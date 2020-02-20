Good morning. It's Thursday. That's the day before Friday. Tips, comments, recipes? Reach out and sign up. Thanks for waking up with us.

Breaking: “Germany's federal prosector said Thursday that a ‘xenophobic’ motive is suspected in overnight shootings that left 11 people dead, including the suspected perpetrator, and targeted patrons gathered in hookah bars," our colleagues Loveday Morris and Rick Noack report.

“Police and prosecutors said they could not comment on reports that the shooter left behind documents and video that indicated a confused, extreme-right, anti-immigrant ideology.”

Former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg is seen during a break in a Democratic presidential primary debate in Las Vegas. (Mike Blake/Reuters)

FIGHT NIGHT IN VEGAS: Mike Bloomberg managed to do something no one has been able to do in a contentious year of campaigning: unify the field. The former New York mayor, in his first appearance on a 2020 debate stage, was a punching bag for all five of his opponents as he fielded an onslaught of attacks over everything from being a billionaire, switching parties, his stop and frisk policy, to his handling of sexual harassment allegations at his company and a heart procedure he had more than two decades ago.

The Las Vegas debate was a fraught and often uncomfortable first test for the presidential candidate — who has already spent more than $409 million of his own money on his campaign — seeking to introduce Democratic voters to the man behind the ads blanketing the airwaves. He's not on the ballot until Super Tuesday.

Bloomberg and his campaign are having a bit of a Wizard of Oz moment tonight...like that scene where the curtain is pulled back on the big booming voice and Dorothy & Co. realized it wasn’t so intimidating after all — Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) February 20, 2020

Big picture: All of the negative energy spent on Bloomberg was good news for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) who has emerged as the top-polling candidate. Aaron Blake calls him a big winner of the night: “You wouldn’t have thought from watching the debate that Sanders was the one threatening to open up a potentially insurmountable delegate lead in the weeks ahead. Instead, the candidates focused mostly on Bloomberg and arguably landed tougher attacks on each other than on Sanders.”

Still, the strategy may pay off for some: Debate watchers took notice of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.)'s prosecutor-style excoriation of Bloomberg, who is rising in the polls. Warren's campaign tweeted that the first hour of the debate was her best hour of fundraising to date: she ended the night with more than $2.8 million.

Here are the biggest moments from the Bloomberg pile-on:

Reported comments about women: Warren hit Bloomberg right off the bat by bringing up his documented crude and sexist comments about women.

“So I'd like to talk about who we're running against, a billionaire who calls women ‘fat broads’ and ‘horse-faced lesbians.’ And, no, I'm not talking about Donald Trump. I'm talking about Mayor Bloomberg,” Warren said. “ Democrats are not going to win if we have a nominee who has a history of hiding his tax returns, of harassing women, and of supporting racist polls like redlining and stop and frisk.”

Democrats are not going to win if we have a nominee who has a history of hiding his tax returns, of harassing women, and of supporting racist polls like redlining and stop and frisk.” Warren was quoting from statements attributed to Bloomberg in “a 1990 booklet prepared by a top staffer, titled ‘The Wit and Wisdom of Michael Bloomberg,’” per our colleague Michael Kranish. “Bloomberg’s spokesman has denied that he made statements quoted in the 32-page booklet.”

Sexual harassment settlements at his firm: Warren demanded Bloomberg release women from nondisclosure agreements they signed after suing him, “so we can hear their side of the story” on alleged harassment or discrimination. Bloomberg refused. “They signed those agreements, and we'll live with it,” he said, noting there were “very few nondisclosure agreements” without saying how many existed.

“What we need to know is exactly what’s lurking out there,” Warren insisted. " … This is not just a question of the mayor's character. This is also a question about electability. We are not going to beat Donald Trump with a man who has who knows how many nondisclosure agreements and the drip, drip, drip of stories of women saying they have been harassed and discriminated against.”

Warren insisted. " … This is not just a question of the mayor's character. This is also a question about electability. We are not going to beat Donald Trump with a man who has who knows how many nondisclosure agreements and the drip, drip, drip of stories of women saying they have been harassed and discriminated against.” But it's this off-color explanation that feels like it's heading straight for attack ads: “ None of them accuse me of doing anything, other than maybe they didn't like a joke I told, ” Bloomberg said.

