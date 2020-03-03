Good morning and happy Super Tuesday! Tips, comments, recipes? You know what's up. Thanks for waking up with us.

Former vice president Joe Biden embraces Sen. Amy Klobuchar during a campaign event in Dallas, Texas. (Dylan Hollingsworth/Bloomberg)

The Campaign

YOUR (PROACTIVE) GUIDE TO SUPERDELEGATES: With 1,357 pledged delegates at stake today, Super Tuesday will go a ways in determining if there's a clear front-runner in the Democratic primary or if we have a long slog ahead.

Meaning there's still a chance the nomination battle drags on through the Democratic convention in Milwaukee this summer, resulting in a rare contested convention that hasn’t occurred for either major party in almost 70 years.

That became less likely as the moderate wing of the party moved rapidly to coalesce behind former vice president Joe Biden after his South Carolina win over fears that Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), the front-runner so far, is gaining unstoppable momentum. But Biden's push to make this a two-person race isn't guaranteed, and the party is still fractured enough that there could very well be a muddled picture and continued infighting moving ahead.

Nonetheless, Biden's campaign rolled out endorsements all yesterday from party bigwigs and ex-rivals and appeared in Dallas last night with former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Minn.), as well as former Rep. Beto O'Rourke (Texas).

"We need a politics that’s about decency, a politics that brings back dignity. That’s what Joe Biden has been practicing his entire life,” Buttigieg said at an event ahead of Biden's rally.

Klobuchar declared at the rally: “I cannot think of a better way to end my campaign than joining his.”

Yet former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) remain in the race and might very well prevent Biden's push to make this a two-man race. Depending on the delegate picture in a post-Super Tuesday world, it's possible no candidate successfully captures a clear majority of delegates (1,991) necessary to secure the Democratic nomination.

“What you want to look for is the margins — you want to look how far ahead is the front- runner — there will be someone with more delegates than everyone else but by how much?” Elaine Kamarck, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution who served on the commission that helped create superdelegates and now is a superdelegate herself. “If it gets down to two-person race — it's likely there will be a majority. But if it looks like there is a third or fourth candidate who is strong and amassing delegates, then things get interesting. Let's suppose all four candidates come out on Wednesday with delegates in the hundreds. Then you have a very interesting race …”

With this in mind, we are closely eyeing the power of superdelegates: 771 former presidents, vice presidents, current members of Congress, members of the Democratic National Committee and other party bigwigs who vote at the Democratic National Convention. These officials are officially known as “automatic delegates” and their votes are not tied to specific primary and caucus results.

The key: In a bid to stop superdelegates from wielding too much power, DNC rules were changed to prevent them from voting on the first ballot in the event no candidate has a majority going into the convention. However, superdelegates can vote on the second ballot and could then have significant sway over who wins.

In the case of a second ballot, a candidate must win a majority of available pledged delegates AND superdelegates, which would increase the magic number needed to secure the nomination to 2,375.5.

The “pledged delegates”: There will also be nearly 4,000 pledged delegates in Milwaukee. Technically speaking, these delegates are not bound to presidential candidates but they tend to represent the will of the voters in their state. That could change, however, after the first ballot.

“The rule is very clear cut,” Kamarck told us. “It says delegates shall — ‘in all good conscious’ — vote for the person they were elected to represent. Which means that the presumption is that if you're elected to be a Sanders delegate you’re going to come into the convention and vote for [Sanders]. But there is a loophole in that — over a five-month contest, things change.”

So what happens to a delegate that changes his or her mind?: Some states have laws requiring delegates to obey the will of primary voters. But Josh Putnam , a political scientist who runs Frontloading HQ , told Power Up it's unclear if those laws are constitutional or how they would be enforced while the convention is actually happening.

Endorsements aren’t a guarantee: Candidates who back other candidates are traditionally viewed as also pledging the support of their delegates, but there’s nothing requiring a delegate for a candidate who drops out to support whomever that candidate has endorsed.

The current national delegate count: (One South Carolina delegate is still TBD)

(Graphic by Terri Rupar, Ashlyn Still and Reuben Fischer-Baum/The Washington Post)

What changed from 2016?: The rules change was pushed by Sanders allies fighting to diffuse the influence of party leaders following the rowdy 2016 nomination battle. Sanders, however, did not get everything he wanted as elements of the party, including the Congressional Black Caucus, vocally defended the role played by superdelegates. But the restriction on voting in the first round is a significant change.

Times are changing: Sanders, who now leads in pledged delegates, says he thinks the candidate with the most pledged delegates – even if they fall short of the majority – should win the nomination this summer. In 2016, he encouraged superdelegates to flout primary voters and embrace him instead of Hillary Clinton.

Not so spoiled: This fight over the role and power of superdelegates has been around for a long time. And it's true they have yet to play spoiler before by breaking from the decision made by primary and caucus voters.

