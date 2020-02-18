Happy Tuesday and we're back in action. Thanks for waking up with us.

Voters line up outside the Culinary Workers Union Hall Local 226 on the first day of early voting for the upcoming Nevada Democratic presidential caucus at on February 15, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Nevada is the first caucus state to offer early voting. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Campaign

COMING IN HOT: Nevada is the next big test — for each of the candidates seeking to break out in a race that has yet to produce a dominant front-runner, and for the Democratic Party.

Early voting is already underway for the caucus on Saturday, February 22 — a complex addition to Nevada's caucus process. And there are still serious questions about whether the Nevada Democratic Party can successfully avoid a redux of Iowa's caucus chaos.

Here are some things we're watching on this busy week:

You are reading the Power Up newsletter. Not a regular subscriber?

The Mike Bloomberg factor. While he's the only candidate not to appear on the ballot in Nevada, the former New York mayor just now qualified to appear on a debate stage in Las Vegas this week. A NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll shows him with the support of 19 percent of Democratic primary voters nationwide behind Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) with 31 percent.

“ Bloomberg is the first candidate to make the Democratic debate stage this cycle without meeting any fundraising goals, ” our colleague Michael Scherer reports.

He'll be seeking a breakout moment like everyone else: “Mike is looking forward to joining the other Democratic candidates onstage and making the case for why he’s the best candidate to defeat Donald Trump and unite the country,” Bloomberg campaign manager Kevin Sheekey said in a statement this morning. “The opportunity to discuss his workable and achievable plans for the challenges facing this country is an important part of the campaign process.”

Campaign officials and activists are concerned Nevada will also be a voting debacle: Democrats are queued up to throw their support behind their preferred candidate on caucus day — and even their second choice. Yet unlike in Iowa, where there was only one day of voting, there's an added layer of work required to link the early votes already cast with the appropriate caucus precincts.

“Campaigns said they still have not gotten the party to offer even a basic explanation of how key parts of the process will work,” our colleague Holly Bailey reports. “Volunteers are reporting problems with the technology that’s been deployed at the last minute to make the vote count smoother. And experts are raising serious questions about a tool the party has been feverishly assembling to replace the one scrapped after the meltdown in Iowa.”

our colleague Holly Bailey reports. “Volunteers are reporting problems with the technology that’s been deployed at the last minute to make the vote count smoother. And experts are raising serious questions about a tool the party has been feverishly assembling to replace the one scrapped after the meltdown in Iowa.” “It feels like the [state party is] making it up as they go along,” one Democratic presidential aide told Holly. “That’s not how we need to be running an election.”

Over-Shadow: Nevada Democrats scrapped plans to use the applications specially designed for the caucus by Shadow, the same political technology firm that designed the vote-reporting app that contributed to the caucus breakdown in Iowa. But there remain serious concerns regarding how the party will tally votes on caucus night and complaints have already been lodged by campaigns, local officials, and voters about the lack of adequate preparation.

“Nevada officials have been using a Google-based form, pre-installed on party-purchased iPads, to register voters when they arrive during early voting. Those voters are then given a paper ballot to rank their candidate choices,” per Holly. “Those ballots will be verified and scanned at processing centers before they are somehow transmitted to precincts for the in-person caucuses. On caucus night, caucus administrators will access the early vote data through the Google Forms web application the party has referred to as a ‘Caucus Calculator’ on party-issued iPads.”

But: “Some technical aspects of how the iPad software will work are unclear. Google Forms is limited in how it can be customized, which could present challenges for the party if it is trying to make the software perform the complicated work of folding the early vote tallies into the caucus night results,” Holly reports.

“Some technical aspects of how the iPad software will work are unclear. Google Forms is limited in how it can be customized, which could present challenges for the party if it is trying to make the software perform the complicated work of folding the early vote tallies into the caucus night results,” Holly reports. It all comes down to turnout: High turnout on Saturday — 18,538 people turned out across the state for early caucusing — while a boon for the Democratic Party, did not allay concerns over technical issues.

“We're counting on this untested tool that we haven't been trained on,” Seth Morrison, a Nevada caucuses site leader, says as early voting starts today.