” Per our colleague Michael Kranish: “The highest-profile agreement was signed by a former top saleswoman, Sekiko Sakai Garrison. She alleged that when Bloomberg learned in 1995 that she was pregnant, he said 'kill it,' allegedly referring to the pregnancy and advocating an abortion.” Bloomberg denied making the remark, and it's unclear whether Garrison wants to be released from the confidentiality agreement from her six-figure settlement.

While Bloomberg claimed onstage that he has “no tolerance for the kind of behavior that the #MeToo movement exposed,” Warren said his defense of being nice to “some women … just doesn't cut it.”

Stop-and-frisk: Warren and former vice president Joe Biden rejected Bloomberg's apology for his stop-and-frisk policy that disproportionately targeted minorities in New York. “If I go back and look at my time in office, the one thing that I'm really worried about, embarrassed about, was how it turned out with stop-and-frisk,” the former mayor said.

"This isn't about how it turned out. This is about what it was designed to do to begin with, ” Warren said. "It targeted black and brown men. … You need a different apology here.”

” … Biden said that the policy only came to an end because the Obama administration sent monitors to oversee the effects of the policy: "It's not whether he apologized or not. It's the policy. The policy was abhorrent,” Biden said, calling it a “violation of every right people have.”

"It's not whether he apologized or not. It's the policy. The policy was abhorrent,” Biden said, calling it a “violation of every right people have.” Flashback: “In reality, Mr. Bloomberg defended stop-and-frisk throughout his time as mayor and continued to do so, consistently and repeatedly, for nearly six years afterward — including in an interview the month before he entered the presidential race,” the New York Times's Maggie Astor reports.

“In reality, Mr. Bloomberg defended stop-and-frisk throughout his time as mayor and continued to do so, consistently and repeatedly, for nearly six years afterward — including in an interview the month before he entered the presidential race,” the New York Times's Maggie Astor reports. Glass houses?: "If we took off everybody that was wrong on this off this panel, everybody that was wrong on criminal justice at some time in their careers, there'd be nobody else up here,” Bloomberg retorted.

I asked Warren what was different between tonight and New Hampshire.



“I thought it was important for everybody to see exactly who that man is,” she said of Bloomberg.



Plus: “Put your money in but take your ego off the stage” pic.twitter.com/exJ88pPIiC — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) February 20, 2020

Being a billionaire: Bloomberg on several occasions was forced to defend his vast wealth and status during conversations on income inequality. Sanders called Bloomberg's billionaire status a representation of “a grotesque and immoral distribution of wealth and income.”

“That's immoral, ” Sanders said. “That should not be the case, when we have a half a million people sleeping out on the street; where we have kids who cannot afford to go to college; when we have 45 million people dealing with student deb.”

” “That should not be the case, when we have a half a million people sleeping out on the street; where we have kids who cannot afford to go to college; when we have 45 million people dealing with student deb.” NBC News’s Chuck Todd asked Bloomberg directly: “Should you exist? ”

” Bloomberg, in response to Todd's follow-up about whether he should have earned so much money, simply replied: “Yes. I worked very hard for it. And I’m giving it away.”

Bloomberg also stumbled when asked when he would release his tax returns, eliciting boos from the audience in Las Vegas: “Unfortunately, or fortunately, I make a lot of money and we do business all around the world, and we are preparing it. The number of pages will probably be thousands of pages. I can’t go to TurboTax.”

“Pay overtime, and get it done,” Warren retorted.

How he fared: Bloomberg did throw some of his own punches over the two-hour slugfest, including a big one targeting Sanders as his campaign tries to position it as a two-man race. “We're not going to throw out capitalism. We tried that. Other countries tried that,” Bloomberg said after Sanders said billionaires shouldn't exist. “It was called communism, and it just didn't work.”

