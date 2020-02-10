Good morning, Power friends. If this greeting was a cape, it too would be embroidered with all of the names of the female directors overlooked in the Oscar nominations. Thanks for waking up with us and sign up.

Supporters watch as Senator Amy Klobuchar speaks during a campaign event in Salem, New Hampshire. (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)

The Campaign

THEN AND NOW: CONCORD, N.H. — There's still a whole day of campaigning left before New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary. That's a lifetime in a state where only 39% of likely voters in the Democratic primary have made up their minds about who they're going to throw their weight behind.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) remains the candidate most likely to win the state, but not by as wide of a margin as he did in 2016. As the top tier candidates have consistently traded places in a historically crowded field, it's difficult to forecast how Tuesday will ultimately play out.

So we took a look back at some of the lessons we learned from the 2016 New Hampshire primary — where Republican and Democratic candidates landed surprises and defied expectations, irrevocably changing the course of the race — to try to shed some light on the dynamics. Here are the top five lessons:

Don't ignore the early signs: “Don't assume the early, unlikely front-runner can't be the eventual nominee — and fail to define him early as a result,” Jim Merrill, a longtime veteran GOP operative in the state who worked for Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) in 2016, told Power Up.

“ Democrats are making the same mistake with Bernie Sanders that Republicans did with President Trump in 2016, ” Merrill told us. “ They wasted valuable months, resources and opportunities fighting among themselves while President Trump gained strength and support ” and won the primary.

” “ among ” More: “ Democrats frightened at the prospect of a self-labeled socialist like Bernie Sanders being their nominee would do well to start defining Sanders and working to defeat him — soon. ”

“ — ” Reminder: Sanders pulled off a sweeping win in the state in the 2016 primary over Hillary Clinton. And more crucially, Sanders won roughly 72 percent of the 40 percent of independents who participated in the Democratic primary in 2016 in New Hampshire, according to exit polling at the time.

And more crucially, Sanders won roughly 72 percent of the 40 percent of independents who participated in the Democratic primary in 2016 in New Hampshire, according to exit polling at the time. Current state of play: A tracking poll over the weekend conducted by CNN and the University of New Hampshire shows that Sanders's lead in the state holds and 57 percent of likely Democratic primary voters in the state now see Sanders as the most likely to be the nominee ahead of other candidates.

A tracking poll over the weekend conducted by CNN and the University of New Hampshire shows that Notable: “ No Democrat from a neighboring state (Maine, Massachusetts, Vermont) has ever lost New Hampshire and gone on to take the nomination; even a weaker-than-expected win, like Ed Muskie’s in 1972 or Paul Tsongas’s 20 years later, can start the clock running out for a local candidate, ” per Dave Weigel.

Watch the youth vote: New Hampshire boasts a substantial bloc of college students and young people, including those eligible to vote for the first time in 2020. In a super-tight race, young voters can make all the difference. Especially in a state that allows “same-day” voter registration and allows students who go to school in the state to vote in the primary.

“ While the youth vote was never in question in 2016 — it is now, ” John Della Volpe, the d irector of polling at the Harvard Kennedy School's Institute of Politics, told Power Up. “Bernie has half — but who wins the other half could be decisive. A large part of [former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete] Buttigieg's success in the last week is that he has replaced [Sen. Elizabeth] Warren as No. 2 with young voters — this is key as his vote, unlike Biden and Bernie’s, transcends generation.”

— ” John Della Volpe, the d told Power Up. “Bernie has half — but who wins the other half could be decisive. A large part of [former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete] Buttigieg's success in the last week is that he has replaced [Sen. Elizabeth] Warren as No. 2 with young voters — this is key as his vote, unlike Biden and Bernie’s, transcends generation.” Note to campaigns: “ ﻿I also think that Clinton campaign largely took youth vote for granted in 2016, ” Della Volpe added. “ When [former Clinton campaign manager] Robby Mook participated in the Harvard IOP post-mortem, he said lack of youth support was a key reason for [Clinton's] loss — and the lesson from 2016 is that some get it, while sadly others still don’t. ”

“ ” “ — ” Fun fact: “In N.H., like in 2016, more votes will be cast by voters under 30 than over 65,” Della Volpe added.

That late-stage momentum? It's real, according to a Republican operative who worked in the state for a candidate in 2016, “and tracking polls may not tell the full story.”

In 2016: Republican candidates John Kasich and Ted Cruz “were not thought of as being real contenders in N.H. only they both came on strong during that final week to take second and third [place respectively]," the operative said. “Cruz benefited from his Iowa performance and Kasich benefited from Rubio's implosion” in the New Hampshire debate.