He slams the caucus process as “horrendous," saying “both parties need to really eliminate it.” https://t.co/DV1xcVoFHD pic.twitter.com/Dz2rqt5woX — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) February 15, 2020

Where are all the polls? We could see some surprises in Nevada, which is notoriously hard to poll. Vox’s Cameron Peters notes that there has been exactly one recent poll of the state: The Las Vegas Review-Journal's poll, taken between Feb. 11 to 13, shows Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) in the lead among likely caucus-goers with 25 percent support, trailed by former vice president Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass).

“These results should not be taken as absolute fact, however,” per Peters. “Not only are Nevada polls challenging to do, they’re challenging to get right.”

The gist for why: Nevada’s caucuses are far newer than Iowa’s, making it harder to predict voter behavior; the population in the state is more transient, making it tougher to pin down people to call; and the sheer size of the tourism industry means you can’t possibly hope to get a representative sample by calling at night.

Will Medicare-for-all prove a liability for Sanders? State polling aside, Sanders is certainly receiving the front-runner treatment in Nevada. He's been attacked by his opponents over the state's largest labor union's opposition to his single-payer plan. It's a key issue for members of the culinary union that represents many of the workers in Vegas casinos.

“The flurry of attacks against Mr. Sanders in Nevada illustrates his growing strength — and the urgency his Democratic rivals feel about the need to stop him from winning the most votes in a third consecutive contest next Saturday,” the New York Times's Jennifer Medina and Jonathan Martin reports. “If no Democrat slows Mr. Sanders in the caucuses here, he will gather what may be unstoppable momentum heading into next month’s Super Tuesday states.”

the New York Times's Jennifer Medina and Jonathan Martin reports. But counterattacks from Sanders supporters on Culinary 226's criticisms of the campaign's Medicare-for-all plan backfired. Sanders eventually had to issue a statement condemning the harassment by “supporters of all campaigns.”

Warren told NBC News's Ali Vitali that Sanders “has a lot of questions to answer” about the corrosive culture online among supporters of his movement: “I am particularly worried about what happened in the attacks on members of the culinary union, particularly on the women in leadership … that is not how we build an inclusive Democratic Party.”

How will candidates fare in states with more diverse electorates? All the candidates will have to prove that they can woo Latino and African American voters after two contests with largely white electorates. A third of voters in Nevada are Latino or black, and nearly two-thirds of expected Democratic voters are black in South Carolina, which votes on Feb. 29, per Cleve R. Wootson Jr., Robert Costa and Michael Scherer.

It's an especially dire test for Biden who is staking his campaign on a big win with black voters in South Carolina — his “firewall ” : “With only days until Saturday’s caucuses, Mr. Biden’s campaign is racing to make Nevada the state that begins his comeback — not the one that accelerates a plunge from which he never recovers,” the New York Times's Thomas Kaplan and Katie Glueck.

— ” “With only days until Saturday’s caucuses, Mr. Biden’s campaign is racing to make Nevada the state that begins his comeback — not the one that accelerates a plunge from which he never recovers,” the New York Times's Thomas Kaplan and Katie Glueck. “He knows that he cannot take the minority vote, the African American , Latino and Asian American vote, for granted,” Rep. Steven Horsford, a Nevada Democrat and Biden surrogate, told them. “He will do something, once he’s the president, to actually deliver for the American people and for voters of color who sometimes feel taken for granted and only get appealed to during an election. There are some candidates who literally right now are just now engaging in Nevada.”

Long odds: Since 1972, only two Democratic candidates have ever become the party's standard-bearer without winning Iowa or New Hampshire, illustrating once again just how important this week will be.

(Graphic by Harry Stevens and Adrian Blanco/The Washington Post)

Here's a detailed look at how recent primaries have shaken out: Only then-Arkansas Gov. Bill Clinton was able to become the nominee without winning one of the first three states, though there's an important caveat to his run. Iowa was hardly contested as native son Sen. Tom Harkin was running for president and won the caucuses with more than 76 percent of the vote.