Remember: “The mayor doesn’t have much experience debating. His last one was back in 2009 — a one-on-one matchup in a race where he was a heavy favorite,” Aaron Blake writes. “This one was a different animal, and it got ugly in a hurry for Bloomberg. He was the big target from the get-go. He came off as very technocratic, and he often didn’t jump in to defend himself, apparently hoping the bad moments would pass. But they persisted.”

“The mayor doesn’t have much experience debating. His last one was back in 2009 — a one-on-one matchup in a race where he was a heavy favorite,” Aaron Blake writes. “This one was a different animal, and it got ugly in a hurry for Bloomberg. He was the big target from the get-go. He came off as very technocratic, and he often didn’t jump in to defend himself, apparently hoping the bad moments would pass. But they persisted.” Team Bloomberg tried to position the night as a warm-up:

Statement from @MikeBloomberg campaign manager @ksheekey on tonights debate:



"You know you are a winner when you are drawing attacks from all the candidates."



Adds: "He was just warming up tonight."



Full statement: pic.twitter.com/fapQHKxwzz — Nick Corasaniti (@NYTnickc) February 20, 2020

What does Bloomberg do next?: While we can't know more certain, he's probably going to by some more ads. And we'll note that just the sheer amount of money the former mayor is spending is historic, our colleagues Kevin Schaul, Kevin Uhrmacher and Anu Narayanswamy report.

(Graphic by Kevin Schaul, Kevin Uhrmacher and Anu Narayanswamy)

He might want to avoid his local tabloids this morning:

TRUMP NAMES ALLY AS INTEL HEAD: “Trump named Richard Grenell, the U.S. ambassador to Germany, as the next acting director of national intelligence, placing a fiercely loyal ally atop an intelligence structure he has frequently railed against,” our colleagues Shane Harris, Anne Gearan and Josh Dawsey report.

Grenell's bio: “A conservative foreign policy hawk and sometime media critic, as well as a vocal supporter of Trump on social media He has sparked controversy in his diplomatic role, but also won praise in Germany and elsewhere for taking on issues such as gay rights in Eastern Europe and the long-running tensions between Kosovo and Serbia.” He would also be the first openly gay member of Trump's cabinet.

US ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell. (Odd Andersen/AFP/Getty Images)

The biggest question: Will Trump nominate Grenell to the position on a permanent basis, which requires Senate confirmation?

The top Democrat on the Senate Intel Committee blasted the move: “It appears the President has selected an individual *without any intelligence experience* to serve as the leader of the nation’s intelligence community in an acting capacity …,” Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-Va.) wrote in a series of tweets. A spokesman for the top Republican chairman of the panel, Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.), declined to comment to CNN, though the senator previously noted just how hard the position has been fill on a permanent basis.

“It appears the President has selected an individual *without any intelligence experience* to serve as the leader of the nation’s intelligence community in an acting capacity …,” Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-Va.) wrote in a series of tweets. A spokesman for the top Republican chairman of the panel, Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.), declined to comment to CNN, though the senator previously noted just how hard the position has been fill on a permanent basis. Remember: Trump previously named Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-Tex.) to the post, but the lawmaker withdrew from consideration less than a week after president tapped him amid questions about his experience and whether he had padded his resume.

In 2018, we got internal docs showing 1,100 VIP guests at @realdonaldtrump’s DC hotel.

Only 9 had reached Gold status in the “Trump Card” loyalty program.

Now, 1 of the 9 is Trump’s ambassador to the UN.

And another is acting head of national intelligence. https://t.co/Tl9LtXrsoc — David Fahrenthold (@Fahrenthold) February 20, 2020

The appointment blindsided many in Washington, including apparently the man currently in the job: acting Intelligence Director Joseph Maguire, who was scheduled to meet with White House officials Thursday afternoon, our colleagues write.

The announcement does send one clear signal: “Grenell’s appointment is likely to exacerbate tensions between the president and members of the intelligence community, who have been frequent targets of Trump’s ire. Current and former officials questioned Grenell’s qualifications to lead the intelligence agencies and said his loyalty to Trump appeared to be the reason for his appointment."

