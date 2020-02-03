Greetings from Des Moines. It’s caucus night in Iowa! Tips, comments, recipes? Reach out and sign up. Thanks for waking up with us.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) greets people during a stop at a campaign field office in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The Campaign

IN IOWA, IT'S COMPLICATED: “I'm a precinct captain for Elizabeth Warren so I would rather not be identified,” a 65-year-old woman confessed in the shadows of the Vampire Weekend concert following Sen. Bernie Sanders's 3,000-person rally in Cedar Rapids on Saturday night.

In the final days before tonight's caucuses, the Warren supporter was searching for her second option — that is, if her first choice can't meet the 15 percent viability threshold necessary to survive the first round of caucusing — because as much as it pained her to admit it, she was starting to worry Warren wasn't going to be a viable candidate in her precinct.

“Frankly, and I don't like even to utter these words — it hurts me,” she told us. “I think Warren is the strongest candidate far and away. But what I see on the streets is that people right now don’t want to elect a woman. And I hate saying that out loud because I so much wanted that to be and it’s not that time.”

This would-be Warren supporter was one of dozens of Iowa voters Power Up spoke with over the weekend, scattered across Iowa, who agonized over their final choice before casting their first votes in the 2020 presidential contest.

We met them as the Democrats made their closing arguments: that they were the one who could beat Donald Trump.

There was a boozy, last-minute gathering at a Des Moines bar Friday night to welcome Warren back from Washington where she and the other senators in the race — Sanders and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) — had been trapped at Trump's impeachment trial. They ran out of clean glasses. There was a town hall with former vice president Joe Biden in North Liberty at which he arrived an hour late. And the rally-turned-concert for Sanders that went late into the night. And then a crowded canvassing kickoff in Ames where moms chit-chatted about getting a babysitter for caucus night while they waited for Andrew Yang.

With pained expressions and furrowed brows, likely caucusgoers explained their last-minute quests for validation of or new information about a candidate, along with whether their decision should be dictated by their heads or hearts.

“I like Amy, I love Pete, I love Joe … and Elizabeth! The caucus is Monday and I still don't know! ” said Nancy Conybeare, a 71-year-old undecided voter from Solon, Iowa who was at Biden's event on Saturday afternoon in North Liberty. “ It’s about electability for me. Somebody has to beat Trump and at this point, it looks like it could be Biden but I don’t know. It looks like it could change and I feel like the outcome here could change things. ”

Go with the flow: The most recent Des Moines Register poll (the one released earlier this month before the DMR and CNN canceled the release of their final and highly anticipated poll) showed that only about two in five of the state’s likely Democratic caucusgoers had decided on a candidate. And with the four leading candidates having traded positions as the leading contender in Iowa, it's unclear who will win tonight as voters grapple with their options.

Sanders and Biden were tied in the latest CBS New/YouGov tracking poll of Iowa Democrats, with former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg close on their heels. But the energy around Sanders and from his loyal band of supporters was palpable throughout the weekend as the senator seems to have hit his stride at just the right time.

“ … s trategists for several campaigns said there was a deepening sense that Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont had an advantage ahead of Monday’s contest,” the New York Times's Alexander Burns reports. “Public polling has shown Mr. Sanders gaining ground, and he has outspent all of the other leading Democrats on television by a wide margin in recent weeks. ”

One night, multiple winners?: Changes to the process itself have made the race even more malleable this time around. This year, for the first time, the Iowa Democratic Party will release the number of caucusgoers who initially support a candidate as well as the final results for each precinct, as Brent wrote about late last year.

Historically, Democrats have only released final totals for viable candidates by precinct, which are then translated into what's called state delegate equivalents. At the end of the night, the candidates with the most state delegate equivalents will win the most Democratic National Convention delegates, which they need to become the party's nominee. The candidate with the most state delegate equivalents is also considered the winner.

State delegate equivalents are not raw votes. In the past, this meant a candidate could theoretically win the caucuses, but not have the most supporters statewide. This year, we'll know if there is a gap between the two numbers.

Thanks to the decision to release raw totals, we'll also know the strength of every candidate. Previously, a candidate might win initial support, but not enough to ultimately remain viable. But that initial support was never recorded, meaning that candidate could end the night (and perhaps their campaigns) without a public gauge of where they stand.

So, get ready for some serious spinning from the expectations setters in all the campaigns.

