Anti-Bernie fever is running hot: The Big Tent Project, the anti-Bernie Sanders super PAC run by Sen. Joe Manchin III's (D-W.Va) former top aide, Jonathan Kott, is releasing a new ad today targeting Sanders for his Medicare-for-all bill. It calls on voters to “say no” to the Vermont senator on Tuesday.

The group is spending nearly $4 million on digital ads in these Super Tuesday states: Virginia, Oklahoma, Arkansas, North Carolina, Texas, Minnesota, Massachusetts, and California.

Virginia, Oklahoma, Arkansas, North Carolina, Texas, Minnesota, Massachusetts, and California. It also spent almost $1 million targeting African American voters in South Carolina and is now the largest anti- Sanders group in terms of cash spent, according to Kott.

The Campaign

IT'S A BIRD. IT'S A PLANE: No, it's Super Tuesday and it's called that for a reason.

Tomorrow is the most important day of the Democratic presidential primary so far — 1,357 delegates are up for grabs in 15 primaries taking place in 14 states, as well as among Democrats abroad and at caucuses in American Samoa.

That's thirty-four percent of the total amount of pledged delegates — the winner needs 1,991 delegates to clinch the nomination to oust President Trump. Primaries and caucuses will continue until June but Tuesday's results will go a long way toward crystallizing what's been a chaotic and crowded race.

Fresh off his first (ever) primary win in South Carolina, former vice president Joe Biden played down the stakes of tomorrow's contests over the weekend: “Super Tuesday's not the end. It's only the beginning,” Biden said on ABC News's “This Week.”

But Biden is clearly feeling the momentum after his decisive win over the current front-runner, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), collecting key endorsements this weekend and causing some of his rivals to rethink their campaigns.

Former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg exited the race last night, and Tom Steyer did so right after the South Carolina results were in. Former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg, however, will be on the ballot for the first time following his massive spending blitz.

Super Tuesday is a lot to keep straight so we've got a primer for you to map out the day. We've included polling averages for the current state leaders but they're from polls conducted before Buttigieg's exit. It remains to be seen who his supporters (who haven't already voted early) will gravitate toward as their second choice at the ballot box:

On Buttigieg's historic candidacy: “Buttigieg made history by becoming the first openly gay candidate to earn delegates for the presidential nomination in a major political party,” our colleagues Chelsea Janes and Amy B Wang report. “He also broke barriers by making his marriage to his husband, Chasten, a major part of his campaign.”

"Despite winning Iowa, "Buttigieg struggled to win support from black voters, a key pillar of the Democratic coalition and a vulnerability that was emphasized in South Carolina, where he finished fourth," our colleagues write.

CALIFORNIA (415 pledged delegates): Sanders holds a sizable lead ( 18 percentage points) in the most delegate-rich state in the country and is hoping to run up the score there if he wins big. But other candidates could cut into Sanders's haul by breaking the 15 percent statewide threshold to win delegates, or doing so in each of California's 53 congressional districts (where two-thirds of delegates will be allocated).

Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.), and Bloomberg all register against Sanders in the Golden States.

What they're up against: Sanders's “campaign has a state organization far larger than those of his opponents — 22 offices and more than 100 paid staffers. And it has been targeting Latinos, Asian Americans and young voters, key demographics in the Democratic electorate,” our colleague Scott Wilson reports.

The issues also work in Sanders favor: "California's crisis over income inequality and housing affordability has boosted [Sanders] to a dominant standing days before the state's primary," Bloomberg's Jeffrey Taylor, Reade Pickert and Dave Merrill report. " Sanders has ridden his promise of housing and health care for all to a commanding lead in state polls against a backdrop of wage and cost-of-living disparities from north to south. From the affluent San Francisco Bay area to the population centers of Southern California, Sanders is the favorite of Democratic voters."

San Francisco Bay area Siren: " It's going to be very hard to make up the ground in California, but I think we can make up a lot of ground in California in three days, " Biden said Sunday. Former senator Barbara Boxer (D-Calif.) got behind Biden over the weekend.

