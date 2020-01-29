Aloha, Power Friends. We're halfway there. Tips, comments, recipes? ...You know the drill. Thanks for waking up with us.

🚨: "Countries began evacuating their citizens Wednesday from the Chinese city hardest-hit by an outbreak of a new virus that has killed 132 people and infected more than 6,000 on the mainland and abroad," the Associated Press's Christina Larson reports.

Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts departs after presiding at the Senate impeachment trial on Wednesday. (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)

The Investigations

TRIAL BALLOONS: We're not sure how many different ways we can lead the newsletter this week by informing you that things are still very fluid in Trump's Senate impeachment trial …

But here we are, yet again, after another day marinating in the revelations detailed by former national security adviser John Bolton in his unpublished book manuscript.

The Wall Street Journal's Rebecca Ballhaus, Lindsay Wise, and Natalie Andrews reported on Tuesday evening that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) doesn't have the votes to block witnesses from being called, a vote that is expected Friday after the question-and-answer portion of the trial kicks off today. That news came after the White House legal team yesterday concluded its defense of Trump against charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, urging an end to the trial ASAP.

“At a meeting of all Republican senators late Tuesday, [McConnell] said the vote total wasn’t where it needed to be on blocking witnesses or documents, the people familiar with the matter said,” per Ballhaus, Wise and Andrews. “He had a card with 'yes,' 'no,' and 'maybes' marked on it, apparently a whip count, but he didn’t show it to senators.”

Reminder: “Just four GOP senators would have to join with Democrats to produce the majority needed to call witnesses — an outcome McConnell has sought to avoid since it could invite new controversy and draw out the divisive proceedings,” per our colleagues Erica Werner, Seung Min Kim and Rachael Bade. “An initial vote to allow witnesses, expected Friday, does not ensure witnesses would actually be called, since the Senate would have to subsequently hold separate votes on summoning each individual witness. And Trump’s ultimate acquittal still remains all but assured, since a two-thirds vote in the GOP-run Senate would be required to remove him.”

“Mutually assured destruction” is how McConnell has described the witness question. Vulnerable Republicans up for reelection this year yesterday echoed McConnell's arguments and pressed their colleagues to wrap now.

“Sens. Cory Gardner of Colorado, Martha McSally of Arizona and Thom Tillis of North Carolina, who face competitive races in the fall, addressed their colleagues in the meeting, people familiar with the matter said. Mr. Gardner said a longer trial would lead to more Democratic attacks, according to a spokesman, and Mr. Tillis called impeachment a sham. Ms. McSally’s office said she doesn’t comment on what happens in private meetings,” Ballhaus, Wise and Andrews report.

"All I can say, is I don't need any more evidence, but if we do call witnesses, we're not just gonna call one witness. We're gonna call a bunch of witnesses," Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) and staunch Trump ally told reporters.

“All I can say, is I don’t need any more evidence, but if we do call witnesses, we’re not just gonna call one witness. We’re gonna call a bunch of witnesses,” Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) and staunch Trump ally told reporters. But the New York Times's Nick Fandos reports that the alarmism might simply be a pressure tactic: “ … McConnell and his leadership team are optimistic they will to end up with the votes they need by the end of the week. They are trying to create pressure on wavering senators to join with a majority of their colleagues.”

“We’re not robots. We’re not sheep. We’re individuals that represent our states,” Sen. Kevin Cramer (R- N.D.) told Fandos. “There are no wimps in the United States Senate.”

Trump was relatively subdued during a rally last night in Wildwood, N.J., for GOP convert Rep. Jeff Van Drew (N.J). He later echoed McConnell's argument: “No matter how many witnesses you give the Democrats, no matter how much information is given, like the quickly produced Transcripts, it will NEVER be enough for them. They will always scream UNFAIR. The Impeachment Hoax is just another political CON JOB!” he tweeted.

Mixed bag: Some Republicans have latched onto Alan Dershowitz's argument presented Tuesday night that the “president's actions are not impeachable.” Others floated alternative ideas about how to mitigate the Bolton factor:

With regards to Bolton's unpublished manuscript, Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) told CNN's Dana Bash.