Attorney General William Barr and President Donald Trump last year at the White House. (Alex Brandon/File/AP)

TRUMP KEEPS TWEETING, IGNORING BARR: “Trump continued to test his relationship with Attorney General William P. Barr by amplifying conservative allies demanding he ‘clean house’ at the Justice Department and target those involved in the Russia investigation that once threatened his presidency,” our colleagues John Wagner, Matt Zapotosky and Devlin Barrett report.

It may not be over yet: “The fragile equilibrium may be tested again [today], when Trump’s longtime friend Roger Stone is scheduled to be sentenced for lying to Congress and obstruction. Trump’s tweets about Stone last week prompted Barr to speak out publicly, saying the president’s declarations ‘make it impossible for me to do my job.’"

“The fragile equilibrium may be tested again [today], when Trump’s longtime friend Roger Stone is scheduled to be sentenced for lying to Congress and obstruction. Trump’s tweets about Stone last week prompted Barr to speak out publicly, saying the president’s declarations ‘make it impossible for me to do my job.’" The situation inside the DOJ: “[Officials] said they were watching the situation closely, mindful that a new string of tweets or comments could quickly upend the situation, but there were no indications that Barr would leave imminently,” our colleagues write. “The attorney general did not mention the controversy when he spoke during an event at FBI headquarters.”

The attorney general does have some powerful allies: “Senate Republicans are mounting an urgent campaign to save [Barr’s] job — fearful that his dismissal or resignation would deprive [Trump] of an effective enforcer of his agenda and hand the Senate a vacancy that’s nearly impossible to fill,” Politico's Burgess Everett and Marianne LeVine report.

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner seen in 2018. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

WHITE HOUSE MOVES TO CONTROL PARDON PROCESS: “The White House is moving to take more direct control over pardons and commutations, with [Trump] aiming to limit the role of the Justice Department in the clemency process as he weighs a flurry of additional pardon announcements, according to people familiar with the matter,” our colleagues Toluse Olorunnipa, Josh Dawsey and Neena Satija report.

The team Trump has put in charge: “The group, essentially an informal task force of at least a half-dozen presidential allies, has been meeting since late last year to discuss a revamped pardon system in the White House,” our colleagues write. “Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, is taking a leading role in the new clemency initiative and has supported the idea of putting the White House more directly in control of the process that in past administrations has been housed in the Justice Department, officials said.” Former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi, who was on Trump's defense team during his impeachment trial, is also involved.

The president is unfazed by the criticisms and is apparently inclined to grant more pardons before November: “He likes doing them,” an official told our colleagues.

“He likes doing them,” an official told our colleagues. The new task force pushed the case of three women whose sentences Trump commuted on Tuesday: “The women were recommended by [Alice Johnson], who had her life sentence for a nonviolent drug offense commuted by Trump in 2018. Johnson has been working with the White House’s new clemency effort after Trump publicly asked her last year to submit a list of names of other people who deserved commutations, officials said.” (Johnson's case was championed by the likes of Kim Kardashian West.)

The Iowa Democratic Party in Des Moines. (Daniel Acker/Bloomberg)

THE IOWA CAUCUSES STILL AREN'T OVER: “The campaigns for Bernie Sanders and [former South Bend, Ind., mayor] Pete Buttigieg each requested full recounts of 63 Iowa caucus precincts, according to the Iowa Democratic Party,” the Des Moines Register's Nick Coltrain reports.

The Iowa Democratic Party now has 48 hours to respond to the requests: “Party officials will give an estimated time to complete the recount if the requests are deemed valid,” the Register reports. Along with the entire app fiasco, the caucus results have been plagued by questions raised by campaigns and journalists regarding irregularities in a number of precincts — so many in fact that the Associated Press has still not declared the winner in the contest that kicks of race for the nomination.

Double or nothing?: “Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez has raised the possibility that the results of the state’s caucuses might not be known immediately after they conclude on Saturday,” our colleague David Weigel reports of whether Nevada's results will be ready on time.

“I can’t give you a precise answer, because we don’t know how many people will show up on Saturday,” Perez told reporters. “For me, if the choice is between getting it right and getting it fast, I will choose right over fast, all the time.”

