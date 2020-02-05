Good morning, Power People. Tips, comments, recipes? Reach out and sign up. Thanks for waking up with us.

On The Hill

SOTU GOES #MAGA RALLY: On the eve of his likely acquittal in the Senate impeachment trial, an emboldened President Trump delivered a dramatic rendition of the State of the Union turned campaign speech — a PG-13 preview of the election year ahead as he seeks to become the first impeached president to win reelection.

The night was filled with made-for-TV moments, displays of partisan rancor and misleading claims as the fist-pumping president sought to paint a pretty picture of a “great American comeback” in an institution that just spent the past four months debating whether to remove him.

Trump bet big on what he described as a “roaring” economy, boasting it's “the best it has ever been” — claims not supported by the data.

“In just three short years, we have shattered the mentality of American decline, and we have rejected the downsizing of America’s destiny,” Trump said. “We are moving forward at a pace that was unimaginable just a short time ago, and we are never, ever going back.”

Our colleague Heather Long reports that Trump's economic track record is more complicated: “ … where Trump goes too far is in touting this economy as the 'best ever' and trying to portray the end of the Obama era as dire and himself as the hero flying in on the Trump jet to save the day. He has taken steps such as tax cuts to keep the economy growing and increase competitiveness, but he’s also inflicted pain. His tariffs have hurt U.S. manufacturing and agriculture. And his tax cuts and increased government spending have added substantially to the national debt.”

“His 'Trumponomics' playbook is big tax cuts, deregulation and tariffs. There’s widespread agreement that the tax cuts that took effect in 2018 boosted growth, sent the stock market to record highs and helped fuel the hot labor market, even triggering a hiring binge for blue-collar workers. But the effect was short-lived and came at a hefty cost to the national debt, which has spiked nearly 50 percent under Trump. “

The issues: Buoyed by a 49 percent approval rating from Gallup — the highest he's received while in office — Trump riffed on other accomplishments and proposals much to the dismay of the Democrats watching from the House chamber.

Health Care: On the hot-button issue, Trump called for lowering drug costs and attacked Democrats “Medicare-for-all" plans. “We will never let socialism destroy American health care,” he said.

On the hot-button issue, Trump called for lowering drug costs and attacked Democrats “Medicare-for-all" plans. “We will never let socialism destroy American health care,” he said. “One hundred thirty-two lawmakers in this room have endorsed legislation to impose a socialist takeover of our health care system, wiping out the private health insurance plans of 180 million Americans,” he falsely added.

He also called on lawmakers to pass bipartisan drug pricing legislation: “I am calling for bipartisan legislation that achieves the goal of dramatically lowering prescription drug prices. Get a bill to my desk, and I will sign it into law immediately. ”

” Boos: The comment drew an eruption from Democrats chanting “HR 3,” a reference to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calif.) bill that passed the House last year calling on Medicare to negotiate drug pricing.

The comment drew an eruption from Democrats chanting “HR 3,” a reference to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calif.) bill that passed the House last year calling on Medicare to negotiate drug pricing. He also vowed to “ always protect your Medicare and your Social Security always ” — a misleading claim, according to the New York Times's Linda Qui: “ Not only has President Trump failed to strengthen Medicare and Social Security, but the financial outlook for both trusts has not improved or worsened. ”

“ ” — a misleading claim, according to the New York Times's Linda Qui: “ ” Immigration: Another favorite theme, Trump touted the construction of the “very powerful wall” being built along the Southern Border, boasted of ICE's work and slammed “sanctuary cities.”

Another favorite theme, Trump touted the construction of the “very powerful wall” being built along the Southern Border, boasted of ICE's work and slammed “sanctuary cities.” He called for legislation allowing states like New York and California to be sued by victims of crimes committed by undocumented immigrants.

“ … he went on an extended riff about illegal immigration, rhapsodizing about the 'over 130 legislators in this Chamber' who he said favored 'providing free taxpayer-funded health care to millions of illegal aliens'— as Pelosi shook her head behind him and mouthed, 'Not true. It’s not true,'" our colleague Ashley Parker reports.

our colleague Ashley Parker reports. Infrastructure week — again: He called on Congress to “rebuild America's infrastructure” to bipartisan applause.