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) called Lankford's proposal “ absurd ” : “What an absurd proposal. It’s a book! There’s no need for it be read in the SCIF unless you want to hide something,” Schumer said during a news conference .

“ ” news conference As for the other vulnerable senators: Sens. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and Susan Collins (R-Maine) seem likely to vote in favor of witnesses while Sens. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) remained wild cards.

Happening today: Senators will have two days to ask questions of House impeachment managers and White House lawyers. How the defense and prosecution answer these questions will inevitably shape the trial's ending — with a call for witnesses or a quick acquittal. The Times's Michael Shear has the down low on some potential queries:

“Sen. Josh Hawle y, Republican of Missouri, wants to ask the leading House manager about the whistleblower whose confidential complaint about Mr. Trump’s dealings with Ukraine touched off the impeachment inquiry, and about Hunter Biden, whom the president asked Ukraine’s president to investigate,” per Shear. “ Sen. Angus King , independent of Maine, plans to question the defense lawyer Alan M. Dershowitz’s criteria for impeachment . Sen. Kevin Cramer , Republican of North Dakota, is seeking more information about the president’s personal lawyer , who played a central role in his pressure campaign on Ukraine.”

y, Republican of Missouri, wants to ask the leading House manager whose confidential complaint about Mr. Trump’s dealings with Ukraine touched off the impeachment inquiry, and about Hunter Biden, whom the president asked Ukraine’s president to investigate,” per Shear. “ , independent of Maine, plans to question the defense lawyer Alan M. . , Republican of North Dakota, , who played a central role in his pressure campaign on Ukraine.” “ The questions will alternate — one from the Republicans, then one from the Democrats and so on — for eight hours, or until there are no more. Senate leaders said they expect to get through about 10 to 12 per side before taking a break. A second session, if necessary, will take place on Thursday, ” Shear writes.

Under the impeachment rules, questions will be read aloud by John G. Roberts Jr., which means we'll be hearing a lot more from the Supreme Court chief justice who has remained mostly quiet thus far. The Times's Supreme Court reporter Adam Liptak weighed in on what we might expect:

“I don’t expect him to challenge even outlandish arguments or statements of fact,” Liptak said. “We’ve seen him urge the two sides to maintain a civil tone, but I don’t think he views his task as fundamentally judicial in the sense of what he does at the court.”

“ The institution the chief justice cares about is the Supreme Court. If he were credibly accused of partisanship at the impeachment trial, it would damage his reputation and the reputation of the court. My sense is that his main goal is to avoid sustaining that kind of damage. ”

(Graphic by Harry Stevens and Amber Phillips/The Washington Post)

That's a wrap: Phase one of just the third ever impeachment trial has ended. Our colleagues Harry Stevens and Amber Phillips broke down who spoke the most each day.

That's why all those Republican attacks: House Intelligence Chairman Adam B. Schiff was easily the lead impeachment manager. He spoke nearly four times as much as his next closest colleague. Pat Philbin, deputy counsel to the president, spoke the most. He was followed by: Jay Sekulow, one of Trump's personal attorneys; Mike Purpura, deputy White House counsel; and Dershowitz, professor of law, e meritus, Harvard Law School.

And here's a breakdown by day:

(Graphic by Harry Stevens and Amber Phillips/The Washington Post)

At The White House

TRUMP'S MIDDLE EAST PEACE PLAN: “Trump proposed a sweeping Middle East peace plan that would establish a disjointed Palestinian state largely surrounded by Israel, while granting Israel most of what it has sought over decades of conflict. The proposal appears to have little chance of success,” our colleagues Anne Gearan, Steve Hendrix and Ruth Eglash report.

Nope: Palestinian leaders rejected the plan “sight unseen and played no role in its drafting. [Trump] presented the proposal as the best Palestinians could hope to get during a ceremony where he stood beside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who eagerly embraced both the president and what he presented.”

