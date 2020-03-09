Good Monday morning. This is your daily reminder to wash your hands for 20 seconds. Tips, comments, recipes? Reach out and sign up. Thanks for waking up with us.

Breaking: "A new oil price war sparked by the coronavirus sent shock waves through financial markets, with stocks tumbling around the world as more countries implemented measures to contain the outbreak and the United States’ tally of infections passed 500," our colleagues Adam Taylor and Two Armus report.

"U.S. futures pointed to heavy losses on Wall Street on Monday. Overseas, London’s FTSE 100 fell more than 8 percent to its lowest in three years; Japan’s Nikkei index slumped more than 5 percent and Australia’s benchmark shed more than 7 percent. Oil prices suffered the sharpest plunge since the 1991 Gulf War, while 10-year U.S. bond yields dropped to a record low as investors sought safety."

A man wearing a Bernie 2020 face mask waits in line ahead of a campaign rally for Democratic Presidential Candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum on March 5, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Caitlin O'Hara/Getty Images)

The Campaign

FEAR AND CORONAVIRUS ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL: The 2020 race has finally winnowed. But coronavirus now threatens to put a damper on campaign season.

It's on — for now: President Trump, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and former vice president Joe Biden all said that they will continue to hold campaign rallies despite the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. surpassing 500— and the cancellation of other large-scale events and gatherings across the country amid concerns about its spread.

But Sanders suggested the situation is fluid: “We will not endanger the health of anybody in this country,” Sanders said on CNN's “State of the Union.” “ … We are watching this thing very, very carefully. What is most important is the health of the American people.”

“We will not endanger the health of anybody in this country,” Sanders said on CNN's “State of the Union.” “ … We are watching this thing very, very carefully. What is most important is the health of the American people.” Sanders said that “in the best of all possible worlds” the three candidates might want to scale back travel and their exposure to large crowds. “But right now, we're running as hard as we can.”

Biden told reporters in Jackson, Miss., on Sunday — while rubbing Purell sanitizer on his hands — that his campaign is “listening to the experts at the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] and doing everything they recommend.”

The AFL-CIO, the country's largest federation of unions, was the latest organization to cancel its presidential forum scheduled for this week in Orlando, Florida. Biden and Sanders were both slated to attend.

The comments show the dueling pressures on the trail: Sanders and Biden promise to run aggressive campaigns as they consolidate support in what's now a two-man race for the Democratic nomination — but don't want to downplay the recommendations of public health officials warning millions of Americans that large crowds could increase their risk of getting infected.

And while Trump, for his part, has brushed off concerns about coronavirus and insisted as recently as Saturday that “we'll have tremendous rallies,” our colleagues our colleagues Toluse Olorunnipa, Josh Dawsey and Juliet Eilperin report that “changes to Trump’s travel schedule are also being contemplated, after public health officials warned that elderly Americans should reconsider flying on airplanes and avoid large crowds.”

“Trump, 73, had no campaign rallies scheduled as of Sunday evening, marking the first time this year that there were no such events on the books,” they note.

The next round of delegates are up for grabs on Tuesday when six states will vote: Idaho, Mississippi, Michigan, Missouri, North Dakota and Washington.

But public health officials have escalated warnings: “If you are an elderly person with an underlying condition, if you get infected, the risk of getting into trouble is considerable,” the nation's top expert on infectious disease, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said on NBC News's “Meet the Press.” “So it's our responsibility to protect the vulnerable. When I say 'protect,' I mean right now. Not wait until things get worse. Say no large crowds, no long trips. And above all, don't get on a cruise ship.”

Worth noting: Trump, like his fellow septuagenarian candidates Sanders and Biden, are “ at higher risk for serious illness from covid-19 ,” according to guidance from the Centers For Disease Control (CDC).

Trump, like his fellow septuagenarian candidates Sanders and Biden, are “ ,” according to guidance from the Centers For Disease Control (CDC). It's up to individuals to decide what's best for them: “This will be a recommendation,” Fauci added.

“This will be a recommendation,” Fauci added. But their decisions now are critical: “We have a narrow window of opportunity to implement tough measures to try to push down the scope of the epidemic,” f ormer Food and Drug Administration commissioner Scott Gottlieb said on CBS News's “Face the Nation.” “ What you want to do is … put in place mitigation steps to reduce the peak number of cases you have to get them below the point at which the health care system gets exhausted.”

Potential close calls at political events: The confirmed coronavirus cases at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee and Conservative Political Action Conference, both large gatherings of prominent politicians, activists and voters, have raised concerns about the virus's spread.

There's growing concern in the White House about Trump's own exposure: “Trump was photographed shaking hands with Matt Schlapp, the chairman of the American Conservative Union who confirmed that he had been in direct contact with the infected man during [CPAC] last month,” Toluse, Josh and Juliet report. “The handshake at CPAC put Trump just two degrees of separation away from the virus that he has sought to minimize as it has rocked financial markets and tested his leadership skills.”