The guests: In first lady Melania Trump's box sat nearly a dozen guests reflective of the president's legislative initiatives and proposals. Some were bigger crowd-pleasers than others:

“The president introduced a parade of guests during his speech, including a 13-year-old boy with aspirations to join the Space Force and Charles McGee , his 100-year-old great-grandfather, one of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen. Mr. Trump said he promoted Mr. McGee to brigadier general in a ceremony at the White House before the speech,” per the New York Times's Michael Shear.

and , his 100-year-old great-grandfather, one of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen. Mr. Trump said he promoted Mr. McGee to brigadier general in a ceremony at the White House before the speech,” per the New York Times's Michael Shear. “In addition to Mr. McGee, the president highlighted the story of Tony Rankins , an Army veteran who fought back from drug addiction, and Stephanie Davis , to whom he granted an Opportunity Scholarship for her fourth-grade daughter, Janiyah , to go to the school of her choice. All were African American.”

, an Army veteran who fought back from drug addiction, and , to whom he granted an Opportunity Scholarship for her fourth-grade daughter, , to go to the school of her choice. All were African American.” “At another point, the president singled out Juan Guaidó , the leader of Venezuela’s opposition movement, who received his most visible show of support yet from Mr. Trump: a seat in the president’s guest box for the State of the Union,” per Shear.

, the leader of Venezuela’s opposition movement, who received his most visible show of support yet from Mr. Trump: a seat in the president’s guest box for the State of the Union,” per Shear. He also engineered a made-for-TV moment when a soldier deployed to Afghanistan returned home to surprise his wife and kids on live television.

The most controversial guest was probably Rush Limbaugh, the conservative talk-radio host just diagnosed with late-stage lung cancer. During the speech, Trump announced that Limbaugh was to receive the nation's highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom.The cameras then captured the first lady drape the medal on Limbaugh's neck in the middle of Trump's speech.

“Rush Limbaugh: Thank you for your decades of tireless devotion to our country,” Trump said.

“Limbaugh has been one of the most divisive figures in broadcasting, accused of racist and sexist remarks. He promoted the debunked birther claim that former president Barack Obama was not born in the United States,” our colleagues Josh Dawsey and Phil Rucker report.

“You have the Medal of Freedom, an emblem of the new frontier, being given to the central architect of a reflexively partisan culture in the midst of a State of the Union that had nothing to do with union,” presidential historian Jon Meacham said on MSNBC.

Pelosi rips up Trump’s State of the Union addresshttps://t.co/X9QE8425BW pic.twitter.com/7aKIe0ZuE5 — The Fix (@thefix) February 5, 2020

The snubs: Punctuating the night were the meme-worthy interactions between Pelosi and Trump.

Trump declined to shake Pelosi's hand after passing her a copy of his speech upon his arrival at the podium. And Pelosi abbreviated the ornate language generally used to introduce the president. Then, at the end of the president's speech, she stood up and neatly ripped her copy of Trump's speech in half.

On her decision to tear up the speech, per our colleague Mike DeBonis: “It was the courteous thing to do considering the alternative,” Pelosi told reporters.

“The manifesto of mistruths presented in page after page of the address tonight should be a call to action for everyone who expects truth from the President and policies worthy of his office and the American people,” she said later in a statement.

Democrats will never stop extending the hand of friendship to get the job done #ForThePeople. We will work to find common ground where we can, but will stand our ground where we cannot. #SOTU pic.twitter.com/ELJqR9q4xD — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) February 5, 2020

You are reading the Power Up newsletter. Not a regular subscriber?

Former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg, speaks during a campaign event in Concord, N.H., yesterday. (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)

The Campaign

THE LATEST FROM IOWA: "Former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg emerged as the early leader in the Iowa caucuses, running ahead of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and other top Democrats, according to partial results released Tuesday after almost a day of delay and confusion," our colleagues Toluse Olorunnipa, Annie Linskey and Chelsea Janes report.

We're now up to 71 percent of precincts reporting: The Iowa Democratic Party released an additional batch of returns shortly before midnight Eastern Time. Buttigieg continues to lead in the traditional metric.

That is state delegate equivalents (SDEs), which is support from caucus-goers after realignment translated into the share of delegates each candidate will receive at the state convention later this year. SDEs are not the 41 Democratic National Convention delegates Iowa will send to Milwaukee.