Palestinian leaders rejected the plan “sight unseen and played no role in its drafting. [Trump] presented the proposal as the best Palestinians could hope to get during a ceremony where he stood beside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who eagerly embraced both the president and what he presented.” But Trump put more on the table than expected: “The detailed proposal offers a four-year window for Palestinians to begin negotiations for what would amount to a smaller, weaker version of statehood than envisioned by past U.S. presidents,” our colleagues write. “But the conditional sovereignty is still more than Palestinians have now, and more than many of Trump’s critics thought he would offer.”

What happens next?: “The plan would grant Israel vast license to incorporate Jewish settlements and maintain a yoke of security on land it now occupies — proposals that could have immediate consequences,” our colleagues write.

Israel may act as soon as this weekend: “Netanyahu plans to move forward with annexing the Jewish settlements in the West Bank and parts of the Jordan Valley as soon as this weekend, a government official said, in a move that could inflame tensions in the region and is being done with the tacit support of the White House. "

Jared Kushner on the new Middle East peace plan: "It was very, very difficult to draw these lines... This is something we inherited." pic.twitter.com/C4hk69u9Az — Christiane Amanpour (@camanpour) January 28, 2020

(Screenshot of the Government Printing Office's record of the Clinton impeachment trial)

On The Hill

WAYBACK WEDNESDAY: During Bill Clinton's impeachment trial, the Senate was unable to figure out if it wanted to cut the trial short or plunge into the unknown by hearing from additional witnesses. What unfolded in late January 1999 does bear some resemblance to where we stand now — even if there are key distinctions. With that in mind, Power Up decided to take a look back.

How the question process unfolded: Senators used printed cards, like the one you see above, to write down their questions, which were then read aloud by then-Chief Justice William Rehnquist.

All in all, senators posed over 150 questions and chewed up nearly ten of 16 hours allotted for the process. Interestingly, there was one bipartisan question posed by Collins and then-Sen. Russ Feingold (D-Wis.) related to Clinton and his personal secretary Betty Currie's testimony.

The surprise: Just as the trial was ending, House impeachment managers incensed Senate Democrats by reaching out to Monica Lewinsky.

Democrats were incredulous about the last-minute move before the chamber could even vote on witnesses, angered that then-House Judiciary Committee Chairman and impeachment manager Henry Hyde (R-Ill). asked then-independent counsel Ken Starr to go to federal court to compel a recalcitrant Lewinsky to cooperate. Starr is now working for Trump's defense.

The Post's front page after Lewinsky was forced to return to D.C.:

Collins's pushes for witnesses: As she has repeated recently, Collins supported calling additional witnesses in 1999. Her support may have been foreshadowed by the fact that two of the four questions she asked were related to witnesses.

One of her questions:

(Screenshot of the GPO's record)

Prince George's County police chief Henry P. Stawinski III speaks to reporters at a news conference. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

The People

MARYLAND OFFICER CHARGED WITH MURDER: “Prince George’s County police charged an officer with murder, saying he fired seven shots at a man who was cuffed in the front seat of a cruiser with his hands behind his back,” our colleagues Rachel Chason, Dan Morse and Justin Jouvenal report.

The police chief announced the charges less than a day after the incident: “I am unable to come to our community this evening and offer you a reasonable explanation for the events that occurred last night,” said Police Chief Hank Stawinski. “I have concluded that what happened last night is a crime.”

More details: The victim was identified as “William Green, 43, of Southeast Washington. Green was killed while sitting in the passenger side of a police cruiser in the Temple Hills area,” our colleagues write.

The officer had previously been involved in two shootings: “Cpl. Michael Owen Jr. is in custody and awaiting a bond hearing, Stawinski said,” our colleagues write. “He is charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter and associated weapons charges.”

“Cpl. Michael Owen Jr. is in custody and awaiting a bond hearing, Stawinski said,” our colleagues write. “He is charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter and associated weapons charges.” Owen joined the force in 2009: This is Owens's third shooting in 11 years, two of which resulted in fatalities. He was not wearing a body camera at the time of Monday’s incident --- only a small portion of officers in the department have them.

In the Media