Silver lining?: " … Paul Mitchell, an elections expert who has tracked the number of returned vote-by-mail California ballots through Friday, told Politico he's seen a significant drop-off among Democratic voters from the past two California presidential primaries to date. And the decline in returned ballots so far is occurring among the most dedicated voters: Those who have participated in the past five elections," Politico's Christopher Cadelago and David Siders report. " That means Biden, coming off South Carolina, has more room to expand his support before Tuesday."

TEXAS (228 delegates): Sanders is again the favorite in Texas — an NBC News/ Marist poll released on Sunday but taken before Biden's South Carolina win found that 34 percent of likely Democratic primary voters support the Vermont senator. Biden gets 19 percent, followed by Bloomberg at 15 percent and Warren at 10 percent.

The rules: Of the 228 delegates at stake, “149 are awarded based on the results in each of the 31 state Senate districts. Another 79 are awarded based on the results of the statewide vote. A candidate must reach 15 percent in a district to compete for its delegates and 15 percent statewide to be eligible for statewide delegates,” per the Texas Tribune's Patrick Svitek and Alex Samuels.

But: "Sanders is positioned to carry the state, although nearly one in four likely voters is still on the fence," Lee Miringoff, director of the Marist College Institute for Public Opinion, told NBC News's Mark Murray.

NORTH CAROLINA (110 delegates): A second NBC News/ Marist poll out Sunday showed Sanders narrowly leading Biden by two points among likely primary voters. But again, the poll was conducted before Biden's win, and the state is demographically similar to South Carolina.

" The South Carolina momentum could impact the North Carolina swing for [Biden], " Democratic strategist Antjuan Seawright told The Hill's Julia Manchester. " The endorsements in Virginia he's received and the momentum of the campaign is going to shift the narratives."

As for the rest: "Bloomberg is at 15 percent in North Carolina, Warren is at 11 percent, Buttigieg is at 7 percent and Klobuchar is at 5 percent," according to the poll.

VIRGINIA (99 delegates): Sanders holds a 5-point lead here but Biden picked up key endorsements over the weekend — from Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) to former governor Terry McAuliffe to swing Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-Va.) and Robert C. “Bobby” Scott Jr. . Biden rallied in Norfolk on Sunday evening where he declared his campaign was “very much alive” after a big win in South Carolina.

“[The] event came as Biden rolled out a number of prominent Virginia endorsements … [state] Del. Lamont Bagby, D-Henrico, chairman of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus, have backed Biden’s campaign. Rep. Don Beyer, who was the first member of Congress to back Buttigieg, endorsed Biden Sunday night,” Richmond Times-Dispatch's Justin Mattingly reports.

Some background on the electorate: “Suburban women are especially important in battleground states like Virginia, which is seen as essential to any electoral college majority for the party in 2020. Virginia has turned sharply toward moderate Democratic candidates in recent years; the losses of Republican candidates up and down the ballot in suburbia have produced more political change than arguably in any other state,” the New York Times's Trip Gabriel reports.

MASSACHUSETTS (91 delegates): Warren and Sanders “are locked in a statistical tie ahead of the Massachusetts primary … according to a poll released Saturday by Suffolk University, The Boston Globe, and WBZ-TV, raising the possibility of an embarrassing loss for Warren on her home turf as her presidential campaign struggles to find a single contest she can win,” The Boston Globe's Jess Bidgood reports.

“The poll comes as Sanders mounts an all-out offensive to win Massachusetts … that included rallies in Springfield and Boston in the last two days, which some Warren allies viewed as a brazen attempt to humiliate her.”

MINNESOTA (75 delegates): Sen. Amy Klobuchar holds a 6-point lead in her home state but Sanders, who won the state over Clinton in the 2016 caucus, is not far behind. The Gopher State was one of a growing number that decided not hold presidential caucuses in 2020 after doing so last cycle — though both state parties are still holding caucuses as a way to build up their respective organizations.

Klobuchar was forced to cancel a get-out-the-vote rally in St. Louis Park last night after demonstrators crashed the event to protest Klobuchar's sentencing of “Myon Burrell, who is serving a life sentence after his conviction in 2002 for the first-degree murder of 11-year-old Tyesha Edwards,” per Duluth News Tribune's Dana Ferguson. “Klobuchar was Hennepin County prosecutor at the time, and recent reviews into the investigation that put Burrell behind bars have led to calls for the case to be reopened.”

