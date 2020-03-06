Happy Friday 🎊 Have a great, face-touching free weekend. See you on Monday.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) acknowledges supporters as she arrives to speak to the media outside her home in Cambridge, Mass., after she dropped out of the Democratic presidential race. (Steven Senn/AP)

The Campaign

GLASS CEILING INTACT: Nearly 100 years after women gained the right to vote and just days after the start of women's history month, one indisputable fact remains: an election that started with a record number of female candidates now has none.

Democrats began the presidential race with the most female candidates in history just two years removed from electing the most women ever to Congress. And just two years before that, Democrats became the first major party to nominate a woman as president.

Even so, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) became the last of the major female candidate to drop out of the Democratic primary on Thursday.

Warren's exit came after a string of disappointing finishes on Super Tuesday, marking the end of a campaign distinguished by detailed policy proposals, memorable debate performances, a robust organization and personal energy.

It also dashed the hopes of those who fought for it for at least another four years that a woman would finally “shatter that highest, hardest glass ceiling.”

The Massachusetts senator increasingly discussed gender on the trail and on Thursday, pointed to the double standard that exists for female politicians. She promised she'd “have a lot more to say on that subject” at a later date.

“ Gender in this race, you know, that is the trap question for every woman. If you say, yeah, there was sexism in this race, everyone says 'whiner,'" she said. “And if you say, no, there was no sexism, about a bazillion women think, What planet do you live on?'”

… for a woman in the White House, Warren told reporters. Warren struck a more optimistic note last night on Rachel Maddow: “And — but it doesn't mean it's not going to happen. It doesn't mean it's not going to happen soon … You get in this fight, you know when you go into it there were multiple people who just said, this will be part of the problem. But you get in the fight because you just got to keep beating at it until you finally break the thing. We'll know that we can have a woman in the White House when we finally elect a woman to the White House. ”

Have had so many conversations with @ewarren about women in politics. She’s not giving up hope so neither am I pic.twitter.com/0jj1viT5qI — Kristen Orthman (@KristenOrthman) March 6, 2020

Other female Democrats lamented Warren's exit and called out the unique hurdles they face in overcoming doubts about a woman taking on President Trump — no matter how well a campaign is executed.

“This election cycle in particular has also presented very legitimate questions about the challenges of women running for president of the United States,” Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), another former presidential candidate, told reporters.

that undermines women running for president. “The narrative that somehow women are less electable than men seems to still be an issue. It’s very disgusting really,” Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) told the New York Times's Lisa Lerer. “In 2020, we should have a woman as our commander in chief.”

The “E” word: That is, electability. Warren herself called out Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who remains in the race, for telling her in a private conversation that he did not believe a woman could win the presidency (he denies saying that).

But that didn't seem to help her candidacy, as some commentators pointed out.

“Among those dynamics is the chilling fact that talking in any kind of honest way about marginalization becomes a trap for the marginalized,” New York Magazine's Rebecca Traister wrote in January. “To acknowledge the realities of running as a woman — the double standards, the higher bars, the demands for likability and relatability in a nation that mostly only relates to and likes dudes; the need to be authoritative but not hectoring; to be smart but not a know-it-all; to be cool but not fake; to be warm but not a mommy; to be maternal but not too soft; to have the contours of your life, from your breasts to your skin-care routines to your maternity leaves, treated as foreign and weird and maybe counterfeit by a political media that’s never had to take this stuff seriously before; to be honest but not actually tell the truth about any of this stuff because you’ll sound like a whiner — is a trap.”

Problem: “Voters repeatedly told Warren’s campaign workers that Clinton’s shocking loss to Trump had spooked them, suggesting they blamed it Clinton’s gender, rather than other factors like her moderate ideology failing to excite the Democratic base,” our colleagues Annie Linskey and Amy B Wang report.

“Women will not be perceived by some as electable until we’re elected,” Valerie Jarrett, an adviser to former president Barack Obama and a friend of Warren’s, told Annie and Amy. “I often say progress always seems impossible until it’s inevitable. There was certainly a time when our country might have thought that an African American man was not electable. And what happened? We just kept trying.”

Warren finishes the race as one of the most powerful figures in the Democratic Party whose support is coveted by former vice president Joe Biden and Sanders.