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) decided to quarantine himself after being informed that he interacted with the CPAC attendee diagnosed with the virus: “I'm not experiencing any symptoms and I feel fine and healthy,” he wrote in a statement. “Nevertheless, out of an abundance of caution, and because of how frequently I interact with my constituents as a part of my job and to give everyone peace of mind, I have decided to remain at my home in Texas this week, Until a 14 days have passed since the CPAC interaction.”

“I'm not experiencing any symptoms and I feel fine and healthy,” he wrote in a statement. “Nevertheless, out of an abundance of caution, and because of how frequently I interact with my constituents as a part of my job and to give everyone peace of mind, I have decided to remain at my home in Texas this week, Until a 14 days have passed since the CPAC interaction.” Rep. Paul A. Gosar (R-Ariz.) also announced that he is under self-quarantine after being in contact with the individual for “an extended period of time. ” “I am closing my office in Washington, D.C. for the week and my team will follow the previously approved Tele-commute plan,” he said.

” “I am closing my office in Washington, D.C. for the week and my team will follow the previously approved Tele-commute plan,” he said. There's broader “anxiety in an aging Congress,” NBC's Kasie Hunt and Alex Moe report: Members of Congress are becoming increasingly anxious about coronavirus, and there is growing pressure on leadership to take steps to protect lawmakers — even potentially recessing for a period of weeks — two Democratic congressional sources said Sunday. ”

THE WEEK AHEAD IN TRAVEL: But Trump's travel continues for now. The Republican Jewish Coalition is holding its annual leadership meeting in Las Vegas later this week where the president is currently a featured speaker. There are so far four confirmed cases of coronavirus in Nevada.

“We will announce rallies when we are ready to do so,” Erin Perrine, a spokeswoman for the Trump campaign, told our colleagues Felicia Sonmez, Juliet Eilperin and Paige Winfield Cunningham. “And we have loads of campaign events on the event schedule on the website,” she added.

Erin Perrine, a spokeswoman for the Trump campaign, told our colleagues Felicia Sonmez, Juliet Eilperin and Paige Winfield Cunningham. “And we have loads of campaign events on the event schedule on the website,” she added. Sanders has an event scheduled today in Detroit with health officials to discuss the coronavirus.

Biden will also host an event in Detroit with Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), who just endorsed the former veep.

You are reading the Power Up newsletter. Not a regular subscriber?

PAST THE POINT OF CONTAINMENT: It might be only a matter of time before the federal response shifts and candidates are forced to cancel. U.S. surgeon general Dr. Jerome Adams, part of the administration's task force on coronavirus, said on CBS News's “Face the Nation” that the administration was past the point of “containment” and now “trying to help people understand how to mitigate the impact of disease spread.”

“Well, containment worked to slow the introduction of the virus and gave people time to prepare, and now we know that communities need to look at how we deal with — with community spread and things such as social distancing, not having large gatherings, pulling down events,” Adams told Margaret Brennan. “Those are conversations that communities need to be having right now.” “Those are conversations that communities need to be having right now.”

— distancing, not having large gatherings, pulling down events,” What is social distancing?: “I'm not asking everyone to stay at home and lock the door for a month,” Dr. William Schaffner, a Vanderbilt University professor and longtime adviser to the CDC, told CNN's Elizabeth Cohen

But Gottlieb suggested that more aggressive measures to mitigate the outbreak that Trump has been reticent to implement might be necessary. He said policymakers should give state and local governments economic support so they can take more aggressive steps to limit people's exposure.

“I think no state and no city wants to be the first to basically shut down their economy. But that’s what’s going to need to happen,” Gottlieb told Brennan of the idea of governors imposing mandatory quarantines in affected areas. “But that’s what’s going to need to happen. States and cities are going to have to act in the interest of the national interest right now to prevent a broader epidemic.”

Gottlieb told Brennan of the idea of governors imposing mandatory quarantines in affected areas. “But that’s what’s going to need to happen. States and cities are going to have to act in the interest of the national interest right now to prevent a broader epidemic.” And he urged the Trump administration to provide a “comprehensive plan”: “There is no systematic plan for when a city should close schools, when they should tell businesses that they have to telework, when they should close movie theaters and cancel large gatherings. We leave these decisions to local officials, but we really should have a comprehensive plan in terms of recommendations to cities and then some support from the federal government for cities that make that step, make that leap, if you will."

President Donald Trump announces in 2017 that then-Federal Reserve board member Jerome Powell is his pick to lead the central bank. (Alex Brandon/File/AP)

At The White House

WHITE HOUSE AND FED FIGHT OVER RESPONSE: The Federal Reserve and the White House appear to disagree about the severity of the potential hit the coronavirus will inflict on the U.S. economy – and what to do in response, our colleagues Heather Long and Jeff Stein report.