Republican candidates John Kasich and Ted Cruz “were not thought of as being real contenders in N.H. only they both came on strong during that final week to take second and third [place respectively]," the operative said. “Cruz benefited from his Iowa performance and Kasich benefited from Rubio's implosion” in the New Hampshire debate. How that could play out today: “Pete could find himself in a similar situation after a stellar performance in Iowa and [former vice president Joe] Biden's nose-dive.”

“Pete could find himself in a similar situation after a stellar performance in Iowa and [former vice president Joe] Biden's nose-dive.” Who else might benefit from a breakout debate performance? Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) The latest and final tracking poll from WBZ/Boston Globe/Suffolk University shows Klobuchar surging into third place behind Sanders and Buttigieg.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) The latest and final tracking poll from WBZ/Boston Globe/Suffolk University shows Klobuchar surging into third place behind Sanders and Buttigieg. Historical context: New Hampshire loves underdogs.

You are reading the Power Up newsletter. Not a regular subscriber?

Ground game matters — to a certain extent: Cruz was able to capitalize on his momentum out of Iowa — where he won the 2016 caucus — to surpass expectations in New Hampshire because of his robust and micro-targeted ground game operation that covered every county in the state.

Flash forward: “ Warren and Buttigieg have the strongest organizing operations ” in the state, NBC News's Amanda Golden and Julia Jester report. Those thousands of volunteers pounding the pavement and knocking on doors in this final stretch of the race, trying to locate and persuade undecided voters, can make a difference — especially for candidates looking to accelerate their momentum.

“ ” in the state, NBC News's Amanda Golden and Julia Jester report. Those thousands of volunteers pounding the pavement and knocking on doors in this final stretch of the race, trying to locate and persuade undecided voters, can make a difference — especially for candidates looking to accelerate their momentum. And with Warren “facing the prospect of losing badly in a state neighboring her home of Massachusetts,” as my colleagues Cleve Wootson, Matt Viser and Felicia Sonmez report, it's also what can propel her past Biden. As Biden admitted on the trail in the state today, he did not have a well-organized operation in Iowa and voters and volunteers on the ground have expressed ambivalence about his ground operation here, too.

Warren insists she's in it to win it: “ It looks like it is going to be a long battle to the nomination, ” Warren responded to reporters when asked if New Hampshire might be her last stand. “ I built a campaign to be in it for the long haul.”

“ ” Warren responded to reporters when asked if New Hampshire might be her last stand. “ Counterpoint: Trump handily won the state in the 2016 primary with a virtually nonexistent ground game.

Process is key: New Hampshire has been holding primaries for hundreds of years. But the margins are getting thinner: The state went to Clinton and elected a Democratic senator by a 1 percent margins in 2016. After the Iowa debacle, New Hampshire's Secretary of State Bill Gardner, who has continued to downplay the risk of hacking in the state, may see increased scrutiny of his process.

In his favor: Voting in the primary, unlike a caucus, is straightforward, secret -- and in the Granite State, on paper. Voters mark down their choices on paper ballots with pencils which are then copied and tallied up.

Voting in the primary, unlike a caucus, is straightforward, secret -- and in the Granite State, on paper. Voters mark down their choices on paper ballots with pencils which are then copied and tallied up. But that's not the only thing to worry about: “I've said this to the Secretary of State: I think our biggest risk isn't in the sense that the election results could be affected, because it would be really hard to do that,” Denis Goulet, the head of information technology in New Hampshire, told New Hampshire Public Radio's Casey McDermott. “But what could happen is undermining the confidence of the system, which I think is at least as bad.”

“I've said this to the Secretary of State: I think our biggest risk isn't in the sense that the election results could be affected, because it would be really hard to do that,” Denis Goulet, the head of information technology in New Hampshire, told New Hampshire Public Radio's Casey McDermott. “But what could happen is undermining the confidence of the system, which I think is at least as bad.” Of note: “ … New Hampshire election officials have turned down more hands-on cybersecurity assessments from federal and state agencies, instead contracting with private vendors to perform what it says are similar security tests."

Former Mayor of South Bend, Ind. Pete Buttigieg campaigns in New Hampshire. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)

Outside the Beltway

BUTTIGIEG PROJECTED TO LEAD IN DELEGATES: “The Iowa Democratic Party announced that [Buttigieg] would probably receive 14 delegates to the national presidential nominating convention from last week’s chaotic caucuses, [Sanders] would receive 12,” our colleague Isaac Stanley-Becker reports.

Let us pause to note the significance: Buttigieg has talked about how his marriage is only possible because of one vote on the Supreme Court in the 2015 Obergefell v. Hodges 5-4 decision. But you only have to go back as far as 2008 to find a Democratic Party platform that did not explicitly endorse same-sex marriage. Now an openly gay man is projected to be the current leader in delegates to win the nomination of one of this country’s major political parties.