“Exit poll data indicates Sanders is the most natural beneficiary of Warren’s decision to end her campaign,” our colleagues Scott Clement and Emily Guskin report. “Among her top five groups across Super Tuesday states, Warren’s support peaked at 19 percent of ‘very liberal voters,’ 17 percent among those ages 30-44 and 16 percent among voters with a favorable view of socialism. Each of these groups was also among Sanders’s strongest five groups, too …”

our colleagues Scott Clement and Emily Guskin report. “Among her top five groups across Super Tuesday states, Warren’s support peaked at 19 percent of ‘very liberal voters,’ 17 percent among those ages 30-44 and 16 percent among voters with a favorable view of socialism. Each of these groups was also among Sanders’s strongest five groups, too …” A major area of difference that could work in Biden's favor? Education: “College graduates were one of Warren’s top five groups, and she won a median of 17 percent support with them compared with 7 percent among voters without college degrees,” Scott and Emily report. “By contrast, Sanders performed eight percentage points better with non-college graduates (33 percent) than college grads (25 percent). Biden’s support was fairly similar among these two groups across Super Tuesday states, winning a median of 34 percent among college graduates compared with 38 percent among those without college degrees. ”

Warren told reporters she would not immediately endorse but might do so in the future: “I have to think a lot about where is the best place for me to go to keep fighting those fights,” Warren said. “My job is to fight them as smartly and effectively as I can. ”

Some on the Internet seemed angry:

Note to readers: We eliminated a graphic from yesterday's newsletter we originally used to compare youth turnout in 2016 to 2020. The exit polls now use a different method to weight samples by age and education, and so the numbers may not be comparable.

Former vice president Joe Biden. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images)

On The Hill

BURISMA IS BACK: “Trump is getting assistance from Republicans in Congress, some of whom are trying to revive an investigation pertaining to Burisma, the Ukrainian company that hired [Hunter Biden] to serve on its board, and to open new probes that could uncover information helpful to the president’s reelection campaign,” our colleagues Philip Rucker, Matt Viser and Mike DeBonis report of the GOP's returning focus amid Joe Biden's surge.

“That will be a major issue in the campaign,” Trump told Fox's Sean Hannity in a Wednesday night interview. “I will bring that up all the time because I don’t see any way out for them. I don’t see how they can answer those questions

The background (in case you have forgotten): As vice president, Biden pressured Ukraine to fire its top prosecutor, Viktor Shokin, who Biden and other Western officials said wasn't effectively tackling corruption. Shokin was probing the Burisma, Ukraine’s largest private energy company, but the investigation was dormant at the time he was ousted, according to former Ukrainian and U.S. officials. Hunter Biden had been serving on Burisma's board, but was not accused of any wrongdoing. (We'll once again remind you that this episode has been thoroughly fact-checked.)

Republicans are seeking more information and denying anything untoward about those efforts: Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) has a probe that grew out of the investigation into Hillary Clinton's private email server. Johnson, the chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, has pressed the Secret Service for information about Hunter Biden's travels. More importantly, the panel is set to vote next week on a subpoena for records from a Democratic PR firm connected to Biden's time with Burisma.

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) could, again, be a thorn in the GOP side: Romney, who was the only Republican to vote to convict Trump on one impeachment charge, told reporters the appearance of the investigation was “not good,” Politico's Andrew Desiderio reports. A dissenting Mittcould be a real problem for Johnson since his panel only has an 8 to 6 GOP majority.

Biden is ready to return fire: “Any time this conspiracy theory is raised by the president or senators who disrespect their office enough to transform their committees into craven arms of his reelection campaign, we will hammer — with a baseball bat — the fact that [Trump] is hands down the most corrupt American president of all time,” Biden spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement to our colleagues. “If they really want to go there, they should buckle up. ”

At The White House

TRUMP MAY REMAIN LARGEST OBSTACLE TO CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE: “Speaking almost daily to the public about an outbreak that has spread across states and rocked the markets, Trump has promoted his opinions and at times contradicted the public health experts tasked with keeping Americans safe,” our colleague Toluse Olorunnipa reports.

Here's just a few of the facts the president has gotten wrong and/or contradicted experts on, per Tolu:

Trump claimed the virus would “miraculously” disappear in the spring, though there is no medical reason for that to be accurate.