Only then-Arkansas Gov. Bill Clinton was able to become the nominee without winning one of the first three states, though there's an important caveat to his run. Iowa was hardly contested as native son Sen. Tom Harkin was running for president and won the caucuses with more than 76 percent of the vote. About that '92 race: Clinton didn't win a single state until he dominated Georgia on March 3, but his true emergence didn't occur until a week later when he swept the South on Super Tuesday.

(Graphic by Harry Stevens and Adrian Blanco/The Post)

Outside the Beltway

BOLTON TURNS THE PAGE … SLIGHTLY: "Former White House national security adviser John Bolton on questioned whether it was ‘fair’ that [Trump] has called him a liar on the subject of Ukraine, but ‘I can’t talk about it,'" our colleagues Karen DeYoung and Kirk Ross report.

👀: Asked whether he agreed with Trump’s view that his call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was “perfect,” Bolton said only, “You’ll love Chapter 14.”

But it’s not all about Ukraine, he teased the audience at Duke University: “For all the focus on Ukraine and the impeachment trial and all that, to me, there are portions of the manuscript that deal with Ukraine, I view that like the sprinkles on the ice cream sundae in terms of what’s in the book,” Bolton said, per the New York Times’s Peter Baker reports.

Duke professor Peter Feaver opens the John Bolton event with a quip: “I’m so pleased that Duke is going to be able to do what neither the House nor the Senate was able to." — Rebecca Ballhaus (@rebeccaballhaus) February 17, 2020

A restrained Bolton: In first public comments since Trump’s impeachment and acquittal, Bolton said he was limited in what he could say because of the White House’s “prepublication” review of his book “and threats of possible legal action.”

The White House and Bolton’s team fought over the book: “I hope it’s not suppressed,” Bolton said. “This is an effort to write history, and I did it the best I can. We’ll have to see what comes out of the censorship.” The White House claims there is potentially classified information in the book, a charge Bolton’s lawyer has previously disputed.

“I hope it’s not suppressed,” Bolton said. “This is an effort to write history, and I did it the best I can. We’ll have to see what comes out of the censorship.” The White House claims there is potentially classified information in the book, a charge Bolton’s lawyer has previously disputed. Looking foreword?: “I say things in the manuscript about what he said to me,” Bolton said. “I hope they become public someday. He tweets, but I can’t talk about it. How fair is that?”

Global Power

AMERICAN PASSENGERS WITH CORONAVIRUS AMONG EVACUATED: “Fourteen Americans who tested positive for corona­virus were among the hundreds of U.S. citizens evacuated from a cruise ship off Japan to U.S. facilities over the holiday weekend,” our colleagues Anna Fifield, Alex Horton and Abha Bhattarai report.

More details: “Their return almost doubles the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States to 29,” our colleagues write.

“Their return almost doubles the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States to 29,” our colleagues write. Here’s where things stand in China:

(Graphic by Lauren Tierney, Joe Fox and Tim Meko/The Post)

The epicenter continues to be Hubei province, where Wuhan is located:

(Graphic by Lauren Tierney, Joe Fox and Tim Meko/The Post)

In the meantime, there are worries in the White House: “Trump has lavished praise on Chinese President Xi Jinping for his handling of the growing coronavirus outbreak — a posture some in his administration are growing increasingly uncomfortable with as his advisers remain concerned about China’s lack of transparency and handling of the epidemic,” our colleagues Yasmeen Abutaleb and Josh Dawsey report.

China still hasn’t given the U.S. all the information it has repeatedly asked for: But Trump doesn’t want to force the issue. “[He] has repeatedly told advisers that pushing for a harder line against China could backfire because Xi controls the government ‘totally’ and will not work with the United States if it says anything negative about the country, said one of these senior administration officials, who like others spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the private talks,” our colleagues write.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, seen in 2017. (Joshua Roberts/File/Reuters)

The People

BEZOS MAKES BIG CLIMATE PLEDGE: “Jeff Bezos announced the formation of the Bezos Earth Fund, saying it will provide $10 billion in grants to scientists and activists to fund their efforts to fight climate change,” our colleague Kimberly Kindy reports.