The latest tally comes after Iowa Democrats reviewed some of the results: But it’s not over yet. Sanders’s campaign said they would request a partial recanvass, which they claim would put the senator on top in state delegate equivalents, the historic metric for determining the Democratic caucuses’ victor. "Sanders won popular vote, netting support from about 6,000 more caucus-goers on the first expression of preferences, known as an alignment, than Buttigieg," per Isaac. (The Associated Press has still not declared a winner in the race.)

It appears there were more problems than just the app: "As disastrous as the 2020 Iowa caucuses have appeared to the public, the failure runs deeper and wider than has previously been known, according to dozens of interviews with those involved. It was a total system breakdown that casts doubt on how a critical contest on the American political calendar has been managed for years," the New York Times's Reid J. Epstein, Sydney Ember, Trip Gabriel and Mike Baker report in their exposé on caucus chaos.

The entire ordeal has reignited feuds within the party: “The infighting focuses largely on the failed caucus process in Iowa, with state and national Democratic leaders at odds over who deserves blame, as well as an increasingly bitter dispute over the rules governing who gets into future nationally televised candidate debates — a process that could allow billionaire Mike Bloomberg to make the stage later this month,” our colleagues Michael Scherer and Sean Sullivan report.

And hard feelings between Iowa and the national party: “Advisers to the two men most responsible for overseeing the disastrous Iowa caucuses, national chairman Tom Perez and Iowa chairman Troy Price, have been privately deflecting blame onto each other, as the relationship between the two has become tense, advisers say,” our colleagues write . One Price adviser now apparently refers to Perez with the nickname Pontius Pilate.

“Advisers to the two men most responsible for overseeing the disastrous Iowa caucuses, national chairman Tom Perez and Iowa chairman Troy Price, have been privately deflecting blame onto each other, as the relationship between the two has become tense, advisers say,” our colleagues write More: " Troy Price was doing his best, but it wasn’t enough,” Perez told the Times

" Perez said Iowa’s lead-off status will be reviewed after 2020: “I’m frustrated. I’m mad as hell — everybody is,” Perez told CNN’s Jake Tapper. He cautioned that ending caucuses in favor of primaries would require passing a state law. “There are some states that still have caucuses where I'm not sure the Republican governor would sign the law to have the election.”

Russell Vought, acting director of the Office of Management and Budget is seen with copies of the president's budget. (Alex Edelman/Bloomberg)

At The White House

DEFICIT STILL THERE IN A DECADE UNDER TRUMP’S BUDGET: “The White House is preparing to propose a $4.8 trillion budget that would fail to eliminate the federal deficit over the next 10 years, according to an internal summary of the plan obtained by The Washington Post, missing a longtime GOP fiscal target,” our colleagues Jeff Stein and Erica Werner report.

Instead the deficit would end by 2035: “During [Trump’s] first year in office, his advisers said their budget plan would eliminate the deficit by around 2028,” our colleagues write. “This new budget will mark the third consecutive time that they abandon that 10-year goal and instead suggest a 15-year target.”

What else that’s in the budget that is expected to be released today?: “About $2 trillion in cuts to ‘non-defense discretionary programs,’ a category of government spending that does not include Social Security or Medicare."

Tax cuts would also be extended: Those cuts for families and individuals that are set to expire at the end of 2025, our colleagues write. “Budget experts have projected that extending those tax cuts would reduce revenue by roughly $1 trillion.”

Medical workers attend to coronavirus patients in a hospital in Wuhan, in China’s Hubei province, last week. (China Daily/Reuters)

Global Power

CORONAVIRUS NOW WORSE THAN SARS OUTBREAK: “China pushed ahead with emergency measures to isolate coronavirus patients in specialized facilities at the disease-ravaged epicenter, Wuhan, as the number of patient deaths surged past the 774 killed by the SARS outbreak in 2002 and 2003,” our colleagues Gerry Shih, Alex Horton and Marisa Iati report.

WHO officials say the situation may be improving: “World Health Organization officials also said they had seen the number of new cases taper in recent days. ‘That's good news and may reflect the impact of the control measures put in place,’” Michael Ryan, head of the WHO’s health emergencies program, told reporters Saturday,” our colleagues write. “But he added that many patients have not yet been tested and it remains far too early to make predictions about the number of infections.”

What it’s liked to be trapped in the quarantine: “As China and governments around the world impose hastily concocted quarantines, travel bans and evacuations, mixed-nationality couples and families looking to leave China have found themselves divided by citizenship status,” our colleague Miriam Berger writes in her story about such mixed-nationality couples.

Viral

Historic night at the Oscars: Parasite became the first foreign-language film to win Best Picture.