Being a voter's second choice is also why a robust ground game and a frequent presence on the trail in the state could make all the difference for a candidate in a tight race.

I have read the polls, analyzed the results, computed the crosstabs, weighted for field organization, and accounted for second-choice switching.



It’s time to announce the verdict:



It’s not clear who’s going to win Iowa. — Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) February 2, 2020

Ghosts of 2016: Over and over, voters we spoke with spoke about the “electability” question — which Democrat would be best positioned to oust Trump from the White House.

“ There are so many candidates — it's just harder to decide, ” Winston Taylor, a 20-year-old Klobuchar field organizer for and Drake University student attold Power Up on Sunday while out door knocking in Des Moines. “The other thing that has really been understated is the degree of fear that is going throughout the party … the biggest issue I hear is we need someone to take this guy out. We need to win this election. There are policy differences, sure. But I think the vast majority of people I talk to, it's about convincing them that your candidate is the most electable.”

But there were also those voters who hadn't forgotten 2016, meaning they were more apt to follow their guts in 2020 after Hillary Clinton barely beat Sanders in Iowa's caucuses four years ago.

“ When we went with a safe candidate in 2016, that didn’t go well, ” Sofia Joseph, a 36-year-old precinct captain for Sanders told us on Saturday night . “ I held out and went for Clinton against Obama because I thought he didn’t have a chance. So in 2016, I made sure that I didn’t do that again. And we are in the situation now — that we want the nominee that’s going to win but we’ve seen that if we don’t have the enthusiasm, we’re not going to win. ”

” Sofia Joseph, a 36-year-old precinct captain for Sanders told us on Saturday night “ — ” “There’s people out there that are just like, we need someone that can beat [Trump]," Max Goetz, a 32-year-old from Mount Vernon, told us. “But if you look back in history, when we just go with whoever we feel will beat him, it’s probably not gonna happen.”

The subtext of these conversations? Concerns swirling around the viability of Biden, who has centered his campaign on the electability argument.

In North Liberty, Dianne Morrissey and her partner Barbara Hughes shared an emotional kiss on Saturday amid a throng of people scrambling for a selfie with Biden after his event. It was a joyful and profound moment for the couple that had just thanked the former vice president for being an early supporter of same-sex marriage and credited him with paving the way for their right to marry.

It was one of the reasons Hughes, 62, will caucus for Biden tonight. But the 55-year-old Morrissey is a Yang supporter who said she was likely to support Biden if her preferred candidate doesn't meet the threshold. She still had serious concerns about her second choice.

“I'm here because I like Biden and he’ll likely become the candidate and I'd like to get to know him better. But he’s not my first choice. But he will probably ultimately be my choice,,” Morrissey told us.

BUT: “Democrats are going to rally around him to put him in front of Trump but I think Biden is really problematic,” she added. “The Burisma situation shows an absolute lack of judgment to have his son even take that role — period. Again, I am not buying into the GOP lies that go on but allowing that to happen is not acceptable to me. However, I will do my best with anybody that shows up to beat Trump.”

Morrissey was one of many voters with whom we spoke who were similarly worried that Trump would continue to hammer Biden for his son's position on the board of the Ukrainian energy company. The rest of the GOP wasted no time in doing just that over the weekend following an impeachment trial that is likely to end Wednesday with an acquittal of Trump on charges he sought investigations of the Bidens from Ukrainian officials in return for access and aid.

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), who is up for reelection, told Bloomberg's Jennifer Epstein that Biden could be impeached by the GOP over unsubstantiated claims that the former veep turned “a blind eye to Burisma.”

who is up for reelection, told Bloomberg's Jennifer Epstein that Biden could be impeached by the GOP over unsubstantiated claims that the former veep turned “a blind eye to Burisma.” “I think this door of impeachable whatever has been opened,” Ernst said in an interview. “Joe Biden should be very careful what he’s asking for because, you know, we can have a situation where if it should ever be President Biden, that immediately, people, right the day after he would be elected would be saying, ‘Well, we’re going to impeach him.’”

And Trump ally Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) yesterday took to Fox News to ask the chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to investigate Hunter Biden:

Cleaners wearing protective masks at the Hong Kong High Speed Rail Station. (Anthony Kwan/Getty Images)

Global Power

CHINA BECOMES ISOLATED AS CORONAVIRUS SPREADS: “One nation after another is closing its doors to most Chinese travelers, as the death toll from the novel coronavirus continues to rise with no sign that the virus can be contained before it becomes a full-blown planetary health crisis,” our colleagues Anna Fifield and Joel Achenbach report.