The number of Americans who have tested positive for the virus.

The time it will take to develop a vaccine that will be publicly available.

Claiming an Obama-era rule slowed down the Center for Disease Control's response (our fact-checking colleagues gave this claim four Pinocchios).

The World Health Organization's estimated mortality rate

As Tolu sums it up, “the president’s running commentary about the coronavirus, untethered to script or convention, indicates that the Trump administration’s greatest obstacle to sending a clear message about the outbreak may be Trump himself.”

Airmen from the 129th Rescue Wing deliver coronavirus test-kits to the Grand Princess cruise ship off the coast of Calif. (California National Guard/Handout via Reuters)

Outside the Beltway

THE LATEST ON THE OUTBREAK IN THE U.S.: “Military helicopters delivered testing kits to a cruise ship being held off the coast of California, as officials in Washington faced angry questions about whether the vessel is set to become the latest breeding ground for the deadly novel coronavirus,” our colleagues Reed Albergotti, Hannah Sampson and Brady Dennis report.

More on the cruise ship: “The Grand Princess, which was returning to San Francisco after a two-week cruise to Hawaii, remained offshore and in limbo at the request of California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D),” our colleagues write. “About 100 people were expected to be tested, among them 11 passengers and 10 crew members who have shown potential signs of covid-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus. Results were expected [today].”

“The Grand Princess, which was returning to San Francisco after a two-week cruise to Hawaii, remained offshore and in limbo at the request of California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D),” our colleagues write. “About 100 people were expected to be tested, among them 11 passengers and 10 crew members who have shown potential signs of covid-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus. Results were expected [today].” Lessons from the recent past: Lawmakers pressed administration officials over the decision to leave passengers aboard the ship was akin to the widely panned handling of an outbreak aboard the Diamond Princess. Acting deputy secretary of homeland security Ken Cuccinelli defended the decision, saying “there is not enough capacity on land to quarantine large numbers of passengers,” our colleagues write.

Cases in Maryland: Gov. Larry Hogan (R) declared a state of emergency after three people from Montgomery County were diagnosed with the coronavirus: a husband and wife in their 70s and a woman in her 50s, our colleagues Ovetta Wiggins, Jenna Portnoy and Rebecca Tan report.

There are now 19 states with coronavirus patients: The death toll in Washington state also increased to 11 as 20 additional cases were announced at the nursing home facility in Kirkland, the site of a severe outbreak.

(Graphic by Washington Post staff)

A specialist works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange at the end of the day on Thursday. (Justin Lane/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

MARKETS TANK AS OUTLOOK WORSENS: “The Dow Jones industrial average closed down almost 970 points as investors fled stocks and headed for the safety of U.S. debt,” our colleagues Taylor Telford and Thomas Heath report.

The slide canceled Wednesday's rally: The Dow's 3.6 percent drop “was in line with the punishing sell-offs that have dominated trading over the past two weeks as the outbreak threatens to grind down global economies,” our colleagues write. "The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite also closed down 3.10 percent.”

Congress passes emergency funding: “The Senate voted nearly unanimously to approve $8.3 billion in emergency spending to combat the coronavirus outbreak, sending the measure to the White House for enactment,” our colleague Erica Werner reports.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) was the sole dissenting vote.

Former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg. (Johannes Eisele/AFP/Getty Images)

The People

BLOOMBERG ANNOUNCES OUTSIDE GROUP: “Former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg has decided to form an independent expenditure campaign that will absorb hundreds of his presidential campaign staffers in six swing states to work to elect the Democratic nominee this fall,” our colleague Michael Scherer scoops.

The billionaire's advisers have identified six states to target: Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Florida and North Carolina, our colleague writes. “Staffers in each of those states have signed contracts through November to work on the effort.”

Elsewhere on the trail:

Sanders signals a retreat in Mississippi: “[Sanders] has canceled a planned rally in Jackson, Miss., and will instead travel to Michigan [today], a striking indication that his presidential campaign is shifting its focus to the Midwest and largely ceding another Southern state to [Biden], according to people familiar with the plans,” the New York Times's Sydney Ember reports. “The change in plans suggests that Sanders will not challenge Biden for the support of black voters in the South — a vital base in the Democratic Party …”

A reminder of what's to come: