Former vice president Joe Biden speaks to a supporter at an event in Somersworth, N.H.. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

The Campaign

TURNS OUT PICKING PRESIDENTS IS HARDER THAN IT LOOKS: New Hampshire voters have been trying to live free from Iowa's shadow since the caucuses stole their crown in the 1970s. After Monday's caucus debacle, their wish has been granted — but now they're scared to death.

With President Trump looming even larger after yesterday's impeachment acquittal, historically late-breaking New Hampshire voters are still struggling to sift a crowded and shape-shifting field. The mixed messages and incomplete results trickling out from Iowa are not helping.

“We roll our eyes and pat them on the head and say 'Thank you very much, now we make our own decision.' We were always interested but not directed, ” said Arnie Arnesen, a radio host and former state politico. “That’s big agriculture, it’s rural, they grow corn. We grow presidents, we grow votes. But that was the past.”

"It's not that we are not independent-minded," Arnesen added. "It's that we are terrified."

“Now we are at sea”: The connective tissue in this fractious primary is a pervasive fear Democrats will somehow screw it up and pick a nominee who can't oust Trump. Without a clear picture as to how Iowans answered that question, New Hampshire voters looking to cast their ballots in the Feb. 11 primary are finding it even harder to choose.

“I think people were looking to Iowa,” said Lynn Freeman, a 74-year-old undecided voter from Plainfield. “I think we were looking to Iowa for some kind of help in falling off the fence. Like, for example, is it Amy or Pete?” Freeman said, referring to the two candidates she is currently deciding between, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg. “And now we are at sea.”

For all of the arguments made against the outsized role of New Hampshire, it cannot be said that Granite Staters don’t take their first-in-the-nation primary role seriously. A party out of power is always nervous to a certain extent but with signs of a strong economy and Trump's acquittal on two articles of impeachment, the caucus chaos may have only heightened that responsibility.

“We’re gonna have to get this together at some point,” said Chris Kane., a 65-year-old undecided voter from Concord. “[Iowa] is an indicator that would have helped people make up their minds sooner. It would have started to settle the field a little bit. But I’m not sure that’s going to happen now — so I think it’s on us. ”

Voters are undoubtedly "nervous," said Dante Scala, a political science professor at the University of New Hampshire. "There are different theories about what makes a candidate more or less electable. But if [Joe] Biden actually fulfilled his promise that he is the most electable person versus Trump, the decision would be much clearer for New Hampshire voters today. But the 'electable' candidate finished fourth."

New Hampshire Secretary of State on why the system here is superior to Iowa pic.twitter.com/aXEdh7Lq6i — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) February 5, 2020

Regardless of the caucus problems, Holly Shulman, the communications director at the New Hampshire Democratic Party, argued the Iowa system makes it difficult to discern a formidable frontrunner because of a decision to disclose two vote counts along with a delegate count.

“No matter what happened in Iowa, the fact that they were having three different metrics come out for the first time ever — we knew that there wouldn’t be just one winner out of the caucus and our voters knew that and now they’re making up their minds,” Shulman said.

Shulman said. “We are 100% confident in running a routine election here,” Shulman proactively added of the contest run by Secretary of State Bill Gardner’s office. “We’ve got it down. You show up, register, mark your ballot with a pen, someone counts it. And that’s it. Those are all the steps.”

"The voter marks the ballot with a pen or pencil. You can't hack a pencil," Gardner told the New Hampshire Union Leader's Mark Hayward.

Some voters, of course, put on their pundit hats to explain why they’ve always viewed Iowa’s process rather skeptically. Voters at the youth climate town hall in Concord spoke of “built in failures” and institutional hurdles that “skews toward activists” and generally has seen low turnout in an already small state.

Both Iowa and New Hampshire face criticism of their first-in-the-nation statuses every four years, but this year, former Housing Secretary Julian Castro’s campaign against predominantly white states deciding the fate of a field that featured a historically diverse crop of candidates garnered more attention.

Cindy Reid, a 70-year-old undecided voter from Chichester, speculated that it’s not only Iowa whose influence in deciding the nominee will be minimized this cycle:

“I’ve never thought of us as being followers, per say, so I don’t think what happened in Iowa on Monday is a big issue,” Reid said. “But I think you have to take into consideration that Iowa and New Hampshire are not representative of the country and so it’s kind of a myth, I guess, that we lead the nation.”

“I think this will be a long run for the rest of the season because some of these candidates will play better in other places. I think we will vote our hearts and the rest of the country will take that however they like,” Reid added.

Workers take down an Iowa flag. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)

Outside the Beltway

IOWA IS 97 PERCENT IN: The end is near...er? Although the results of a few caucus precincts are still outstanding.

"The reason? Tally sheets had been dropped into snail mail," per the New York Times's Trip Gabriel and Reid Epstein.

Meanwhile, Buttigieg continues to lead in state delegate equivalents (SDEs, or the traditional measure of a candidate's strength). But Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) remains ahead in the popular vote. And Biden appears to have finished a disappointing fourth behind Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), sparking significant jitters among establishment Democrats about his candidacy and main argument that he's the most electable candidate against Trump.

The popular vote represents the raw vote total from both the first and second alignments, meaning Sanders had the most support statewide when people walked in the door to caucus sites and remained that way when some caucus-goers went elsewhere, most likely because their first pick wasn't viable.

More good news for Bernie: He “raised $25 million in January, a massive sum that he is using to expand investments in staff and television advertising in key states,” our colleagues Sean Sullivan and Michelle Lee report this morning.

The results are starting to set in: “Two top campaigns acknowledged that they were facing difficulties following disappointing results in Iowa, as [Biden] and Sen. Elizabeth Warren both began recalibrating their strategies for a seven-day sprint in New Hampshire,” our colleagues Cleve R. Wootson Jr., Matt Viser, Michael Scherer and Annie Linskey report.

Behind Biden's “gut punch”: “Interviews with more than a dozen advisers, allies and Iowa strategists show that [Biden] was late in focusing on Iowa, put together an organization there that fell well short of his top rivals’ and that his core pitch about electability and experience wasn’t enough to persuade voters who wanted a fresh face or more boldly progressive ideas,” the New York Times's Katie Glueck, Jonathan Martin and Thomas Kaplan report of Biden's showing in Iowa that he called a “gut punch.”

His campaign ousted his Iowa field director: “Adrienne Bogen, who headed field operations for Biden, will not stay on the campaign, even as other members of senior leadership were asked to head to other early states or to assist in Super Tuesday operations,” Politico's Natasha Korecki and Marc Caputo report.

"The Biden campaign is not expected to undergo a broad staff shake-up, but there was mounting frustration within it over how his Iowa team performed, with many blaming it for not building a better organization in such an important state," per Cleve, Matt, Michael, and Annie.

Warren will be careful with her cash: Her “campaign is trying to conserve cash and pulled down TV ads in Nevada and South Carolina after a disappointing third-place standing in Iowa that failed to provide a fundraising bump,” our colleague Annie Linskey reports.

The Investigations

TRUMP ACQUITTED: After his allies spiked the ball on Twitter yesterday following his acquittal on obstruction of Congress and abuse of power, Trump has declared he'll to speak at noon about the historic vote, our colleague Seung Min Kim reports. We’ll point out that the National Prayer Breakfast is this morning.

A historic ending: Trump became the third president to be acquitted by the Senate, but the verdict came with the first bipartisan vote to convict as Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) sided with Democrats on the abuse of power charge, making it the first time a member of the president's party has ever voted to oust their leader.

Trump became the third president to be acquitted by the Senate, but the verdict came with the first bipartisan vote to convict as (R-Utah) sided with Democrats on the abuse of power charge, making it the first time a member of the president's party has ever voted to oust their leader. The vote totals were otherwise on party lines: 48 to 52 on abuse on power; and 47 to 53 on obstructing Congress.

IT'S NOT OVER THOUGH: Shortly after the vote, Republican Sens. Charles E. Grassley (Iowa) and Ron Johnson (Wis.) wrote to the head of the Secret Service requesting records related to Hunter Biden, our colleague Colby Itkowitz reports.