What the U.S. is doing: Beginning last night, the U.S. began imposing a number of restrictions on travelers returning from China in the last two weeks, CNN’s Dakin Andone reports. Foreign nationals whom visited China during this time period are temporarily being denied entry. Restrictions also apply to U.S. citizens, the strictest of which is for those whom have been in China's Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak, whom will be subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

Beginning last night, the U.S. began imposing a number of restrictions on travelers returning from China in the last two weeks, CNN’s Dakin Andone reports. Foreign nationals whom visited China during this time period are temporarily being denied entry. Restrictions also apply to U.S. citizens, the strictest of which is for those whom have been in China's Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak, whom will be subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine. China is not happy: Chinese officials, without specifically mentioning the U.S., have slammed restrictions they claim are more onerous than necessary.

The latest numbers: The virus has infected over 17,000 people in China and killed more than 300.

(Graphic by Lauren Tierney, Joe Fox and Tim Meko/The Washington Post)

Trump defends decision: “Trump defended a decision that would bar foreign nationals who had recently visited China from entering the United States as his administration continued to assess the growing threat of a coronavirus outbreak,” the New York Times’s Katie Rogers reports of the president’s pre-Super Bowl interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity.

National security adviser urges calm: “Robert C. O’Brien, [Trump’s ] national security adviser, appeared on television to advise Americans that there was ‘no reason to panic’ about the spread of the virus,” the Times reports.

The Investigations

THE IMPEACHMENT TRIAL IS SET TO END: “Senate Republicans acknowledged that [Trump] was wrong to pressure Ukraine for his own political benefit, even as they defended their decision to prohibit new evidence in his impeachment trial while pressing ahead with the president’s all-but-certain acquittal,” our colleagues Felicia Sonmez and Rachael Bade report.

“I’m going to vote to acquit,” Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) said yesterday. “I’m very concerned about any action that we could take that would establish a perpetual impeachment in the House of Representatives whenever the House was a different party than the president. That would immobilize the Senate.”

“I’m very concerned about any action that we could take that would establish a perpetual impeachment in the House of Representatives whenever the House was a different party than the president. That would immobilize the Senate.” Graham prepares plan to attack Bidens: Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) “outlined a plan that would include an investigation of [Biden] … and a pursuit of the whistleblower whose account triggered the probe into Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukraine,” our colleagues write.

The schedule for this week:

The final vote: (Our colleague Philip Rucker has a great look on what this moment will mean.)

Democratic presidential candidate former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

In the Media

BLOOMBERG, TRUMP FACE OFF IN SUPER BOWL ADS: Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg and Trump’s campaigns together shelled out more than $10 million to make campaign history with dueling Super Bowl ads, the Los Angeles Times’s Michael Finnegan reports.

Trump buys a “New York” minute: After Bloomberg’s campaign announced he would buy a full 60-second spot, Trump’s campaign said it would do the same. But if you were paying attention, that’s not quite what happened. As AdWeek’s Sara Jerde points out, Trump's campaign broke its time into two 30-second ads and only one of those, a spot largely focused on the economy, ran during the game.

What the ads focused on:

Trump, criminal justice reform: Alice Marie Johnson, a woman whose case was championed by Kim Kardashian West, and Trump’s broader push for bipartisan criminal justice reform were the focus of the ad that aired during the first quarter.

Bloomberg touts his work on gun violence: The former mayor’s long effort to finance pro-gun control candidates was paired with the testimony of Calandrian Kemp, whose son George was shot to death. The full-minute ad aired after halftime and was unveiled before the game.

The barbs continue: The ads came after the two New Yorkers dueled throughout the day. Trump, in an interview with Fox News's Sean Hannity, claimed without any evidence that Bloomberg wants a box to stand on during debates to elevate his height. “It’s okay, there’s nothing wrong — you can be short,” the president, who has nicknamed his rival “Mini,” teased.

The mayor punches back: Bloomberg’s campaign parried, per NBC News, that Trump was “lying” and “he is a pathological liar who lies about everything: his fake hair, his obesity, and his spray-on tan.” Bloomberg later added at a stop in Los Angeles, “I stand twice as tall as he does on the stage — the stage that matters. ”