The Fed's view: Chair Jerome H. Powell and Fed officials have suggested that the central bank only has a limited role to play — though some other Fed officials have suggested a broader economic stimulus pushed by Congress or the White House would have a greater effect than power of interest rate cuts, our colleagues write.

The West Wing itself is divided about how to respond: “[Trump] has raised the idea of a payroll tax cut to put more money in people’s pockets,” our colleagues report. But Larry Kudlow, one of the president's top economic advisers, has rejected such a cut and prefers more targeted relief for specific industry.

Other ideas include things long on conservatives' wish lists, such as tax reductions on investment income. There is also talk of possible tariff relief with China.

There is also talk of possible tariff relief with China. A key graf: “Unlike the seasoned economists and Wall Street players who dealt with the 2008 financial panic such as Lawrence H. Summers, Timothy F. Geithner and Ben Bernanke, or the 1999 ‘Committee to Save the World’ that quelled the Asian financial crisis, today’s top policymakers have less expertise steering the government through a crisis,” our colleagues write.

Tourists were few at Milan’s Piazza del Duomo and cathedral on Sunday. (Photo by Emanuele Cremaschi/Getty Images)

Outside the Beltway

WHAT ELSE YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT COVID-19:

The markets seemed primed for another terrible week: Stock futures on the Dow Jones industrial average “plunged 1,223 points, implying an opening loss of 1,271.78 points at [today's] open,” CNBC's Yun Li and Eustance Huang report.

There nine total cases in the Washington area as of Sunday: The District announced its first case, Rev. Timothy Cole, rector of Christ Church Georgetown, our colleagues Fenit Nirappil, Rebecca Tan, Erin Cox and Jenna Portnoy report. “Authorities in Maryland and Virginia announced three new cases but said the risks for public exposure were low,” they report.

What governments are doing abroad: Italy and Saudi Arabia enacted new travel restrictions and Iran, the epicenter of the outbreak in the Middle East, suspended flights to Europe, our colleagues Felicia Sonmez, Juliet Eilperin and Kim Bellware report

The situation in Italy has caused mass confusion: “The plan to lock down large swaths of the north was the first major attempt by a democracy during the coronavirus crisis to radically halt the routines of daily life — an effort that will have significant impacts on civil liberties,” our colleagues Chico Harlan and Stefano Pitrelli report from Rome. “But in the hours before and after the measure became law,” people continued to travel to and from the northern hubs of Milan and Venice.

Worth a read: Our colleagues Ashley Parker, Yasmeen Abutaleb and Lena H. Sun detail a "portrait of the precious weeks that [Trump] and his administration frittered away in trying to deal with the coronavirus” in a weekend piece outlining coronavirus testing, agency infighting and an apparently uninterested president.

Health experts say the White House did not use its time wisely: The administration should have requested emergency funding one month earlier, our colleagues report.

The administration should have requested emergency funding one month earlier, our colleagues report. Had such funding come earlier, government agencies could have begun developing vaccines; the federal government could have made sure state and local health departments had the resources they needed and hospitals could have stockpiled supplies.

government agencies could have begun developing vaccines; the federal government could have made sure state and local health departments had the resources they needed and hospitals could have stockpiled supplies. Trump defended his administration's response: “We have a perfectly coordinated and fine tuned plan at the White House for our attack on CoronaVirus. We moved VERY early to close borders to certain areas, which was a Godsend,” the president wrote on Twitter. V.P. is doing a great job. The Fake News Media is doing everything possible to make us look bad. Sad!"

A woman ties a handkerchief over a statue of pre-Columbian ruler Nezahualcoyotl in Ciudad Nezahualcoyotl, outside Mexico City on Sunday. (Raquel Cunha/Reuters)

Global Power

MEXICO'S DAY WITHOUT WOMEN: “Women poured into the streets on Sunday to start a two-day protest and national strike against gender-based violence, in what organizers hope will be a turning point for women's rights in a country disfigured by violence and machismo,” our colleague Mary Beth Sheridan reports from Mexico City.

“The annual demonstration for women’s rights here has turned into something of a social uprising after a string of gruesome killings,” our colleague writes. “Women took to the streets around the country — from U.S. border cities such as Ciudad Juárez to communities in southern Guerrero state, where indigenous women and peasants joined marches.”

our colleague writes. “Women took to the streets around the country — from U.S. border cities such as Ciudad Juárez to communities in southern Guerrero state, where indigenous women and peasants joined marches.” This has become a major political challenge: President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has been one of Latin America's most popular leaders, but “his approval ratings have slipped as he has responded in what many view as a ham-handed way to the wave of outrage over femicides.”

Protests marking international women's day took place around the world: “From the streets of Manila to the plazas of Santiago, Chile,” the Associated Press reports. “Tensions marred some celebrations, with police reportedly using tear gas to break up a demonstration by thousands of women in Turkey and security forces arresting demonstrators at a rally in Kyrgyzstan.”

Viral