But Sanders continues to lead in raw votes:

As you might recall, this is the first year that Iowa is releasing popular vote figures. Previously, we only got SDEs.

SOME EARLY TAKEAWAYS: Sanders and Buttigieg took very different paths.

"Sanders drew heavy support from his hallmark constituencies of younger caucus-goers and strong liberals, while Buttigieg was fueled by steady support across a wide array of voters. Buttigieg’s outsize support in rural areas has also boosted him in the delegate race," our colleague Scott Clement reports based on entrance polls.

Problems for Sanders?: "First, turnout is not looking that great statewide. It may be closer to 2016’s total (170,000) than 2008’s (240,000). Sanders’ entire rationale for his electability is that he can turn out new voters. He certainly did some, but this wasn’t the groundswell it seems they were shooting for," per Iowa Starting Line's Pat Rynard.

One of those big differences is on age:

Iowans didn't really care about Biden's electability argument: "According to preliminary entrance polls, 61 percent of Iowa caucus-goers preferred a candidate more likely to beat Trump over one with whom they agreed most on issues, a sign that voters were clearly focused on electability," our colleague Emily Guskin reports.

But there was no big difference for Biden: "Biden had no advantage among electability-focused voters, with 23 percent choosing him as their initial caucus preference, roughly even with 24 percent for Buttigieg. Sanders, Klobuchar and Warren were not far behind, receiving between 15 and 16 percent each."

"Biden had no advantage among electability-focused voters, with 23 percent choosing him as their initial caucus preference, roughly even with 24 percent for Buttigieg. Sanders, Klobuchar and Warren were not far behind, receiving between 15 and 16 percent each." "More concerning for Biden: he does not appear to have won any of the mostly-African American precincts that are reporting right now. Sanders carried most of those," per Iowa Starting Line's Pat Rynard.

What we know about the app that broke the caucus: While we wait for the final results, all eyes are on Shadow Inc., the farcically named company that produced the app intended to report the caucus results. It's now at the center of scrutiny as many are calling for the death of the caucuses:

“The faulty smartphone app behind the chaotic aftermath of Iowa’s Democratic caucuses was the work of a little-known company called Shadow Inc. that was founded by veterans of Hillary Clinton’s unsuccessful presidential campaign, and whose previous work was marked by a string of failures, including a near bankruptcy,” the Times's Matthew Rosenberg, Nick Corasaniti, Sheera Frankel and Nicole Perlroth report.

“ Given less than two months to build an app for reporting caucus results to the Iowa Democratic Party , Shadow produced technology that proved difficult to download and use and ended up delivering incorrect tallies. Iowa’s Democrats blamed a 'coding issue' in the app, and the party said it would resort to a time-consuming manual tally based on information called in by precinct chairs or pictures sent on their smartphones — the same ones on which they could not make the app work, ” per Rosenberg, Corasaniti, Frankel and Perlroth.

time-consuming manual tally ” Yikes: “ In the end, only one-quarter of the 1,700 precinct chairs successfully downloaded and installed the app, according to a Democratic consultant who spoke on the condition of anonymity to avoid losing work. Many who resorted to calling in the results found that there were too few operators to handle the calls. ”

“ ” “Shadow was also handicapped by its own lack of coding know-how, according to people familiar with the company. Few of its employees had worked on major tech projects, and many of its engineers were relatively inexperienced.”

The app was backed by ACRONYM a buzzy Democratic digital firm led by Tara McGowan, who quickly tried to distance her organization from the vendor it funded:

“Hours after [the Iowa debacle], investors in a company hired to tabulate votes through a new mobile app worked to distance themselves from the company at the center of the chaos, scrubbing digital trails publicly connecting them to the firm,” the Daily Beast's Lachlan Markay and Sam Stein report.

McGowan herself has come under scrutiny for some potential conflicts of interest in her portfolio: “ Such conflicts have been apparent in ACRONYM’s backing of a handful of state-specific media organs billed as editorially-independent journalistic outfits. Through investment in an entity called Courier Newsroom, McGowan’s group has seeded such outlets in the key swing states of Wisconsin, Virginia, Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina. The left-leaning consulting firm Lockwood Strategy, in turn, has helped staff up the outlets, and in at least one case, Lockwood was on the payroll of the Virginia Democratic Party as an ACRONYM-backed outlet favorably covered the party’s 2019 statehouse candidates. ”

“ a handful of state-specific media organs helped staff up ” “It is a pattern of fake it til you make it,” one top Democrative operative said of McGowan. “You talk a big game and then sort of hope it becomes true.”