So, why are they still around?: “It’s a leftover of the immediate post-reform era, when the Democratic Party was out of the White House for a large part of that and constantly trying to figure out the right mix of rules that would produce a presidential nominee who could not only win the White House, but governor effectively, win reelection and be successful generally,” Putnam said.

At the time, party leaders feared they were losing their say in determining their party's nominee. This feeling only worsened during the 1980 convention, when governors and members of Congress had to ask for guest passes to gain access to the convention floor since none of them were delegates, according to Kamarck.

This feeling only worsened during the 1980 convention, when governors and members of Congress had to ask for guest passes to gain access to the convention floor since none of them were delegates, according to Kamarck. Post-1980, the Hunt Commission was created to overhaul the entire nominating process, including the creation of superdelegates in 1982. Two years later, they were a part of the campaign and have been ever since.

Shelves where disinfectant wipes are usually displayed is nearly empty at a Target store in Novato, Calif. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The Policies

FEARS OF CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK SPREAD: “The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus rose to six on Monday, and patients were being treated in at least 15 states, deepening fears about the outbreak's rapid spread and the medical, psychological and economic toll it will exact on the United States,” our colleagues Maria Sacchetti, Arelis R. Hernández, Siobhán O'Grady and William Wan report.

There are now more than 100 coronavirus case nationwide: “We know there will be more cases,” Vice President Pence said at a White House news conference. “Now we’re focused on mitigation of the spread as well as treatment of people that are affected.”

Trump administration officials stressed the overall risk remains low, but there's been a notable shift in the White House tone.

Wall Street rebounds: “Major U.S. stock indexes rallied sharply as investors grew optimistic that the Federal Reserve and other central banks would soon intervene to limit the economic impact from the spread of the novel coronavirus,” our colleagues Rachel Siegel and Thomas Heath reports.

Key stat: “In the last 80 years, there were only 10 days in which the Dow was up more than today,” Charlie Bilello of Compound Capital Advisors wrote on Twitter.

Lawmakers are nearing a deal for funding: Congress is closing in on a $7.5 billion package to combat coronavirus, our colleagues report, citing two people familiar with negotiations. The current number dwarfs the $1.5 billion proposal the White House initially put on the table last week.

U.S. cases:

(Graphic by Washington Post staff)

Trump speaks, Vice President Mike Pence and Ambassador Deborah Birx. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

At The White House

PENCE FACES DIFFICULT TEST: “Behind Vice President Mike Pence’s steady demeanor and steely look since taking charge of the U.S. government response to coronavirus is a cruel truth: He will emerge either as the architect of a successful containment strategy — boosting his own résumé and [Trump’s] reelection odds — or deal a potentially fatal blow to his political aspirations,” Politico's Gabby Orr reports.

Knives out for Azar: Officials say Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar is being blamed for fail[ing] to coordinate the response, as agency chiefs waited for instructions that came too late and other deputies were largely cut out of the process,” Politico's Dan Diamond and Adam Cancryn report.

The biggest issue has been the CDC's struggles with testing: “Numerous problems with the Trump administration’s testing regimen have come to light: Coronavirus tests developed by CDC were flawed, possibly because the lab itself was contaminated,” Politico reports. “The resulting lack of test capacity forced U.S. officials to screen a limited number of patients in January and February, with the CDC testing fewer than 500 Americans at the same time that China was likely testing at least 1 million of its own residents.”

“Numerous problems with the Trump administration’s testing regimen have come to light: Coronavirus tests developed by CDC were flawed, possibly because the lab itself was contaminated,” Politico reports. “The resulting lack of test capacity forced U.S. officials to screen a limited number of patients in January and February, with the CDC testing fewer than 500 Americans at the same time that China was likely testing at least 1 million of its own residents.” Texas officials torched the CDC: “The agency released a woman who later was found to have the novel coronavirus,” our colleagues write. “The city unsuccessfully sought a temporary restraining order to prevent the release of dozens of people scheduled to leave quarantine in the San Antonio area and demanded another round of tests be performed.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu smiles at his party's headquarters in Tel Aviv on Monday. (Ariel Schalit/AP)

Global Power

NETANYAHU'S COMEBACK: “Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vaulted ahead of his main challenger in national elections, according to exit polls, with the strong showing by his Likud party bringing him to the brink of a parliamentary majority,” our colleague Steve Hendrix and Ruth Eglash report from Jerusalem.

But it might not be enough: “Poll results put Netanyahu's right-wing bloc two seats shy of achieving that governing majority in the 120-seat parliament, or Knesset, and breaking a year-long impasse in Israeli politics,” our colleagues write. The prime minister's corruption trial is also schedule to start later this month.

The Supreme Court is last October. (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)

From the Courts

SCOTUS GOES FOR OBAMACARE TRILOGY: “The Supreme Court said it will review the latest Republican efforts to doom the Affordable Care Act, guaranteeing that partisan battles over health care will remain at the forefront of public debate in the closing weeks of the presidential campaign,” our colleague Robert Barnes reports.