Strategy: Klobuchar's path looks bleak but CNN's Jeff Zeleny reports that "Team Biden believes having Klobuchar in the race through Super Tuesday is incredibly helpful to them" because "i t blocks [Sanders] in the Minnesota primary … "

COLORADO (67 delegates): Sanders leads the pack in Colorado by 15 points. However, it appears that voters here are waiting until the last minute to make up their minds.

“As Colorado voters have returned 1 million or so ballots in the last three weeks, Democratic ballots lagged Republican returns, suggesting that large numbers of voters planning to participate in the Democratic primary have held theirs back as they’ve watched the race’s drama play out in other states,” The Denver Post's Jon Murray reports.

“And among more than 50 undecided Colorado voters surveyed or interviewed by The Post last week, it was clear many don’t fit into clear ‘liberal’ or ‘moderate’ lanes. While plenty were considering candidates in only one of those categories, others were mulling interesting combos — including several voters weighing a Sanders or a Warren (or both) against a Buttigieg or a Klobuchar. Some voters have attended more than one of the candidates’ recent Colorado appearances.”

TENNESSEE (64 delegates): Very little reliable recent polling has been conducted here. But the Brookings Institute's Shawn Patterson suggests state voting history favors Biden over Sanders. However, Bloomberg's unprecedented and massive spending in the state make him competitive.

“Like South Carolina, Tennessee is a more conservative, more racially diverse, and less college-educated state in comparison to the nation as a whole,” Patterson writes. “These demographic factors provide inroads for Biden who has consistently polled best among older voters and African Americans. More so than South Carolina, Tennessee Democrats have historically shown a preference for more mainstream nominees. ”

ALABAMA (52 delegates): Again, no reliable polling has been recently conducted in the state. But, “Alabama has a large share of African American voters, and Biden, who won roughly 60 percent of the black vote in South Carolina, will be the favorite there,” per Politico's Steven Shepard.

OKLAHOMA (37 delegates): Sanders trounced Clinton in Oklahoma's 2016 primary but Bloomberg has spent time and money in the state that's been largely ignored by the other candidates this time around.

“Billionaire businessman and [Bloomberg] has spent more than a quarter-million dollars — more than the rest of the Democratic filed combined — on efforts to win the state’s presidential primary. He has even bought more than 6,300 television spots,” according to The Journal Record's Trevor Brown.

ARKANSAS (31 delegates): Bloomberg has “had this state all to himself,” according to our colleague Dave Weigel.

“The only ads on television were for Bloomberg. The only direct mail, which warned that Trump was ‘bad for Arkansas,’ was for Bloomberg. The only campaign offices were set up by Bloomberg, who visited the state three times in three months.”

"Voters will finish up Tuesday having never seen [Biden], [Buttigieg] or Tulsi Gabbard in person; they got their first glimpses of [Klobuchar] and [Warren] last week," Weigel reports.

Caveat: "But none of those campaigns had shown much strength with black voters, and all were tested further after Biden's South Carolina win."

On the ground: "In dozens of interviews with elected Democrats and other party leaders last week, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette found that support remained split among no fewer than five candidates. Many said they are still waiting to decide for whom to vote," the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's John Moritz reports.

UTAH (29 delegates): “[Sanders] hopes to capture an overwhelming lead. And his team is counting on Utah, which gave most of its 29 delegates to Sanders four years ago, to help,” the Salt Lake Tribune's Thomas Burr reports. Sanders soundly beat Clinton in 2016 in the state and will visit Salt Lake City today for a rally.

From last week: “A new Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll shows [Sanders] is poised to win Utah’s Democratic primary election Tuesday … but the more than $3 million spent in the state by billionaire and [Bloomberg] has helped propel him to second place,” per Deseret news's Lisa Riley Roche. More than a quarter of likely Democratic voters in Utah, “28 percent said they’re casting their ballots for Sanders, followed by 19 percent for Bloomberg.”

MAINE (24 delegates): Sanders is ahead in here by a polling average of 13 points.

By the numbers: “[Sanders] leads Democratic presidential candidates in fundraising from Maine ahead of the March 3 primary, raising nearly $400,000 more than any rival, according to a Bangor Daily News analysis of filings with the Federal Election Commission,” per the Bangor Daily News's Jessica Piper.

