13, 2020

The trash-talking was a reminder of the perils of exploiting a fractious Democratic party going into a general election: Warren responded to Sanders's attacks that she was "disappointed" with Sanders's negative campaign script and asked that he turn "his campaign in a different direction."

Notably: Warren also criticized the “factionalism” that impacted the 2016 election, suggesting that Sanders’s campaign ultimately hurt Clinton in the general election against Trump.

The same goes for critics of Sanders: even strategists who conceded that Sanders might be problematic for the party argued that attacks on him from establishment figures will backfire.

"The Democratic establishment has been doing a pretty good job at biting it's tongue up until this point," a Democratic strategist who called Messina's comments "unbelievably stupid" told Power Up.

More: "You just wonder what are these people are thinking — it’s breathtaking. One of the main things that Sanders had in 2016 was the ability to run against the Democratic establishment. And to nurse and inflame a sense of grievance. So when establishment people come out and say stuff like that, they are helping him and making it more likely that if he doesn’t get the nomination, they won't support the nominee."

"You just wonder what are these people are thinking — it’s breathtaking. One of the main things that Sanders had in 2016 was the ability to run against the Democratic establishment. And to nurse and inflame a sense of grievance. So when establishment people come out and say stuff like that, they are helping him and making it more likely that if he doesn’t get the nomination, they won't support the nominee." "I continue to be amazed at how people inherently don't treat Sanders seriously," a second Democratic strategist told Power Up. "When he's leading in a poll, we ask 'could it be real?' No one asked that for Warren or [Pete] Buttegieg. Rather than vetting Sanders's actual record, we are having an academic discussion about whether he's a good or bad candidate because he's a socialist. This happened in 2016, too. Bernie pulled ahead of Hillary in New Hampshire in July of 2015, yet people still treated him as a novelty."

Déjà vu: It was exactly four years ago when Sanders crept up on then-frontrunner Hillary Clinton in Iowa and New Hampshire, dramatically cutting into her polling lead and boasting of fundraising numbers that rivaled hers. "Several Democratic leaders agreed, saying the Clinton campaign underestimated Mr. Sanders from the start," The New York Times's Patrick Healy wrote on January 16, 2016.

Sanders is in a remarkably similar position this time around, and still "has never received the full scrutiny of a (perceived) frontrunner," Robby Mook, Clinton's 2016 campaign manager, told Power Up. Mook, who warned colleagues during the last election that Sanders was a formidable opponent, said that Sanders should get that treatment.

"No one has ever run a negative ad against him. GOP lawmakers have never mounted investigations into his past. 'Bad stories' are a one-day affair," Mook added. "Aside from ideological considerations, the bigger question is whether/how he and his team can take on the real scrutiny of a Democratic frontrunner."

At The White House

QUESTIONS ABOUT 'IMMINENT' THREAT: "Trump authorized the killing of Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani seven months ago if Iran's increased aggression resulted in the death of an American, according to five current and former senior administration officials," NBC News's Carol Lee and Courtney Kube report. "The presidential directive in June came with the condition that Trump would have final sign-off on any specific operation to kill Soleimani, officials said."

"That decision explains why assassinating Soleimani was on the menu of options that the military presented to Trump two weeks ago for responding to an attack by Iranian proxies in Iraq, in which a U.S. contractor was killed and four U.S. service members were wounded, the officials said," per Lee and Kube.

"The timing, however, could undermine the Trump administration's stated justification for ordering the U.S. drone strike that killed Soleimani in Baghdad on Jan. 3. Officials have said Soleimani, the leader of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' elite Quds Force, was planning imminent attacks on Americans and had to be stopped."

Global Power

ESPER CAN'T CONFIRM TRUMP'S IRAN CLAIMS: “Senior administration officials declined to confirm [Trump’s] assertion that four U.S. embassies had been targeted for attack by Iran, while saying that Trump’s 'interpretation' of the threat was consistent with overall intelligence that justified the killing of a senior Iranian general,” our colleague Karen DeYoung reports.

Esper's full quote: “I didn’t see one with regard to four embassies,” Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper said of intelligence reports. “What I’m saying is I share the president’s view that probably — my expectation was they were going to go after our embassies,” Esper told CBS’s 'Face the Nation.'”

NEWS: @EsperDod tells @margbrennan he "didn't see" specific evidence showing Iran planned to strike 4 U.S. embassies, despite @realDonaldTrump saying an attack at multiple embassies was “imminent." Watch more of Esper's interview on @FacetheNation today. pic.twitter.com/1Nud8waok1 — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) January 12, 2020

A confusing, changing narrative: The administration has offered few details and differing justifications for the Jan. 3 drone strike, our colleague writes.

This lead: “T hey had to kill him because he was planning an 'imminent' attack. But how imminent they could not say. Where they could not say,” the New York Time's Peter Baker and Thomas Gibbons-Neff write. “ When they could not say. And really, it was more about what he had already done. Or actually it was to stop him from hitting an American embassy. Or four embassies. Or not.”

Some lawmakers are saying something isn't right: Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo were “fudging the intelligence,” House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff said on CNN.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was the most blunt: “I don’t think the administration has been straight with the Congress of the United States."

“I don’t think the administration has been straight with the Congress of the United States." In regards to Trump's comment about the embassies, Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) said: “So, that was news to me , and it certainly is not something that I recall being raised in the classified briefing.”

, Pompeo said on Friday that the U.S. didn't know when or where attacks would occur, but there was “specific information on an imminent threat, and those threats included attacks on U.S. embassies, period, full stop.” Trump made his assertion the same day.

Tehran cracks down on protesters: “A top Iranian military commander made a rare public appeal for forgiveness,” the Times's Farnaz Fassihi and David D. Kirkpatrick report, “as security forces fired on protesters and outrage over the mistaken downing of a jetliner reignited opposition on the streets and stirred dissent within the government’s conservative base.”

More on pushback against the regime: “Th e unrest spread outside Tehran, the capital, to at least a dozen cities. Security forces fired tear gas, rubber bullets and eventually live ammunition to disperse demonstrators in Tehran. By late Sunday night, several people had been wounded, witnesses said,” the Times reports. “ Unlike previous waves of opposition, some of the outrage this time has come from conservatives who ordinarily support the government, as well as from the usual critics.”

Meanwhile in Iraq, a strike injures Iraqi forces: "Four members of Iraq's military were wounded Sunday in a rocket attack targeting an air base just north of Baghdad where American trainers were present until recently, Iraqi security officials said," the Associated Press's Qassem Abdul-Zahra reports.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

The Investigations

THE ARTICLES ARE COMING: Pelosi “said she will meet with House Democrats on Tuesday morning to discuss the timing of a vote on impeachment managers,” our colleagues Elise Viebeck and Juliet Eilperin report. A trial could then start as soon as Wednesday, but the expectation is that it will not begin in earnest until next week.

Beyond the caucus meeting, Pelosi has not revealed much more: Based on a letter she sent last week, the articles are expected to be transmitted sometime this week. We also know that Pelosi's gambit to force the Senate to agree to hear witness testimony failed.

But the speaker said her three-week fight with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was worth it: She also “did not rule out the possibility that the House would subpoena former national security adviser John Bolton if the Senate chooses not to. She repeatedly chastised McConnell for signaling that he is not interested in fully weighing the House’s charges,” our colleagues write.

McConnell is facing his own pressure back home: “Analysts say his impeachment strategy is just more evidence that he is playing to win,” our colleague Griff Witte reports from Florence, Ky., of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's strategy to remain popular with conservatives ahead of his reelection this year.