One former witness is already speaking out: “I have seen dictatorships around the world, where blind obedience is the norm and truth-tellers are threatened with punishment or death. We must not allow the United States to become a country where standing up to our government is a dangerous act,” former Ukraine ambassador Marie L. Yovanovitch writes in an op-ed for The Post this morning.

More from Masha: “ It has been shocking to experience the storm of criticism, lies and malicious conspiracies that have preceded and followed my public testimony, but I have no regrets. I did — we did — what our conscience called us to do. We did what the gift of U.S. citizenship requires us to do. ”

As for Democrats: Former national security adviser John Bolton’s book is due out next month. House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.), the House’s lead impeachment manager, revealed on MSNBC last night that after senators rejected new witnesses, he and others privately approached Bolton for a sworn deposition. He declined.

In short: “Democrats find themselves at a crossroads,” our colleagues Rachael Bade and Paul Kane report on the internal debate over whether to continue investigations or turn the page.

Meanwhile, McConnell was almost jubilant: He argued that short-term, Democrats made a grievous political mistake, telling reporters Trump is garnering his highest approval ratings yet and that the most closely contested 2020 Senate races are trending toward the GOP.

On The Hill

MITT SHOCKS EVERYONE: Romney “never became president, but he earned a new distinction on Wednesday: He will be remembered as the first senator in American history to vote to remove a president of his own party from office,” the New York Times’s Mark Leibovich reports.

Romney knew he would be attacked, and it didn’t take long : “Soon after he made his announcement at 2 p.m. during a Senate floor speech, the criticism came rolling in fast and furious as he drew denunciations from senior campaign officials, the president’s family members, fellow GOP senators and his own niece,” our colleague Josh Dawsey reports. Donald Trump Jr. and other Trump allies even called for his expulsion from the GOP.

: “Soon after he made his announcement at 2 p.m. during a Senate floor speech, the criticism came rolling in fast and furious as he drew denunciations from senior campaign officials, the president’s family members, fellow GOP senators and his own niece,” our colleague Josh Dawsey reports. Donald Trump Jr. and other Trump allies even called for his expulsion from the GOP. The hope is that Trump doesn’t stew: “Party and campaign officials said privately that they hoped Trump wouldn’t obsess over the lone defection and move on from impeachment, basking in his acquittal instead of engaging in a days-long tiff with Romney,” our colleague writes. “The president has firm control of the party and could dictate a strategy that is more aggressive, advisers said, if his pique at Romney flares,” Dawsey writes.

Officials in protective clothing disinfect a residential area in Ruichang, part of Jiujiang in China’s central Jiangxi province, on Jan. 25 following the coronavirus outbreak in adjoining Hubei province. (AFP/Getty Images)



Global Power

MORE AMERICANS FLEE WUHAN: “The airport was a 16-hour overnight vigil of lines and paperwork and stress and delays, of squawking children and the worried well, all trying to board the same two planes,” our colleagues Siobhán O'Grady, Lenny Bernstein, Anna Fifield and William Wan report.

What happened: “Ningxi Xu’s name was on the list. But until the converted cargo plane was rising into the sky over Wuhan, China, she couldn’t be certain she would be one of the lucky Americans to escape the center of the coronavirus outbreak and make it back home,” our colleagues write.

“Ningxi Xu’s name was on the list. But until the converted cargo plane was rising into the sky over Wuhan, China, she couldn’t be certain she would be one of the lucky Americans to escape the center of the coronavirus outbreak and make it back home,” our colleagues write. On what awaits them: The “evacuees face 14 days of quarantine in hotels on the military bases, as authorities wait to see whether anyone has the virus. A patient in Wisconsin tested positive for it, bringing the total in the United States to 12 as the global toll grew to 563 people dead and more than 27,000 ill in the health crisis spreading out of China.”

From the ground in Wuhan: “As the epidemic radiated out from Hubei's capital, Wuhan, in recent weeks, Chinese have turned against those who hail from the province — a domestic microcosm of the stigma that their compatriots now face internationally,” our colleague Gerry Shih reports from China.