VERMONT (16 delegates): This is Sanders's home state. 'Nuff said.

“Vermonters overwhelmingly support Sanders, according to a recent poll conducted by Vermont Public Radio and Vermont PBS. 51 percent of survey respondents favored [Sanders], followed by 13 percent [Buttigieg], 9 percent for [Warren] and 7 percent for [Bloomberg],” the Burlington Free Press's Ethan Bakuli reports.

At The White House

THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS: The first two U.S. coronavirus-related deaths occurred over the weekend in Washington state where covid-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, is suspected to have spread undetected for weeks. Twenty-three new U.S. cases were announced on Saturday and Sunday, according to the New York Times --- Florida, New York and Rhode Island all reported either their first or second likely case of the virus.

Wall Street prepares for another tough week: And if that wasn’t enough, the markets open later this morning after their worst week since the 2008 financial crisis.

The American epicenter: “The coronavirus has been circulating undetected and has possibly infected scores of people over the past six weeks in Washington state, according to a genetic analysis of virus samples that has sobering implications for the entire country amid heightening anxiety about the likely spread of the disease,” our colleagues Joel Achenbach, Katie Mettler, Lena H. Sun and Ben Guarino report.

Poor planning in Alabama: “What happened here over the past week illustrates how poor planning by federal health officials and a rumor mill fueled by social media, polarized politics and a lack of clear communication can undermine public confidence in the response,” our colleague Todd C. Frankel reports from Anniston, Ala., where Americans were going to be quarantined until misinformation spread on social media and a local congressman complained to Trump.

Inside the White House’s chaotic response: Trump’s decision to play down the first non-foreign travel related U.S. case, “underscores the administration’s slapdash and often misleading attempts to contain not just the virus, but also potential political damage from the outbreak,” our colleagues Yasmeen Abutaleb, Ashley Parker and Josh Dawsey reported over the weekend.

Key quote: “It’s complete chaos,” a senior administration official told our colleagues. “Everyone is just trying to get a handle on what the [expletive] is going on.”

Pence raises eyebrows: Vice President Pence defended Donald Trump Jr. after the president's son posited that Democrats "seemingly hope" Americans will die from covid-19. Pence told CNN's Jake Tapper Trump Jr. was just parrying rhetoric from Democratic lawmakers, saying that "responding to the kind of things that have been hurled is understandable."

Global Power

WORLDWIDE THE SITUATION IS JUST AS BAD: “South Korea said it had detected 476 new cases the day before, more than double the tally reported in China over the same period. With 4,212 confirmed infections and at least 22 deaths, South Korea has the second-largest national caseload from the outbreak, which began in China’s Hubei province late last year,” our colleagues Adam Taylor, Teo Armus and Simon Denyer report early this morning.

South Korea ha done some of the most testing: More than 100,000 South Koreans have been tested for the virus so far. By comparison, testing in the U.S. has been much slower though the FDA is trying to speed it up.

The situation in Italy is worsening: “Italy now has more than 1,600 confirmed cases, while Iran is nearing 1,000, with more than 50 deaths,” our colleagues write. “Travelers from both countries appear to have spread the virus to other nations in the Middle East and Europe. Elsewhere, Indonesia, one of the few large nations thought to be free of the virus, announced on Monday that it had two confirmed cases.”





Viral

LEWIS RETURNS TO SELMA: Civil Rights icon Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) made a surprise appearance yesterday in Selma, Ala., returning to the Edmund Pettus Bridge where he was beaten by police officers 55 years ago as he and others attempted to march for voting rights, a violent scene that galvanized the push for the Voting Rights Act. Lewis's attendance at the annual commemoration was in question given that just months ago he publicly revealed his diagnosis of stage 4 pancreatic cancer. In a brief speech, Lewis reminded today's young marchers to continue to get in “good trouble” and vowed he was not going anywhere, CNN's Devan Cole reports.

“I'm not going to give up. I'm not going to give in. We're going to continue to fight. We need your prayers now more than ever before,” he said. “We must use the vote as a nonviolent instrument or tool to redeem the soul of America.”