Chief Justice John Roberts leaves the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 29. (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

The Investigations

MEANWHILE ... TRUMP IS ALMOST CERTAIN TO BE ACQUITTED TODAY: Trump is almost guaranteed to become the third impeached president to be acquitted by the Senate later today as his roughly two-week impeachment trial comes to a close around 4 p.m. The final verdict was never really in doubt and now the focus is on the few remaining senators who haven't said how they'll vote.

Republicans hope Trump learned his lesson: "Senate Republicans who’ve been uncomfortable with Trump for exerting pressure on Ukraine to launch political probes — but have declined to throw him out of office for it — have come up with a number of what they say are appropriate responses to Trump’s inappropriate conduct, if not impeachment," our colleague Seung Min Kim reports.

But this is just a slap on the wrist: "... Again illustrating how Republican lawmakers have struggled to grapple with a president who, in their view, has pushed the boundaries of propriety.

Republican Sens. Lamar Alexander (Tenn.) and Mitt Romney (Utah) stand together before the State of the Union address. (Jabin Botsford/The Post)

THE LATEST ON THE SWING VOTES: Collins is a no.

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) said that Trump's behavior is “improper,” it doesn't rise to the level of impeachable and the president has learned his lesson, “I believe that the president has learned from this case,” Collins said told CBS News anchor Norah O'Donnell. “The president has been impeached. That's a pretty big lesson.”

Just hours later, Trump disputed Collins's views: When asked about her comments, “the president said he’d done nothing wrong: 'It was a perfect call,'" our colleagues reported Trump told TV anchors in the traditional off-the-record lunch before his SOTU address.

When asked about her comments, “the president said he’d done nothing wrong: 'It was a perfect call,'" our colleagues reported Trump told TV anchors in the traditional off-the-record lunch before his SOTU address. Murkowski and Alexander previously said there were nos: Sens. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) were once viewed as potentially gettable, but both sided against even considering new witnesses and are also set to vote against both articles of impeachment.

Romney remains the unknown: Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) was the only other GOP senator besides Collins to back considering new witnesses. He has not yet said how he would vote on the articles of impeachment. If Romney supports either article, he would become the first senator in American history to vote to convict a president of his own party.

What about the Democrats?: Trump's chance of a bipartisan acquittal vote is expected to hinge on Sens. Joe Manchin III (WestVa.), Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.) and Doug Jones (Ala.), the latter of which is facing a perilous reelection. None of the trio have tipped their hands, but Manchin has been pushing a censure alternative.

There's a longer history of breaking on acquittal votes: Multiple senators broke with their parties and voted against at least one of the counts facing Presidents Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton — though the story of those who broke on Johnson's impeachment is complicated by evidence of patronage and possible bribes.

Multiple senators broke with their parties and voted against at least one of the counts facing Presidents Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton — though the story of those who broke on Johnson's impeachment is complicated by evidence of patronage and possible bribes. Collins and Sen. Richard C. Shelby (Ala.) are the only two senators still serving that broke with the GOP on impeaching Clinton in 1999; Collins on both articles and Shelby on just one.

Coronavirus cases around the world:

Global Power

HONG KONG REPORTS CORONAVIRUS DEATH: “Hong Kong became the second place outside mainland China to report a fatality from the coronavirus outbreak, after China reported 425 deaths, bringing the overall toll to 427,” our colleagues Anna Fifield, Derek Hawkins and Siobhán O'Grady report.

There was also a major jump in total cases: “Chinese officials reported a total of 20,438 confirmed cases of infection — an increase of 3,235 from Monday, the biggest daily jump since the National Health Commission began releasing statistics,” our colleagues write. “Almost 3,000 of the infected are in critical condition.”

Americans evacuated from Wuhan: “Some 530 Americans stuck in the Wuhan area were aboard two evacuation flights en route from China to the United States on Wednesday, after extended delays that appear to be linked to the political frictions between Beijing and Washington,” our colleague Anna Fifield reported from China last night.